IBI Reports On Vericel: Strong Earnings And Promising Prospects

While we are still in the midst of a bear market, there are companies that break the downtrend. Our market analytics showed the Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) traded up by 44% subsequent to the stellar third-quarter earnings report. In specific, the shares exchanged hands by $5.11 higher to conclude the day's session at $16.65. In the after-hours, the stock continued to rally. Vericel is a special company in that it is powered by a personalized medicine: the autologous (i.e. self-graft) is an excellent tool for regenerative medicine and wound management. In this research, we’ll provide an analysis of the latest earnings development and what investors can expect from this growth company.

Figure 1: Vericel chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, we’ll provide a brief overview of the company for new investors. If you are already familiar with the firm, we recommend that you skip to the next section. Vericel is operating out of Ann Arbor, MI. The company is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel medicines to treat serious conditions. The firm is brewing a pipeline of autologous cell therapies - via either the infusion, injection or transplantation - of the patient’s manufactured whole cells (for damaged tissues and organ regeneration). There are two approved products in commercialization. The first one is Epicel, which is approved for use in adults and kids who suffer from burns (usually deep dermal or full-thickness) that comprise at least 30% of the body’s surface area. Alternatively, Epicel can be used in combinations with split-thickness autografts (or alone when the aforesaid graft is not an option due to the injury severity).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Vericel)

Maci is the other FDA-approved regenerative medicine. As autologous cultured cartilage cells (chondrocytes) that grow on porcine collagen membrane, Maci is employed for the repair of symptomatic, full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee in adults. As shown in Figure 3, the market size is quite substantial because knee problems are common in people of all ages. Specifically, Grand View Research demonstrated that the global market for sports medicine that include knee repair is valued at $6.4B in 2016 and it is expected to grow at a 7.7% CAGR.

Figure 3: Sports medicine market (Source: Grand View Research)

Of note, cartilaginous injury can arise from overstraining the knees beyond its normal range of motion, muscle weakness, as well as general wear and tear. And, Maci is excellent for managing knees injury. We noted in the prior research:

"It is interesting that Maci is the first FDA-approved molecule that applies the process of tissue engineering (to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage from the patient’s own knee). There are key advantages to autologous cell therapy that, in and of themselves, serve as the moats for Vericel’s business. Most importantly, autologous cell therapy employs the cells from the patient’s own body. The tissues are collected by a surgeon, processed, and subsequently expanded by Vericel into the specific cell types or multicellular therapeutics. The harvested tissues are leveraged by the physician for the delivery back into the patient. Since the new tissues were cultured from the patient’s own cells, they are not rejected during the reintroduction process. Therefore, this is a significant advantage. Without the autologous graft, tissue from other sources will be rejected by the body, thus subjecting the patient to the requisite immunosuppressant drugs (that are laden with significant adverse effects)."

Assessment Of The Third-Quarter Earnings

On Nov. 06, Vericel reported Q3 2018 earnings for the period ending on Sept. 30. Accordingly, the company posted $22.5M in revenues, thereby representing a 58% improvement from $16.4M for the period a year prior. Of that figure, Maci and Epicel contributed $16.4M and $6.0M, respectively. This is a significant earnings improvement that we expect to continue going forward due to the stellar efficacy and safety of the aforesaid products as well as the expansion of sales infrastructure. It is worthwhile to note that the profit margin also increased from 50% to 64%.

Figure 4: Key Financial metrics (Source: Vericel, adapted by Integrated BioSci Investing)

Additionally, there were the $1.1M ($0.02 per share) net loss versus the $5.4M ($0.16 per share) declines for the similar comparison and thereby represents an 87% improvement in the bottom line. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Vericel to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit. And yet, it seems that the company is operating at a growth inflection: it is a period in a company’s growth cycle in which revenues ramp up rapidly while more growth is expected.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $97.8M in cash and short-term investment, thereby signifying a 263% improvement from the $26.9M. Based on the $15.6M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations for 1.5 years prior to the need for additional financing. Nevertheless, it is likely that the company will execute a dilutive financing to raise capital soon due to the recent rally. In our view, it’s more strategic to raise capital when the stock is trading high.

