Changyou.Com - Nearly A Net Net Trading At 4.5x Cash Flow

Changyou (CYOU) is my highest conviction holding and operates in an industry I’m intimately familiar with (online gaming). I’ve written about the company in the past, but believe the opportunity present today is greater than ever before.

So what makes Changyou such a compelling investment? It’s both extremely cheap and profitable. Thanks to the macroeconomic backdrop of Sina-US relations, Chinese equities trading in U.S. markets have been indiscriminately sold off. To put it simply, the baby has been thrown out with the bath water. Changyou has the widest margin of safety I’ve ever seen and shares could easily double over the next 12 months.

Company Overview

Changyou is a Chinese online gaming company that primarily develops and operates Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games (MMORPGs). While their portfolio of games is large and includes both PC and mobile games, the majority of the company’s revenues and profits have derived from a single game: Tian Long Ba Bu (TLBB). Revenue between PC and mobiles games currently sits at 60/40, with most PC revenues coming from TLBB. While TLBB is now 11 years old, Changyou has managed to keep players interested in the game with updates and expansion packs. Player interest in the game sits at a 1 year high. The company’s mobile version of TLBB (co-developed with Tencent) is regularly in the top 20 highest grossing Apps in China according to data from AppAnnie.

Changyou is a subsidiary of Sohu Inc (SOHU) which owns ~69% of Changyou’s outstanding shares. While both the parent and subsidiary are trading at cheap valuations, Changyou is the more attractive investment.

Nearly a Net-Net

As a long time value investor I’ve always been interested in net-nets; companies that are valued less than their net current assets (current assets – total liabilities). When a company is trading this cheap it means an investor is getting both the net current assets on the balance sheet and the operating business thrown in for free. The problem with most net-nets though is that while these companies are cheap, the operating business tends to be pretty lousy. Finding a profitable net-net is the holy grail of value investing and while Changyou isn’t quite a net-net yet, it’s nearly there. Lets run through the numbers.

Changyou has ~53.7 million shares outstanding valuing the company at $924M ($17.20/share as of writing). So what do we get for $924M? $1,362M in current assets and $778M in total liabilities for a net current asset balance of $584M. This number needs to be adjusted though, as $40M of the company’s $778M in liabilities are classified as “Receipts in advance and deferred revenue”, which in the case of Changyou, isn’t a real liability. Changyou operates online games in China so when a customer buys, say, $50 worth of virtual goods in a game but only uses $10 of it before the quarter ends, the remaining $40 is recorded on the balance sheet as ‘deferred revenue’ until the customer consumes the virtual item in-game. There’s zero cost to delivering these virtual goods to customers as they’re already in customer accounts and these purchases are typically non-refundable. So deducting deferred revenues from liabilities leaves us with $738M in total liabilities and $1,362M in current assets for a net current asset position $624M. So we’re getting Changyou’s entire operating business and their non-current assets for a price of $300M.

Total Current Assets: $1,362M Total Liabilities: $778M Adjusted Liabilities (Ignoring deferred revenue) $738M Net Current Assets $624M ($11.62/share) Stock Price (11/5/2018) $17.20 /share Value of Operating Business (Stock Price - Net Current Assets) $5.58 /share

Unlike most net-nets which usually have a large amount of difficult to value inventory, Changyou's net current assets consist of cash ($344M), restricted cash ($5M), accounts receivable ($57M), short term investments ($276M), and prepaid and current assets ($680M).

Related Party Loans

It’s worth mentioning that a substantial portion of Changyou’s current assets recorded as “prepaid and other current assets” ($680M) are short term inter-company loans to its parent Sohu.com (SOHU), which despite recent poor performance has more than enough capital to repay their outstanding indebtedness. In addition, Sohu has pledged their super-voting shares in Changyou as collateral for these loans. Sohu also owns ~30% of Sogou Inc (SOGO) which even at today’s depressed valuation ($6.30/share) is worth $750M. Ultimately there’s little chance Sohu defaults on these loans and loses control of Changyou. While related party loans are never ideal, Changyou is at least earning 6% on their excess cash. (Note 27, Related Party Transactions)

But Wait. There’s More!

While not central to my thesis, Changyou also owns 2 extremely valuable office buildings in Beijing. They purchased these properties in 2009 and 2010 for $33.4M and $171M and carry these properties on the balance sheet at cost and depreciate them yearly. While there’s been talk of slowdown in Chinese real estate, the value of these buildings have conservatively doubled over the last 8 years according to data from Savills. So realistically speaking, the buildings are worth about $400M today.

