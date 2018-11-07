Dean Foods (DF) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dean Foods Co. (NYSE:DF) Q3 2018 Earnings Call November 7, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Suzanne Rosenberg - Dean Foods Co.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Drew N. Levine - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Matt Fishbein - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Suzanne Rosenberg - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Norma and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us on our third quarter 2018 conference call. This morning, we issued a press release which is available along with a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section on our website at deanfoods.com. A replay of today's call will be available on our website beginning this afternoon.

Before we begin, we would like to advise you that all forward-looking statements made on today's call are intended to fall within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Information concerning those risks is contained in the company's filings with the SEC.

In addition, we will be discussing our operating and financial results on an adjusted basis. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures referenced during today's discussion to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in today's press release on our website.

Participating with me in the prepared section of today's call are Ralph Scozzafava, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jody Macedonio, our Chief Financial Officer. Ralph will start us off with a review of current industry dynamics and our third quarter performance. Jody will then offer some additional perspective on our financial results before turning the call back over to Ralph for comments on the forward outlook and other closing remarks.

We will then open the call to your question.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Ralph for his opening remarks. Ralph?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Suzanne and good morning everyone. As most of you know, we embarked on an aggressive enterprise-wide productivity plan in the beginning of this year. The program is a major reset for Dean Foods aimed at addressing our cost structure, while simultaneously adding critical capabilities into our business. Ultimately, the successful execution of this program will better position our company for the long term. Our initiatives are both proactive and responsive to the macro changes taking place outside of Dean Foods, notably, the end consumer, our customers, the overall category, and the competitive environment

First, for the consumer, we're competing in a remarkably dynamic time period, where the consumer is presented with more choices than I can remember in my lifetime. Consumer behavior is changing rapidly with so many different ways of shopping. They're buying their food in many different ways and with so many options, while also eating outside of the home more than ever before.

Our retail customers are also changing. They don't want to lose shopping trips to an online player or to a hard discounter, or any other type of competitor for that matter. So they're defending their consumer trips to the store by competing aggressively in traffic-driving categories, with items that have very high household penetration, like milk, like eggs, like bread. In fact, while the consumption of fluid milk is down, it is still the fifth largest edible category across all outlets, with U.S. households consuming 33 gallons of milk on average per year. Retailers understand that milk is truly an important category in their stores, driving approximately 14% of all shopping trips, with an over 90% household penetration.

Now, of course, the category of milk is also changing. U.S. milk production continues to increase year-over-year. The current USDA forecast calls for milk production in 2018 to increase by 1.2% versus 2017, with an additional 1.5% year-over-year increase expected in 2019. These increases are keeping the industry in a state of oversupply. So players in the business have to win and gain share. It's surprising what we've seen in the competitive landscape given all of these trends.

Now, against this backdrop, we're proactively executing an exciting transformation of Dean Foods. We're making enormous changes to a de-centralized roll-up company, and we're establishing different ways of working. Our business is changing, and we have to ensure that we have the right capabilities within and across the organization.

Moving from where we were in 2017 to where we are today has been a significant undertaking. We're making investments in new systems and capabilities that will enable us to compete more effectively in this dynamic marketplace.

That said, it was an extremely challenging quarter as we embarked on a compressed timeline to execute seven plant closures. We incurred significant transitory costs related to ramping up receiving plant locations, while also experiencing deleverage as volume exited the closing facilities.

These costs, which I will speak more about in a moment, combined with lower volume in the quarter had a negative compound effect on our bottom line performance. Clearly, we're not happy that the rewards of our efforts are not yet readily visible in our results. The value from our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan will become more impactful in our operating results in 2019.

So with that as context, let's now turn to the third quarter results. The benefits of the changes we're making and will continue to make are not fully reflected in our financials for the short-term. In Q3, we reported an adjusted operating loss of $20 million and an adjusted loss per diluted share of $0.28, driven primarily by anticipated volume exiting our system, amplified by incremental short-term costs associated with our plant consolidation efforts.

In terms of volume, the fluid milk category continues to post deep declines, with Q3 down roughly 2% year-over-year. The biggest driver of our Q3 results versus prior year was the anticipated customer volume losses. The effects of the volume decline on our bottom line performance are being exacerbated by the significant transitory costs, particularly in Q3, and we expect some of these costs to continue into Q4.

Now, I think it's important to understand the nature of transitory costs, especially when undertaking such a major consolidation of seven plants and redistributing that volume to 23 other plant locations. We essentially touched almost half of our entire network in a six-week period. This level of activity in such a short period of time is unprecedented in our history here at Dean Foods.

Now, for those of you that have followed our company for a long time, you'll recall the last time that we had an accelerated cost reduction initiative, it actually took place over an 18-month period, when we completed the closure and consolidation of 12 plants. To put the enormity of Q3's activity into perspective, seven plants is more than 50% of what we closed in that 18-month period and we did it in less than one-tenth of the time. So clearly, closing seven plants in six weeks is far more compressed and complex, which reflects more negatively in the short term, but will ultimately allow us to achieve our run rate benefits much faster.

