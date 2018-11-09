GeoPark: A High Netback And High Growth Independent E&P Company

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jorge Robles as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment summary

For a company that is highly dependent on the price of a commodity to be an attractive investment, these are my personal investing rules:

1) the valuation must present significant upside potential when we normalize the price of the commodity,

2) the company must be free cash flow positive when commodity prices get depressed so it can successfully navigate the downturn and

3) it must have a low leverage profile.

In the case of GeoPark (GPRK), if we assume a steady state valuation (i.e. no growth in production nor reserves) and Brent price at US$ 65 per bbl as normalized, the company should generate US$ 250 mm in free cash flow in 2019, which implies a 16% yield. If oil prices become depressed and the Brent price drops to levels of US$ 55 per bbl, not only should GeoPark report positive FCF but it could generate US$ 150 mm in free cash flow in 2019 or a 10% yield. And, if Brent reaches US$ 80 per bbl, the FCF generation could be US$ 390 mm or a 26% yield. As for the leverage, the company should end 2018 with US$ 230 mm in net debt, which is less than the FCF that could generate in 2019 with Brent at US$ 65.

As noted above, this implies a no growth valuation. But GeoPark has managed to grow, every single year since 2012 both, its 2P reserve’s value and its production at a compounded annual rate of 23% and 20% respectively. An assumption that reserves and production remain at current levels going forward seems to be extremely conservative, as I will explain below.

Moreover, GeoPark has a best-in-class management team with more than 20 years of experience, a proven excellent track record on capital allocation, with ~ 35% ownership of the common shares which fairly represents the so-called “skin in the game” attribute. The company has a platform to keep growing both reserves and production at low to mid double-digits and the ability to self-fund its operations from internally generated cash flow. This creates, in my opinion, one of the best risk-reward opportunities in the oil and gas E&P industry.

So far, I have valued growth at zero to be conservative. Although difficult to independently validate, I can advance that following management guidance we could see the company production in 2022 up between 70% and 163% from current production levels. This guidance implies a range between 60,000 to 100,000 boepd, which would imply a yearly free cash flow between US$ 440 mm to US$ 740 mm with Brent at US$ 75. I will further comment on growth on the valuation section.

In sum, GeoPark offers a low risk, high potential upside (60% - 135%) opportunity without considering any future growth.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

Introduction

For a company in the oil and gas industry, I look for companies with the following characteristics:

Asset profile: high netbacks, low all-in operating costs, strong cash flow from operations and potential to grow reserves and production using its own internal cash flows

Management team: experienced team with proven excellent track record on capital allocation, demonstrated ability to successfully navigate the cycles in the industry and with “skin in the game”

Leverage: net cash position or low leverage

Margin of safety: trading at an attractive price with at least 50% upside potential assuming conservative oil price and production

I believe GeoPark surpass by far each of the above mentioned characteristics. Let me briefly summarize why:

Asset profile:

High netbacks : at current Brent price of US$ 74 per bbl, netbacks are US$ 33 per bbl. This implies a 45% netback from current Brent price. Netback’s breakeven is reached when Brent price exceeds US$ 30 per bbl .

: at current Brent price of US$ 74 per bbl, are US$ 33 per bbl. This implies a from current Brent price. Netback’s is reached when Brent price exceeds . Low all-in operating costs : at around US$ 19-23 per boe. All-in costs include some variable costs such as royalties and earn-out payments that depend on Brent price. Cash flow from operations reaches breakeven at Brent price of US$ 35 per bbl.

: at around US$ 19-23 per boe. All-in costs include some variable costs such as royalties and earn-out payments that depend on Brent price. Cash flow from operations reaches Strong cash flow from operations : a direct consequence of the previous two characteristics is a strong cash flow from operations. The company generated US$ 176 mm in 2017 and it should generate ~ US$ 350 mm in 2018 , implying almost 100% growth yoy. This is the metric that management team uses to measure operating performance. They call this measure “adjusted EBITDA”. I fully agree with management team’s view and rely on this measure as a performance tracker of cash flow from operations before capex and tax payments.

