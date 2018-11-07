The Meet Group, Inc (MEET) CEO Geoffrey Cook on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Meet Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Leslie Arena - Vice President, Investor Relations

Geoffrey Cook - Chief Executive Officer

James Bugden - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Darren Aftahi - ROTH Capital Partners

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Michael Latimore - Northland Capital Market

Austin Moldow - Canaccord Genuity Inc.

Leslie Arena

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to The Meet Group's Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Geoff Cook, our CEO; and Jim Bugden, our CFO. After conclusion of our prepared remarks we'll be happy to take your questions.

As a reminder, today's discussion will include statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. More information about those risks and uncertainties is contained in our SEC filings.

We caution you against placing undue reliance on these statements and disclaim any intent or obligation to update them. In addition, as we refer to earnings, we also will refer to adjusted EBITDA, which we define as earnings or loss from operations before interest expense, benefit or provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, changes in warrant obligations, non-recurring acquisition, restructuring or other expenses, gain or loss on foreign currency adjustment, and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges if any.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and you can find a reconciliation to GAAP in our earnings release, which is posted on the IR section of our website. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA provides additional insight for investors to use in evaluation of operating results and trends. However, it should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

I would now like to turn the call over to Geoff.

Geoffrey Cook

Good morning and thank you for joining us on the call. We had a strong third quarter. Total revenue increased 42% from a year ago to $45.7 million due largely to the addition of LOVOO and the growth in video revenue. We tripled the user pay revenue from a year ago with that portion of our business now contributing 61% of total revenue, up from 27% in the third quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.7 million down 2.7% from a year ago, reflecting the shift towards user pay revenue which carries a lower margin, but we believe greater predictability and higher growth potential in advertising revenue. Importantly, we increased revenue adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin sequentially as we continue to grow our Live Video product.

Traffic in the quarter was also strong with sequential growth across each of our four apps and in total for the quarter as we grew Mobile DAU 3% to $4.3 million and Mobile MAU 7% to $14.6 million. Video continues to be the major highlight for the business as we again achieved new highs in revenue, users and engagement within our video features.

We ended the third quarter with annualized video revenue of $48 million for the month of September and we increased that number to $55 million in October. It’s a testament to our talented team that we managed to build a $50 million plus annualized video business from scratch within just one year of launching Live monetization.

What's more, we believe we are still in the early days of the Live Video opportunity. We are seeing gains in Video monetization across all of our apps, including our MeetMe app, which at 12 months as monetized video the longest. We attribute these gains to improvements in our broadcaster talent and especially to product enhancements that help streamers and viewers build relationships and encourage viewers to give more gifts.

Later in these remarks, I will review the tremendous potential that we see in the relatively low hanging product opportunities like Battles and LOVOOs that we believe will enable us to continue to grow both the video engagement and monetization.

As a reminder, we began developing our video platform in 2016 with the belief that we could successfully pair livestreaming and dating a model that we have seen work effectively in Asia. We launched video on MeetMe in the first half of 2017. And in October of 2017, we began to monetize by enabling gifting within the video streams. Throughout that period, we sought out and acquired other properties, Skout, Tagged and LOVOO, where we projected a natural fit to the livestreaming platform we were building.

We managed to integrate the platform into each app, launching the monetized video platform on Skout in Q4 2017, on Tagged in Q2 2018, and most recently on LOVOO this past quarter. As a result just over one year since it produced its first dollar, Live Video is easily the fastest growing revenue generator in our history.

We believe video fits so well into our community because there is a deeper reason people visit an app for meeting new people, seeking human connection. MeetMe people apps like MeetMe, Skout, Tagged and LOVOO seek to show you people who interest you, some of whom might become chat partners and eventually blossom into offline friendships the romantic relationships, but that funnel can often be inefficient.

For one thing, there's often a gender imbalance and for another – there's attention imbalance with a subset of users attracting the most attention. We believe Live Video solve that. Live provides always on human connection whether users receiving inbound chats or not. The viewer asks questions and gives gifts and the streamer answers us questions and expresses gratitude. While the streamer is the one on stage, the secret is that the viewers are receiving attention too.

