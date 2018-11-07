Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs - A Buy Opportunity With Stable NAV And Wide Discount

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Over the past week, Neveen closed-end funds declared their regular distributions:

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) has escaped from the sideways trend at which it was. On Thursday the ETF opened with a gap and on the last trading day of the week, PFF went down below $36.00 per share. On Friday without any great volume, the fund dropped $0.17 per share. On a weekly basis the index lost $0.24 per share.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) finished in red territory as well. The fund closed the week at a price of $112.00 per share. On a weekly basis that is a drop of $2.84 per share. What is more concerning is that TLT hit a new low on Friday and closed at its lowest.

The 10-year treasuries once again hover around their high point:

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Compared to our previous review of preferred closed-end funds, today the Z-scores in the sector are significantly higher.

Today we have a new undisputed leader in the face of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS). The fund has a positive Z-score of 1.70 which compared to last week, is a gain of 1.30 points. Below on the chart, we can see how the CEF has finished the week: Source: barchart.com - HPS Daily Chart (6 months)

Another overvalued CEF from the John Hancock family, is the JH Preferred Income Fund II (HPF). Here is how the fund has been trading lately: Source: barchart.com - HPF Daily Chart (6 months)

HPF has a positive Z-score of 1.50 and currently trades at a premium of 3.07%:

From the graphics below, we can see how HPF has been trading compared to its peers in the sector:

When we take a look at the asset type of HPF's portfolio, we will see that more than 85% are preferred stocks.

This upward movement in the John Hancock brothers during the past week, might be a good "sell" opportunity if things continue to sink in the near future.

At the bottom we find the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) as the most undervalued CEF from a statistical perspective. At present the fund has a negative Z-score of -1.80 - the lowest in the sector. The CEF is trading at one of the widest discounts in the group as well.

2. Baseline Expense:

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "long" candidates.

4. Discount/Premium:

After we saw the statistical evaluation of the group, it is now time to see the spreads between the NAV/Price among the different CEFs.

What grabbed my attention today is the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) which currently is trading at a -9.96% discount. From the numbers shown below we can get an idea of what levels the CEF is trading at the moment:

The chart beneath can show us what is FLC's current NAV:

During the past month, the fixed-income was hit hard and as we see from the table below, FLC did not leave behind. October is the fund's worst month for years:

Currently, FLC is trading in a sideways trend from which it cannot escape:

The CEF closed the week in green territory at a price of $17.81 per share.

Another wide discount that we could discuss is the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities (JPS). Currently, the fund is trading at a -10.36% discount. The results are higher today, compared to last week when its discount was -11.22%.

The Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund (LDP) has continued improving during this week as well. Since LDP bounced back from its lows at the end of October, it is now slowly tightening spreads. Today its spread is -7.53%. LDP's net asset value we can see on the chart beneath:

5. Effective Leverage:

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And we look at the effective leverage percentage, we can understand these high return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate:

The table above shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Conclusion

Lately, the sector got crushed under the heavy punches of the several rate hikes that experienced and will continue to feel this at least two more years. Currently, the fixed-income sector is depressed and we even witness some record lows and discounts. However, if we do not panic and understand the situation, we would see that whatever the circumstances are, there will always be profitable trades. In these hard times, we just need to be more patient and double the hard work.

Note: This article was originally published on Nov. 4, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