: a direct consequence of the previous two characteristics is a strong cash flow from operations. The company generated US$ 176 mm in 2017 and it should generate ~ , implying almost 100% growth yoy. This is the metric that management team uses to measure operating performance. They call this measure “adjusted EBITDA”. I fully agree with management team’s view and rely on this measure as a performance tracker of Potential to grow reserves and production with its own internal cash flows: the company has grown its 2P reserves every single year since 2012 at a CAGR of 23% and its production at a CAGR of 20%. Of course, the investor of today does not profit from yesterday’s growth. However, due to further exploration and drilling tests, 2P reserves should grow again this year and production should increase almost 30% in 2018 and between 15% to 25% in 2019. It has further room to grow with 82 mmboe in 3P reserves and audited exploration resources of 700 million to 1.3 billion boe.

Management team:

Experienced team with proven excellent track record on capital allocation : James F. Park, CEO, has over 30 years of international oil and natural gas experience and on average, management team has over 22 years of experience. In addition, management has been working for GeoPark on average ~10 years which highlights its ability to retain talented people. An example of its excellent capital allocation capabilities is its 2017 work program investment of US$ 106 mm. They increased 2P NPV10 in US$ 430 mm, that is, for each dollar invested they created more than four.

: James F. Park, CEO, has over 30 years of international oil and natural gas experience and on average, management team has over 22 years of experience. In addition, management has been working for GeoPark on average ~10 years which highlights its ability to retain talented people. An example of its excellent capital allocation capabilities is its 2017 work program investment of US$ 106 mm. They increased 2P NPV10 in US$ 430 mm, that is, for each dollar invested they created more than four. Demonstrated ability to successfully navigate the cycles in the industry : if we take a look to GeoPark’s performance during the oil price collapse in 2016, we will realized that they had been able not only to deliver positive cash flow from operations but also to fund its own capital requirements and still deliver positive cash flow after capex. This achievement is a combination of high quality, low operating cost, low capital requirements assets coupled with a balanced risk-averse and conservative approach to capital allocation. The management has proven to successfully navigate the downturn and actually create value through that period. They have been very conservative when forecasting oil prices. "Our preliminary base capital program for 2018 considers a reference oil price assumption of US$ 50-55 per barrel...The upside scenario work program considers a reference oil price assumption of US$60 per barrel or higher". Even the upside case was ~20% less than current price.

: if we take a look to GeoPark’s performance during the oil price collapse in 2016, we will realized that they had been able not only to deliver positive cash flow from operations but also to fund its own capital requirements and still deliver positive cash flow after capex. This achievement is a combination of high quality, low operating cost, low capital requirements assets coupled with a balanced risk-averse and conservative approach to capital allocation. The management has proven to successfully navigate the downturn and actually create value through that period. They have been very conservative when forecasting oil prices. "Our preliminary base capital program for 2018 considers a reference oil price assumption of US$ 50-55 per barrel...The upside scenario work program considers a reference oil price assumption of US$60 per barrel or higher". Even the upside case was ~20% less than current price. “Skin in the game”: Gerald E. O’Shaughnessy (Chairman) and James F. Park (CEO) both cofounders, have never sold a single share of GeoPark and currently hold 24.9% of the common shares. Moreover, directors and management team hold ~ 9.6%, which implies that 34.5% of total equity is controlled by insiders. It seems to be clear that management is fully aligned with shareholders.

Leverage:

Net cash or low leverage: GeoPark issued, back in September 2017, a US$ 425 mm bond, 6.5% bullet, that matures in 2024. 99% of GeoPark’s debt matures in 2024. It currently holds US$ 105 mm in cash which results in US$ 334 mm of net debt. I project that the company will end 2018 with ~US$ 230 mm in net debt. In an environment with Brent at US$ 65, GeoPark should generate enough cash in 2019 to cover almost 110% of its current net debt which matures in six years.

Margin of safety:

There exists a significant margin of safety assuming a steady state valuation. No matter what valuation methodology we choose, we end up with a high upside potential between 60% to 135%

I will further explain my investment thesis of GeoPark by doing an in-depth analysis of the company in order to support each of the points and calculations above.

1. Company Overview

GeoPark is a leading independent oil and natural gas exploration and production (“E&P”) company with assets in Latin America and a proven track record of growth in both production and reserves since 2006. The company assets are in Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina. It is focused on drilling, developing and producing oil and gas, winning new licenses and acquiring strategic assets and businesses.

It currently produces ~ 38,000 boepd, of which 84% is oil and 16% gas. It is the third largest oil operator in Colombia and the first private oil and gas operator in Chile.