We believe this interactivity is all important driving both the engagement and the monetization, ensure you livestreaming matches our mission to meet the universal need for human connection. We believe this fundamental alignment between product and audience and able to keep video metrics in the quarter to grow nicely, as a more users than ever engage in Live Video.

The number of the video users or vDAU increased by 36% from the second quarter to approximately 870,000 in Q 3, which is a partial quarter of video from LOVOO. We also increased the number of daily broadcasters 217,000, an increase of 32% from the second quarter.

And gifting activity across our platform continues to grow. Just two weeks ago, we celebrated our 100 million gifts sent since the launch of Live Video. Global average revenue per daily active user in video or vARPDAU across the entire platform including LOVOO was $0.14 for the third quarter.

As expected vARPDAU declined slightly from the $0.16 we reported in the second quarter due to the recent rollout of live on LOVOO, which is not included in the last quarter's number, which is at the very beginning of its monetization trajectory.

Every single one of the apps in our portfolio grew into video revenue in the third quarter. In fact since video launched on each app, each app has grown into video revenue every quarter.

In August, we completed the rollout of video on LOVOO, our largest app by DAU, while still early results at LOVOO have been good with the app performing similarly to our other apps at the same stage. LOVOO currently ranks first among our apps for daily viewers.

With a live fully rolled out let LOVOO, we are focused on growing both engagement and monetization as we did with MeetMe, Skout and Tagged, we are building a talent team for LOVOO, which primary role is to attract train and retain broadcasting talent in each of LOVOO’s core languages, German, French, Spanish, and Italian.

In August, we launched our first iteration of Quick on MeetMe. Quick is our one-on-one livestreaming product, aimed at driving user engagement via one-on-one Live Video chats. Now that we have launched a basic version of Quick, which is limited to randomly matched conversations.

We intend to expand its penetration within our community by enabling our users to engage in one-on-one video chats with their friends on MeetMe. We believe leveraging our existing social graph will increase adoption and build a foundation for future monetization opportunities, including the option to allow users to invite non-friends to a Quick chat for a fee. We expect to begin rolling out the one-on-one friends chat on MeetMe early in 2019.

Next in the pipeline is Battles, which we expect to begin rolling out next month. Battles will bring together to livestreamers in a live competition and their two audiences can vote to support their favorite streamer or voting means giving gifts and whoever receives the most gifts wins the battle.

Battles may be generic or maybe theme to like best answer or best comedian, but the core voting mechanic will be the same. We believe battle will provide an entertaining context and a sense of urgency for streamers to request support and for audiences to provide that support in the form of gifts, this continuing our momentum in growing vARPDAU. We believe this feature is a mainstay of video monetization on YY, Momo, Inke and other China livestreaming apps and we believe it is a natural fit with our community as well.

Beyond Quick and Battles, we are focused on supporting and motivating our community of talented streamers and expanding the tools set at their disposal to engage retain in monetize their own audiences, while we have a number of initiatives on this front, largely aimed at facilitating the relationship building at the heart of the engagement in monetization engine, we are perhaps most excited about the potential in bringing a gamified leveling system to the core of the video experience for both streamers and viewers.

We know from the past year of Live that are streamers respond extremely well to both characters like limited time contest and our top streamer badge and the availability of new tools like guest streaming and face masks. We believe the leveling system we are planning will combine both elements encouraging streamers and their fans to come back often, and work together to progress through the ranks, unlocking new capabilities as they do so. I believe our result to demonstrate that the many product improvements we've made over the last year have had an impact. And I believe with our strong product pipeline that we can continue to grow video revenue across all of our apps.

Advertising results were also solid in Q3, increasing sequentially for the second consecutive quarter. We increased ad revenue by 2.5% sequentially and continued to see evidence of a return to seasonal trends or each sequential quarter within a calendar year brings stronger ad performance than the proceeding one. The revenue was lower on year-over-year basis which we attribute to macro factors in the programmatic ad market which I've discussed in previous calls.

Recent trends are encouraging, we remain cautiously optimistic that ad revenue for the fourth quarter will improve sequentially. We've already seeing strong seasonal gains to advertising revenue in October and we are cautiously optimistic that performance will continue to improve in the last two months of the year when ad rates are typically at their highest.