Source: 2017 Annual Report, Page 56/57 Sub-header Facilities

Source: Savills

Changyou is a Cash Flow Machine

Aside from being extremely cheap, Changyou is a cash flow machine. The company generated $151m in operating cash flows over the last 3 quarters and is on pace to bring in over $200M in 2018, not bad for an operating company valued at $300M. Changyou’s cash flows generation this year isn’t a fluke either, they’ve consistently generated strong operating cash flows for the last 3 years: $213M in 2015, $205M in 2016, and $198M in 2017. While some of these funds have been squandered through poor investments, there isn’t much left to write down (Goodwill sits at $27M and isn't included in our valuation) and the company hasn’t made any big acquisition in years. Next year should be profitable as well with analysts predicting $1.84 EPS in 2019. Not bad considering the market is valuing Changyou's operating business at $5.58/share.

The company's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian, has found no issues with its reported financials. They have been Changyou's auditor since IPO in 2009 and have the best record amongst major accounting firms in China.

In addition to being cheap and profitable, Changyou’s underlying business is actually improving. Traffic to the company’s main gaming portal (Changyou.com) is at a 1 year high as seen below:

Source: Alexa

The continued popularity of TLBB can also be viewed on Chinese gaming sites like 17173.com which currently lists the title as the 10th most popular game this week. According to search analytics from Baidu (China's #1 search engine), TLBB Is the 5th most searched online PC game. Despite its age, TLBB is a remarkably consistent game for Changyou and I suspect it'll be a predictable cash flow generator for years to come.

Although infrequent, Changyou’s excess cash does make its way to shareholders from time to time. The company paid a $9.40/share dividend earlier this year (April, 2018) and a $3.80/share dividend back in 2012. Given that Sohu owns the majority of Changyou’s outstanding shares, the bulk of these dividends end up in Sohu’s pocket, which I think will ultimately be used to finance the company’s buyout. But before we get to that, let’s recap.

Let’s Recap

Once we back out the net current assets from Changyou’s market cap the market is valuing Changyou’s operating business and other assets at $300M. So for $300M we’re getting $400M worth of office buildings in Beijing and an extremely profitable operating business that generated $151M in cash flows over the last 9 months (Q1: $41M OCF, Q2: $45M, Q3: $65M) and will likely do at least $200M this year. The average analyst estimate for 2019 EPS sits at $1.84 per share today as well, so I expect 2019 to bring in similar cash flows at the minimum. I say minimum because Changyou has numerous mobile games in the pipeline (20 in development as per Q3, 2018 earnings transcript) which may bring in additional profits, but even assuming every new game the company releases is a flop, Changyou is still extremely cheap.

Buyout & Valuation

On May 22, 2017 Changyou received a preliminary non-binding buyout offer from its Chairman Dr. Charles Zhang for $42.10 per share. While no transaction has emerged yet, Mr. Zhang re-confirmed his willingness to complete the transaction in a letter sent to the company’s board of directors on January 30, 2018 but will be “reviewing the purchase price proposed in the original transaction” (read: Mr. Zhang wants to decrease his bid). The letter also highlighted difficulties in getting funds out of China to complete the transaction and lower earnings than expected since the proposal was made. Since this second letter was made public though Changyou has accumulated an additional $2.77/share in cash from operating cash flows and continues to perform well.

I suspect the dividend paid out in April was to help facilitate Changyou’s buyout by Mr. Zhang as it both makes the company cheaper and transfers cash to Sohu, which Mr. Zhang controls. Given the strict currency controls in China, using balance sheet cash to buyout minority shareholders isn't easy, so simply paying out a dividend reduces the price Mr. Zhang needs to pay to purchase the company. If we adjusted the buyout price down by $9.40 (the dividend amount) we arrive at $32.70, which values Changyou’s operating business at less than 12x forward earnings ($1.84 2019 EPS est) after backing out net current assets (while ignoring the value of the company’s real estate which stands at ~$7.5/share).

Buyout Price $32.70 Net Current Assets $624M ($11.62/share) Business Value $21.08 EPS (2019 Average Est) $1.84 EPS Multiple 11.46

While go-private deals for Chinese companies typically take place at low multiples, Dr. Zhang is going to have a hard time convincing Changyou’s financial adviser, Duff & Phelps, to sign off on a fairness opinion at a price much lower than $32.70 (90% upside). Keep in mind Perfect World (PWRD), another Chinese gaming company with a much larger percent of assets as intangibles and goodwill was privatized at 1.3x book value. A similar multiple values Changyou at ~$20 (16% upside), which I believe would value the company unreasonably cheap given its long history of cash generation and rock solid balance sheet.

