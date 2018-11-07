Speedway Motorsports' (TRK) CEO Marcus Smith on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Marcus Smith – President and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Brooks – Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer

Karen Tan – Wells Fargo Securities

Marcus Smith

Thank you, Lindsay, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us as we announce our third quarter and year-to-date results for 2018. We've had a very busy race schedule this quarter that culminated with a tremendously successful ROVAL race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The on-track competition for both the Bank of America ROVAL 400 Monster Energy Cup series race and the Drive for Cure 200 XFINITY Series took place on our new 2.28- mile ROVAL road course, combining Charlotte's legendary oval with a world-class road course. The hype and excitement leading into these inaugural playoff races was unparalleled this season, and the Bank of America ROVAL 400 ended with a last-lap battle between past series champions, Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson, allowing young gun, Ryan Blaney, to slip through for his first win of the year.

The feedback we have received from fans, sponsors, media partners, car manufacturers and drivers has been outstanding and universally positive. We're hopeful this event sets the stage for similar racing at other Motorsports facilities.

Earlier to this summer, we hosted a NASCAR triple header weekend at Kentucky Speedway, featuring the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, the Alsco 300 and Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart. At New Hampshire Motor Speedway, we hosted a double header with the Lakes Region 200 XFINITY race and Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Cup Series race.

At Bristol Motor Speedway we hosted our annual triple header with UNOH 200 Camping World Series race, the Food City 300 XFINITY Series and the Bass Pro Shops NRA Cup Series Night Race. We then headed to the entertainment capital of the world to kick off the NASCAR Cup Series playoff at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We hosted all three series on the same weekend for the first time at Las Vegas, with the World of Westgate 200, the DC Solar 300 and the Southpoint Casino 400.

Our other race events this quarter included the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals NHRA drag racing weekend and the IndyCar Grand Prix of Sonoma. Our long-term contracted revenue streams remain strong. As previously announced, we sold all our NASCAR Cup Series, Truck Series and all, but one, XFINITY Series race for 2018. And for 2019, we have 11 out of our 13 cup races under contract. We expect to finalize contracts on the remaining two in the coming weeks.

In other sponsorship news, 7-Eleven announced the opening of its first location at a professional sports venue. The store opened at Texas Motor Speedway, just in time for this past weekend's AAA Texas 500. 7-Eleven will also become the official convenience store of Texas Motor Speedway and thousands of fans enjoyed some free slurpees this weekend.

In addition, Vankor Energy signed a multiyear deal as the entitlement sponsor for the Spring NASCAR Truck Series Race at Texas beginning 2019. In following up on our Fans First initiatives, in August, we announced a company-wide weather guarantee to ease NASCAR fan worries about buying race tickets. If a NASCAR race is postponed due to weather and the ticket holder is unable to attend on the rescheduled date, then the ticket holder can receive a credit to be applied to any future NASCAR race at any of our speedways.

Looking ahead to next year, NASCAR recently announced the 2019 rules package for the Monster Energy Cup Series Race – Series . The new rules address the aerodynamics and engines and will make a big difference at race tracks like Charlotte, Kentucky, Atlanta, Texas and Las Vegas. The new package is similar to what was used at the Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte earlier this year and produced really exciting two and three wide racing.

But before we get to next year, the NASCAR season is rapidly coming to an exciting conclusion, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick have already qualified for the final Championship 4 at Homestead, Miami, while several additional drivers including past champions, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch as well as young guns, like Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola, still have a chance to grab the final two slots. We've got a lot of look forward to.

And now I'll turn the call over to Bill Brooks, who will give you the financial review.

Bill Brooks

Bill Brooks

Thank you, Marcus. Our results for the three month and nine month periods ending in September 30, 2018, significantly exceed those of the prior year. And this was expected, because the Monster Energy and XFINITY NASCAR Series held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the third quarter of 2018 were conducted at Charlotte in the fourth quarter of 2017.

And our corporate income tax rate for 2018 is significantly reduced from the prior year. Also, Las Vegas motor Speedway conducted its inaugural second NASCAR Monster Energy weekend as well as XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series events, as Marcus mentioned. And these events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway proved more successful than those we conducted previously and the results offset much of the weakness at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that we reported in the first quarter.

Unfortunately, our improved results were also negatively impacted by excess of heat during the Las Vegas events, destructive hurricanes in our Charlotte Motor Speedway market area and forecasted rain during many of our other events. Specifically for the three months ended September 2018 compared to the three months ended September 30 2017, our total revenues increased $29.4 million or 22.5%.

Our admissions for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $2.9 million or 10.5% due primarily to the 2018 Charlotte Motor Speedway in Las Vegas race date realignments.

