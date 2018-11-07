DCP Goes Up As Colorado Setback Proposition Voted Down

DCP's operations and growth prospects in the DJ Basin were threatened by Prop 112, which would have increased well setbacks.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had been trading under a cloud of uncertainty due to the proposed setbacks Proposition 112 would have imposed. Increasing the mandatory buffer between new wells and homes, schools, waterways to 2,500 feet - five times the existing standard of 500 feet - would have severely impacted the partnership's operations and growth potential in Colorado's prolific DJ Basin. But Prop 112 failed, and the units are currently trading up more than 10%:

DCP is an MLP and the partnership is part of a 50/50 JV between Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Enbridge (ENB). The two investment grade general partners own 36.1% of the LP unit, a 2% GP interest, and all of the IDRs:

DCP has an excellent presence in the prolific Permian Basin (see DCP: A Gorilla Sized Footprint In the Permian), a thriving business in the DJ Basin, and is one of the largest natural gas processors and NGLs producers in the country.

In the Q3 EPS report, DCP announced:

NGL pipeline throughput volumes increased ~35% from Q3FY2017, driven by record volumes on the Sand Hills and Southern Hills pipelines.

Natural gas wellhead G&P segment volumes increased ~10% from the Q3FY2017 across its footprint.

$209 million in distributable cash flow and a coverage of 1.35x.

It was expecting to exceed the high end of 2018 adjusted EBITDA and DCF guidance ranges.

As can be seen below, DCP's year-over-year and YTD results are quite impressive:

Meantime, the YTD coverage ratio is a solid 1.18x.

Why The DJ Basin Is So Important

The reason Prop 112 was so important is due to DCP's growth potential in the play. The 200 MMcf/d Mewbourn 3 gas processing plant - which just recently went into service on August 1, 2018 -already has reached full capacity. In addition, the partnership is currently constructing the 300 MMcf/d O'Connor 2 facility. This facility is comprised of 200 MMcf/d of processing capacity and up to 100 MMcf/d of bypass. It's expected to be in service in the second quarter of 2019. The two projects have a combined ~0.5 Bcf/d of new processing capacity. That's a lot of gas.

In addition, DCP is adding NGL takeaway capacity to the DJ Basin by expanding the Southern Hills pipeline extension via the White Cliffs NGL pipeline. The initial capacity out of the DJ Basin is expected to be 90,000 bpd, expandable to 120,000 bpd. This project is expected to be in service by Q4 of next year.

The partnership also is expanding the Front Range and Texas Express pipelines by 100,000 bpd and 90,000 bpd, respectively. Both of these projects are expected to go in service by Q3 2019.

Summary and Conclusion

To my surprise, the supposedly environmentally friendly state of Colorado voted down the proposal to increase setbacks from oil and gas wells to homes, schools and waterways. Increasing setbacks to 2,500 feet - from the existing 500 feet - would have severely and negatively affected drilling in the DJ Basin. Had that happened, the growth prospects for DCP - which is processing and transporting much of the oil and gas produced in the DJ Basin - would have been severely curtailed. But it didn't happen. And now DCP is positioned for strong growth in the region due to several large expansion projects. Meantime, the partnership already is covering its distribution. Going forward, I would expect the GPs to streamline the MLP by buying out the IDRs. Meantime, the 7.4% yield is secure. Further, due to the excellent growth projects in the queue, the prospects for distribution hike (the first since 2015...) next year appear to be better than 50/50.