In summary, Q3 with the strong quarter, we have come far this year. We continued integrating the acquisitions we made in 2016 and 2017. We've launched Live Video on Tagged and LOVOO. We grew a $50 million plus annualized video business from Scratch and we have potentially the most exciting product pipeline in our history.

In a world where people are lonelier than ever before in seeking out friendships and romance via their mobile devices in record numbers, we are focused on the problem of our times, meeting the universal need for human connection. I am proud of our team and appreciate all the hard work that went into delivering these strong results. We believe we are still in the early days of video and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we look to monetize Live at LOVOO and execute on our product pipeline.

With that, I’ll pass the call to Jim.

James Bugden

Thanks, Geoff. As in prior quarters, I will review our results on an as-reported basis unless otherwise specified. We reported a strong third quarter as we continue to make good progress growing revenue and strengthening our business. Total revenue for the third quarter 2018 was $45.7 million, an increase of 42% from $32.2 million a year-ago due largely to the acquisition of LOVOO which was not in last years third quarter results and the growth in Video revenue.

Advertising revenue was $17.7 million, a decline of 25% from $23.7 million in the third quarter of 2017 and an increase of 2.5% from $17.2 sequentially. User pay revenue was $28.1 million an increase of 227% from the $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of 9.7% from $25.6 million sequentially.

We grew total pro forma revenue, which includes all apps in the comparable periods by 9% from the third quarter of 2017. Pro forma user pay revenue was up 72% compared to the third quarter of 2017, while pro forma advertising revenue declined 31% from the year-ago quarter.

Other results were also solid sequentially, with strong and improving metrics that LOVOO and continued progress in video as we reached $55 million annualized run rate for the month of October, up from the $37 million number from July that I mentioned on the last call.

Importantly, as Geoff mentioned we grew ad revenue 2.5% from the second quarter. As we continue to see a return to seasonal patterns in the ad market and we are seeing what appears to be a seasonally strong start to Q4 advertising revenue. Given that within the advertising business Q1 is the seasonally weakest quarter typically down 30% to 40% from Q4 it is encouraging to see a good start to Q4. As fourth quarter trends historically have been the biggest indicator of first quarter results in the upcoming year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.7 million, a decrease of 2.7% year-over-year which we attribute to the shift in revenue mix to predominantly user pay which carries a lower direct margin in advertising. While lower year-over-year we've made good progress growing adjusted EBITDA and improving margins throughout 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter grew to 19% and increase from 17.8% from the second quarter of the year and up from 14% in the first quarter of 2018.

As we turn our focus from launching Live across the platform to increasing monetization. We are also focused on improving margins with product mix such as from incentive video which has a higher margin. We also see benefit from broadcasters converting gifts back into credits in order to give gifts to other broadcasters.

Over the long-term we believe this dynamic has the potential to lead to an increase in our 30% direct video margin. GAAP net income was $1.3 million or $0.02 per share compared to net income of $2.2 million or $0.03 per share in the third quarter of 2007.

Moving to expenses. Sales and marketing expense was $8.8 million, up from $4.6 million a year-ago largely due to the inclusion of LOVOO which was not in the prior quarter and the planned increase in targeted advertising spend at MeetMe, Skout and Tagged drive user acquisition.

As we discussed last quarter, we see additional opportunities to invest marketing dollars where there is an acceptable return on investment. We ended the third quarter with Mobile DAU of $4.3 million, an increase of 128,000 sequentially and Mobile MAU of $14.6 million, an increase of approximately 900,000 sequentially. We expect to increase marketing spend slightly sequentially in Q4 in order to drive further growth in our user base.

Product development and content expenses were $26.1 million, up from $16 million a year-ago due largely to the inclusion of LOVOO and increase in mobile content associated with Live Video, as you recall the product and development line as where we record fees to Apple and Google as well as video related rewards that we paid to broadcasters.

General and administrative expenses were $4.9 million down from $5 million a year-ago as the inclusion of costs associated with LOVOO we're offset by cost reductions taken in Q1, 2018 associated with the downsizing of our West Coast office.