As a reminder first, first when you close a plant, you're taking volume out of a closing plant and you're moving it to a receiving plant. This doesn't happen overnight. In fact, throughout the volume transition process, the closing plant is deleveraging more and more each day until the date actually closes. On the side of the receiving plant, it's important to note that different plants produce different products. So, many receiving plants need to receive and install new equipment and hire and train new employees, all well in advance of the new volume actually arriving.

Once the additional volume arrives, there's still a period of start-up time, and then there's a need to stabilize the operations to ensure they're running smoothly with the new volume now in the new plant. In the case of the third quarter consolidation activity, we closed four of the seven plants in the last week of September, on September 28. The net effect is that we expect residual start-up and transitory costs to extend into the fourth quarter.

In terms of logistics, like other food and beverage companies, margins continue to be impacted by inflationary pressures from higher fuel and freight costs, as well as a very tight labor market, particularly as it relates to our drivers. We're aggressively working to capture greater efficiencies and cost reductions within our business, but as we stated in our Q2 call, our cost mitigation programs will not be able to fully offset these cost increases within the year.

Now, what's most important to remember is that our overall strategy remains our roadmap, namely winning in private label, also building and buying strong brands, and we're implementing our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan, while building new capabilities with a focus on our people, technology and our infrastructure. We're doing the right things for our business to take advantage of this very large and important dairy market where we are a leading player.

So, now, let me turn to the commercial performance of our company in the quarter. Even with the continued retailer investment in private label white milk and a growing price gap to branded white milk, DairyPure's sequential dollar share of the conventional white milk category was roughly flat at retail. So during Q4, DairyPure is proud to partner with Feeding America to ask consumers to join us to help provide over 500,000 meals for families in need. And this year, the DairyPure holiday campaign will include special offers via digital coupons and the brand's first partnership with Shopkick, a rewards program for consumers.

The marketing will continue as we support DairyPure Mix-Ins cottage cheese to drive brand awareness, while planning an introduction of another round of innovation on this brand. And in Q4, we'll launch a digital social media campaign, with online video posted on the new DairyPure Instagram channel.

With regard to TruMoo, the number one flavored milk brand in the category, we launched the TruMoo Kid Harder campaign in July. This effort has increased sales velocities, driven consumer engagement, and resulted in a strong number of earned media impressions. Our campaign will continue into Q4 with added layers of (00:10:34).

Now turning to ice cream, the overall category retail is flat year-to-date, with a mix shift to premium product offerings in pint-sized products. In Q3, our flagship brands of Friendly's and Mayfield showed velocities that accelerated, and combined, these brands gained dollar share. We know innovation is key to driving our branded business and we're constantly looking at ways that we can introduce new products, combined with innovative ways in how we go to market and support our business.

So with that, I'll now turn the call over to Jody to update you on our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan and to review our financial performance in more detail. Jody?

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Ralph. We executed one of the largest components of our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan in the third quarter, with the closure of seven manufacturing facilities to rescale our supply chain. As Ralph mentioned, this is a significant undertaking for the entire company and we're very proud of our organization's efforts.

This really does take a village and our employees are working well together to achieve the common objective. While the savings are taking a bit longer to realize with transitory costs continuing in Q4, these were the right moves to make and we expect to see meaningful savings from the plant consolidations in 2019.

Another component of our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan is the optimization of our spend management. While we recently went live with the new purchase-to-pay system, which gives us more visibility and control to fully leverage the benefits of our supplier arrangements. Simultaneously, we've invested resources into our procurement team, hiring experienced talent to ensure we are leveraging our scale, and optimizing our spend across all categories.

We're also implementing in other systems to optimize net revenue management, which will allow us to improve the return on investment on trade promotions for us, as well as our customers. Moving forward, we still see a lot of opportunity for continuous improvement across the organization. The team is focused and understands the importance of delivering our cost savings program.

In terms of the integration of our operating model, we're making good progress on streamlining and simplifying our processes, with plans in place to migrate to a simpler, more cost-effective structure in 2019. We're actively working to implement the best capabilities to support a centralized, cost-effective, and harmonized processes across the organization.

Now, turning to the P&L. In the third quarter, total Dean Foods' volume was in line with our overall expectations, but significantly down year-over-year. Through August, we saw a quarter-to-date fluid milk category decline of 2% in USDA result. In measured channels, IRI data showed a conventional white milk category decline of 3.9% in the third quarter, with higher levels of decline in large formats (00:13:31) convenience stores being slightly offset by growth in the dollar channel.

For Q3, we reported, $390 million in adjusted gross profit, a decline of 13% versus prior year, driven primarily by lower volume and transitory costs. And when I reference transitory costs, I'm including incremental product waste and higher labor and freight costs, which were incurred during the accelerated plant consolidation. As Ralph mentioned, we expect this to continue through the fourth quarter and this is accounted for in our revised guidance.

Below the gross profit line, total company operating expenses increased by $8 million from the year-ago period. For selling & logistics, the costs increased $15 million versus prior year, due to transitory costs associated with plant closures, higher fuel and freight inflation, and increased advertising spending.

As a result of our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan, our G&A costs improve by $4 million versus prior year, reflecting a reduction in head count and employee-related expenses. As a result of these factors I just discussed, the adjusted operating loss for Q3 was $20 million compared to adjusted operating income of $46.5 million in the prior-year period.

