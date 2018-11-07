Post Midterm Elections: Are You Ready For An End Of Year Rally? We Are!

Our forecast for the S&P 500 at the end of 2018 suggests another 4% upside potential for the index.

Not only that (suddenly) everything looks cheap, but there are plenty of reasons - and we name them all - to be optimistic.

Midterm election results are positive for the markets from a historical perspective. Nonetheless, there is much more to it than that!

No US president has seen the S&P 500 rising that much, up to the first-term's midpoint, as president Trump.

Midpoint of the First-Term

Two years into the first term of his presidency, US president Trump holds stock market bragging rights: S&P 500 (SPY) has risen 28% since Trump’s election in November 2016 to the eve of the midterm elections.

This surpasses the performance during the same time frame under any other president over the past 64 years.

With only two months to go till 2018 comes to an end, the S&P 500, Dow Jones (DIA) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) are on pace for their 10th consecutive up year. If and when it happens, that would be a new record.

Midterm Elections

Historically, legislative gridlock has been modestly positive for the US market (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) as changes in regulation generally prove costly.

Had Democrats swept both houses, a flood of new legislation would've occurred, in a rule-making spree. Putting it differently, gridlock may prove better for the markets than if Republicans had got another clean sweep.

US 10-year (TLT, SPTL, VGLT) yields drop as the legislative gridlock may assure investors that no extreme economic measures will be legislated.

(Suddenly) Everything Seems Cheap

Based on the index closing prices, the Dow's largest draw-down this year is 11.6%, right in line with its historical median for a calendar year (-11.5%). Putting it differently, we already made the annual "average sacrifice" this year.

The below chart shows why 2018 is, thus far, a difficult year for investors.

A whopping 89 percent of global assets are in the red this year in US dollar (UUP) terms, the worst of any year since at least 1901

Despite earnings growing >20% Y/Y, 2018 (thus far) represents the third biggest calendar year decline in P/E ratio since 1976.

Many Good Reasons to Be(come) a Bull

1. Economy/Growth

We just wrote about current trends in GDP and manufacturing around the world. The US isn't only leading the world, by far, on that aspect, but taking into consideration where the current US ISM Manufacturing index is (57.7) and by how much the P/E ratio has declined (2-3 points) - investors should be extremely optimistic and bullish on stocks for (at least) the next 12 months.

Having said that, it's important for investors to keep on the back of their minds that, in spite of the very impressive manufacturing readings this year...

...a different gauge of US manufacturing has actually fallen recently by more than forecast, to a six-month low; orders and hiring cooled amid escalating trade tensions with China.

Another thing to keep in mind is US productivity growth, which is picking up a bit in recent quarters, but remains near historic lows on a Y/Y growth basis.

2. Stimulating China

China's (MCHI, FXI) central bank met with commercial banks, discussing more debt issuance.

Let's not also forget that China has a massive buffer - bigger (by far) than any other country - against the total debt of public corporations.

However, let's not forget that president Trump is planning additional tariffs (on top of the $250B already imposed) on Chinese imports, should his upcoming G-20 meeting with Xi (11/20/2018) fail to ease the trade war.

3. Oversold Territory

The S&P 500 index has hit (end of October) an oversold extreme from which odds favor a bounce.

4. World Valuations

It's not only the US P/E ratio that now looks attractive. Same is true for the global P/E ratio which is now at 16.6, down 27% over the last two years.

Nonetheless, the expected EPS growth in the coming 12 months for Emerging Markets ("EM") (VWO, IEMG, EEM) companies has fallen to only 3.7%.

5. Buybacks

More than $7 trillion has been returned to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends since the current bull market started in March 2009. That's equivalent to 40% of the value that stocks in the S&P 500 added during that stretch.

6. Job Market

US wage growth jumped in October to its highest rate in almost a decade, while the pace of hiring rebounded.

Non-farm payrolls rose by 250,000 in October, eclipsing economists’ estimates for 190,000. Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% M/M and 3.1% Y/Y - the highest level since April 2009.

7. Healthier Balance Sheets

S&P 500 net debt to equity is looking better than ever before.

8. Household Debt

US household debt to disposable income has fallen to below 100, for the first time since the subprime crisis.

The Next Stop

Deutsche Bank (DB) is bullish on US stocks. The German (EWG) bank's strategists say that this earnings season is essentially a return to historical averages, and that underlying earnings growth remains strong.

2018 has further advanced the legend of Octobers being difficult. Nonetheless, using daily data going back to 1927 - the typical daily progression of the S&P 500, through the average year, gives hope for a Santa Claus rally, following the October woes with average gains of nearly +3% expected into year-end.

On the other hand, CitiFX (C) Technicals are bearish for the markets (at end of October), as monthly reversals have taken place in oil (USO, OIL) and equities, suggesting further losses might be ahead.

They says that the Dow could fall to 20,428, that's a 20% drop from current level, and Brent oil may see another ~10% decline to $56-$58/bbl.

Interestingly, the two former largest investment banks disagree on the near-term future direction of equities. While Morgan Stanley (MS) suggests to sell market rallies, Goldman Sachs (GS) now sees a good opportunity to buy.

While MS believes that the S&P 500 could move down to 2,400, GS still sees the index climbing to 2,850 by year-end.

"The bottom is here. The potential for a violent upside rally is substantial" - Fundstrat's Tom Lee

According to Fundstrat Global Advisors' Tom Lee, end of October was the bottom for the markets. Signals from technical analysis point to potential bounce, he says, thus may push US equities up 10%, even more, by year-end.

Lee, the head of research at Fundstrat, suggests investors should buy aggressively after the recent sell-off. So far, he has been spot on as the S&P 500 already gained 4% since his initial call to buy the dip.

Lee maintains a year-end price target of 3,025 for the S&P 500, implying a potential from another 10% from the current level.

Bottom Line

We, at The Wheel of FORTUNE, remain bullish and we advised our subscribers to buy the dip and remain fully invested into year-end.

We have closed our two, predominantly-hedging, pair trades:

1. Long Utilities (XLU) against short S&P 500 (SPY). Trade opened on February 26th, 2018 and held for 8 months.

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alert, October 26th 2018

2. Long Consumer Staples (XLP) against short Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). Trade opened on July 2nd, 2018 and held for 81 days.

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alert, October 29th 2018

In a survey that we run among our subscribers during the last few days of October, the price target for the S&P 500 came at 2,864.

That's another 4% from the current level, more or less in line with what analysts at Deutsche Bank and GS see.

Author's note: Blog post notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author in real time. In order to receive notifications for both articles and blog posts, go to Author Email Alerts, which lists all the authors you follow, and turn on "Get e-mail alerts" (see below).

The Wheel of FORTUNE is one of SA Marketplace's most comprehensive services. We view our service as a "supermarket of ideas" with an emphasis on risk management and risk-adjusted returns. Our monthly review for October, where you can find all suggestions since launch, is only one click away. We cover all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, public debts, baby bonds, options, currencies, and commodities. With Trapping Value on-board, you're getting two leading authors for the price of one. Before committing to the service on a long-term basis, take advantage of the two-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, MS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.