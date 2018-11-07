49 Of 114 Monthly Paid Canadian 'Safer' Dividend Equities For November 2019 From Dividend Dogcatcher

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" dividend CAD MoPay stocks produced 10.8% LESS gain than from $5K invested in all ten.

"Safer" CAD MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to further document their dividend backing. Twenty-five of the 114 were discarded in this screening due to their negative annual returns.

49 of 114 Monthly Paying (MoPay) Canadian (CAD) Equities were "safer" by showing positive annual returns, and free cash flow yield above dividend yield per market data gathered 11/2/18. Quotes = $CAD.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Ten Top 'Safer' Dividend Canadian MoPay Stocks To Net 19.49% to 79.85% Gains To November 2019

Note that five of the ten top net gain 'Safer' dividend MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart above) were also found among the Top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus, the yield strategy for this "Safer" Canadian Dividend MoPay group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, was collected by YCharts for 2018-19. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 2019 were:

Freehold Royalties Ltd [FRU.TO] (OTCPK:FRHLF) netted $798.47 based on the median of target estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Crius Energy [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF) netted $512.27 based on the median of target estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% opposite the market as a whole.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. [LFE.TO] netted $388.16 based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts combined with projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 149% more than the market as a whole.

Cominar REIT [CUF.UN.TO] (OTCPK:CMLEF) netted $335.43, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust [AX.UN.TO] (OTCPK:ARESF) netted $299.44 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Dividend 15 Split Corp II [DF.TO] netted $285.34 based just on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 200% more than the market as a whole.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust [NXR.UN.V] (OTC:EFRTF) netted $259.98 based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Boston Pizza Royalties [BPF.UN.TO] (OTC:BPZZF) netted $235.48 based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Dream Industrial REIT [DIR.UN.TO] (OTC:DREUF) netted $196.21, based on a median target estimate from eight analysts dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Automotive Properties REIT [APR.UN.TO] netted $194.89 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 35.06% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Canadian MoPay 'Safer' stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

49 of 114 Canadian Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks Showed Positive Returns And Free Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the raw list of 114 all-cap MoPay Canadian stocks on this list from which the 'safer' dividend 49 were sorted. Below are those 49 that passed the dividend "stress" test. These all-cap Canadian monthly pay dividend stocks report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial plans, however, are frequently re-targeted by corporate boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Tahoe Resources [THO.TO] (TAHO) failed to pay its past fourteen months of dividends and, therefore, is assumed to have reverted to a no pay mode, dropping it off this list. In another case, Corus Entertainment [CJR.UN.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF) showed adequate cash flow and positive returns, while its share price plummeted over the past year, announced in June a reduced dividend reverting to quarterly pay mode starting in December and hence is off the list. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Six Business Sectors Were Represented By "Safer" Canadian Equities Paying Monthly Dividends Into November

Six of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the forty-nine equities alleging 'safer' November dividends. The representation broke out, thus: financial services (13); utilities (2); real estate (27); consumer cyclical (5); energy (1); Industrials (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); healthcare (0); Technology (0). The first four sectors named on the list above were represented by the top ten "safer" dogs by yield.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Bargains In Bigger October MoPay "Safer" Dividend Stocks

Top ten "Safer" All-Cap Canada MoPay dividend stocks per November 2 YCharts data ranked by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Calculated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Equities (11) Delivering 20.15% VS. (12) 22.6% Net Gains from All Ten By November 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Canadian MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 10.8% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced of the ten, Crius Energy Trust [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 51.23%.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend MoPay dogs as of November 2 were: Canadian Life Companies Split Corp [LFE.TO]; Dividend 15 Split Corp II [DF.TO]; BTB REIT [BTB.UN.TO] (OTC:BTBIF); True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO]; TDB Split Corp [XTD.TO] (OTC:TDBSF), with prices ranging from $2.94 to $640.

Higher priced five "safer" Canadian all-cap MoPay stocks were: Crius Energy [KWH,UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF); Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust [MR.UN.TO]; Artis REIT [AX.UN.TO] (OTCPK:ARESF); Brompton Split Banc Corp [SBC.TO]; Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund [BPF.UN.TO] (OTC:BPZZF), whose prices ranged from $6.55 to $16.87.

That distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Ycharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