Below the operating income line, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13 million compared to $84 million in the prior-year period. Interest expense decreased roughly $3 million from year ago. Adjusted diluted loss per share was $0.28 in Q3 compared to an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.20 last year.

In Q2, raw milk costs were down 11% versus year ago and up 1% versus Q2. In tandem with the sequentially higher raw milk costs, we've seen a decrease in retailer margin over milk, with the Q3 rate decreasing to $1.36, suggesting a continuation of retailer investment in private label. Looking ahead, we anticipate Class I raw milk costs will continue to increase in 2019. Keep in mind though, any change in raw milk costs will predominantly impact our branded business.

We continue to experience higher year-over-year inflation in fuel, freight, and resin. Industry capacity for truck drivers also remains extremely tight. This is driving up third-party calling rates, which increased 17% year-to-date versus prior year. Additionally, we're seeing fuel rates up 25% year-to-date, which coupled with increased usage through the plant closures has led to material cost increases. We expect the fuel rate headwinds to continue at these elevated levels through the fourth quarter.

As stated in our Q2 conference call, while we actively work to mitigate this headwinds through usage reductions and route optimization productivity initiatives, we will not be able to fully offset the rate increases (00:16:23). This is reflected in our forward outlook for 2018.

Turning now to free cash flow, year-to-date free cash flow improved to $51 million versus $5 million last year. Net working capital for Q3 2018 was $52 million lower compared to Q3 2017. This improvement was driven by lower dairy commodity prices, volume, and better working capital management. Year-to-date CapEx investments of $69 million was $8 million higher than year ago, including significant investment associated with our plant consolidation. For the quarter, capital expenditures totaled $31 million, up $5 million from Q3 2017 and up $11 million versus Q2 2018.

From a balance sheet perspective, we ended Q3 with net debt of $870 million, down from $928 million in Q3 prior year, and up from $837 million in the prior quarter. This sequential increase was primarily due to lower funds flow from operations and increased capital expenditures. On an all-cash net basis, our net debt leverage ratio was 3.6 times. We continue to divest a high functioning debt capital structure with flexible low-cost and multiyear revolving facilities. The revolving facilities are anchored by the $700 million and 6.5% fixed rate senior unsecured notes due in 2023. Our interest expense for Q3 was $14 million, down $3 million versus the prior-year period.

With that, I will now turn the call back to Ralph for a brief commentary on our forward outlook. We'll then open up the call to questions. Ralph?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thanks, Jody. Our strategic plan continues to be a roadmap, and through our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan, we're transforming the company to more effectively compete and win. Our proactive efforts to position the company for the long term are taking place in a dynamic macro environment. The heightened activity of our seven plant closures in the third quarter is now behind us. Nevertheless, residual, transitory costs associated with these plant consolidations, along with retailers' continued investment in private label and higher-than-expected transportation-related inflation, leads us to lower our guidance for the year.

We now anticipate an adjusted net loss per share for the full year in the range of $0.10 to $0.30. Our focused and disciplined approach to our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan has enabled us to reduce our capital expenditure guidance to between $100 million and $120 million. Our full year cash flow guidance is reduced to between $30 million and $50 million.

The successful completion of our cost productivity plan at the end of 2019 will enable our company to be a leaner and more agile organization that can better meet the challenges present in the current marketplace. We have the right plan. We're moving quickly and with purpose. And importantly, we have the right team in place to get it done.

So with that, I'd like to open up the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. Our first question comes from John Baumgartner of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning. Thanks for the question.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning, John.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Ralph, I want to connect with pricing environment. I mean, at the category level, we've seen the branded, private label gap extended for multiple years now. We're at record highs as far as we can see. And the branded volume performance is just getting progressively worse. So how do you think about sustaining these gaps and at what point is the incremental volume loss kind of more painful than the incremental pricing benefit?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. It's a good question. We look at this constantly. I think when you have to really pull it apart, John, we look at velocity, where our products are in distribution, DairyPure and TruMoo. How are they turning dollars per million per point of ACV is how we think about it. Because, remember a lot of times our brands go into distribution along with winning a private label bid. Sometimes they go without winning that bid, but a lot of times they go with it.

So sometimes when a private label bid goes too low and we don't want to go all the way there, our brands will come out of distribution along with that. So we can't chase what we'll call not smart volume for the sake of simply building branded distribution.

Now that said, where we are in distribution, our brands were performing very well. I would say that the current environment with the very low margins over milk we've seen over the last, call it, 18 months, particularly on private label, as we've called it here, it's the crucible for our brands. And I think they've performed very, very well on a head-to-head basis, where they are in distribution with private label, and really the velocity is a measure of that health.

