AMD: Chase Earnings, Not Stock Prices

Following stock trends is one way to invest. I strongly believe in letting the market dictate. But to build conviction and get big, earnings are the true driver to stocks and the way to build confidence in what you hold.

Most of the big money that's pushing stocks around care about two or three things - this quarter's EPS, next quarter's EPS, and the next 12 month's EPS.

They hire teams of internal analysts to try to be better than the Street number. That's what we do.

I don't need to convince anybody that earnings upside and downside drives stocks. Just look at earnings season reports for stocks up or down 10% because of earnings.

Take that thought a step further and it's clear earnings are what matters for stock prices, so why not focus on that?

If you want to know how a hedge fund or institution feels about a stock ask them what's your earnings number. They'll tell you we think they can earn XYZ in a year and XYZ+ in two years. From there they slap a PE on and can decide if they love it or run from it.

I'm surprised there's so much investing going on without this in mind.

Personally, I want to have some comfort level that the next few quarters' Street numbers are realistic, at the very least, and better yet, have big upside. I think you can only get there by simply modeling an income statement as we've shown in many of our public and private reports. (We added an AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) model at the end of this report.)

Earnings drive stocks. We want to have comfort and conviction that upside is realistic now and in the future. If not the market will typically not be friendly no matter how great the "story" sounds.

Show me the money is show me the earnings this quarter and the guide. If those numbers are moving up then I have reason to have conviction that 2019 can show upside for EPS along with the stock price.

As For AMD

AMD's stock absolutely went nuts after Q2's numbers. Analysts fell in love with it. Institutions had to own it because it was going "rocket ship" on us.

But they were all chasing the stock, not the earnings.

"FOMO," fear of missing out, shows up technically when you see something moving. Who doesn't want to be in a stock that's launching.

But AMD's Q2 told you that numbers were not looking good, and the stock launched anyway.

But because the fundamentals (the earnings) did not live up to the story, the stock quickly came back to earth.

That's fine if you're a trader and can catch those moves, but I read that many fall in love with stocks, so many probably rode that roller coaster up and down.

I try to stay disciplined to what the earnings are saying. Can I get big upside based on 2019 EPS multiplied by a reasonable PE? If yes, great. If not, great. But that's my guide and the stocks can do what they want.

I did have that AMD EPS confirmation after Q4 and Q1, as you know. I did not have that EPS confirmation after Q2 and I do not have that EPS confirmation after Q3.

So, as AMD stock goes up and down we don't have the EPS and so don't have the valuation support to have conviction no matter what the "story" is.

As you know I'm very open minded and happy to love AMD, but I don't love AMD or any stock, I love the earnings. If we can make a realistic case that the earnings we'll be there, great. If not, not. Again, we don't have that in AMD right now.

Quick AMD Rewind, Q4, Q1

If you remember we went nuts about AMD after that Q4 2017 guide. It was nuts and our EPS went off the charts because of the huge trajectory in that guide.

Here's what we saw in last year's Q4 guide that got us all nuts way back when.

2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 E Total Revenues 1310 1100 1178 1151 1584 1340 1550 YOY 23.58% 14.82% 41.59% 12.07% 20.92% 21.82% 31.58% 2yr -2.24% -7.92% 22.36% 21.10% 44.50% 36.64% 73.17% QTQ 27.56% -16.03% 7.09% -2.29% 37.62% -15.40% 15.67%

And here's what we said in March 2018 publicly:

"My subscribers and followers know I'm a two-year growth rate addict. The two-year run rate tells you an underlying trend by adding this year's quarter's growth rate plus last year's same quarter's growth rate. The two-year trend removes one-time jumps or drops in quarters and smoothes out the trends so you can know if the company is doing better or worse. Let's look at this two-year trend. Hmm. -2.24%, then -7.92%, then hmm +22.36%, much better, 21.1% good, wow 44.5%, 36.64% then... Oh, my goodness, gimme a break, this is ridiculous, I cannot, are you serious, there is no way... BAM 73.17% Nobody saw that? Vern? Bueller? Anybody? Nobody saw that? For any institutional investor who follows "comps" and multi-year trends, they know that going from -2% to 20% to 40% to BAM 70% is (Crazy Eddie) just insane.