The overall increase was partially offset by lower overall admissions revenues from genuinely poor weather surrounding NASCAR racing events at Bristol Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Speedway in the current period and by a large NHRA racing event held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the third quarter of 2017 that was held in the fourth quarter of 2018 and then further by a NASCAR truck race held at Las Vegas in the first quarter of 2018 that in 2017 was held in the third quarter.

Those three factors, race date realignments of the three races at Las Vegas and changing quarter for the events at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, impact most of our various revenue and expense items and will be important throughout our discussions here, but I may not specifically recite that at each expense or revenue category, because as we look at our event-related revenue for the three months, those revenues increased $10.6 million or 30.9%, again because of race date realignments somewhat offset by inclement weather and other scheduling changes.

Our NASCAR broadcasting revenue for the three months ended in September increased by $16.4 million or 26.5%. This reflects the 2018 Charlotte Motor Speedway race date realignment and higher contracted broadcast rights fees for the NASCAR-sanctioned events. Our other operating revenue for the three months decreased by $592,000 or 8.9% because of lower Legend Car and Oil-Chem sales.

Direct expense of events for the three months increased by $2.9 million or 8.8%, due primarily to the race date realignments, offset somewhat by inclement weathers and other racing event realignments. As expected, our NASCAR event management fee for the three months ended in September increased by $9.3 million or 25.5% reflecting the 2018 Charlotte Motor Speedway race date realignment and higher contractual race event management fees for the NASCAR-sanctioned events.

Similarly to our other operating revenue, our other operating expense decreased by $128,000 or 9%, because of the lower costs associated with lower Legend Cars and Oil- Chem revenues. Our general and administrative expenses for the quarter increased by $484,000 or 1.9%, mostly from higher compensation cost associated with the 2018 race date realignments.

Our depreciation for the three months decreased by $582,000 or 4.2%, because of lower depreciation and not fully depreciated assets. Interest expense for the three months was $2.8 million compared to $3.1 million for the prior year. And the year-over-year amounts reflect lower total outstanding debt, partially offset by higher interest rates on our credit facility borrowings. Importantly, our income tax provision reflects effective rates for the three months ended September 2018 and 2017 of 25.2% versus 37.1%.

The 2018 tax rate reflects lower U.S. corporate federal tax rates under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the 2017 tax rate reflects adjustments to reduce net deferred income tax liabilities for what was then anticipated lower state income tax rates associated with the race date realignment and other lower effective income taxes for state purposes.

So all those things together resulted in net income of $24.1 million compared to $9.2 million for the same period last year. If we look at nine months, we had a similar results for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Total revenues increased $23.1 million or 6.1%. Admissions for the nine months decreased $4.7 million or 6.6%, primarily to lower admissions revenues at our NASCAR racing events, including poor weather surrounding most of our various race dates as well as some other race timing changes.

Our event-related revenue for the nine months increased $8.6 million or 8.3% from the 2018 CMS in Las Vegas race date realignments and higher ancillary broadcast revenues, partially offset by some lower track revenues at some speedways. Broadcast revenue for the nine-month period increased $21.2 million or 11.8%. That reflected the 2018 Charlotte Motor Speedway race date realignment and higher contracted fees. Our other operating revenues decreased $1.9 million or 8.7%, again because of lower Legend Cars and Oil-Chem revenues.

As expected, our direct expense for the nine months increased by $2.4 million or 3.1% and the increase is due primarily to the race date realignments, additional operating costs associated with conducting delayed or postponed racing events because of poor weather and other changes in our non-NASCAR race schedules.

The NASCAR event management fee for the nine months increased by $9 million or 12% – increased by $12 million or 12%, again reflecting the 2018 Charlotte Motor Speedway race date realignment and higher contractual race event management fees. Similar to the other operating revenue, our other direct operating expense decreased by $861,000 or 5.9%. . And again, it was due primarily to decreased operating costs associated with the lower Legend Cars and Oil-Chem revenues.

For the nine months ended in September 2018, our general and administrative expenses increased $2.6 million or 3.5%. It's due to lower property taxes in the nine-month period last year and higher compensation cost associated with the 2018 race date realignments in the current year.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by $5.3 million or 11.9%, mostly from recording accelerated depreciation on retired assets in the prior year. The decrease also, again, reflects some lower depreciation on some assets that are not fully depreciated. Interest expense was $8.7 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2018. That compares to the prior year of $9.2 million. The change reflects lower outstanding debt, higher capitalized interest costs and those were partially offset by higher interest cost on credit facility borrowings.

The income tax provision for the nine months ended September 30, compared to 2018 and 2017 was 23.2% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. And the 2018, again, reflects the lower U.S. corporate taxes under the Tax Cut and Jobs Act as well as nonrecurring tax benefit of $1.1 million resulting from certain state income tax law changes.