On the flip, we do know that it's relatively inelastic, the demand for our brand. So, simply moving pricing downward just takes profit out of the category for us and for our retailer. So we're going to stay where we are, we think, over time and we've seen this many, many times, this is a cyclical business. The pendulum will swing back. Margins over milk will normalize. Retailers will make money on private label again. And we think that where our brands are priced, are priced fine for today and even more advantageous over the long term.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And I guess just to build on that, given the branded prices being so high, what's your confidence level in the ability to take incremental pricing from here either Class I inflation comes back or if non-milk cost moved higher? It wasn't that long ago when market conditions were difficult and the Class I pass-through wasn't necessarily a given.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I think the pass-through today is very pure, and we're managing it very, very closely with our customers. They understand it. We've seen Class I go down. Pass-throughs have happened on a like-for-like basis as Class I, and we're looking at inflation potentially next year on private label. Our contracts all call for pass-through, the same way on the upside. So, we're fairly pure from that standpoint.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then just to follow up real quick, just your perspective on the valuations of the business. I mean, you have the enterprise value moving close to $2 billion. Walmart spent over $100 million to greenfield just one plant. So, how do you kind of triangulate the presumed replacement value of your business relative to the growing concern that market's kind of placing on DF right now? It's come up before, but why hasn't this business gone private or why aren't your assets more attractive to a strategic? I mean, what's the hang up? I mean, is the market valuing this business properly at this level?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

It's hard to comment on how to speculate as to what the market is doing and thinking about us. We'll do that internally. We certainly wouldn't do it on a conference call, although it is the right question. Do we think there's more value in our business? Of course, and we're very biased because of that. We know that we are a low-cost processor in the category. We don't think anybody can do it better, cheaper than we can in terms of quality, value, and in our case, service.

So, other companies can make the decisions that they make today. We are a public company. That's our capital structure, and doesn't really change dramatically the challenges that we have on our business and the opportunities. We're managing this for the long term. We've taken a lot of short-term pain, and you saw it play itself through in our financials in the third quarter. And we did that to position ourselves. Those transitory costs are real. It requires us to do a lot of work to get costs out of our system, but the opportunity on the other side with the savings initiatives is great. And at some point, I'd like to believe markets value things in a truer sense than they do today.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great. Thanks, Ralph.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Judy Hong of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you. Hi, everyone. So, I guess my question is really first on the balance sheet and your leverage, because if you look at your EBITDA projections, it looks like you might be bumping against your debt covenant leverage ratio. So, can you just talk to that issue and how you think about managing that ratio? Would you talk to the banks and just try to renegotiate or you think you have to look at the dividend payout? So can you just help us understand that issue at this point?

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Yes, Judy. Thank you for asking that actually. I think that where we're sitting today, I can tell you that we do expect Q4 leverage to increase, but we don't expect any covenant issues balance of year. As you will see in the 10-Q when it's filed this afternoon, we have proactively amended our leverage covenant to step up for the first three quarters of 2019 to address the potential for increased leverage as we execute these transformational efforts. So, we think we've taken care of it.

And then with respect to the dividend, consistent with our cash dividend policy, we assess our dividend every quarter through a formal review with our board of directors. And following our normal cadence, we do expect to pay a quarterly dividend in Q4.

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. Okay. And then just, I guess, in terms of the transitory cost, maybe it'd be helpful to just get some sense of how much that really hurt your gross margins and operating margins in Q3. And then, I think you talked about the remaining cost in the fourth quarter, so sort of the phasing of how that happens in the fourth quarter and also quantify roughly how much that was in the third quarter.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Okay. So, just to reconfirm with people what the transitory costs are, they're really associated with the higher labor cost, higher freight and fuel that we're driving as we're moving the products around and consolidating these facilities. And we do expect them to continue into Q4. You can see the numbers. It's been a significant impact to the P&L in Q3. I'm not going to quantify specifically how much those costs are, but if you think about that we closed four of our facilities in the last week of the quarter, that's why we expect it to continue into Q4 as we continue to stabilize our facility through this transition.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. And just to, Judy, give you some other ways to think about it, what we've done in the past, and I know a lot of folks on the call have followed us for a while, the example that we put in the prepared remarks is real. So, we closed 12 plants the last time there was a large volume impact to our business. We did that in 2012-2013. And, really, it was an 18-month program, with 12 plants. So, you do a plant every month and a half. So, call it, every six weeks. Well, we did seven of them in six weeks. So, it's much easier to deal with transitory costs, frankly to cover them in other areas of your business when there's only one and you've got all that time.

What we've decided to do is frankly pull the Band-Aid off. We wanted to move very quickly. We wanted to do them all at once. And I think that you'll see, to Jody's point, some of that find its way into the fourth quarter. It's only natural. On the 28th, the last four plants had their last bottled date. So a lot of work in October continues into November, but we want to get this behind us, so we can get into 2019 and have these costs go away as soon as possible.

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

And just lastly, just in terms of how we think about the fourth quarter guidance as it relates to the volume leakage, is sort of the level of the Q3 decline kind of similar in the fourth quarter or is there anything that you can help us understand sort of the top line impact, because you did call out the volume deleveraging issue as another driver of the EBIT shortfall?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I think the volume in Q4 should look for the most part a lot like Q3. The big reset was with two customers that we had talked about specifically, one that built a new plant. That volume comes out and will stay out, and as we get into the back-half of next year, will then start to lap and normalize. So, I guess the ironic part is in having to take out the cost associated with that volume, you incur incremental cost, the transitory cost that we're reflecting in our Q3 results and we're talking about for Q4.

Once all that gets behind us, then we'll get to the benefits in the savings and more lineup our capacity and cost structure with our volume.