And you know what, I was not getting carried away because AMD blew that number out when they reported Q1 2018.

The two-year growth ended up not being 73% but 81%. You can guess I was pumped.

And the stock ripped on that. The stock ripped not because of stories or articles or Trump tweets. The stock ripped because of earnings. Earnings is what matters, ultimately.

Despite Bitcoin stories and negative blog posts and shorts, earnings drive the stock much higher. Earnings matter more than stories.

Because of that revenue ramp we had 2019 EPS of $.81 at the time using a 35 PE which gave us a target price of $28.50.

That gave us conviction to wade through a ton of noise.

Here's the chart how the stock reacted to that earnings report thereafter.

Source

That trip to $10 was not fun but we hung in there because our earnings numbers were so huge.

We had not been bullish in 2017 because we didn't have the EPS numbers. We didn't get sold on EPYC or Ryzen until we saw it hinted in the earnings.

But when we saw that insane guide for Q1 that gave us confidence. So the stories didn't keep us out in 2017 and get us in 2018. No. It was the earnings.

Having a realistic earnings number can give you that extra conviction to hold on through heavy winds and can also tell you to watch out even when everybody's chasing.

Let's Jump To Q2

We've had this service on Seeking Alpha since August 2017. I had many good calls, some misses, as is normal, but I think the ones that were the most challenging is when the numbers don't add up but the stock keeps going anyway. Everybody's like "what's up."

In a year-plus of our service that happened to me twice. Once with AMD for Q3 (that ripped without fundamentals and ended up coming back to earth) and once with Arista (NASDAQ:ANET).

These aren't exactly shining moments for me. That said, they are good examples that in the end the fundamentals (ie earnings) win out. Earnings were vindication for stocks that decoupled from the earnings trajectory that ended up coming way back after the quarter was actually reported, just like what happened to AMD in this last earnings report.

In December 2017 we got off the Arista train after a nice run because,

"If the company's Q4 guidance was not conservative then the Street, we think could be inline to a touch high for Q1. ... We hope investors were not spoiled by 50% revenue growth the last two quarters. We think 30% revenue growth is fair to assume for 2018 for now. They'll have big numbers to lap in Q2 of 2018."

Because of slowing growth rates and potential downside to hyped-up whisper numbers we didn't want the risk.

What happened? Similar to AMD the stock continued to launch with out us. That was not fun but I stuck to my discipline. What can you do?

But once earnings came and revenues in fact slowed the stock got hammered.

Investors did not expect the slowdown even though the company told them in guidance ahead of time.

Here are those numbers.

We're reviewing all this to give you confidence that tech stocks are momentum stocks. They go up and down based on revenue and earnings momentum. When growth rates are fast the perception is they can get faster. When growth rates slow, the perception is watch out.

Here was Arista.

2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 (000) Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Revenue 268741 290261 327969 335475 405211 437633 467867 YOY 37.4% 33.4% 33.6% 38.5% 50.8% 50.8% 42.7% 2yr 73.8% 88.2% 84.2% 76.3% QTQ 11.0% 8.0% 13.0% 2.3% 20.8% 8.0% 6.9%

In fact, investors were spoiled by those faster revenue numbers in Q2 and Q3 and, in fact, the slower rate did make investors run.

Here's the fundamental-less stock launch and the coming back to earth earnings report.

Source

Without the earnings and growth rates it's tough to have conviction in a stock. With it conviction builds. That's why we're not chasing stock prices but rather earnings. Earnings growth and revenue growth is the ultimate arbiter of where stocks are going.

