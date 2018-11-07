Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (MNTA) CEO Craig Wheeler on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Sarah Carmody - Senior Director, IR and Corporate Communication

Craig Wheeler - President and CEO

Michelle Robertson - VP Financial Planning and Analysis

Santiago Arroyo - Chief Medical Officer and Senior VP-Development

Young Kwon - Chief Business Officer

Analysts

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald

Danielle Brill - Piper Jaffray

Derek Archila - Stifel

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Momenta Pharmaceuticals' Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call.

Sarah Carmody

Thank you, Heather. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today for Momenta's conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of 2018.

Joining me on the call for prepared remarks are Craig Wheeler, our President and CEO; and Michelle Robertson, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us today are Young Kwon, our Chief Business Officer; Santiago Arroyo, our Chief Medical Officer, who will be available for the Q&A portion of the call. Following our remarks, we will open the call to questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to mention that our call will contain forward-looking statements about our financial outlook, business plans and objectives and other future events and developments, including statements about our strategic plan and restructuring resulting from our strategic preview, the timing of regulatory filings; regulatory approvals; market formation and launches of our product candidates and products; the market potential and reception of our products and product candidates; potential competition and revenue for our products; development time lines and strategic; development of our product candidates, including timing of clinical trials and availability of data; hypothesis regarding certain effects of our product candidates and clinical studies; accounting treatment for payments from our collaborators; our goals and strategy; our current and potential future collaborations; and non-GAAP operating expense guidance; including our anticipated collaborative revenues and restructuring charges.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the slide entitled Cautionary Note Regarding forward-looking statements. Included in the presentation accompanying this call and under the heading Risk Factors. And our most recent quarterly report on 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as other documents that we may file from time-to-time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on today's call.

On the call, we will also discuss third quarter 2018 non-GAAP operating expense. Please see the presentation accompanying the call for further information and reconciliation of this measure.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Craig.

Craig Wheeler

Thank you, Sara. I'll start today's call with an update on the status of the corporate restructuring that we announced in October. Then I'll provide an update of our Novel drug and biosimilar programs and recap some of the information that was announced at our recent R&D Day. Following my remarks our CFO, Michelle Robertson will discuss our second quarter financial results and provide guidance for the remainder of 2018. We'll then open the call for questions.

In early October, we announced our plans for corporate restructuring. The restructuring was done in order to reduce our level of involvement in biosimilar development and focus more of our resources to advance what has become a very attractive pipeline of novel drug candidates targeted at immune-mediated disorders.

Since the announcement, we have taken steps to reduce our workforce by approximately 50%. Our top priority has been to ensure a smooth transition for those departing the company, as well as for those continuing on with Momenta. We are now well underway in the considerable efforts needed to relaunch a company after such an extensive reduction in force. We're now putting the processes in place to focus the company and function on a linear scale going forward. I want to thank the Momenta team follow the hard work over the past few years. It's been a very difficult transition.

Looking forward, we have an exciting portfolio to develop. And I'll start with news on our two remaining biosimilar programs; first M923, our wholly owned biosimilar to HUMIRA. Yesterday we announced that we've reached a global settlement with AbbVie on the HUMIRA path late-stage. We have a U.S. lunch date in November of 2023 and have the ability to launch in the EU as soon as we are approved. This settlement paves the way for our U.S. filing, which will happen this quarter.

In addition we plan to file in the EU in the first half of next year and can be on the market in Europe as early as 2020. We have initiated discussions with potential commercialization partners for this product candidate. And we believe our sediments and filings will help us to find the ideal global partner for M923. We're excited about the potential launch of this product. However, there are significant manufacturing expenses ahead to enable us to market this product candidate and we believe bringing commercial partner onboard in the near-term could meaningfully reduce our share of these expenses.

While we are continuing our biosimilar collaboration with Mylan, we only plan to continue investment in M710, a proposed biosimilar to EYLEA. Mylan is currently enrolling patients in the Phase 3 study for this product and we believe it can launch in the U.S. as early as 2023. We are currently in the lead developing this asset and feel M710 could bring in significant revenue to support our expanding novel drug pipeline.

We look forward to keeping you updated as this trial progresses. There are ongoing discussions with Mylan to exit our participation in the further development of the other five programs that were part of the original collaboration agreement, including M834, a proposed biosimilar to ORENCIA.