Q3 2018 Earnings Report

Changyou reported strong Q3 2018 earnings on November 5, 2018 and once again demonstrated TLBB's annuity-like performance. The company reported $118 million in revenue, beating their own guidance of $100-$110M. GAAP net income came in at $55 million with cash flows coming in at $65M. Despite beating their own guidance in Q3 and continued momentum with TLBB (see Alexa chart above), Changyou once again guided conservatively for Q4 2018, expecting revenues between $110 and $120 million. I expect Q4 2018 numbers will at least match Q3 and more than likely, surpass it. Matching Q3 means $211M cash flow for the year.

On a more granular level, PC game revenue was flat year over year and up 14% quarter over quarter. Mobile revenue on the other hand was down 50% year over year but flat sequentially. The yearly decline was entirely predictable and baked into forecasts as Changyou's self developed mobile title based on TLBB (TLBB Legacy) has been losing steam quickly since it first launched in May, 2017. This slowdown was partially offset by a second TLBB game which Tencent operates (TLBB Mobile) which regularly ranks in the top 25 highest grossing apps in China. While no new hit games are baked into my investment thesis, the company has numerous games in the pipeline which could create additional upside.

Underperformance Explained

Recent events in China have hit the local gaming sector hard with industry leader Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) down over 40% percent from its March 2018 highs. These losses followed the Chinese government’s regulatory freeze on new game approvals as new regulations for the sector are under review. The abruptness and length of the freeze, which could take months to resolve, are viewed as strong headwinds for any company involved in the Chinese gaming sector. Changyou’s primary revenue earner, TLBB, is not affected by the freeze as it has already been in service for over a decade. Maintaining and updating existing games does not run a company afoul of the new ordinance meaning Changyou has been and will remain largely unaffected. Changyou’s future titles may be impacted but new titles aren’t a part of my investment thesis and once games begin getting approved again future growth will only be icing on the cake. Growth can't be ruled out though as 3 of the company's 20 in-development mobile games have already been approved for release and monetization in China. Source: (Q3, 2018 Earnings Call Transcript)

Recent trade and geopolitical friction between China and the United States have also contributed to a more general sell off in Chinese stocks as these issues have the potential to stymie global commerce. While this is a real threat to Tencent and other Chinese companies with international operations, Changyou derives substantially all of its revenue from local Chinese customers. Regardless of the outcome of future trade talks, Changyou’s products, revenues, and customer base would all remain unaffected. Most Chinese internet stocks listed in the U.S. are high growth companies with weaker balance sheets, which make them more speculative than Changyou.

Risk Factors

While purchasing Changyou at today’s prices comes with a substantial margin of safety, no investment is risk free. Changyou has long relied on a single game for the majority of its revenues and profits. The company is more diversified today than before, but TLBB still brings in a substantial portion of the company’s income and while we can project the game’s continued success this year, it could decline faster than expected. In addition, Changyou is a controlled company and its parent, Sohu, could disregard minority shareholder interests and try taking the company private for an unfairly low price. Another risk is that what’s cheap today can remain cheap for years.

While most of these risks are mitigated by purchasing Changyou at such a low price, the company could trade lower, though not much lower than its net current asset value ($11.62), which is 32% below today's price.

Conclusion

Changyou is the largest position in my portfolio and makes up a bit over 14% of my holdings. The stock’s resilient performance during the market rout over the last 3 weeks signals that it may have bottomed. I’ve kept a keen eye on Changyou since I sold out shortly after the dividend announcement earlier this year and now that we’ve approached net-net territory I’ve been an eager buyer. While I've been conservative in this analysis, it's worth mentioning that Changyou isn't some left for dead company in a dying industry. The Chinese gaming market is enormous and growing; Niko Partners projects that mobile game revenues in the country will grow from $16B in 2017 to $24.7B in 2022. With 20 mobile games in development and exclusive rights to numerous popular franchises, Changyou has tremendous upside as a standalone company if the low-ball $32.70 offer from Dr. Zhang doesn't close.

Ultimately I think Changyou presents an unusually asymmetric opportunity to profit. Downside is limited by the company’s net cash position and strong cash flow generation. Investors buying today are paying $300M for an operating business that generates $200M+ in operating cash flow annually and also get $400M in Beijing real estate thrown in. Seems like a good deal to me.