We want to stay disciplined to chasing earnings, not stock prices.

AMD Q3: Similar Story

To get an idea why Q3 was such a disappointment we have to rewind to Q2's report and guide. That gave you the clues way in advance.

When AMD reported Q2 we said (pay wall),

"I care about earnings and revenue trajectory. Revenues slowed by a lot despite all the drivers they have. They guided to 7% revenue growth apples-to-apples next quarter. They had been growing much higher."

Remember, institutional investors don't typically like slowdowns in revenue growth because it typically means slower EPS growth.

Much like the Arista case above investors thought AMD was being conservative. We did not. We listen for drivers to tell us if we think a company is being conservative. We did not think Arista was being conservative and we did not think that AMD was being conservative.

The market did and the stock flew ahead of numbers, as we saw.

But the revenues did, in fact slow down as AMD guided. Here are the numbers.

2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 A E Total Revenues 1310 1100 1178 1151 1584 1340 1647 1756 1653 1450 YOY 23.58% 14.82% 41.59% 12.07% 20.92% 21.82% 39.81% 52.56% 4.36% 8.21% 2yr -2.24% -7.92% 22.36% 21.10% 44.50% 36.64% 81.40% 64.64% 25.27% 30.03% QTQ 27.56% -16.03% 7.09% -2.29% 37.62% -15.40% 22.91% 6.62% -5.87% -12.28%

One-year revenue growth slowed in Q3 to 4% which was below the company's expectations.

AMD guided to $1.7B in sale for Q3 and reported $1.65B. They were light.

And like Arista, the slowdown that the company telegraphed in their previous quarter's guide which went on deaf ears came true for AMD too.

Here's the reaction.

Source

AMD was not too conservative.

This was our take ahead of AMD's earnings that morning (pay wall).

"AMD reports after the close today. I am still cautious. I think there are quite a few headwinds. The Q3 guide was also for a slowdown and was below the Street at the time. We have a very tough [Q3] year ago growth number in Vega launching last year. That can slow the numbers down as well. Look at Q3's strong two-year growth last year that we have to go up against right now."

If you scroll up you can see that last year's two-year went from 21% in Q2 to 45% in Q3. That tougher number in Q3 last year had us believe AMD's much slower guide. I think many on the Street didn't look at the year-ago comparisons which do affect reported numbers all the time.

It's a must to know what the "comps" (what we compare against) look like. Without a model you can't know that. It matters.

That "tough comp" was one big hint that this year's Q3 guide may not have been conservative.

AMD: What Now?

There are companies that guide conservatively and there are companies that guide aggressively. If you look back at all of our public AMD reports you'll see that we always said AMD is not conservative or aggressive, they are straight shooters. We generally believe their guidance.

So what about now?

First we do not think they are being conservative on their current guidance. For one, AMD is not conservative. We officially classify them as "straight shooters."

Secondly they missed Q3's revenue expectations. If they just missed on revenues that gives us strong reason to believe they are not being conservative. If they blew out Q3 then we have reason to say they may have been conservative again. But we can't say that. Q3's report was light.

So not sure how people are back to saying AMD's being conservative. Time and time again we are proven that they are pretty accurate.

Now that we all agree that AMD are straight shooters, let's see what they said about 2019.

"Yeah, so, look, if you – Hans, our typical seasonality is the second half of the year is stronger than the first half of the year. As we go into 2019, you would expect that the semi-custom business will be down relative to this year. And then, you would expect that we're still going to need a bit of time to work through some of this graphics channel inventory that we have. But on the positive side, we do see strength in our processor business in both the client and the server side."

What are they saying? The first half will be slower and their semi-custom business will offset EPYC growth. We point that out because semi-custom was one reason we were concerned about this Q3 because we thought it could offset some of the EPYC benefits. Both businesses report in same line-item so you don't clearly see the ramp in EPYC. It's masked by semi-custom.

Analysts could take that the wrong way.