The company was built around three principal skill sets:

As explorer : find and develop oil and gas reserves

: find and develop oil and gas reserves As operator : execute to profitably drill for, produce, treat, transport and sell oil and gas

: execute to profitably drill for, produce, treat, transport and sell oil and gas As consolidator: assemble the right balance and portfolio of upstream assets with the right partners and at the right price.

GeoPark was founded in 2002 by Gerald E. O’Shaughnessy (Chairman) and James F. Park (CEO), who have over 30 years of international oil and natural gas experience.

GeoPark has built a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets around LatAm through long-term strategic partnerships and alliances with key industry participants, accessing debt and equity capital markets, developing and retaining a technical team with vast experience and creating a successful track record of finding and producing oil and gas in the region. A key factor behind its exploration success ratio is its experienced team of geologists, geophysicists, engineers and professionals with specialized expertise in the geology of Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina.

GeoPark has developed and proven-up a highly-effective capital allocation methodology to manage its five country portfolio of assets. This system enables the company to review and select from a wide range of projects generated by each business unit team with different returns, potentials, risks, sizes, timelines and geographies. This methodology ensures that capital is always directed best value-adding projects after ranking them on technical, strategic and economic criteria. It creates a healthy competition between the different business units.

2. Asset Overview

GeoPark’s operating assets are based in LatAm. The location of the assets is not random, but part of a well-defined competitive strategy. The reasons to focus on LatAm are the following:

It is the second region in terms of hydrocarbon potential after the Middle East, with proven under-explored and under-developed low cost basins;

after the Middle East, with proven under-explored and under-developed low cost basins; There is little competition and presence of independent E&P companies compared to the United Stated and Canada; and

and presence of independent E&P companies compared to the United Stated and Canada; and Much of the acreage in the region has historically been controlled or owned by state-owned companies

These factors create a huge opportunity for smaller, more agile companies to build a long-term business.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings

Reserves

GeoPark’s 2P reserves totaled 159 mmboe, of which 84% are oil and 16% gas. The 2P reserves have grown at a compounded annual rate of 23% since 2012.

Production

The company is currently producing ~ 38,000 boepd, of which 84% was oil and 16% was gas. Its production has grown at a compounded annual rate of 20% for the 2012-17 period and should grow more than 30% in 2018. Its assets have very low operating costs at less than US$ 15 per boe. Its assets have a reserve life index of more than 15 years and a reserve replacement ratio of 360%.

As its CEO said “ Even following record high oil and gas production, we continue building our Company with record high oil and gas reserves and a record high net asset value. For every barrel produced, we replaced it with almost three proven barrels. And all was paid for from internally generated cash from our own operations – which also had a big increase from the year before.”

Let’s review the portfolio on a country by country basis:

Colombia

GeoPark entered Colombia in 2012 and is currently leading the strongest upstream project in the country and one of the most attractive onshore projects in Latin America. It is nowadays the third largest operator in the country.

Its key asset is a 45% working interest in Llanos 34 Block, operated by GeoPark, which has grown from 0 to more than 60,000 boepd gross production. The remaining 55% stake is owned by Parex Resources. During 2017, following a successful appraisal drilling they increased the Colombian 1P and 2P reserves by 64% and 31% and to 66 mmboe and 88 mmboe respectively. Llanos 34 is a low risk, low cost and high netback block which provides a large scale profitable production base even in low oil price environments.

In addition, due to the expertise of local teams, net finding and development costs in Colombia for 2017 were just US$ 2.4 per boe for 1P reserves. There is a big inventory of well sites (75+) to continue growing production, with IRRs exceeding 500% and six-month paybacks assuming a US$ 50 per barrel Brent oil price.

GeoPark’s 2018 work program in Colombia is focused on the Llanos 34 block with an expected investment of approximately US$ 120 mm, which includes the drilling of 20+ gross wells to continue developing and targeting new exploration prospects within and adjacent to the Llanos 34 block.

In an effort to reduce transportation costs and improve netbacks, GeoPark is constructing a new 30 km flow line to connect Llanos 34 to the main Colombian pipeline infrastructure

As for exploration, it has access to more than 248,300 gross exploratory and productive acres across 7 blocks. Since 2012, 2P reserves have grown at 50% CAGR and production at 45% CAGR.

Colombian assets are 100% oil. In Colombia, the realized oil price is linked to the Vasconia crude reference price, a marker broadly used in the Llanos basin. This oil price has a very stable US$ 4 differential with Brent price. In addition, realized oil price includes transportation costs (pipeline costs and trucking costs). This represents further discount at US$ 14 per boe. Thus, realized oil price in Colombia for 2Q 2018 was US$ 57 with Brent price at US$ 75 (US$ 75 minus US$ 4 Vasconia differential minus US$ 14 transportation costs).

