Golar LNG: Strong Growth Due To Hilli Episeyo And Industry Strength

On Monday, November 5, 2018, liquefied natural gas tanker company Golar LNG (GLNG) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers here were fairly solid as the company delivered very strong quarter-over-quarter revenue growth that easily beat the Wall Street consensus. The market seems to have liked these results as the stock closed up 1.57% on the day. A deeper look at these results reveals that there is indeed a lot to like here, which is actually somewhat what I expected.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golar LNG's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Golar LNG brought in a total of $123.101 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents an enormous 107.33% increase over the $59.374 million that it brought in during the second quarter 2018.

The company had total vessel operating expenses of $28.850 million in the most recent quarter. This was an increase over the $20.496 million that it had in the previous quarter.

The FLNG Hilli Episeyo achieved a very solid 100% commercial uptime during the quarter.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $83.528 million in the third quarter 2018. This represents a tremendous 19.07% increase over the $4.162 million that the company had in the second quarter.

Golar LNG reported a net income of $66.212 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents an 82.31% increase over the $36.319 million that the company had in the second quarter of 2018.

It seems quite likely that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice the dramatic quarter-over-quarter improvement in essentially all of the company's measures of financial profitability. One of the biggest reasons for this is the company's floating liquefaction plant FLNG Hilli Episeyo, which matches what I expected a few months ago. We can see this in the 193.50% revenue growth that the plant delivered quarter over quarter, going from $18.577 million to $54.524 million. This increase in revenue was largely due to the fact that the third quarter was the first full quarter of operations for the unit. As this resulted in the vessel spending much more time in revenue-producing activities than it did in the second quarter of 2018, the unit produced much more revenue than it did a year ago.

It is important to note that not all of the revenues or cash flows generated by the FLNG Hilli Episeyo actually belong to Golar LNG. This is because, on July 12, 2018, Golar LNG sold its 50% stake in the unit to Golar LNG Partners (GMLP). As a result of this transaction, Golar is only entitled to 44.6% of the cash flows from the initially contracted toll fee under the liquefaction tolling agreement, 89.1% of the Brent oil-linked cash flows, and 86.9% of the cash flows from any future expansion. The company does continue to consolidate the results from Golar Hilli LNG (the vehicle that the company uses to hold FLNG Hilli Episeyo along with its partners), but it is important to keep in mind that Golar LNG itself will not be receiving all of the money that it actually reports.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, I have been predicting that the LNG shipping market would improve going forward as a result of rising demand in various Asian markets and an increase in both North American and Australian production to satisfy this demand. Golar LNG noted that it benefited from this strength in the third quarter of 2018 as various companies began to contract tankers on both multi-month and multi-year charters ahead of the summer cooling season. Activity then eased during the summer months before picking up again in September. Historically, autumn and winter are the strongest months for LNG shipping as natural gas distribution firms attempt to fill their storage and maintain it through the heating season. This trend has resulted in shipping spot rates increasing to nearly $100,000 per day, and they look set to climb further over the next few months. This should prove positive for Golar LNG over the next few months.

This strengthening in the LNG tanker market had a clearly beneficial effect on the company during the quarter. In the third quarter of 2018, Golar LNG's vessel operations brought in total revenues of $68.577 million, which represents a 68.09% increase over the $40.797 that these vessels brought in during the second quarter. One important measurement that tanker companies use to judge their revenue performance is known as time charter equivalent or TCE. Time charter equivalent is defined as,

Time charter equivalent is a shipping industry measure used to calculate the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. Time charter equivalent is calculated by taking voyage revenues, subtracting voyage expenses, including canal, bunker, and port costs, and then dividing the total by the round-trip voyage duration in days. It gives shipping companies a tool to measure period-to-period changes.

In the third quarter of 2018, Golar LNG recorded a fleetwide time charter equivalent of $41,200 per day, a 210% increase over the third quarter of 2017 and a 110% increase over the second quarter of 2018. This provides clear evidence that the LNG shipping market is significantly stronger than it was during either of the previous quarters, which is quite beneficial for the company currently and going forward.

One piece of news that came out of this report that is likely to appeal to a certain type of investor is the fact that Golar LNG increased its dividend by $0.025 per share to $0.15 per share. This was done as a reaction to the company's strengthening results. However, it is important to make sure that the company can afford to pay out this higher dividend. One way to do that is to have a look at its free cash flow, which is the amount of cash that a company has left over from its ordinary operations after paying all of its bills and making all necessary capital expenditures. This is usually calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow. In the third quarter of 2018, Golar LNG had an operating cash flow of $12.935 million and total capital expenditures of $1.198 million. This gives the company a free cash flow of $11.737 million during the quarter. As of September 30, 2018, Golar LNG had 101.3 million common shares outstanding, so a $0.15 per share dividend would cost the company $15.195 million. As we can see, this is actually more than the company's free cash flow, which is somewhat concerning as the company does not appear to be generating enough cash to cover this higher dividend.

In conclusion, this was an excellent quarter for Golar LNG as the first full quarter of operation for the FLNG Hilli Episeyo and a strengthening LNG tanker market combined to boost the company's revenues and profits in the quarter. It looks like things could improve even further for the company in the future as the demand for LNG continues to grow and Golar adds more FLNG units to its fleet. Overall, things may be looking up for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.