AMD is telling you that EPYC's line-item has headwinds next year too and the entire company has headwinds in the first half.

That's not conservatism speaking.

Intel PC Supply

As for AMD winning all that Intel supply, we're not yet sold on that either.

Our conversations with OEMs appear that they are waiting for Intel to deliver rather than switching to AMD so fast.

Everyone saw Intel's stellar results and guidance as well. AMD's slower results and guide vs. Intel's better results and guide, should tell you if that story is playing out.

Conclusion

We had a note out yesterday that we thought tech could rip. AMD for sure can be a beneficiary in that. But Q4 is not a lock and we have first half headwinds in Q1 and Q2. Our EPS for 2019 are now almost smack inline with the Street. For now at least we don't think numbers are conservative out there. We'll be following up with the company but for now the stock looks at fair value at best. All the stories can take stocks up and down but it's the earnings that ultimate decides.

Our Model is below.

2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 A E E E E E Total Revenues 1647 1756 1653 1450 1894 2019 1901 1668 YOY 39.81% 52.56% 4.36% 8.21% 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% 2yr 81.40% 64.64% 25.27% 30.03% 54.81% 67.56% 19.36% 23.21% QTQ 22.91% 6.62% -5.87% -12.28% 30.62% 6.62% -5.87% -12.28% Non GAAP Gross Margins 598 653 662 595 720 812 818 734 BP 36.31% 37.19% 40.05% 41.00% 38.00% 40.19% 43.05% 44.00% yoy bp chg 4.22% 3.56% 3.94% 7.27% 4.78% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00% 2yr chg 3.86% 6.13% 9.05% 9.00% 9.00% 6.00% 6.00% 6.00% qtq bp chg 2.58% 0.88% 2.86% 0.95% -3.00% 2.19% 2.86% 0.95% 68 80 -96 13 78 82 83 81 329 351 331 1854 1932 2014 2097 2178 Non GAAP Op Ex 446 467 476 465 524 549 559 546 Yoy Chg 17.99% 20.67% -16.78% 12.00% 17.50% 17.50% 17.50% 17.50% 2yr 31.84% 33.83% 53.40% 7.00% Op Ex / Revs 27.1% 26.6% 28.8% 32.1% 27.7% 27.2% 29.4% 32.8% Non GAAP EBIT 152 186 186 130 196 263 259 187 Margin 9.23% 10.59% 11.25% 8.93% 10.33% 13.01% 13.63% 11.23% BP Chg 6.34% 8.59% 1.91% 7.51% 1.10% 2.42% 2.37% 2.30% Interest -31 -31 -30 -30 -30 -30 -30 -30 Other Inc Exp 1 1 -6 -6 -7 -7 -7 -7 Gain Loss Pretax 122.0 156.0 150.0 93.5 158.7 225.8 222.0 150.3 Tax 8.0 2.0 12.0 12.0 15.9 22.6 22.2 15.0 Tax Rate 6.6% 10.0% 8.0% 12.8% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% After Tax 114.0 158.0 138.0 81.5 142.8 203.2 199.8 135.3 Equity inc loss of ATMP JV -2.0 -2.0 -2.0 -2.0 -2.0 -2.0 -2.0 Total After Tax 112.0 156.0 136.0 81.5 140.8 201.2 197.8 133.3 112.00 156.00 136.00 81.50 140.82 201.23 197.83 133.29 Shares 1140.00 1147.00 1076.00 1081.00 1086.00 1091.00 1096.00 1101.00 Share increase 103.00 7.00 -71.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 A E E E E E Our EPS 0.10 0.14 0.13 0.08 0.13 0.18 0.18 0.12 Street 0.13 0.12 0.09 0.1 0.15 0.2 0.09 Upside 0.03 0.01 0.01 -0.01 0.03 0.03 -0.02 0.03 2019 0.62 PE 30 Target $18.5 Cur $21.0