LGI, a Korean conglomerate, currently has a 20% direct equity interest in the Colombian operations through GeoPark Colombia. However, GeoPark can earn back up to 12% additional equity interests in GeoPark Colombia. Actually, the company has already earned back 4%, growing its stake to 84%. This change in ownership should be implemented during the second half of 2018.

Chile

Production and reserves decreased in 2017 due the natural decline of the fields and limited drilling activity since the end of 2014. However, in early 2018, GeoPark drilled and tested a new shallow formation prospect and discovered the Uaken gas field which creates a new low cost gas play across the Fell Block.

The Chilean assets give access to 808,000 of gross exploratory and productive acres across 5 blocks.

In Chile, the price of oil sold to ENAP is based on Brent minus certain marketing and quality discounts. Regarding natural gas, GeoPark has a long-term gas supply contract with Methanex at attractive prices of US$ 4-5 per mcf.

For the year 2018, GeoPark’s investment program is focused on business optimization. Capital allocated to the region for the year should be less than US$ 5 million.

LGI has a 20% direct equity interest in the Chilean operations through GeoPark Chile.

Peru

GeoPark continues working to prepare for the development of the Morona Block. This project has become emblematic for Peru and represents PetroPeru’s return to upstream activity. GeoPark was selected as the partner-of-choice and awarded the operatorship with a 75% working interest.

Although GeoPark’s Peruvian assets have 1P 18.7 mmboe reserves (100% oil) of which 9.5 mmboe are developed, there is no current production. The company is pending to receive approval of environmental impact studies. The goal is to start production by the end of 2019. The production could be around 7,000 to 8,000 boepd which is ~ 20% of current production.

Argentina

The company has transformed its Argentinean platform during 2017 and 2018 although not reflected in the 2017 Certificate Reserves report. Thus we should adjust the numbers provided in the table above to reflect recent transformational acquisitions which would add ~ 12-14 mmboe of 2P reserves.

In December 2017, GeoPark acquired from Pluspetrol a 100% working interest and operatorship in three blocks in the Neuquen Basin in Argentina with oil and gas production, reserves and resources for a total consideration of US$ 52 mm. The blocks include:

Producing assets: 2,700 boepd of which 70% is light oil and 30% gas with potential to low risk self-funding development and exploration opportunities to increase production.

Reserves: 2P oil and gas reserves of ~ 12-14 mmboe and 3P of ~ 18-20 mmboe.

Resources: ~ 15-30 mmboe, plus additional upside potential in the Vaca Muerta unconventional play, 137,000 acres well-positioned in the Neuquen Basin and production facilities, including hydrocarbons treatment, storage, and delivery infrastructure.

In addition, in June 2018 announced a further expansion in the Neuquen basin in Argentina with the acquisition of Los Parlamentos block in partnership with YPF in exchange for a commitment to fund its 50% working interest which is ~ US$ 6 mm over the next three years. This block covers an area of approximately 366,000 acres and it is near other producing fields.

We can think of this acquisitions as an example of GeoPark’s inorganic growth business strategy:

They are focused on maintaining a risk-balanced portfolio of assets and looking for (per the 10-k):

Producing fields, or existing discoveries with near-term possibility of production, to generate cash flows in order to self-fund its operations;

An inventory of adjacent low-risk prospects that can offer medium-term upside for steady growth; and

A periphery of higher-risk projects which have a potential to generate significant upside in the long run

This is comparable to its beginnings in Colombia, when they acquired three companies simultaneously to pursue a risk-balanced approach. One company had mainly proven production and reserves to provide a steady cash flow base and the remaining had highly prospective exploration license blocks. As a result, after four years of entering the country, they made multiple oil discoveries that allowed to increase production and cash flows.

This approach allows GeoPark to sustain continuous and profitable growth and also participate in higher risk growth opportunities with upside potential.

Brazil

The Brazilian business represents a strategic base with a fully-developed, secure, cash flow-producing asset (a non-operated interest in the Manati field, one of Brazil’s largest producing gas fields, operated by Petrobras) and 8 exploration blocks in onshore mature proven hydrocarbon basins. GeoPark’s strategy is to drill 2-3 exploration wells in 2018 to continue testing this potential.