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Growe of Stifel. Your line is open.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. Good morning.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning, Chris.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Good morning. I just wondered if I could ask, when you entered this period a few years ago, you were talking about, as I recall, total landed costs. Is there a way to give that metric just to help us understand just in percentage terms, how much that's up or just to give a little more color around the volume losses and how it's affecting the gross margin in relation to the total costs being up? And then, how some of those costs could ease as you get through the plant transition here?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Chris, I'm not sure what we gave you back then. We should be able to look at that and let us understand what it is that we disclosed before, and we'll certainly want to be transparent. I'd have to go back and look at exactly what it is that was given at that time. I can tell you this, what we're doing now is extremely aggressive, as you can sense and see. We're trying to be proactive with it. At the same time, we are reacting to a big plant and a major customer coming online. But let us go back, and Jody and I will take a look at what it is that we can show you.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thank you. And kind of to follow on that, if we just take the difference between your operating profit and your sales, kind of that total – I'm sorry, between your gross profit and your operating profit, those total costs, and between there have risen and were up at roughly the rate of what they were back in 2013, 2014 when you went through that. I guess, I'm just trying to get to is, would you expect those so-called operating costs to continue to increase in the fourth quarter and then sort of decline in 2019? And I guess, the overlay here being the cost savings as well. So, there's obviously a lot of moving parts.

I'm just curious if you can break that apart a little bit.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. I think – and I'll hand this to Jody in a second. I think from a logistics perspective, it's going to be higher. And I think we're dealing – and I know what everybody else in the industry is dealing with as it relates to particularly freight, the driver shortage and overall transportation costs. So I think, those will be higher until we can put all of our cost mitigation plans and some pricing into the marketplace to offset it. That'll all I think find its way into our P&Ls into the first quarter. So, logistics will be a continued pain point this quarter.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. And then just one question if I could follow up on, which is, just to understand the branded-private label mix in the quarter. I know that (00:32:19) little more depth than what you normally give. Is that something you could help us understand in terms of how private label is performing in relation to brands within your portfolio?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I think there are a couple of ways to look at it. The first is, we know that the retailers from a private label standpoint have been very aggressive, the margin of our milk will just illustrate that, you can go look at the retail price points on promotion, and the traffic driving efforts continue. We are seeing our private label business from a volume standpoint, kind of nearly flat to year ago, and now what we're trying to do – and you can see it with our increased advertising, is to continue to drive our brands. That's our – that's where the profit is for the retailer and for us. So, it's really important that we advertise and promote TruMoo and DairyPure, and make sure that consumers understand the choice when they want to step up in the category.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Pamela Kaufman of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for the question. I just wanted to follow up on OpEx 2020 and see if you're still anticipate generating $150 million in cost savings and how much do you expect to realize now in 2019?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Let me parse this for you, and then I'll hand it to Jody. We've got two programs that we are – that's in our execution plans. OpEx 2020 is what we do on a year-in and year-out basis. And it's really helping us to offset, deleverage as best we can to offset any kind of inflation as best we can. And what we're seeing this year is it's not enough, and that's our baseline performance. It's not enough because of what's happening with fuel, freight, labor and the driver shortage.

So, I would tell you on OpEx 2020, we're coming up short this year. Our goal is $100 million a year. We want to do that year-in and year-out, and that's really against our base business. So, I'll put that in one category.

And the other category is the enterprise-wide cost productivity plan. It's a lot of what Jody referred to in her prepared remarks. And it has to do with the plant consolidations, as an example. Optimizing our infrastructure and a lot of the work that we're doing to take costs out of our back-office functions, a lot of work we're doing on procurement. So, those things are $150 million that we'll get by the end of 2019. And I would say that we're fairly well on track on that one.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you. And also, I was wondering if you could comment on the current RFP environment. How would you characterize the profitability of some of your new business relative to the company average and have you had to rethink the level of profitability that you're willing to accept to retain volume?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I think the RFP environment over the past year, with the exception of two large customers and that's not a small exception, one who's opening a plant and one who's moved their business, we've done fairly well in the RFP world. We think as we improve our cost structure, that we'll do even better. I think the main thing to think about and I think it's important for everyone who is on the call that follows us, we have a very strong value proposition to customers, and it's all around quality, value and service.

I can tell you from a quality standpoint, and the folks who we process private label for, know this. This has been our best quality year in the history of Dean Foods based upon the metrics that I've seen year-to-date, and we're almost through it. So quality, best-in-class in the industry. I think value is something that's constantly a discussion as you get into RFPs. So I'll save that for a separate conversation.

And then as far as service is concerned, we typically – and I look at our metrics every week, are at about 99% in full and about 99% on time. We have customers that we deliver a hundreds of thousands of deliveries to a year. So, in fact, it's amazing what our team does out in the field with 5,000 trucks and now 60 plants and how we're able to deliver to the customer. So that's the private label value bundle. And then when you add our brands and the ability for retailers to utilize brands to margin up their category, we're pretty compelling when it comes to an RFP.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks. And just lastly, have there been any changes to your level of investment behind new product introductions and advertising spend behind the branded portfolio in light of the cost headwinds that you're experiencing?