Shifting to the balance sheet and cash flow we ended the quarter with $21.8 million in cash and cash equivalents an increase from $20.9 million sequentially. Cash from operating activities in the third quarter was $8.6 million and we generated $8.5 million in free cash flow.

And able by our strong cash generation we reduce net debt in the third quarter to $18.5 million a reduction from $27.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 due to the combined impact of our quarterly debt payment and contractual excess cash flow payment of an additional $4.3 million.

Moving to guidance, we are again raising full-year 2018 guidance and now expect the full-year 2013 revenues to be in the range of $174 million to $175 million, up from the previous expectation of $166 million to $168 million. We expect full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $30.2 million to $30.6 million, an increase from $27 million to $28 million.

For the fourth quarter 2018 we expect revenue to be in the range of $47.8 million to $48.8 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $8.7 million to $9.1 million. Consistent with our prior guidance we are guiding video revenue to contribute had its current annualized run rate, which for the month of October was $55 million. In summary, we reported another strong quarter in video and across our business and we believe we are still in the early days of our most exciting product ever Live Video.

Darren Aftahi

Hey, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the nice quarter. Couple if I may, could you kind of give us a sense for what the video ARPDAU on LOVOO is? I appreciate that it's kind of early days, but I guess where I'm going with the question is if you kind of compare and contrast this to MEET at the similar launch? How is, I guess one, video ARPDAU comparing and then two levels of engagement?

And then second question would be, what kind of core growth rates of the non-video products with LOVOO? And then lastly, can you just kind of give us a sense for the step up in variable marketing 3Q to 4Q? And then lastly, I guess as we look at capital allocation as you continue to kind of grow your business, is your primary kind of focus to deleverage your balance sheet or are there other strategic things or this kind of [indiscernible]?

Geoffrey Cook

Thanks, Darren. This is Geoff. So on the first question, how is the video ARPDAU doing, especially on LOVOO. I’d say across the every app in the portfolio, we continue to see Q3 video revenue growing in terms of how global vARPDAU doing around $0.14. Total global vARPDAU ex-LOVOO is up from Q2, so we are continuing to see gains in vARPDAU ex-LOVOO, we are also seeing some pretty good strength in LOVOO. As far as how LOVOO is going versus kind of a similar stage for MeetMe, Skout and Tagged, it's actually performing very similarly to the other apps at the same stage.

What we're seeing is that German monetization, you recall Germany was among the last countries and by far the largest, but among the last countries to launch video. It’s outstripping other LOVOO markets like Austria and Switzerland at the same stage, which I think is positive given the German speaking nature of Austria and Switzerland. And when comparing – that comparing in the same day since launch for each market.

As far as video engagement stats on LOVOO, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks it ranks first among our apps for daily viewers that's reflecting the overall total size DAU of LOVOO which is our largest app. LOVOO also tends to have the most unique gifters, and so there is some real engagement with the gifting economy at LOVOO. So we're very positive about what we're seeing with LOVOO.

We would still call this very much early days, but everything we've been seeing on LOVOO front has been very positive. And our focus there is really on building out that talent team and continuing to grow that vARPDAU number both driving engagement as well. As far as the question on the core growth of non-video products, I mean I’ll turn now over to Jim.

James Bugden

Yes. So we've talked this year on LOVOO, we expect to be – excluding video a north of 10% growth and that's still the case. We are very pleased with our LOVOOs core products continued to perform.

Geoffrey Cook

Yes. And on the question of the step up in variable marketing, I think you said 3Q to 4Q. There was a step up from Q3 to Q2 as well from roughly 15% - from roughly 14.6% in Q2 to 15.1% in Q3 absolute dollars and marketing were actually up 10% in Q3 over Q2 on stronger Q2 revenue. So going into Q4, we expect actually a step up in absolute dollars probably more modest and likely no net increase in marketing as a share of revenue going into Q4.

James Bugden

And I'll take the last question on the balance sheet and deleveraging. This quarter was a bit unique. We have a once a year contractual excess cash flow payment tests, which is why we made the additional payment. We're generally happy with the capital structure and I don't think there's any more focused to repay debt other than what's scheduled, and going forward that will largely just be the quarterly scheduled payments.

