Twilio: Outperformance On All Fronts

Driving this top-line strength was a boost in net retention rates to 145%, up from just 122% in the year-ago quarter.

If there was ever a company that you can count on to deliver a strong beat-and-raise quarter, even in a grim market environment for tech and growth stocks, it's Twilio (TWLO). The PaaS company delivered tremendous revenue acceleration that smashed Wall Street's expectations, as well as boosting its margins and cash flow.

It's worth noting that at this point, Twilio has shifted onto the larger side of the SaaS sector. It's now at a revenue run rate of ~$700 million, yet the fact that Twilio is still growing its top line at >60% y/y is truly impressive. While I sounded off a warning on Twilio's valuation earlier this year, the recent October pullback and the company's recent outperformance have induced me to change my position on Twilio: This is a stock investors should hold for the long term. Sure, Twilio has competition (its smaller cousin Bandwidth (BAND) also reported strong results earlier last week), but Twilio's path to owning a large chunk of multichannel enterprise communications is clear. Now with its $2 billion purchase of SendGrid (SEND), email is a part of this vast and growing portfolio of Twilio's communications capabilities.

The importance of Twilio's growing portfolio is reflected in its massive net retention rate - which hit 145% as of the end of this quarter. More and more, Twilio's customers are signing up for additional modules and increasing their usage of existing ones, validating Twilio's "land and expand" strategy. One of Twilio's major product additions this year, contact center platform Flex, is doing particularly well - Twilio's CEO, Jeff Lawson, mentioned on this quarter's earnings call that it landed Lyft as a client.

It's true that Twilio is an expensive stock. Shares are trading at 11x forward revenues, as shown in the chart below, which is a premium multiple for a company with gross margins hovering just above 50%:

TWLO data by YCharts

There's plenty of justification for the company's expanded multiple this year, however. The most obvious is an expanded TAM. With products like Flex and SendGrid now within Twilio's base, the company's addressable market has multiplied - and with a >60% y/y revenue growth rate this quarter, Twilio's growth isn't slowing down even as the company gets larger. Twilio also has proven that it's diversifying its customer base into thousands of new accounts, and is no longer reliant on whales like Uber and WhatsApp to drive its growth. In addition, the company has managed to turn around its gross margin and deliver powerful cash flows, further proving Twilio's model is scalable.

Remain long on Twilio - this is a stock that still has further upside.

Q3 download

Here's a look at Twilio's most recent results:

Figure 1. Twilio 3Q18 results Source: Twilio investor relations

Revenue growth is the most striking feature of the quarter, up 68% y/y to $168.9 million. Analysts were only expecting $157.6 million, or +57% y/y - marking an 11-point beat to Wall Street consensus this quarter. The company also reported that its active customer base grew 32% y/y to 61,153 clients.

As previously noted, Twilio also achieved a 145% net retention rate this quarter, which is up more than 20 points relative to 122% in the year-ago Q3. This has been a closely-watched metric all year for SaaS companies, especially after Cloudera (CLDR) delivered poor guidance on account of a lower expected net retention rate. For most companies, Twilio included, upsells into existing customers are heavier contributors to revenue growth than new clients. In addition, cross-selling is typically much more profitable than winning a new client, as less of a marketing investment is necessary. Twilio's trend toward ever-higher net retention rates and its ability to cross-sell its newer products like Flex is a continued validation of the company's strength.

Here's a look at the net expansion rate trend over time. Note that this quarter's 45% is the strongest for Twilio in many quarters:

Figure 2. Twilio key metrics Source: Twilio investor relations

In addition, note that base revenues also saw 68% y/y growth in the quarter to $154.3 million, now covering more than 90% of Twilio's top line. As a reminder, most customers that are counted in "Base" revenues typically have a contractual minimum that they have to spend on Twilio, setting an effective floor on the company's revenues. In the past, variable contracts with large companies like Uber dominated Twilio's business, and the fear of Uber breaking away is partially what caused the stock to sink earlier in the year. Now, however, Twilio has successfully replaced its large legacy clients with more steady business. Outgoing CFO Lee Kirkpatrick even noted that, excluding Uber's contribution this quarter and in the year-ago quarter, growth would have been even stronger at 70% year-over-year.

Top line strength notwithstanding, Twilio also made robust improvements on profitability this quarter. In particular, pro forma gross margins ticked up two points to 55%:

Figure 3. Twilio gross margins Source: Twilio investor relations

Twilio's CFO noted that margins came in "a bit higher than the range we've seen in the past four quarters," but he also wanted investors not to make too much of gross margin fluctuations in the near term:

I would remind everyone of the same strategy we have been discussing since the IPO. We remain focused on doing the right things to grow the business long term rather than maximizing gross margin in the near term. But simply, we are not a gross margin expansion story in the near term, so expect fluctuations in our gross margin. We continue to see things that could impact our gross margins like product, country and customer mix, network service provider fees, FX and more."

Though Kirkpatrick has effectively signaled that gross margins in future quarters may dive lower again, it's relieving to see that at least Twilio's margins are holding steady. The company also made tremendous improvements on the opex side as well: Pro forma research and development costs were pared down to just 18% of revenues, seven points less than 25% in the year-ago quarter. General and administrative spend similarly saw a three-point reduction as a percentage of revenues to just 11%.

As a result, Twilio's pro forma operating income hit $4.3 million this quarter, representing an operating margin of 3% and turning around a loss of -$7.7 million (-8% margin) in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $0.07 also showed plenty of upside to Wall Street consensus of $0.02.

And as always, Twilio is a growing cash flow story. Operating cash flows in the year-to-date hit $12.8 million, up from a cash burn of -$7.1 million in the year-ago period:

Figure 4. Twilio cash flows Source: Twilio investor relations

As long as net retention rates remain up and gross margins stay stable, Twilio's massive revenue growth also will translate to enormous free cash flow and operating income growth as well.

Final thoughts

Despite an expensive valuation, Twilio's growth alone provides firm justification for the stock's continued rise. Twilio's stratospheric growth at sale puts it in a league of its own. Virtually no other company of its scale can manage to accelerate revenue growth to 68% y/y, while at the same time delivering operating margin improvements and turning around cash flow losses into profits. The company's deepening reach into other communications channels such as email will put it in an even better position to grow into a billion-dollar company that dominates in its space.

Stay long on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TWLO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.