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I'll take that one. Year-to-date, our advertising spend is flat with where it was year ago. And in the quarter, we had a slight up-tick. So, we're certainly supporting the launch of our Mix-Ins launch and as well as you heard Ralph mentioned in his prepared remarks about the TruMoo campaign that we initiated this summer. So, definitely not backing off on supporting the brands.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Amit Sharma of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Drew N. Levine - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hi there. This is Drew Levine on for Amit. Thank you for taking the questions. Just wanted to follow up on something you said last quarter about better utilizing the DSD network in light of increased freight costs. So, maybe doing some insourcing and things like that. Any update on those sort of efforts, if you can please?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. Well, we talked about last quarter and it's a part of our plan is we have a big DSD network, as everybody knows. We've got roughly 5,000 pieces of equipment out there, trucks and trailers together. So we run a lot of routes. We've got a lot of equipment that we can move product in our plant, in our company. However, there is a driver shortage, and what is I think curtailed our efforts a little bit is we have to prioritize our drivers to deliver to our customers to deliver at retail. So, we've not been able to take out as much as we had planned. We'll continue to drive that, but we're not where we need to be. And I think that anybody out there who runs a fleet knows what we're dealing with. It's been an incredible dynamic in the marketplace to get good drivers to do what you need them to do. And our prioritization has been customer first and our company second.

Drew N. Levine - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Thanks. And then just following up on kind of the SG&A line as we think about 2019, any other sort of headwinds we should think about as far as like maybe resets, anything like that?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

I don't see any. Jody?

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Well, from – yeah, only from, we will have to do a reload of our STI and LTI program that, you know that we've moderated this year due to our performance. But other than that, the programs that we're doing to simplify our structure, the systems that we're putting in place to make us more efficient should actually help us continue to take down our G&A costs from a structural standpoint.

Drew N. Levine - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Thanks. And then just last one from me. One of the customer that you mentioned that open their own plant, I know it's still kind of early, but maybe if you could comment on if you've been seeing any kind of incremental pressure in that region from a branded perspective either from that retailer in particular or competitors in the region? Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, I would tell you the – and we're talking about really the kind of Midwest, upper-Midwest and that has always been a hyper-competitive area from a go-to market standpoint. So, I don't think it's related to a new plant or not, when you can easily attribute to that. But if you look at it over time, we've seen aggressive price points by a lot of the hard discounters that really originated there. So, no, I'd say there's nothing different. It's just now that folks are looking there specifically. We tend to look at every single market, every single MSA, every region. So, we don't see big, big differences in the competitive environment

Drew N. Levine - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay.

Thank you. And next question comes from Rob Dickerson of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Matt Fishbein - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi. Good morning. It's Matt Fishbein on for Rob. Thanks for the question. Just to understand the updated guidance, just to make sure we understand it correctly. Volumes came in where you expect it, higher fuel and freight cost inflation and the driver shortage, not really a new phenomenon for the industry. And the closure of plants and volume transfer, that plan has kind of been out there for months and likely something that's been in the works more or less since you first learned about the 100 million gallons that would be pulled by a major customer. Can you help us understand what variable changed the most relative to your expectations just halfway through the third quarter?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Sure. Let me start and then Jody can continue. A lot of our plant consolidations were around the new plant coming up and beginning to run it at full tilt. That plant came up slowly, came up late, and it was a month-by-month, week-by-week conversation as to how we planned our plant closures here and our consolidations here.

So, originally, our plan was going to have those plants closing earlier in the year. They're now – obviously, you saw four plants that we talked about closing on September 28. We didn't want to go out that far, we did. We want to continue to service our customers and that pushes all of the costs back in the year and doesn't get – you run out year before you can get through the benefits is really the short of it.

Matt Fishbein - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. And just to follow up, what need to happen in Q4 for the company to achieve the top end of the new EPS guidance range and similarly what problems could you face to get to the bottom of the range?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Well, I think I think the biggest opportunity for us is in the receiving plants and we've got a good handful of them where we have opportunities to really, really get the cost out, I think we have to do that. We've got to do that aggressively. Our supply chain team is maniacally focused on doing that. The earlier in the quarter we can do it, the better off we're going to be. And then I think on the downside, and Jody, I'm thinking about the transportation costs and the continued inflation that we're dealing with in making sure we have drivers and that we're negotiating freight.

As you know, as we get into the holiday season, you're really competing for third-party freight both to bring product into us and to move it into our company. So, I think that would provide a downside.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. And I think that's...

Matt Fishbein - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Sorry.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

No. I think that Ralph really nailed it. And I think with respect to why did the plants so quickly, it's really to try and match capacity with what we needed. And so, that got compressed from where we were when we originally started our plan this year, because of the change in the customer needs that we had. But I think the biggest change that we've seen that's impacting fourth quarter is this delay in Q3. The compression has pushed more of those transitory costs into Q4.

Matt Fishbein - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

And if this similar loss of volume was announced tomorrow, what would you do differently or the same or what have you learned through the process? And if a similar contract was lost at a different part of the country later this year, how would the company react?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

I think Jody said it. You have to match your capacity with your volume. If the volume comes out slowly, as it did in 2012, 2013 or more slowly than it did this time around, this time around you had a 100-million gallon capacity plant that came up in a very short period of time. That's unprecedented in the industry. And then, what we had to do is also going to be unprecedented as a response to that.