Darren Aftahi

Great. And if I could just squeeze one more in. The penetration on LOVOO for video users stands kind of end of October. Where is that?

Geoffrey Cook

It's south of 20%, so it's still relatively early days on LOVOO. We recall it took a couple quarters for the other apps to get to 20% penetration. It is up nicely in Q3 over Q2, and at this point, we don't see any reason why we wouldn't get up to that level.

Darren Aftahi

Great. Thank you.

Jed Kelly

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Can you kind of give us some input into what the differences in monetization per user in your games product versus your other video products? And then in terms of competing for users time spent on video, where do you think you're taking share from?

Geoffrey Cook

Hi Jed. This is Geoff. So in terms of the question on input and monetization per user on the games product versus other products, I mean, I think we look at our revenue stream is really coming from three primary sources in app revenue, subscription and advertising. In-app purchase revenue is predominantly video. Tagged does have a social game called Pets. That is mostly desktop that had kind of a legacy product. So maybe that's what you're referring to as far as games.

But I think most of the in-app purchase revenue and certainly all of the growth in in-app purchase revenue is coming from the Live Video products. The Live Video products monetizes today really in one particular way, user gives a gift to another user and that gift is purchased with in-app purchase currencies via App Store or Play Store and then given to other users. And so that's the core monetization engine.

We've been building out some additional monetization into Live Video of late namely incentivized video advertising, which we're actually also tied about that. But that's primarily how that monetizes.

The other question was time spent on where are we getting share. I think when we look at the competitive landscape, I think we tend to have a pretty global view of it, people are – they tend to use 10 to 15 apps for more than an hour. I think is that a month, so people are using relatively few apps in any given calendar month. So ultimately we're competing with essentially every, every popular app.

But as you drill down into meet new people space, I think there's a slide in our investor deck, which I point to. We see ourselves really competing against other apps that facilitate kind of casual relationships like make new friends, meet new people, date, and not so much spousal type of relationships like an eHarmony or a Match or maybe like an OkCupid. So like a PlentyOfFish would be more competitive, Badoo which is UK based, Badoo we compete with around the world would be – wouldn't be competitive.

And then increasingly even things like, Live.me, which is a livestreaming service that has a U.S. presence built by Cheetah Mobile would be – we would consider competitive as well as to some regards even twitch, users there are our livestreaming mostly games, but in terms of total time. They're certainly spending a lot of time there. And in our service, users are not livestreaming to play games, they're livestreaming to really connect and make social interactions.

Jed Kelly

And then just can you expound on the earlier comments – potentially letting broadcasters giving guests to other broadcasters to why you think that could increase monetization if I heard you right?

Geoffrey Cook

Sure. Yes, it's more around margins actually. So I'm a viewer and I give a gift to a broadcaster. That broadcaster has the option of converting that gift back into another gift and re-gifting it to another broadcaster and when that conversion happens, there's a bit of a margin benefit to us.

So what we're seeing is that in order to kind of promote your own stream, it's a great – broadcasters are able to go out and kind of market themselves and we give gifts to others and it brings more people into their stream and it has kind of a effective building up your kind of ranking in the system. So we're seeing that happen and when that does, there's some margin benefit to us.

Jed Kelly

Thank you and congrats on the quarter.

Geoffrey Cook

Thanks.

Michael Latimore

Great, thanks. Yes, excellent quarter. I'm on the vARPDAU, given a little bit kind of up and running and I'm getting to maybe a more substantial size, I mean should vARPDAU kind of grow sequentially in the fourth quarter, do you think?

Geoffrey Cook

Yes, I mean I think our expectation is that vARPDAU continue to grow driven by a LOVOOs contribution to that number as well as the continued growth of the other apps. So I think when LOVOO came on in Q3, the early days these video monetization to first – three to four months, you tend to have relatively low vARPDAU numbers. But you still have a pretty significant contribution to a video DAU and so that that lowers the overall vARPDAU where we would expect that to go up.

Michael Latimore

Great. And then I think you said you gave the number of total broadcasters in the sequential growth. Can you just give that again and then how many of those broadcasters are on MeetMe at this point?

