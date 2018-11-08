Has Lumber Found A Bottom?

In September 2015, the price of lumber found a low at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet which was the lowest price for wood since late 2011. In the days that followed the 2008 housing crisis in the United States that weighed on the prices of real estate and brought new construction to a halt, the price fell to a bottom of $138.50 in February 2009.

A continuation of the low interest rate environment in the U.S. sparked a boom in demand for new homes, sending the price of lumber higher following the 2015 bottom at just over the $200 level. The price of lumber doubled by October 2017, and the next month it made a new record high surpassing the 1993 peak at $493.50 per 1,000 board feet on the nearby futures contract. With the demand for lumber growing, the price continued to rally reaching higher highs over the next six months finally finding a peak of $659 in May 2018. At the high, the price of wood more than tripled in value from the September 2015 low.

The lumber futures market is not terribly liquid, so long or short positions can be a risky challenge for even the most experienced trader or investor. However, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) operates as a REIT with properties across the timberlands of the U.S. and Canada, and the stock has a strong correlation with the price of lumber futures.

Lumber tanked from the high and left a gap

Picking tops or bottoms in any commodities market when the price hits the top or bottom end of a pricing cycle is no easy task. In September, the prices of sugar and coffee futures hit their lowest levels in over a decade. At 9.83 cents per pound in sugar and 92 cents in nearby coffee futures, the prices of both agricultural commodities fell below levels of technical support. Both soft commodities appreciated dramatically from their September bottoms in October with sugar reaching 14.24 cents and coffee trading to a high of $1.2550, bounces of 44.9% and 36.4%, respectively. On their way to lows in September, both commodities looked like there was no bottom, but the price action last month was another example that when raw materials fall to levels that are cyclical lows, they tend to recover dramatically.

The price action in lumber was the opposite end of the coin as watching the price of wood that trades with limited liquidity on the CME was a case of today's high are tomorrow's lows until May. After breaking above the all-time high from 1993 in mid-November 2017, a correction took the price down to lows of $411.20 before the end of last year and then the price of wood took off in an explosive and powerful move to the upside. When lumber reached $659 per 1,000 board feet in mid-May 2018, the price looked toppy, but no sane trader or investor would have stood in front of what had been a bullish freight train throughout the first five months of 2018.

Gravity hit the lumber market in mid-May as the price of wood hit a cyclical top and reversed lower. The price fell like a stone and made the rally look tame by comparison.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, lumber not only corrected to the downside following the May record high, the price was hammered with selling as buying dried up. Lumber moved into a pattern where the previous day's low was the next day's high. The first gap on the weekly lumber chart came at the end of the week of July 9 when the price closed at $540.20. The market traded at a high during the following week at $527.20, leaving a void on the weekly chart that faded as price action took the price of the industrial commodity lower. In mid-September, the price of lumber gapped lower once again from $404 to trade at a high of $377.70 per 1,000 board feet in the week of September 17.

The price of lumber continued to move to the downside, reaching a low of $299.90 in late October before a long-overdue bounce took the price of the futures to around the $335 level as of the close of business on November 7. The price of wood more than halved in value from the May high to the late October low. The weekly chart remains riddled with gaps with an island from $377.70 to $540.20 where the price of lumber futures will likely run into lots of price congestion if it can ever stage a significant recovery rally. However, the environment for lumber is as bearish today as it was bullish early in 2018.

A potent bearish cocktail for the price of wood futures

Lumber's rally to the record high occurred during a period of an almost perfect bullish environment for the price of wood. Historically, low interest rates fueled a boom in demand for new homes causing a construction explosion. The requirements for wood skyrocketed as the U.S. and Canada became mired in a dispute over trade. Supply concerns over the availability of lumber and increasing demand caused the price to rally to a record high. The price of lumber reflected not only the new home market but the potential of a massive infrastructure rebuilding project in the United States which would boost requirements for wood.

In May and throughout the summer months, the bullish cocktail soured as interest rates on the short, medium, and long-end of the yield curve in the United States rose to the highest level in years. As mortgage rates increased, they weighed on the demand for new homes, causing a decline in the number of building permits and fewer buyers. At the same time, the value of the U.S. dollar rose from lows in February to recent highs. A strong dollar tends to weigh on the prices of all industrial commodities and lumber was no exception.