So, we're going to follow the same mantra, the same general strategy, right-size your capacity to your demand. So, if another major plant were to come up, we'd do something similar. I would tell you like anything else you do the second and the third time, you get better at it. So, I think that would certainly be the learning curve. We'd be further up the learning curve.

However, we can't control when a plant comes up and it comes up very slowly and it comes up with issues and it doesn't follow the initial plan, we have to respond to that or make a choice not to serve a customer, and we have to be customer focused here at the end of day. We've got a big private label business. Our customers know we put them first in a lot of instances and we're going to continue to do that.

Matt Fishbein - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks for the color.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Alexia Howard of Bernstein. Your line is open.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning, everyone.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Can I ask about, I mean, you've obviously been going through a lot and you talked about the transitory costs that have come out. Have you gone through any execution problems as you closed some of these plants? I think there was a report coming out of Boston saying that some of the schools in that area have been having supply issues. All of it is now behind you. And what does that do to your retailer relationships in that region? Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. Yeah. I think you're pointing to the one plant consolidation that I think for us has probably been the most challenging for the first probably four to six weeks. We were not as good as we typically are. And again, I put it into context. When you're 99% in full, you're 99% on time, we've got customers – I was with a customer last week and we delivered them 600,000 deliveries a year. So, do the math, 50,000 deliveries a month. They're used to that truck being there at 10:00 AM at that store, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. And when it shows up at 1:00 or 2:00, or God forbid, the next day, even for a week or a day, it is not what they're used to from us. We are simply the best in the business at doing this.

So, yeah, we had some bumps up in the northeast. They're well behind us now. The report that you're referring to, I could have issue with it, but I won't. We're back where we need to be. And now, we have to work on managing the cost part of it and that's what we will do.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you very much. I'll pass it on.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Akshay Jagdale of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Yeah, thanks for the question. So, Jody, can you tell us what the step up in covenants is? Is it pretty important aspect? Obviously, your 10-Q is not out, but can you tell us what the change in covenants is? I think you have two of them, right? Senior secured and net leverage, so – because there's a big step down obviously in EBITDA last couple of quarters or this quarter and what's expected for next, and if that continues in 1Q, your trailing EBITDA, as you know, would be pretty low. So, I'm just trying to get a sense for what is the exact covenant that you have stepped up for the first two quarters or what have you for the next year?

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Yes. So, what we did is we did an amendment, and we – it's a temporary amendment for 2019 for the first three quarters, and it sets up this way in sequence; 5.0 times in Q1; 5.5 times in Q2; and 5.25 times in Q3. So, it reflects how we think it should (00:49:43) as we do our transformation efforts.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Okay. And that's the in that...

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

And just to remind you all on the call, because some of you aren't as familiar with our credit agreements as others, when we report the leverage in the slides, that is not the same leverage that we use for the covenant for our credit agreement. So, to give you a comparable number, in Q3, the leverage for our credit agreement was 2.82 times, not the 3.6 times that you saw on the slide. They're very different.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Got it. So, there's some add-backs allowed to the EBITDA that are pretty significant to the tune of almost 20%, 30% at times, yes.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

So, it's just one ratio to exclude your accounts receivable.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, it's securities.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Securities.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Right, right. So, it's 5.25 times, 5.5 times, and 5.25 times is the 1Q, 2Q, and 3Q 2019 numbers, and that's comparable to the 2.82 times for this quarter?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

That'd be right.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Well, except that you got the order wrong. It's 5.0 times Q1, 5.5 times Q2, and 5.25 times Q3.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Got it. Okay. So, we'll work through – what does that mean for 1Q EBITDA, right? I mean, that's essentially – I mean, does it – it probably implies a decent sequential improvement in 1Q EBITDA. Is that a fair assessment?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Let me just go back. So, just want to be clear that you're using 2.82 times as it relates to the covenants. So I just want to be clear on that. As it relates to next year, the reason that we stepped it the way we did is by the time we get into the back-half of next year, we start to drop off Q3, obviously where we've done a whole heck of a lots of trailing 12-month calculation, where we've done a whole lot of work in the transitory cost and all of that, we'll be further into our enterprise-wide plan and the benefits flowing through.

As far as the guidance for 2019, we'll come on the February call. We'll know a lot better where we are with all the moving parts of all the plant consolidations that we're really knee-deep in right now. So, we'll give you better visibility the next time we're together.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Got it. And just some color here on – that what you're calling the transitory cost. I think there was a question before, so this might be a follow-up. But when you look at the SG&A on a per volume or per unit basis, it really stepped up dramatically, right? And so, that tells me that all the transitory costs are really in the SG&A line, but they are company specific. So, why is it so difficult, Ralph, for you to estimate internally? I mean, you gave us a lot of numbers as to the amount of change and it is a lot. But compared to your expectations, why is it so different? And the reason I ask that again is because you are projecting it to get better in 1Q and starting in next year, right? So, what gives you comfort that you are going to see some inflection, given that throughout this year, we've been behind the (00:53:27), right? It's been sort of getting delayed and costing you more. So, why will that change starting in 2019?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Let me start at the beginning, because I just wanted it to be really clear. A lot of the transitory costs are not G&A. So, most of the transitory costs are in the plants and in the logistics function. And it's just logical when you think about it. You're putting new equipment into plants that are receiving volume. You're hiring people into those plants. You're training people into those plants well before the volume arrives. So, you've got significant duplicate costs there. In your plants that are consolidating and closing, you continue to deleverage as you're transitioning product out of those plants. You don't run a plant that does 30 million gallons a year and run it full tilt until the day it closes. You have to ramp that plant down. And that takes up your deleverage. So, none of that is in G&A. So, I just want to be really, really clear about that.