GeoPark also has identified attractive onshore hydrocarbon opportunities in Brazil and is working with Petrobras in its divestment efforts with the objective of expanding GeoPark’s asset base. GeoPark’s expected investment in Brazil is ~ US$ 4 million.

3. Management

The management team is led by its CEO and co-founder, James F. Park, with over 30 years of international oil and natural gas experience. The rest of the management team has over 22 years of experience in the region. In addition, management has been working at GeoPark for on average ~10 years which highlights its ability to retain talented people and to foster a strong culture, taking into account that the company was incorporated just 16 years ago.

At this stage, management’s capital allocation skills have already been proved, and alignment between insiders and shareholders is out of doubt with almost 35% of the common shares owned by insiders.

It is important to highlight that management have built several long-term strategic partnerships over the years . In a region with a lack of independent players, I believe this is an important strategic advantage. They benefit from a number of strong partnerships that provide them with additional funding flexibility to pursue further acquisitions. They have partnerships with LGI (Korean conglomerate), IFC (World Bank International Finance Corporation), ONGC (India’s national oil company), Pluspetrol (a private oil and gas company with strong presence across Latin America) and continued good relations and cooperation with governmental authorities and agencies, including national oil companies such as Ecopetrol (Colombia), ENAP (Chile), Petrobras (Brazil), Petroperu (Peru) and YPF (Argentina).

As for management’s compensation, 2017 total compensation to the board of directors and executive management reached US$ 13.3 million. This amount compares to the combined insider equity ownership of 34.5%, which is worth roughly US$ 345 million at current market prices. Thus, equity ownership is 26 times combined compensation. With this in mind I believe the management team is more likely to make long-term value creation decisions.

4. Valuation

I will approach GeoPark’s valuation using two methodologies: the net asset value approach and a multiple to free cash flow. In both cases we are measuring the value of GeoPark’s oil and gas reserves, leaving intangible assets such as strategic partnerships or experienced management team out of the valuation scope

The idea is not to reach an exact number but to have a conservative range of valuation in which feel comfortable. As already mentioned, I will place no value to growth, consistent with a conservative valuation approach.

1) Net Asset Value

Every year-end GeoPark releases an independent oil and gas reserves assessment, certified by DeGolyer and MacNaughton Corp (D&M). The latest report was published on December 31, 2017. To use this report as a base to valuation we should understand what assumptions are behind D&M’s numbers.

D&M reported the following NPV10 2017 in US$ million of: 1P (1,549), 2P (2,290) and 3P (3,240). Let’s review the assumptions made by D&M and see if we should adjust them upward or downward.

Reserves : they provide values for 1P, 2P and 3P reserves. I will use 2P as I believe it is a conservative approach to valuing reserves.

: they provide values for 1P, 2P and 3P reserves. I will use 2P as I believe it is a conservative approach to valuing reserves. Oil price : they used the following Brent prices: 2018 (60); 2019 (62); 2020 (65); 2021 (68.1); 2022 (71.6); 2023 (74.3); 2024-26 (78.1-84.6); after 2026 oil prices grow 2% per year. With oil prices at US$ 80 and at US$ 75 on average for 2018, I believe this is not even close to reality and I should make an upward adjustment since oil prices used by D&M are 20% below current prices.

: they used the following Brent prices: 2018 (60); 2019 (62); 2020 (65); 2021 (68.1); 2022 (71.6); 2023 (74.3); 2024-26 (78.1-84.6); after 2026 oil prices grow 2% per year. With oil prices at US$ 80 and at US$ 75 on average for 2018, I believe this is not even close to reality and I should make an upward adjustment since oil prices used by D&M are 20% below current prices. Discount : they discounted cash flows at 10%. I am comfortable with this discount rate.

: they discounted cash flows at 10%. I am comfortable with this discount rate. Net debt and minorities: the NPV10 numbers are enterprise value numbers, thus we should adjust them for net debt and minorities to reach equity value.

It its important to highlight that NPV10 values provided are after tax and after future development capital and abandonment costs.

We are valuing the company at year end 2018, so here is my adjusted net asset value estimate for 2018 year-end:

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

I started with the 2017 2P reserves value provided of US$ 2,290. I adjusted for minority interests and net debt as of December 2017, to reach equity value. Then I made the following adjustments:

Reduction in minority interests : GeoPark earned-back a 4% of its Colombian subsidiary from LGI. This implies a US$ 29 mm upward revision in minorities.