Now on to our promising autoimmune novel drug pipeline, we were very excited to give you a closer look at these programs at our recent R&D Day in New York City. I'll start with M281 our promising FCRN program. To begin, I'll provide some perspectives on our full Phase 1 dataset, which we presented at R&D Day. The Phase 1 data clearly demonstrate that M281 continues to exhibit best-in-class performance. The data show that M281 can achieve the highest level of IgG reduction and provide the most rapid reduction of IgG from baseline of any agent in the class.

On the safety front, no SAEs occurred and the total level and types of AEs in the study were similar for patients taking drugs as for placebo across all single and multi-dose patients. The trial also demonstrated that M281 can achieve and safely maintain full receptor occupancy of the FCRN receptor, a characteristics critical for dosing and fetal maternal indications. The study gave us everything we needed to advance with confidence into multiple Phase 2 trials and the regulatory agencies agreed.

However, I do realize that some of the laboratory data we presented at R&D Day, raise some questions for our investors. So I want to provide you with our perspectives on these issues and highlight why we and the regulators have not flagged these issues as a concern.

I'll start with the CK elevation that was seen in three subjects of the 15 - in the 15 milligrams per kilogram or low dose portion, the multiple ascending dose study. CK or Creating Kinas is an important enzyme in cells that consume energy rapidly. For example, muscle cells. Clinically, CK is monitored as it can be a marker for muscle damage. There are three types of CK, muscle, cardiac and neurological. The three patients that had awaited CK in our trial had only muscle CK elevations. And while we intend to continue to monitor CK in our future trials, we do not think it is drug related for the following reasons.

First, CK elevation in Phase 1 trial is common. A published meta-analysis shows that elevated CK levels occurs in over 11% of Phase 1 healthy volunteers. It was seen in 3 of 50 dosed in our trial. Transient muscle CK rises occur after exercise, which is a common cause for CK rises in Phase 1 patients. One of the volunteers in our trial with a high CK lab result admitted the exercise.

Third, the CK rises seen in the trial did not show any dose dependency, as it is only occurred at the low dose and the levels were variable across patients and all elevations are transients and return to normal.

Fourth, there were no symptoms such as myalgia indicating muscle damage in any of the Phase 1 patients. The elevations were all considered mile by the investigator reporting them.

Finally, I want to emphasize that the neurofarm division of the FDA did not express any concerns regarding the elevation seen in the Phase 1 healthy volunteer study and has allowed us to move forward with a Phase 2 study in myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease involving muscles. All of this taken together leads us to believe that the CK elevations were not related to M281.

The second observation in the Phase 1 safety data that I'd like to address is the asymptomatic reduction and the albumin seen in the laboratory data. We saw albumin reduction in the 60 mg/kg single ascending dose, and in the 15 and 30 mg multiple dose cohorts. The reduction was about 20% to 25% when measured against the subject's individual baseline. Albumin reductions are not associated with edema or other adverse events and return to normal within two to three weeks after the drug was discontinued.

Based on the data we have in hand, we have positive side that lowering of albumin is likely to be a class effect and is likely related to the drug. In our Phase 1 study M281 was dosed at significantly higher levels than our competitors to allow us to reach and maintain full receptor occupancy, so we can take advantage of M281 best in class potency.

As a reminder, we were able to achieve these dose levels, because our molecule did not have any dose limiting toxicities. We believe the albumin drops we are seeing in our high dose cohorts are acceptable for the following reasons.

First, the albumin drop of 20% to 25% is seen only in our high dose arms, it seems to be stable and results naturally after the drug is withdrawn, we believe because the FcRn recycles both IgG and albumin this class of drugs likely reduces the level of both when a receptor is blocks. Albumin, which is the most abundant protein in the body, plateaus at a much lower reduction in IgG because of high and compensating production in the liver.

Second, the drop was consistent across our multi-dose Phase 1 patients and our monkey studies, where much higher doses of drugs were used for over six months with no clinical symptoms related to albumin reduction. Third, we believe that the reduction in albumin is dose dependent and if we were to extend the dosing of a molecule at doses similar to what our competitors are using, we would not see albumin levels outside of the normal range. That we are seeing it in our high dose is a testament to the safety and potency of our molecule, which allows us to drive IgG levels significantly lower than our competitors have been able to achieve.