Looking into 2017 tax rate, that reflected some reduced deferred income tax liabilities of almost $1.8 million for what occurred as lower state income tax rates associated with race date realignments. Those various results present net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, at $53.2 million compared to $34.6 million for the same period last year.

Looking at some of our selected balance sheet data, our cash balance of $80.5 million decreased about $5.3 million and $1.4 million from last year and year-end, respectively. The net deferred race revenue of $24.2 million declined about $10 million from the last year, mostly attributable to race date realignments. Long-term debt declined from $236 million to $230.9 million or $32.1 million from the prior year. Our capital expenditures were about $25 million through September 30, 2018, and we anticipate that they will approximate $27.5 million to $35 million for our entire 2018 year.

So once again, we have continued our $0.15 per share quarterly dividend. We have repurchased shares to avoid further dilution, reduced our long-term debt over $27 million just since the end of 2017 and reaffirmed our 2018 earnings per share guidance of $1 to $1.20 per share.

At this juncture, Lindsay, please let the participants ask questions.

Our first question comes from Tim Conder with Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is now open.

Karen Tan

Karen Tan

Hi, good morning. This is Karen, calling in for Tim. Just a couple of questions from us. First, congrats on the great quarter, it's really nice upside surprise here on the EPS and revenues. Well, see if you can maybe help us parse out how much of the benefit was attributed to the two additional events in the quarter? And then perhaps, how much you think there was from the drag and weather in the quarter, given that Bill had named a couple of them during the quarter?

Bill Brooks

Great question. Karen, the one thing to think about is that the Charlotte Motor Speedway events actually moved quarters, from one quarter to the other quarter, and the events at Las Vegas were simply conducted there versus being conducted in New Hampshire and Kentucky. So there's really only one new event, if you will, and the others were just conducted at a different location in Las Vegas in – if you look at the nine months in Las Vegas, we were a little soft in the first quarter, and we were quite a bit stronger in the third quarter, so that somewhat evened out.

So most of the increase that you see in the broadcast and in the admissions and event-related resulted from the additional activities from the Charlotte race. It's hard to put a number on the inclement weather. It's been inclement on almost every event. I think we had one speedway this year that didn't have a Monster Energy Race weekend without bad weather. I don't know if that's a trend or what it is. Usually, we have said that when those events occur, and that would make about 10 out of them, that it will cost us as much as $1 million per event and that could be pretax as much as $10 million. I think that's still probably accurate.

Karen Tan

Okay. I guess maybe another way to ask the question is, absent the Las Vegas and Charlotte movement in the quarter in terms of timing, was the remaining races about flattish to slightly up that you saw in the quarter? And then as it relates to weather, it seems like this was a abnormally bad weather year in terms of all events in the second and third quarter. Can you recall when there was, kind of, a normalized year in terms of weather? I mean, there's always going to be a little bit, but when was the last, kind of, normalized weather year?

Bill Brooks

Probably, it would be a little bit more normalized in, say, 2016 and 2017, even though that was higher than what we had experienced, say, the six or eight years earlier, it was a little bit more normal for current times. As to the other events, we have had weakness in admissions in those events and throughout the year. It is aggravated by weather, but we've also had that weakness for the last few years, and we're doing everything we can to alleviate it.

Karen Tan

Okay, great. And then last question here, just on the annual guidance. Can you help us parse out how much upside for 2018 in EPS is coming from just the lower tax rate? And then also as it relates to the annual guidance and we're, kind of, almost done with the season and it's getting a little late in the year, at this juncture, what – I guess, what leaves you more hesitant to give us a better, a narrowed EPS guidance range as opposed to just maintaining the guidance that's out there at this point?

Bill Brooks

Well, Karen, that's a good question. We have some new events. We have a Red Bull Air Race event in Texas that we originally had not had scheduled. And it's more of a type of an event that is dependent upon how is the weather and how is the general atmosphere in Texas area when we conduct our event. And we've had some other non-NASCAR type of events in the fourth quarter that can have an impact for $0.01 to $0.02 either way. So we're, kind of, hesitant to – can't see much in on a range that would really give that much guidance to people.

Karen Tan

Okay. And then on the tax benefit approximately year-over-year?

Bill Brooks

Yes, the tax is going to be – probably, the guidance has been increased about $5.20 year-over-year. And probably at least half of that is from the preferential tax rate year-over-year.

Karen Tan

Okay, perfect. Thank you so much for taking our questions.

Bill Brooks

You’re welcome.

And there are no further questions in queue at this time. I'll hand the call over to Marcus Smith and Bill Brooks for any final remarks.

Marcus Smith

Marcus Smith

Thank you, Lindsay. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your time this quarter. We look forward to talking with you next quarter. Have a good day.