: GeoPark earned-back a 4% of its Colombian subsidiary from LGI. This implies a upward revision in minorities. Reduction in net debt : net debt used in calculating the 2017 NAV was US$ 291 mm. Instead, we have to use current net debt (US$ 334 mm) and adjust it by the free cash flow that the company should generate in the second half of 2018 which should be ~ US$ 106 mm. Net, this results in an upward revision of US$ 63 mm (334 - 106 - 291).

: net debt used in calculating the 2017 NAV was US$ 291 mm. Instead, we have to use current net debt (US$ 334 mm) and adjust it by the free cash flow that the company should generate in the second half of 2018 which should be ~ US$ 106 mm. Net, this results in an upward revision of (334 - 106 - 291). Argentina acquisition : the D&M’s report does not include the value of 2P reserves of 12-14 mmboe recently acquired in Argentina. We value those reserves between US$ 100 – 200 million . I will use the low-end of the range to be conservative.

: the D&M’s report does not include the value of 2P reserves of 12-14 mmboe recently acquired in Argentina. We value those reserves between . I will use the low-end of the range to be conservative. Increase in oil price : with oil prices 25% above D&M estimates I decided to adjust 2017 NAV10 up by 15%. This contributes a US$ 266 mm upward revision.

: with oil prices 25% above D&M estimates I decided to adjust 2017 NAV10 up by 15%. This contributes a upward revision. Increase in 2P reserves : although the company has achieved a record year in terms of investment and has managed to grow its 2P reserves every single year since 2012 at 23% CAGR, I will make no adjustment in this item to make sure we value growth at zero.

: although the company has achieved a record year in terms of investment and has managed to grow its 2P reserves every single year since 2012 at 23% CAGR, I will make no adjustment in this item to make sure we value growth at zero. NAV Discount: I applied a discount between 10% to 20% which implies a downward adjustment of US$ 223 to 446 mm.

It is important to note that D&M’s report could be considered conservative if we compare it to other independent assessment reports. For instance, Llanos 34 (45% GeoPark, 55% Parex Resources) accounts for 52% of GeoPark’s 2P reserves value. Parex Resources’ independent evaluators estimates of 100% Llanos 34 Block 2P and 3P reserves are 245 mmboe and 367 mmboe respectively. This compares to D&M's estimates of 184 and 227 mmboe for 2P and 3P reserves. As noted, Parex's independent evaluator's estimates are 33% and 62% higher respectively than D&M’s estimates. Just considering 2P reserves would imply between US$ 290 - 460 mm of additional value that we are not considering assuming a valuation of US$ 10 - 16 per boe.

All in all, we have a conservative adjusted 2018 2P NAV10 27% higher than the one reported by D&M last year without taking into account any growth that could arise from the US$140 million investment deployed by the company throughout the year. With this numbers we have a 70% to 90% upside to current share price without taking into account huge growth potential.

I feel comfortable with this valuation approach. As CEO James F. Park said, “our business is to economically find, develop and produce oil and gas reserves and the independent reserve certification is the scorecard of how efficiently we invest our capital to continue growing and becoming a more valuable company every year”

2) Multiple to FCF Normalized 2019E

I define normalized FCF as the FCF to the Firm considering capex as the expenditures needed to keep production at current levels, thus not including any capex that could potentially contribute increase production. This is the FCF we should consider to be consistent with our no growth valuation.

The main drivers of the valuation are Brent prices and production. I will make a sensitivity analysis to reach a range of normalized free cash flow for 2019 depending on how this main drivers can change. Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

If we apply a conservative multiple of 7 times or 14.3% EV yield, we would reach the following range of enterprise values. Keep in mind that enterprise value should be ~ US$ 1,484 million at the end of 2018 reflecting a current market cap of US$ 1,057 mm, net debt 18E of US$ 228 mm and minorities 18E of US$ 199 mm.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

We deduct net debt and minority interests as of 2018E to reach equity value.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

In a downside case scenario with Brent price going back to US$ 50-60 per bbl, the FCF normalized 19E should be ~US$ 100-200 mm, representing a 7% - 14% yield at current prices.