Finally, there is no evidence that this level of albumin reduction is clinically relevant. Patients with genetic based reductions of albumin, who have much lower levels typically show little to no symptoms. Symptoms are typically only evident in patients with liver disease, who have low levels of albumin, but also significant complications with the liver disease itself. As with the CK regulators have reviewed all of our albumin data and have given go ahead to initiate trials of M281 in pregnant women with severe hemolytic disease of the newborn or HDFN.

Pregnant women often have lower levels of albumin. However multiple agencies are comfortable enough with our data to allow us to move forward in this important indication. So far Health Canada has accepted the CTA to initiate our Phase 2 trial. In addition, we just received a positive opinion through the voluntary harmonization procedure or VHP from United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium and Spain to support initiation of our Phase 2 study.

As you'd expect we'll continue to monitor a broad range of clinical laboratory values, including Albumin and CK levels in our Phase 2 trial, but we don't expect either to present a significant toxicity issue. Our team will provide reference materials that support our analysis to investor who are interested.

As a final point on our Phase 1 study, I want to reemphasize that M281 continues to show its best-in-class potential with the ability to achieve full receptor occupancy with no dose limiting toxicities now demonstrated in humans.

Looking ahead, we announced at R&D Day that we've embarked on a broad strategy to demonstrate the superiority of M281. We're working in three areas autoimmune disease, fetal maternal disease and supportive therapy for other agents, specifically AAB gene therapy to allow these products to overcome allo-antibodies and retain their efficacy. We announced our first two Phase 2 trials in autoimmune and fetal maternal and are commencing both this quarter.

The first indication we have chosen is generalized myasthenia gravis, habilitating rare autoimmune disease mediated by pathogenic IgG autoantibodies and associated with severe morbidity and potential life-threatening complications. We chose generalized MG because there remains a significant unmet medical need. Since our competitors have already released data showing lowering IgG cellular therapeutic benefit.

In this disease it is perfect indicate that demonstrate that our superior potency and toxicity profile can translate to better efficacy. We have designed a very robust Phase 2 study that will evaluate approximately 60 patients with generalized myasthenia gravis. This study should allow us to demonstrate efficacy and safety and establish the clinical relationship between IgG reduction and efficacy.

We're also evaluating a wide range of dose paradigms to establish the optimal dose and dose schedule for maximum patient benefit for use in the Phase 3 study, which we believe will enable us to design a focused Phase 3 trial, which can be rapidly enrolled. We anticipate top-line results from this study in 2020 assuming the successful patient enrollment.

Our second M281 indications HDFN, HDFN is a rare alloimmune disease caused by antibodies from the mother crossing the placenta immune back into baby. In a process known as red cell alloimmunization, the mother develops antibodies which target protein on fetal red blood cells causing anemia in the fetus with associated potential fetal demise and significant infant morbidity. Based on publicly available data, we estimate that there are approximately 4,000 to 8,000 cases of HDFN per year in the U.S. with severe HDFN affecting approximately 1,600 to 3,200 of these cases.

We chose HDFN as an indication for two important reasons. First, there remains a very high unmet medical need. There are no approved therapies and current standard of care is invasive intrauterine transfusions. Standard treatments are also not always available or effective leading to a 20% rate to fetal mortality and significant morbidity in the neonates.

Second, we believe that M281's mechanism is the perfect match for this disease. By blocking FCRN M281 can fully block the transfer of mom's autoantibodies to the fetus. In addition, M281 will also reduce the amount of antibodies against fetus red blood cells in maternal circulation. M281 showed in its Phase 1 clinical trial that a 30 mg/kg weekly dosing regimen can maintain 100% of receptor occupancy, which is essential for treating this disease and we use this dose in our Phase 2 trial.

As for the timing of this trial, we have regulatory acceptance in Canada and as I've mentioned previously, have received positive opinions to initiate a new case [indiscernible]. We're working with the FDA and plan to file an IND in the U.S. as well. And we're targeting proof of concept in 2021 for this trial assuming a successful rate of enrollment.

We have provided what we believe to be realistic timelines for both our generalized myasthenia gravis and HDFN Phase 2 trials. However, we will look to accelerate the timelines wherever possible going forward. In particular, some of the regulatory agencies that we've been working with in HDFN have suggested a potential for accelerated filing depending on the outcome of Phase 2 study.

