Telecom Italia: Should Investors Focus On The Long-Term Opportunity?

In these years the company has been ground zero for personal interests.

A history of bad management

Twenty years have passed since Telecom Italia’s (TI) privatization. In these years the company has been ground zero for personal interests. Everyone who passed through TI used one of the country’s largest industrial and technological heritage firms for their own enrichment.

The company was healthy, with no debt and with a lot of cash, until 1999.

In 1999, manager Roberto Colaninno launched his climb to Telecom Italia at the head of a handful of investors. With a public offering of 30 billion euros, Colaninno bought the largest telecommunications company in the country.

The takeover was financed almost entirely by bank money. Then the debts were dumped onto the company, thus forcing it to allocate a large part of industrial profits to interest payments on those loans.

Along the way, it became increasingly difficult to adequately finance the investments necessary to keep pace with the progress of the technologies and with the increasingly fierce competition on the part of the other operators.

From 2001 to 2006, Tronchetti Provera became CEO of the company. During this period, he tried to keep the debts at bay and flow liquidity to the top floors of the chain of control, up to its personal holding companies. Tronchetti Provera did a lot of work, with splits and mergers between the telephone group companies, but unfortunately, it was not easy to solve TI’s debt issue.

When he left, the Italian government decided to buy his shares through a new holding, where the major Italian banks controlled the group (Assicurazioni Generali, Banca Intesa, Mediobanca and Telefonica).

This operation was intended to protect the group from the conquest of potential foreign buyers (the Australian, Rupert Murdoch, and the Mexican, Carlos Slim).

The management changed, but TI’s situation did not. The debt was still high, and the company needed more cash.

The financial crisis of 2008-09 did not help the company, which changed hands a bunch of times in just a few years until 2014.

In 2014, Vincent Bollorè acquired Telefonica position – circa 8 percent of Telecom Italia.

Telecom Italia today

TI’s ownership and control now are disputed among entities such as Vivendi (Bollorè), the Elliot fund and, a public operator, such as Cassa deposito e prestiti.

While the market believes that the Elliot fund is there to create value by selling off TI’s assets, we think the move was just for stopping Bollorè from creating a unique TV-Telecom operator in Italy.

The Elliot Management entered into Telecom Italia in March 2018 after the Berlusconi – Bollorè conflict.

We believe that Berlusconi asked Elliot Management to enter into TI to stop his enemy. Elliott already has taken the chestnuts out of the fire to Fininvest, financing the purchase of Milan by Chinese investor Yonghong Li.

For this reason, Bollore’s big plan today for TI is to stall. The company doesn’t have strong control in a key moment, which means 5G and Iliad can cause trouble in the Italian telecom industry.

Two events can unlock the value

Why would a company with so much debt and years of wasting cash appear to be an opportunity today?

While we would not hold TI forever, we believe that at this price, Telecom Italia could be one of the best opportunities in the telecom sector.

With a forward P/E of 7x, Telecom Italia is the cheapest telecom on the market right now.

EV/EBITDA is 4.5x with an EBITDA margin on 5 years of 38 percent, while the industry trades at EV/EBITDA 7.5x.

The huge debt scares the investors, but two events can unlock the value:

The selling of the fixed copper network through a NewCo. (Carve-out option).

The return on the investment in the fiber optic fixed ultra-broadband, and the LTE mobile ultra-broadband.

In this article, we are going to talk only about the carve-out option. Another article will follow to explain how TI is going to capitalize the investment in the fiber optic fixed ultra-broadband.

The selling of the fixed copper network through a NewCo

While the Italian government deals with Open Fiber (the wholly owned subsidiary of Enel), the application of the broadband is not as easy as it seems.

In some cities -- Firenze, Prato, Pistoia, Treviso, Mogliano e Conegliano Veneto -- the electricity cables are in a cement-asbestos tube which, once opened, must be replaced with new ones, since they are dangerous to citizens’ health.

This replacement will cost a lot and can decrease the return on investment for Open Fiber in the market failure areas.

Moreover, a piece of the copper network of Telecom Italia is important because it cannot be replaced. The network called "vertical copper connection" goes to all customers that live on the floor or first floor, which cannot have a connection without that copper connection. Because Open Fiber also needs that connection, it is understandable that those assets are so valuable.

The Italian government then needs the copper network back from Telecom Italia, which was made private in the nineties through the company.

Telecom Italia said that the company "is open to discuss a carve-out of Telecom Italia's network at home ‘out of respect’ for the government and the very sensitive nature of the asset."

Mr. Cattaneo valued those assets at around EUR 20-25 Bil, while Open Fiber doesn't want to pay more than EUR 12 Bil.

The Carve-out option

The carve-out option looks like the best option for everyone, as happened in the past with the towers in Italy.

With this type of transaction, the NewCo will have on one side (asset) the TI copper network, and on the other (liability) TI's debt.

In this way, TI can sell the high part of a child company to Open Fiber and maintain a minority interest. There is no need for liquidity from Open Fiber, which has to take over some of TI's debt.

With the NewCo, the copper network will be shared in the market and all participants can use it.

The value of the copper network is not yet established. There are a lot of variables to consider to find the value of the asset.

Maurizio Matteo Décina, author of the book Goodbye Telecom, and a TLC consultant with a history in TIM’s Spanish subsidiary, elaborated on a study to determine the value of the copper network asset.

This study ( quoted here in Italian), takes into consideration almost 200 key variables divided into 10 groups of 20 (demand, market trend, territory, investments, costs, margins, personnel, debts and interests, tariffs, macroeconomic impact).

Based on research, the value of the copper network asset can vary between EUR 7.5 mil and EUR 15 mil.

Exhibit 1: Scenario Analysis NPV Copper Network Asset – Source: tomshw.it

Valuation

If TI retains between 20 percent and 50 percent of the NewCo, it still could use the network but decrease the debt by about 50 or 80 percent of the value of the copper network.

In the last ten years, the wholesale business (the revenue from the copper network) generated, on average, 8 percent of TI’s revenue.

Exhibit 2: Wholesale/Revenue – Source: Author’s Work

We decided to value the worst-case scenario that TI’s asset is worth EUR 7.5 Bil and restated the key multiple of Telecom Italia.

The 2019 revenue is forecasted to be EUR 19,057 mil. If we take out the revenue from the wholesale business, we arrive at a value of circa EUR 17,533 mil.

With an EBITDA Margin of 44 percent -- EBITDA 2019 could be EUR 7,690 mil.

Hence the EV/EBITDA would be around 5x.

Our assumption is the Equity method is used to incorporate the investment in the NewCo. Because we don’t think Telecom Italia will retain more than 50 percent.

For this reason, any share of profit from the NewCo will be reported as a single line item in the consolidated income statement.

Net income will be around 1,507 mil (if we consider 9 percent net profit margin) plus the percentage of the profit from the NewCo, which ranges between 27 and 68 mils (depends if TI retains 20 or 50 percent of the NewCO).

Exhibit 3: TI key multiple restated – Source: Author’s Work

Since the NewCo will take part of TI’s debt, the effect on NetDebt/EBITDA will be immediate.

Since we believe one of the reasons Telecom Italia is trading at such a cheap valuation is the huge debt, the carve-out will unlock the true value of TI.

Exhibit 4: Industry Multiple– Source: Author’s Work

In the worst-case scenario (i.e., the value of the fixed copper network is only EUR 7.5 bill), we see an upside of about 22 percent based on the multiple EV/EBITDA 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.