To sum up, the no growth valuation of equity, applying a conservative multiple to normalized FCF 19E, should range from US$1,658 to $2,481 million, implying a potential upside of 57% - 135%.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

Potential growth

As a general rule, I am not willing to pay for growth. This rule is strengthened even more when we analyze a resource-based company. First of all, it is very difficult to estimate growth, and second, growth does not always create value. I see growth, in case it is worth something, as an additional source of margin of safety or potential upside, that is, as free optionality. But not being willing to pay for growth does not mean that I should not try my best to value it. I will value GeoPark’s growth potential following management guidance and reviewing historical growth as a sanity check.

The company’s latest guidance provides production range estimates for 2022 of 60,000 to 100,000 boepd. If we assume 43,000 boepd as the production level for 2019, which I believe is quite conservative since the company should end 2018 producing 39,000 and just Peruvian 1P developed non-producing assets should add 7,000 – 8,000 boepd next year, management’s estimates will imply between 11% - 32% compounded annual growth for 3 years. This is line with historical production growth CAGR of 20% achieved since 2012.

Assuming a Brent price of US$ 75 for 2022 and the low-end estimate of 60,000 boepd, the company should generate US$ 440 mm in free cash flow. If we use the high-end of the estimate we reach US$ 740 mm in free cash flow. If we apply a 5.0x FCF multiple and take into account the cash that would be generated until 2022, it should return between 24% and 39% IRR in the next four years with Brent at US$ 75.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

How does GeoPark will keep its production growing? Is it possible with current assets?

1) The company has 1P 97 mmboe of which 10% are developed but not producing and 61% are not developed. In addition it has probable reserves of 70 mmboe, possible reserves of 82 mmboe and more than 5 million of acres to explore in the second largest hydrocarbon region after Middle East. That means producing reserves are just 18% of 2P reserves and 12% of 3P reserves.

2) In 2018, taking advantage of higher oil prices, the company has invested US$ 190 mm in development, exploration and acquisitions of reserves and resources. This investment is 90% higher than the historical highest investment in a single year. Remember that with historical investments remarkably lower, the company achieved a 20% CAGR in production.

In sum, although not part of the valuation, I believe that the company could keep growing both, reserves and production at compounded low to mid double digit annual rates for the next few years, creating a huge amount of value for shareholders.

5. Risks

The main risks that GeoPark faces are the following:

Oil price : as the main driver of cash flow generation, the major risk for GeoPark is Brent oil price. However, the best mitigant to this risk is the fact that the company generates positive cash flow from operations with Brent price at US$35. This is far from current price of US$72. In the cash cost curve, GeoPark is clearly in the very low range of the curve.

: as the main driver of cash flow generation, the major risk for GeoPark is Brent oil price. However, the best mitigant to this risk is the fact that the company generates positive cash flow from operations with Brent price at US$35. This is far from current price of US$72. In the cash cost curve, GeoPark is clearly in the very low range of the curve. Production concentration : more than 90% of revenues come from Colombia and particularly from Los Llanos 34 Block. However, this is done on purpose, due to the attractive economics of the block. The company has been focusing on the development of this block because of its highly attractive economics.

: more than 90% of revenues come from Colombia and particularly from Los Llanos 34 Block. However, this is done on purpose, due to the attractive economics of the block. The company has been focusing on the development of this block because of its highly attractive economics. Slowdown on growth: although I believe there is lot more growth ahead for at least the next 2-3 years, growth is not considered for valuation purposes.

although I believe there is lot more growth ahead for at least the next 2-3 years, growth is not considered for valuation purposes. Country risk: we all agree that LatAm is not the best place to hold assets in terms of regulatory risks. Having said that, the company has never any serious issue after 16 years operating in the region. However we accounted for that applying a multiple of 7 times to FCF which we believe more that offsets that risk.

Why is the market not fully reflecting its value?

Although it is not possible to precisely answer this question, we can see some facts that contribute to the mispricing of the company. First, the free float is about 50% which implies that only US$ 500 mm are traded. Than means the company could be classified as a small cap and thus, less available for the vast majority of institutional investors and funds. Second, the company is covered by just three analysts and all coming from tier 3 research houses. After attending earnings call, I realized that coverage was very weak. One additional reason for mispricing could be the fact that it is in fact a Latin American company. Not only all of its assets are in that region but also the headquarters, which are located in Santiago, Chile. This reduces the visibility of the company even more.

I will end this paper with a recent quote regarding oil prices, GeoPark’s main valuation driver.

Al Falih, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy comment right after Brent price dropped to US$ 77 per bbl: “ We will not allow inventories to rise”. October 25 th, 2018.