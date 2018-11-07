Enbridge: Takeaways From Q3 Results

On Friday, November 2, 2018, Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge (ENB) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers here were mixed as the company beat the analyst consensus on revenues but failed to beat estimates on the bottom line (although non-GAAP earnings did beat estimates). As has been the case with many pipeline companies lately, a closer look at the company's numbers reveals that there is quite a lot to like here, which should certainly please investors in the company.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enbridge's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Enbridge reported total revenue of C$11.34 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 22.9% increase compared to the third quarter of 2017.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission issued its Written Orders for the Certificate of Need and Route Permit for the Line 3 Replacement Project, paving the way for the construction of the project.

Enbridge reported an operating cash flow of C$1,461 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a decline of 6.82% from the C$1,568 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company had a distributable cash flow of C$1,585 million in the third quarter. This represents an 18.82% increase over the C$1,334 million that the company had in the prior-year quarter.

Enbridge reported a net loss of C$90 million in the third quarter of 2018. This compares quite unfavorably to the C$765 million profit that Enbridge reported in the third quarter of 2017.

It seems quite likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing the highlights is likely to notice is that the company saw a fairly large increase in both revenues and distributable cash flow year-over-year. The primary reason for these increases was a few of the company's growth projects coming online. I discussed Enbridge's C$22 billion growth program in an earlier article. While the various components come online over the 2018-2020 period, we have already begun to see the early effects of it during this quarter. We can expect this growth to continue over the next few years as the company continues to bring the projects in this program online.

One characteristic that is common among master limited partnerships and companies that act like them, such as Enbridge, is a need to constantly tap the capital markets in order to fund their growth. Enbridge itself was steadily introducing new shares to shareholders that were participating in its DRIP plan through which they could reinvest their dividends back into the company in exchange for newly issued shares. This was one of the methods that Enbridge was using to finance the aforementioned growth program. The company shut down the DRIP program along with the announcement of its quarterly results due to it no longer needing more capital to finance its growth program. This is actually a good sign as it greatly reduces the dilution that shareholders will incur going forward, which should ultimately mean faster per share dividend growth as there will be fewer shares among which the dividend will be spread.

Another source of funding for Enbridge's growth program has been coming from the sale of non-core assets. Earlier this year, Enbridge announced that the company would be selling off a total of C$7.5 billion in non-core assets as part of an effort to reduce the risk profile of the company by changing it to focus solely on low-risk utility and pipeline operations. In the third quarter alone, the company completed and received approximately C$5.7 billion from this process. The company outright stated in its report that a significant portion of the proceeds would be used to pay down debt, which would certainly be helpful, but it also stated that the money it received from these sales is one of the reasons why the company no longer needs financing to complete the C$22 billion growth program, so presumably the proceeds from these sales are going to both purposes. We can see the effects of the debt pay down already as Enbridge had a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.7x at the end of the quarter. This is well below the company's target of 5.0x, but I will admit that I would much prefer to see this ratio closer to 4.0x.

One of Enbridge's more ambitious projects is the replacement program for the Line 3 pipeline, which is a 1,097-mile crude oil pipeline that extends from Edmonton, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin. This C$9 billion project is designed to replace the pipeline in order to address a few safety issues and increase its capacity. Unfortunately, the project was being held up by regulators in Minnesota, who were hesitant to grant the necessary permits to allow the work to proceed in the state of Minnesota. Fortunately, that problem looks to be resolved. In August, the pipeline route was finalized when an agreement was reached with the Fond du Lac Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa granting the pipeline an easement through their reservation. Finally, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission recently issued its Written Orders for the Certificate of Need and Route Permit. While a few more permits still need to be granted, it does look like the project is set to continue, with construction work in Minnesota set to proceed in the first half of the year and the new pipeline set to come online in the second half.

One thing that we have been seeing quite a bit of in recent months among pipeline companies is a push to "simplify their structures." The most prominent example of this has been the merger of Energy Transfer Partners and Energy Transfer Equity into Energy Transfer (ET). Enbridge stated in its third quarter press release that it will be making a similar move by purchasing all of the outstanding equity of the various affiliated companies that it does not own. These affiliated companies are Spectra Energy Partners (SEP), Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ), and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings (OTC:EBGUF). The company states that one major reason for doing this acquisition is that the combined company will be able to retain a greater portion of the cash generated by its assets which should help the company support its growth plan without needing to tap the capital markets. Presumably, Enbridge was not talking about the already discussed C$22 billion near-term plan, which is already funded but rather potential future growth. This would appear that Enbridge intends to continue to grow post-2020, which is a good thing for long-term investors. Naturally though, some may not be happy about losing the ability to purchase equity in these other entities that have been excellent income vehicles for many years.

Finally, some may note that despite the improvement in most of the company's financial figures year-over-year, Enbridge saw its net income decline, going from a C$765 million profit to a C$90 million loss. This is, however, somewhat misleading as the results of both quarters were affected by a number of unusual, non-recurring, or non-operating factors. For example, Enbridge's most recent quarter was affected by a C$1.019 billion after-tax impairment charge that resulted from the company classifying its Canadian natural gas processing and gathering businesses as being held for sale at a price that is below what they are listed at on the company's balance sheet. As a result, the company is required by accounting rules to take a charge against its earnings to reflect the price differential. This is certainly not something that will occur every quarter though so investors may not want to consider it as part of their theses. If we exclude all of the non-recurring and non-operational events from both the most recent and the year-ago quarter, Enbridge would have seen its net income increase by C$301 million year-over-year, so we can see that the company did indeed have better operational performance than last year.

Overall, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Enbridge that shows the company's growth program beginning to pay off. In addition, Enbridge will continue to execute on this program without any further shareholder dilution, which should prove positive for distribution growth. Finally, the company is working hard to simplify its overall structure, which will hopefully aid its long-term growth. All in all, the company's shareholders should be satisfied here.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.