Turning to M254, our Hyper-sialylated IgG program, designed to be a potential high potency version of IVIg, which we also showcase at R&D Day. We outlined our clinical development plan for M254. We plan to enter a single trial with a dose ranging in normal volunteers and then progressing directly into patients with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura or ITP. ITP is a disease where IVIg is already approved as a treatment and can provide a robust proof of concept because the platelet readout is rapid and a good indicator of efficacy. Therefore we believe this trial cloud be completed quickly and that M254 has the potential to be our first novel autoimmune program to each proof of concept.

This Phase 1/2 trial is a four part study, which should allow us to rapidly identify the relevant dose levels of M254 required in humans to show equivalent efficacy to IVIg. I won't go into full design here, but it's on our website and Santiago is here with me if you have questions following our prepared remarks.

Our main goal in this trial is to demonstrate that M254 has the potential to be up to 10 times more potent than IVIg in humans. If successful, this program could transform IVIg therapy. The IVIg market is estimated to be a $4 billion market in autoimmune disease. It is a supply constrained market, and it brings a very high burden for patients because of the large volumes that must be used to show efficacy.

Our agent offers the possibility of a much more potent version of IVIg and therefore a lower dose. A more prudent lower dose could be better safety, tolerability, patient convenience, lower overall use of resources and possibly higher efficacy than IVIg.

We have planned on initiating this study in the fourth quarter of 2018, but due to manufacturing delays at our contract manufacturer, we're now targeting the indicated initiation of this Phase 1/2 proof of concept in early 2019.

Importantly and subject to the rate of enrollment, we are still targeting the 2020 timeframe for proof of concept data. We're very excited about the potential of M254 and look forward to providing more information as we progress.

Lastly, on the novel drug portfolio quick update on M230. Our novel drug program in collaboration with CSL. M230 is a recombinant Fc multimer and that works by antagonizing the activating Fc gamma receptor system and blocking immune complex mediated tissue damage. The Phase 1 study designed to evaluate safety and tolerability of M230 in healthy volunteers is ongoing and CSL anticipates this study will be completed in 2019. I look forward to keeping you updated as we move forward on this program as well.

Before I turn the call over to Michelle, I would like to discuss how we're thinking about financing the company. As we always are, we are evaluating the potential traditional public financing. However, I would emphasize that there are alternatives available to extend our runway including multiple business development opportunities. These opportunities include identifying a commercial partner for M923, partnering some of our attractive research candidates or exploring ex-U.S. collaborations for wholly owned development programs. We have adequate cash in the company to enable us to choose the right timing and sources of capital to fund this promising portfolio.

In closing, we have a lot to be excited about at Momenta from the broad potential of our promising novel drug programs and the further development and commercialization of our two late-stage biosimilar candidates. We're committed to aggressively exceeding our plans to drive these programs forward to deliver meaningful therapeutics to the patients who need them and value for our investors.

With that, I'd like to welcome Michelle to the executive team and to congratulate her on her new role as CFO. I'm looking forward to working with her as we advance our portfolio and build the company.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Michelle to review the second quarter financials - third quarter.

Michelle Robertson

Thanks, Craig. Good morning, everyone. We reported a net loss for the third quarter of $50 million compared to a net loss of $33 million for the same quarter last year. The net loss for the third quarter 2018 includes restructuring charges of approximately $16 million. Revenues for the third quarter totaled $15 million compared with $24 million for the same period in 2017. Third quarter 2018 revenue included approximately $14 million in product revenue, which was profit share earned from Sandoz sales of Glatopa products.

In Q3 2017, we recorded product revenue of approximately $11 million to Sandoz sales of Glatopa 20 mg. The year-over-year increase in product revenues for the third quarter was primarily due to non-recurring deduction of a $5 million contractual commitment in 2017, offset by lower net sales driven by market declines and Mylan's entry into COPAXONE markets.

Research and development revenues decreased to $1 million from $13 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a $10 million milestone payment achieved in the 2017 period and lower reimbursable expenses for our complex generic program [indiscernible].

Third quarter total GAAP operating expenses were $67 million compared to $59 million in the same period in 2017. The third quarter GAAP operating expenses included $16 million insurance related to restructuring in October. Third quarter R&D expense decreased to $31 million when compared to $38 million in the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to reduced external R&D expenses for M923 offset by increases in spending for M281 and M230.

Third quarter G&A expense remain flat at $20 million compared to the same period in 2017. G&A expenses in third quarter 2018 include approximately $1 million in third-party cost associated with the company's strategic review. Due to the strategic review, the company did not provide non-GAAP operating expense guidance for the third quarter of 2018.

