AMAG Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Results Top Or Flop?

On Thursday, November 1, 2018, AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) announced its third quarter earnings results. Overall, the company remains in a position to deliver solid growth going forward due to a number of reasons: (1) improved liquidity position despite some downside risks; (2) the company has clear strategies to offset the impact of Makena's expired patent; (3) Feraheme and Intrarosa continued to grow strongly and gain higher market share over the period; and (4) the new drug Vyleesi is expected to be launched in early 2019, which will generate additional source of revenue for the company.

Improved liquidity position despite some downside risks

Perhaps AMAG's biggest downside risk in this period is the potential sales drop due to the expiration of Makena's patent - main revenue stream of the company for the past years. However, we see that AMAG has been very well-prepared to the situation and nothing came as a surprise for the company.

Firstly, AMAG has been focusing on the marketing of its other products, namely Feraheme, Intrarosa, and Makena SC auto-injector. Thus, in the third quarter of 2018, the company incurred higher cost of product sales and SG&A expenses. As these activities are very important to gain customers' awareness and increase market share, investing in the commercialization is the right thing to do for AMAG in the current situation. In fact, we can see increased revenues from these products. Investors should not be too worried about the increased expenses, but rather focus on future revenue stream.

Also, in this quarter, AMAG successfully completed the divestiture of CBR business, providing the company with $530M in cash. With this sale, AMAG was able to pay off $475M high-yield debt, release annually nearly $40M interest expense and strengthen its balance sheet.

At Sept. 30, 2018, AMAG's cash and investment reached $428M (+30%), short-term debt was only $21M, and long-term debt went down significantly from nearly $800M to $320M. The repayment of long-term debt was mainly attributable to the 60% decrease in total liabilities, which has helped to successfully reduce investors' previous concern of insolvency.

AMAG's clear strategies to offset the negative impact from the expiration of Makena's patent

Since July 2018, generic version of Makena has been available in the market, causing the brand drug revenue to decline by 18%. In order to overcome this negative effect from expired license, AMAG has come up with strategies in order to simultaneously protect the brand and enter the generic market, reducing competition.

As we have discussed in our previous article, AMAG has developed an auto-injector version for the branded Makena, which is much more user-friendly and convenient compared to the IM version. Makena SC auto-injector is also by far the only FDA approved auto-injector for this medication with patent expires in 2034, giving the company with many years ahead to gain competitive advantage in this field. As a strategic move, the company has been converting the use of Makena IM to Makena SC by promoting the brand loyalty, with 56% of Q3 scripts through Makena Care Connection stated "dispense as written" vs. only 40% in Q2.

In order to further protect the revenue of its key product Makena, in July 2018, AMAG entered into a partnering agreement with Prasco to launch Makena single- and multi-dose IM formulations, providing patients and healthcare providers with access to the therapeutically equivalent version of the branded product. With the existing popularity in the area of women healthcare, this partnering agreement has immediately gained more than 75% of the generic market, further reduces the negative impact of the patent expiration.

Feraheme and Intrarosa HCP: strong revenue growth and higher market share

In February 2018, AMAG received FDA approval to "expand the Feraheme label to treat all eligible adult IDA patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron in addition to patients who have CKD". As reported by AMAG, IDA is widely prevalent in many different patients including patients with gastrointestinal disease, cancer, and chemotherapy-induced anemia or abnormal uterine bleeding. In the U.S. alone, more than 4.5 million people have IDA, opening good market opportunity for AMAG. With the extended label, Feraheme's market share rose from 12.3% to 15.8%. Correspondingly, its revenue increased to $37M, accounting for about 30% of total revenue (compared to only 20% in 3Q2017).

AMAG's remaining product, Intrarosa, also generated $4.9M in net sales during the third quarter of 2018, representing a y-o-y growth of 126.8%. The company estimated that there are around 20 million American women suffering from dyspareunia (pain during sex), but 90% of them are currently not on treatment. Therefore, AMAG is aiming to target those 90% of women by increasing HCP prescribing and making Intrarosa their 1st choice. Until now, AMAG has been gradually reaching its vision, with the number of scripts rising rapidly since Intrarosa was launched. According to AMAG analysis, if it successfully captures this highly unmet medical need, it can gain $500M annual U.S. peak revenue opportunity.

According to our analysis, if Feraheme can achieve an additional 10% of market share, it would bring in another $93M in revenue per annum, which would offset the current loss of Makena. In addition, if Introsa can capture more attention and reach 10-20% of the projected peak sales, AMAG can generate an additional revenue of $50-100M annually. Both hypotheses are not unlikely as Feraheme and Intrarosa have been showing rapid growth over time. Thus, we see potential opportunities for higher sales in the future.

Vyleesi and AMAG-423: great new source of future revenue

In Jan. 2017, AMAG acquired Vyleesi from a license agreement with Palatin Technologies (NYSEMKT:PTN) for exclusive commercialization in North American. Vyleesi is a drug that deals with problems of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in women, which is now having outstanding market opportunities (for the detailed analysis please visit our article Palatin Technologies: Prepare For The New Female Viagra). According to Palatin's market research, the number of U.S. women suffering from HSDD is approx. 12 million in 2018, of which, more than 50% are premenopausal women. Shockingly, 99% of them are unaware that it is a treatable disorder, and that the majority would use bremelanotide (Vyleesi) if it is advised by their doctor. The company is expected to receive FDA approval in March 2019, which will follow by a product launch in Q2 2019. If AMAG is able to capture this market, it can gain an annual U.S. peak revenue opportunity of more than $700M. As described in our previous article, the substance has very strong phase 3 results and weak competition. We expect that AMAG will be able to capture at least 20-30% of U.S. peak revenue in the future, which is compatible with $140-210M annual revenue.

The in-development AMAG-423 is also a future value driver. AMAG-423 is a polyclonal antibody that provides treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women, a multi-system disorder that affects both the mother and the baby. According to AMAG's report, around 140,000 American pregnant women are affected by preeclampsia, with more than one-third being impacted by severe preeclampsia, which can be life-threatening to both the mother and the baby. Up to now, there are currently no effective treatments for this condition; thus, if AMAG successfully developed a drug to address the problem, it could become a blockbuster for the company in the future. According to AMAG's pipeline, it is expected a 2021 commercial launch, which can generate more than $1 billion each year in the U.S. market alone, not to mention the other parts of the world.

Conclusion

Even though AMAG experienced declined revenues in Q3 2018 due to the expiration of its key product's patent, the impact was not so problematic. AMAG has made strategic moves in order to overcome the challenges and gradually improve its operational performance. Moreover, the strong growth of other two products, Feraheme and Intrarosa HCP have also offset the negative effect of Makena's declining sales. With Q3 results, the company continued to exceed its top- and bottom-line 2018 forecasts, allowing it to increase its financial guidance for the third time since the beginning of the year, representing an additional $70M in revenue and $50M of adjusted EBITDA from the first guidance in January.

Besides, AMAG's expected next-year-launch of Vyleesi and in-development AMAG-423 are also promising future value drivers for the company. Thus, investors should and could be optimistic about the company's future performance.

