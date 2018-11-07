Perion Network Under-Appreciated Free Cash Flow

Still, we think the shares are a speculative buy at these levels.

The company's ad business is growing again although the same cannot be said for its search business, which is the main risk.

While the company had a difficult history, the new CEO seems to be making a difference for the better with the company's finances greatly deleveraged already and growth resuming.

Perion Network's (PERI) recovery seems well on its way, yet after initial enthusiasm, the share price has been drifting lower again:

To us, this presents an opportunity as we think the company, while not without risk, is undervalued. This may be an overhang of the past management (which had a pretty lousy record), but the company appointed a new CEO in April last year so we think investors should look anew.

Perion Networks acquired programmatic ad company Undertone for $180M in December 2015, and that initially didn't bring the success that was expected at the time:

PERI Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Greg Gardner, a private investor summed it up during the (Q3CC):

I see was it – where the folks -- the revenue focused switched from buy side to sell side and now revenue was impacted during that transition and now the transition is complete and the revenue is now or the demand is now increasing.

For the uninitiated this sounds a bit cryptic, but what Greg means is that the acquisition was mismanaged by the previous management, shifting Undertone from a buy side to a sell side platform and then back again to being a buy side platform again.

But the company has put a recovery plan into action, which has three steps:

Expense restructuring

Developing technology solutions

Growth

Well, it has to be argued that the first phase, the cost reduction, has delivered. This isn't immediately clear from the GAAP margins (which also pertain tot their other businesses of course):

PERI Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

But the cash generation has been improving since the dip in the wake of the Undertone acquisition:

PERI Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The result of this is that the company has been greatly deleveraged:

PERI Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

You see that for the first time the company actually has more cash than debt (Q3CC):

we generated cash flow from operations of $28.5 million since the beginning of the year. During this period we reduced our net debt from $60.7 to $39.7 million, a reduction of over $20 million in nine months.

That is no small feat, so it's perhaps a little surprising that the stock price doesn't seem to have taken this in, especially given the fact that management is promising more, considerably more (Q3CC):

We are expecting to end the year with $38 million debt. For 2019 we are expecting to pay another $30 million and the rest this is around of $9 million we will pay in 2020.

Given the current cash flow levels, that intention seems eminently achievable. Perhaps that's because the second and third part of the recovery plan is a little more difficult.

Given the difficult history, it is somewhat surprising to see that the company hasn't diluted in any major way apart from early 2014 to pay for a couple of acquisitions.

PERI Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Improving the platform

The cost cutting not only has enabled substantial deleveraging, they have also been investing in the Undertone platform (Q3CC):

We continue to allocate technology resources to enhance Undertone's synchronized digital branding platform by integrating advanced AI-based sequential messaging capabilities to re-target user according to the level of engagement.

This isn't yet visible in the figures (Q3CC):

Revenue was down 12% from $65 million in the third quarter last year. This decrease was primarily a result of 17% decrease in advertising revenue due to insufficient programmatic inventory to meet our demand for our programmatic high impact ad-units along with 7% decrease attributable to continuing decline of the long tail of our legacy search product.

So they seem to have more customer demand than access to inventory, but they're working with partners to solve this issue and introduced four new compliant cross-screen ad units and released their header bidding tech in order to drum up more access to inventory.

The company received certification from Google for their MakeMeReach, a self-service solution (a 2015 acquisition) for ads on social media.

They will continue to introduce new solution going forward, so we'll have to wait and see whether the problem is solved and they can resume growth

That "decline of the long tail" of their legacy search product CodeFuel (basically an affiliate marketing solution) is also a concern, given the fact that it is still responsible for 54% of revenues.

Luckily, demand from advertisers was up, whether they could be fulfilled or not and the company is investing in growth as well. The new technology initiatives described above are a result of that, but the company also added 17 new staff in the quarter at Undertone.

Despite the decline in search, overall revenues were up by a solid 13.6% to $65M so there are signs the turnaround is starting to bite. Advertising revenues increased from $26.2M to $31.7M in Q3 (y/y), which is a solid 21% growth rate.

Guidance

The guidance from management is limited to achieving $29M-$32M in adjusted EBITDA for 2018 as a whole, they're standing at $18.1M after Q3 but nevertheless reiterated that guidance.

Valuation

PERI PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Valuation is curious, to put it mildly. The company was actually GAAP profitable in Q3 (with EPS coming in at $0.08) and double that in non-GAAP (EPS at $0.16). You see a curious forward PE ratio of 2.67 in the graph.

Well, the one analyst following the stock expects an EPS of $0.45 rising to $1.08 next year, which is how you get at that funny forward multiple. And actually that sounds less crazy than it might look at first sight as the company already is on $0.26 for the first nine months in non-GAAP net earnings.

Even on that basis alone the company is trading on just 11x earnings, and supposedly Q4 is going to add considerably as management reaffirmed the 2018 adjusted EBITDA outlook which requires another $10M of that materializing in Q4.

We think the shares are especially cheap on a free cash flow basis:

PERI Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

And when they've deleveraged that cash can be put back to work, either in buybacks or growing their ad business (which they're already doing).

Risk

The main risk is its search business, where CodeFuel declines further or even loses its Microsoft (MSFT) account. After all, it lost Google (GOOG) search business in 2015.

While this is a risk, we think losing Microsoft isn't a particularly high risk as they are now complying with their demands, while promoting Google search they were too aggressive and fell foul to their compliance.

Conclusion

While the history of the company has been mixed, the new CEO seems to have done a good job as three things are happening that make the shares interesting:

Very substantial deleveraging

Green shoots of growth in ads

A very modest valuation

Given the existing cash the company could already completely deleverage right now and the shares are very cheap on a free cash flow basis. While the risk is in its search business, its ad business seems to have been put back on the rails after a couple of years in the wilderness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PERI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.