Geoffrey Cook

Sure. So as far as the total broadcasters in this sequential growth, I think in the prepared remarks, I said 117,000 daily broadcasters in Q3, which was up 32% versus the second quarter. In terms of the percent that are on MeetMe, we don't break that out we haven't been historically for a number of reasons among them MeetMe, Skout kind of share audiences.

Michael Latimore

Yes. Okay. Got it. And then you talk about cautiously optimistic on advertising trends, the year-over-year declines of have been somewhat substantial this here, but if you get back to these sort of more normalized patterns, what does that imply for kind of a year-over-year trend over timer?

Geoffrey Cook

Yes. We continue to see that return to seasonality and this year with the quarters have been better. When we think of year-over-year next year, Q4 has opened relatively strong. We're constantly optimistic that that continues and we end with a strong Q4. And then in the past we've seen 30% to 40% seasonal step downs from Q4 to Q1 to kind of reach that going into next year. So a strong Q4 makes for a stronger Q1 and that's the pattern we're seeing, which is that typical seasonal pattern we've seen in the past as well.

Michael Latimore

Got it. And then just last on Quick, I might have missed this, but it's just Quick generating revenue yet or what kind of influence DC Quick having at this point?

Geoffrey Cook

In terms of kind of Quick contribution, I would say Quick is still very much in early days with the usage and revenue contribution as being fairly low. Users are at low single-digit percentage of DAU. And I think our goal with Quick is really to extend the one-on-one livestreaming from kind of random interaction, encouraging more just discovery to the existing social graph on our users.

I think rule the some, we're trying to get to closer to 10% of users in Quick before we really begin to emphasize the monetization of Quick. I would say we're mostly focused with our acceleration on driving engagement and we feel that once we have that engagement will be able to monetize it fairly effectively. As far as so I would say minimal contribution from Quick to that $55 annualized run rate that I mentioned previously.

Michael Latimore

Got it. And then just last on – just overall DAU and MAU that was up sequentially. What are the main factors buying kind of little growth there, let's say? And then does that continue?

Geoffrey Cook

Yes. So I mean we talked a little bit about the growth in marketing. I think that that certainly played a role in driving the DAU growth. We saw marketing expand from 14.6% to 15.1% might sound like a modest percentage, but given that revenue was also a sharply, it's actually 10% stronger Q2 marketing spend.

You recall earlier in the year we had a kind of reduced our marketing, so I think some of this was kind of just getting towards a more standard kind of normalize the marketing spend.

We do expect that will continue to grow DAU and I'd say that one of the things to be aware of that in Q4 – Q4 cost of user acquisition tends to go up just because I said that for the same reason, that that tends to be our highest seasonal advertising quarter. And so as a result of that and expect at least marketing driven DAU you both would moderate.

Michael Latimore

That’s great. Thanks a lot.

Geoffrey Cook

Thank you.

Austin Moldow

Hi, thanks for taking my question. First one is on vDAUs, as a percent of Mobile DAUs it didn't look like it was up too much sequentially from about 18% to 20%. I can sort of appreciate that that's because of the total base grew a lot more, but wondering if you can sort of talk to the profile of users that you're acquiring, and it kind of looks like you're maybe acquiring more traditional users. So wondering if the messaging will or can shift to specifically target new video users. And then I've got a question on products.

Geoffrey Cook

Hi Austin. Yes, so we are starting to blend some video creative into our marketing efforts. And we've been doing that now for at least a few months. As far as the vDAU gain from – you mentioned 18% to 20%. I think probably a number of things going on there. One is where we are in our kind of our app that where we've had video is the longest, which is MeetMe, we're closer to about 25%. And so that kind of gives you some sense of – and that's kind of where we think kind of the high end is.

I think to go far beyond 25%, we're going to need additional features and some of those features include things like, Quick, expanding the use case video from one-to-many to one-on-one leveling which can fit into our onboarding process. We think it can incrementally improve that number 25% to maybe as high as 30%. And so I think these types of features are launching, but at the same time, of course we launched LOVOO.