At the same time, lumber is a highly illiquid futures market with only 4,350 contracts of open interest as of November 1 and an average of fewer than 1,000 contracts trading each session. The lack of liquidity in the wood futures market contributed to the decline in price as buyers disappeared and sellers chased the price down to the lowest level since November 2016 on the recent low.

Rising rates will continue to be a roadblock

Higher interest rates are a big deal for the lumber market, and the signs are that we are only at the beginning of a cycle where the cost of borrowing dollars is heading to the upside. GDP growth of 3.5% in the third quarter of 2018 and unemployment at the lowest level in decades provide plenty of room for the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. The market expects the Fed to push rates up by another 25 basis points at their December meeting which will put the short-term Fed Funds rate at the 2.25-2.50% level by the end of 2018. While the FOMC will guide markets above their plans for 2019 at their December meeting, all signs point to another three 25 basis point hikes next year which would put the short-term rate at over 3% in 2019. The central bank dictates the Fed Funds short-term rate, but medium and longer-term rates are a function of supply and demand in the bond market.

Moreover, in October 2017, the Fed began to reduce their swollen balance sheet from over the $4.5 trillion level which was the legacy of the quantitative easing of the past decade. Allowing government debt purchases to roll off the central bank's books each month is an unprecedented program, so there is no historical data on the impact on interest rates. However, more bonds for sale has pushed the price of medium and longer-term bonds lower and rates higher. As a result, mortgage rates in the United States have been rising steadily, and it looks like the trend will continue. Higher mortgage rates have weighed on the demand for new homes and pushed the price of lumber to lows at just below the $300 level in October after trading at $659 only five months before the low.

The result of the midterm elections could change the outlook for the price of the industrial commodity

On Tuesday, November 6, the midterm elections handed the opposition political party in the U.S. a majority in the House of Representatives. Typically, the opposing political party makes gains in the midterm elections, and the power balance in the House of Representatives shifted while the Republicans maintained and increased their majority in the Senate. Political division in the U.S. continues to dominate business in Washington DC and around the nation.

The Trump administration fulfilled many of the pledges the President made on the campaign trail in 2016. However, one of the promises was to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure of the United States. Keeping that promise will require cooperation from the Democrats in Congress.

While there is a degree of bipartisan support for rebuilding the crumbling road, bridges, tunnels, airports, and other parts of American infrastructure, Republicans and Democrats will need to come together in a Kum Ba Yah moment to get anything accomplished.

Meanwhile, the illiquidity of the lumber market and price move from $659 in May to under $300 per 1,000 board feet in October reflects all of the bearish news from higher rates to the lack of an infrastructure package. However, at the current price, and with gaps all over the chart, lumber could experience a recovery that takes the price significantly higher on a percentage basis over the coming months. I am not looking for lumber to make a new high, but a rebound to $400 or higher is a possibility given the trajectory of the price move to the downside over the past months.

WY is a proxy for the price of lumber

WY stock tends to move with the price of lumber futures, but its price performance on a percentage basis reflects a more liquid and tamer instrument compared to the random length wooden boards.

Source: Barchart

Lumber futures moved from $214.40 in late 2016 to a high of $659 in May 2018, as the price of wood more than tripled over the period. At the same time, WY stock moved from $22.06 in early 2016 to a high of $38.39 in early June, a rise of 74%. Lumber halved in value from May through October, and WY shares moved to a low of $25.75 in late October, a decline of 32.9% over the period.

Weyerhaeuser Company shares move with the price of lumber, and if the price of wood is going to make a recovery in 2019, it could be an excellent way to participate in the illiquid commodity. The 50% retracement level of the move from the May high to the October low in the lumber futures market stands at $479.45 per 1,000 board feet. The first gap on the upside on the weekly lumber chart is from $363.50 to $404. WY is a REIT in the lumber market which means it pays an attractive dividend. At the current share price of $27.37 on November 7, WY is paying a 4.94% dividend while the shares trade at a multiple of 21.04 times earnings. WY trades an average of over four million shares each day as it is a highly liquid stock that tracks an illiquid commodities futures contract. For those looking to participate in the lumber market after it has halved in value, WY offers both a safer and more liquid route that pays a dividend while market participants wait for the price of lumber to make a comeback.

Time will tell if lumber has found a bottom at just below the $300 per 1,000 board level late last month. If lumber is ready to rebound, WY could be the perfect instrument to take advantage of a move to the upside in the industrial commodity.