As far as 2019, we will give guidance in February. I think that's probably the best and maybe the last thing I should really say about it, because I think we're going to know a heck of a lot better where we are in terms of the benefit yield. And I think we'll get to our full benefits. I'm pretty confident of that. It's really more about timing. I think what makes this really difficult for us, and I'll turn this to Jody, is the amount of inflation we have around transportation-related costs. That's big for us. And we're now putting our plans into place to offset some of that, and there will be some pricing too, that we're going to have to put in the marketplace, because it's real cost and it's simply too large, and that has accelerated on us through the year.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Got it. I'll pass on. Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Thank you. And our last question comes from Robert Moskow of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. Thanks. I guess two questions. One is I'm still a little unclear what we're quantifying as a transitory cost, and therefore, probably wouldn't occur next year. Also a little unclear as to when you close the seven plants, the cost of operating those plants goes away. So, should we assume $5 million per plant, $10 million per plant? Is there a number we can get there? And then lastly, just bigger picture, why hasn't competition closed processing capacity? It always seems like Dean is the one who's closing the plants, and that's been the case for more than 10 years now. So have you seen any – given the excess capacity that you talked about, Ralph, is there anything else going on in the industry to help the overall industry improve margins?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, let me start, Rob, on the last question because it's easier to answer, then I'll give you the transitory, my thoughts on that, and then Jody will weigh in as well as she's quantifying all this. You hear about our plants closing, because we're a public company. You don't hear about everybody else's plants closing. You wouldn't, but it does happen in our industry, and we're the ones that will come out and publicly talk about it. So I'll leave it there.

As far as the transitory cost – and you've been in the manufacturing side. I know your background. You know what it is when you have a plant and you set it, you're ramping it down. As you're ramping it down, you're de-leveraging. You've got a huge infrastructure, all these fixed costs, and you're not putting out the appropriate amount of product as you're taking product out of that plant and you're very much de-leveraged as you do it.

Because we had to wait so long to finally get to the last bottle because of some of the customer issues that we wanted to make sure that we took care of, we probably carried them longer than we planned. We did. So those transitory costs are real.

When you get to the new plant, there's a lot of ramp-up time. It's new equipment, it's training, it's new people. You run batches that don't hit your quality standards. You have product throwaway. There are a lot of costs there that we hate. We do everything we can to make sure they don't happen. But you have to remember, we've got an 18-day shelf life here to fresh product and our quality standards are very high. We're not going to put anything out into the marketplace that isn't Dean Foods' level of quality. I mentioned earlier we've had what I think is our best quality year ever. When you're ramping up 23 receiving locations, the last thing you want to have is a withdrawal or a recall. And we're not going to have that happen, so.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, and I think the only thing I would add is some color on the cost of labor. So, I would tell you that as you're ramping up the facilities, we incurred some higher temp costs than we expected in our forecast. All of you are hearing about unemployment is very, very low. And so, we've had to pull from a temp pool that cost us a little bit more than we had expected. So that's probably the only additional color I'd add.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And just so I understand the leverage covenant. I mean they look like they're moving up quite high in first quarter, second quarter and third, which is where they were before. And so I guess, the message today is, yeah, these are transitory, but expect some spillover into first quarter and second quarter. It's going to be a slow start to next year. I just assume that I'm getting that correctly. Is that right?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

I think what you're getting, Rob, and I know you're doing some math, what you're getting is we're carrying third quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2018 into our calculation with us. What we want to make sure is so we have all the headroom that we need so we can continue to deliver on the enterprise-wide plan, get our business right-sized and do all the things that we need to do to ultimately set us up for the long term.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

And the last question, then. Have you given the board some kind of an estimate as to kind of what we're all playing for here, like an EBITDA kind of number longer-term? We hear a lot about the 2020 plan and all the cost reduction plans, but is there kind of a number out there that the board expects the company to be able to generate at some point in terms of profits?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

That's always the case, whether we're doing what we're doing right now and talking to you about it or not that we're in a more normative environment. So, you should always, and with the case of our company, understand that we are working toward objectives that are agreed upon, that we all are aligned to, that we have plans, that we believe we can execute to achieve them. So, that's always going to be the case, just normally. Thank you.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Ralph, is it an EBITDA number or an EPS number or free cash flow?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

We have objectives – Rob, we have objectives for all those things.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay.

Thank you. I would like to turn the call back over to Ralph Scozzafava for closing remarks.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Well, listen, everyone. We've got a lot of work to do here. As you all know, we're really knee-deep in our plan. This is heavy on the execution front, so we will get back to it. Thank you for your interest in following our company. And we'll talk to you all on our next call in February. So, good day, everyone.