And you recall when we launched MeetMe, when we launched MeetMe, we saw something on the order of 13%, 14% vDAU in the first quarter or so. And so with LOVOO our focus there is really on increasing the penetration of video in the community, while at the same time increasing the quality of the broadcasters broadcasting, which has the effect of also driving up vARPDAU. And so we're not at all surprised to see 20%, we’re actually pleased to see that number.

Austin Moldow

Okay. And last question on incentivized video ads. When will they launch? Will they be implemented in time for the holiday season? And if not, when will they launch in 2019? And what kind of impact do you expect them to have on overall advertising growth rates?

Geoffrey Cook

Sure. So I'd say incentivized video is rewarded video. It's going quite well. We're not fully rolled out with it, but we're getting there. I think our expectation would be by the end of this month, at least on the MeetMe app that will be kind of maximized in terms of driving users into the incentivized video product. You recall that the incentivized video placement occurs inside the video streams and users can earn some virtual currency which they can then give the gifts to broadcasters for forgiving those out.

Right now we do have this up in some lower level, it launched on MeetMe in August. And actually with the launch of it on MeetMe in August the share of viewers went up. The share of viewers who are giving gifts on MeetMe, went up from 3% to 4%. So incentivized video actually has this impact of getting more people who might not have wanted to pay us directly to get them involved in the gifting economy.

While also one of the benefits we see of incentivized video advertising is that it comes at a higher direct margin because there's no share out to Google. And that share looks more like 60% as there's no App Store or Play Store fees. We expect to expand the incentivized video program in Q4 mostly through enabling more configurations of the rewards.

We are seeing very high CPMs on these units, but only in certain countries and we're making that much more easy to configure on the back end in order to drive maximum revenue. And so I think that's one of the big changes we will be making in really just the next few weeks. As far as bringing it to other apps, that's probably a couple months or so where we'll bring it to Tagged and Skout.

But as far as how big it can be, we tend to view the whole incentivized feedback aspect from Rewarded Video to Offer Wall as one funnel and that’s because the user typically comes into Rewarded Video. They complete that and then they're taken to a place where they can complete other offers that they still like. And to top of funnel is really how many do you have in Rewarded Video.

We've said before and we continue to believe that it could be a 5% to 10% of video revenue that have something probably incentivized video advertising opportunity is. We continue to believe that in what we now know about kind of the early launch on MeetMe in August. And so I think that's what we're driving to and again that that would not be in video revenue. That would be in advertising.

Austin Moldow

Thanks. And actually if I could sneak in one more sort of philosophical question, you've sort of put out this matrix of the dating app landscape a few times in your presentations and I'm wondering how you sort of viewed yourselves now with all this video usage and monetization. Are you – do you view yourself sort of moving a little bit away from dating and more towards sort of just pure entertainment app or social app?

Geoffrey Cook

Yes, so it's an interesting question. I mean I think dating and meeting new people is absolutely at the core of what we do and will continue to be. I think we've had success with video because it just fits into the use case of dating and meeting new people so well.

So our users aren’t coming to – certainly they just be entertained by someone like they might come to YouTube or they might go watch a Netflix show. They're not really coming for that. What they're coming for is some feeling of connection to other people, maybe some promise that they will connect and meet – maybe even real life or maybe just have someone show them some friendship and kindness and so that that's really why I think people are coming.

And that's what video helps provide even if it's the easiest, most straightforward way to kind of jump into the app, find someone interesting and you can start chatting them in their stream. You can give them a gift. They're saying your name. They're talking to you and you're essentially in a conversation. And it's very quick and easy to use.

And so I think we will continue to emphasize the community aspect, any interactivity aspect, and that's why I think live is succeeding on our platform. That being said, I think we do define the competitive as that slide does that you referenced, we do think over the competitive landscape quite broadly, including apps as varied as Badoo and PlentyOfFish as well as Live.me and Twitch and Musical.ly, TikTok.

Austin Moldow

Got it. Thanks very much, and congrats on the quarter.

Geoffrey Cook

Thank you.

End of Q&A

Leslie Arena

Thank you, operator. With no further questions, we'll conclude today's call. Thank you for joining us and have a good day.