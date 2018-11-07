Magenta Now Closer To Greatly Expanding Blood Stem Cell Transplant Eligibility

Magenta is trialing MGTA456 for inherited metabolic disorders, but if it works for those, it could be applied across the whole hematopoietic stem cell transplants spectrum.

The discovery of cord blood as the basis for a blood stem cell transplant was a giant leap forward in medicine. Unfortunately, only 4% of the cord blood currently banked (about 700,000 units in the US) have enough stem cells to be used as the basis for a transplant. Essentially, that giant leap forward, practically speaking, is only minimally effectual at this point.

That may change soon with new data out from Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA), working on new technology that could see that 4% increase 20-fold to 80%. Practically, this would increase the chances for a transplantable match from 33% to 90% for white Europeans, and from 4% to 40% for those of African descent, according to the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR). (See Slide 16 at link, screenshot below.)

In order to understand how Magenta is going about solving this problem, we have to understand the problem a bit more. In most banked cord blood, there are simply not enough stem cells to initiate a transplant. Why should that matter? Because in order for a transplant to succeed, first all old blood stem cells have to be eradicated.

If there aren’t enough new cells to replace them initially, the risks of prolonged neutropenia (lack of white blood cells that makes the recipient especially susceptible to infection) and graft failure are too high for many to even risk the procedure. There must be more stem cells in order for a transplant to even be attempted.

Magenta’s technology, licensed from Novartis (NVS) back in May 2017, looks like it may be able to alleviate this problem. The solution is based on aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonists, which promote stem cell production ex vivo when added to a unit of cord blood. When incubated together with cord blood over a two-week period, stem cells in the culture increase between 300 and 400-fold.

In earlier Phase I/II studies, adding these molecules to a unit of cord blood before transplant shortened the time to full engraftment by a median 9 days compared to historical control among 27 patients.

The Phase II data presented last week were just as impressive, but before we get into them, a word on the diseases that the treatment is being trialed for. They are serious, terminal inherited metabolic diseases that can only be cured through a bone marrow or blood stem cell transplant. These are Hurler Syndrome, life expectancy 10 years; metachromatic leukodystrophy, life expectancy 5 years or 10-15 depending on the onset; and Krabbe disease, life expectancy less than 3 years with early onset.

The importance of this is that it positively skews the risk/reward profile in favor of MGTA456, for two reasons. First, obviously, because most of these patients are terminal anyway. Second, because bone marrow or blood stem cell transplants by themselves fail in these cases about 20% of the time. So if MGTA456 fails less than 20% of the time, chances are it will be approved.

So far, MGTA456 has done much better than an 80% success rate. Among 21 patients treated with MGTA456, all of them achieved full engraftment, meaning a successful transplant, in a median of 12 days. (See link to investor presentation above.) Compared to historical control of 151 patients with comparable preconditions, full engraftment was achieved in 79% of patients in a median of 25 days.

That means 21% of patients that underwent a blood stem cell transplant had a medical emergency and had to repeat the process, at high risk of mortality. The amount of time to full engraftment is crucial, too, because the longer it takes for full engraftment, the longer the patient is susceptible to infection from being immunocompromised.

True, there are problems with historical control, however, these cases of terminal illness in children are simply not cases where you can use a placebo especially in an inherently life-threatening procedure like a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, so there is no alternative.

(Source: Magenta Investor Presentation)

In the newest data available from the Phase II trial, 5 patients treated all achieved engraftment and suffered neutropenia for a median of only one day, compared to 8 days historical control. One patient under 2 years old unfortunately died from autoimmune cytopenia, where the immune system attacks red blood cells, though this condition occurred in 53% of patients under two with similar preconditioning prior to transplant, and the company believes that the death was not related to MGTA456. Magenta may be wrong about that, but even so, 20% is better than 53% for patient deaths.

Magenta is well capitalized at this stage with registrational trials planned for 2020. That means MGTA456 will come to market if approved around 2022-2023, so it needs about 4 years of a cash runway. It has $173M on the balance sheet. At current average burn rate over the last 4 quarters, it has a 6-year runway. That burn rate will increase as registrational trials proceed in 2020 so there may not be a full 4-year runway at this point, but for now there is plenty of cash, very good data so far, and shares are at an all-time low in the background of a broad Nasdaq selloff.

What I find particularly attractive about this biotech is its approach. By chasing terminal cases, it gets good press, and increases its chances of approval while at the same time holding the keys to a treatment that could potentially be used in every case requiring a blood stem cell transplant. The FDA, arguably, was strong-armed into approving Sarepta's (SRPT) DMD drug with publicity, and the FDA even saw significant controversy over the issue from lack of data.

Magenta will have the public on its side if its data are in any way defensible. If approved for these terminal metabolic diseases, it would open the door to an enormous market for a myriad of other indications. Magenta just needs its foot in the door here.

Further, there is arguably nothing in MGT456 that increases the risk of these transplants. All it does is increase the number of stem cells in the transplant. Theoretically, of course, there could be any number of unforeseen problems that we don’t know about, and that’s where the risks lay primarily. The main question is are these unknown risks any worse than the plain risk of a hematopoietic stem cell transplant in the first place?

Here’s another way to put it. There is no new molecule here being tested for its effects on a disease. This is an issue of quantity and little more than that. The molecules used to culture the cord blood units are naturally occurring. They are not some new drug being experimentally tested. It is already known that the more stem cells transplanted, the greater the chance the transplant has of success.

The biggest company-specific risks as I see them are, first and foremost, was the fatality in the ongoing trial related to MGTA456 or not? Shares fell on the assumption that it was related, though the company claims otherwise. Magenta is addressing this by only administering MGTA456 to children over 2 years of age, but if autoimmune cytopenia occurs in older children as well, the company could be in for some problems.

Second, unforeseen clinical holds that often happen in the case of new technologies attempting to treat disease areas for the first time. If there are more deaths, there will probably be clinical holds. Regulatory agencies are notoriously slow and careful when new companies with little experience try to apply brand new methods to disease areas that have never seen comparable technologies.

Any clinical hold could last months while Magenta would burn up capital which may force it to refinance and dilute holdings further than initially planned. We've seen clinical holds in CRISPR, a new gene editing technology, and we could see some in this case as well.

Third, Magenta has little to no experience with the FDA, and could be prone to rookie mistakes. Essentially, Magenta is up against the clock as all development stage biotechs are, and it doesn't have that much maneuvering room to make any serious mistakes.

Finally, midcap biotech stocks like Magenta can be very volatile for reasons that have nothing to do with fundamentals either. If market volatility continues into November, the lows for Magenta may not be in yet and any panic selling in speculative assets could still take a chunk out of investor stakes. But the fundamental case here is solid and I believe it will only get better with time.