Catalyst Tracking

It’s important to keep tabs of important developments for a particular investment so that you will know what to expect from your business. That being said, we summarized important catalysts in Table 1 below. In our view, the most important event is the Maci sales force expansion by 20% with the concurrent manufacturing facility upgrade to support a higher product demand. We believe that the sales will ramp up substantially in the next several quarters as a larger sales force will be able to market Maci and Epicel to more physicians, hospitals, and clinics. Commenting on the earnings development, President and CEO Nick Colangelo enthused:

"We achieved record third quarter revenues and our consistently strong revenue growth has generated significant improvements in gross margins, profitability and cash flow. Based on the strength of our performance year to date and the continued momentum in Maci uptake, we have raised our full year 2018 revenue guidance and plan to further expand the Maci sales force to meet an expanded addressable market."

Latest developments Corporate The Q3 2018 earnings represents six consecutive quarters of record revenues. Vericel planned to increase Maci sales force by 20%; add a 6th sales region; raise the number of sales representatives from 40 to 48. The company expanded Maci manufacturing capacity to meet the increasing demand. Dr. Jonathan Hopper came on board as the Chief Medical Officer. Outlook We expect significant revenues to increase over 20% due to the significant sales force expansion.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Valuations Analysis

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and come up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value). We usually like to check the Wall Street analysts consensus estimate to assess the prevailing market sentiment. Accordingly, the consensus put the $14.50 price target (“PT”) on Vericel.

In the next step, we’ll conduct our valuation based on the price/sales and future earnings estimates. Notably, the $711.4M capitalized company (Vericel) is expected to generate roughly $87M to $90M for fiscal 2018. Based on this figure, the company is trading at approximately 7.9X its net sales. For a more accurate valuation, we’ll appraise the firm using the potential sales estimates, net earnings based on the 64% profit margin, and the 10 price/earnings ratio as shown in Table 2. After appropriate discounts, we took the average of our first three PTs and arrived at the $29.58 aggregate PT that represents the 117% and 204% premiums to the current market valuation and Wall Street, correspondingly. Our main rationale for the higher valuation is the stronger sales traction of Epicel and especially Maci. Moreover, we expect sales to ramp up rapidly in the coming years.

Molecule and franchise Potential sales Net earnings based on a 64% profit margin PT based on 42.9M shares outstanding and the 10 P/E PT after 30% discount Maci/Epicel $100M $64M $14.90 $10.43 Maci/Epicel $250M $160M $37.29 $26.10 Maci/Epicel $500M $320M $74.59 $52.21 Maci/Epicel $1B $640M $149.18 $104.42

Table 2: Valuation analysis (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Potential Risks

At this point in its growth cycle, Vericel is already launching two stellar products (Epicel and Maci). Therefore, the main concern is if the company can continue to expand its sales and marketing efforts. The other risk is that a small company that is expanding rapidly can experience cash flow constraints. Nonetheless, we strongly believe that Vericel is executing a prudent expansion rate of increasing its sales force only by a 20% initially rather than overexerting itself which makes it unlikely for the firm to have cash flow problems.

Conclusion

In all, we raised our recommendation on Vericel from a speculative buy to a buy. Moreover, we increased our rating from the three to a five out of five stars. And, we increased the PT from $20 to $29.58. Vericel is profiting on the power of the novel field of autologous cell-based therapies (Maci and Epicel). The company is enjoying six quarters of revenue increases. With the prudent sales force and manufacturing expansion, we strongly believe that sales will continue to gain further traction that will translate into bottom line improvement. It is not far from the truth that the company will operate with a net profit within the next few years because the company is operating at a growth inflection. It is most likely that our revenues projections will play out in the long haul. The long-term oriented and patient investors who build shares in Vericel now will highly likely enjoy multiple fold profits at the next bull market cycle.