For the third quarter of 2018, our non-GAAP operating expenses excluding restructuring cost was $46 million. Our Non-GAAP operating expense as defined as total operating expenses less stock-based compensation, less restructuring cost and less collaborative reimbursement revenues. Finally, we ended the third quarter with $282 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $320 million at the start of the quarter.

Turning now to guidance. Today, we are providing updated non-GAAP operating guidance of approximately $230 million to $240 million for full year 2018 and $45 million to $55 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. As a reminder, non-GAAP operating expense is defined as total operating expenses less stock-based compensation less restructuring cost and less collaboration reimbursement revenues.

We'll now open the call for questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Brandon Folkes with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Brandon Folkes

Hi, thanks for taking my question. First question is you noted that we may - that you are going to publish the M281 data later this year. Is there anything in addition to what you presented at the Analysts Day that we may see there? And then secondly, can you just talk about the potential revenue synergies you may have on 281 if you do gain approval between HDFN and MG just between the two indications? Thank you.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. First, I'll start on M281 and Santiago is here, but the paper is basically going to provide all the data tables and everything supporting the conclusions that we presented. So I don't think it's anything really new that will be in that data. Santiago, anything?

Santiago Arroyo

There is obviously more data in the paper, but nothing that will be significantly different from what we have already released.

Craig Wheeler

Yeah our goal at R&D Day was really to give you all the key conclusions right away, you'll just have the whole datasets to be able to take a look at. And then secondly, the second question was on revenue synergies between HDFN and MG. So one of the things that we've been thinking about broadly is the strategy with our molecule, and where we've been working very hard for last four years to be able to go into fetal maternal disease.

But we think that actually offer substantial benefits autoimmune diseases as well, because one of the big challenges and many auto diseases and MG is one of them is there is a certainly a peak of activity of MG is two piece one in elderly population, one in a more younger population, which has a lot of women of childbearing age and that's a very difficult patient population to treat today because they are actually is not yet pregnant they can pass the disease on to their fetuses. And so they generally are avoiding pregnancy when they are being treated.

If we can establish and see the maternal that we are safe for use in pregnant women. That opens up a pretty broad swap across the autoimmune diseases, where we should be able to be the preferred candidate for women of childbearing ago. And so that's where we really see the linkages, because we will be - anyone that has the comprehensive dataset showing the safety of the drug in pregnant women.

Brandon Folks

Great, thank you very much.

Craig Wheeler

Absolutely, thank you.

Your next question comes from Danielle Brill with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Danielle Brill

Hi, guys. Good morning and thanks for the question. I just wanted to expand a little bit more on the albumin reductions. We've had some investors ask us about the potential impact of this on the PK of highly protein bound drugs. Is this something you've discussed with the FDA?

Santiago Arroyo

We didn't have any specific discussion on that. We believe that the change in albumin, which is roughly minor will not have a major impact in most of the concurrent medications or antibodies. Again, that's something that we'll work in the future to model and if needed we'll do another PK study. We don't actually believe that we'll need a specific study to understand that interaction again because the effect on albumin is certainly minor.

Craig Wheeler

Yes. And as a reminder, there is - because albumin is most prevalent protein generated in the body, there is still an awful lot of albumin floating around in the blood stream of these patients. So, we will watch it, but as Santiago says, we don't anticipate any problems there.

Danielle Brill

Great, thanks very much.

Craig Wheeler

Good, thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Derek Archila with Stifel. Your line is open.

Derek Archila

Great. Good morning, everyone. So, just to follow up on Brandon's question. So, on the publication that you guys are going to put out on M281, I'm just curious if there will be any data around the albumin levels at baseline for these patients and kind of where they sell in the normal range? And then I have two follow-ups after that.

Young Kwon

I believe we don't have a specific data on what are the baseline albumin levels, it's just a paper, so there is not a complete data set for that. So, that will probably not be there.

Craig Wheeler

Yes. The one thing I would say the albumin in the normal range is actually quite a wide range and people worry quite a bit, which is why it's often measured against their own baselines.

Derek Archila

Got it, okay. And then second question, just given the agreement with AbbVie, I mean, can you just maybe talk about how that might accelerate negotiations with commercial partners for your biosimilars HUMIRA? And then maybe just to refresh us on the strategy is it the goal to find one global partner for that asset or several geographic partners?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. So, I'll just start by saying we think it actually enhances the opportunity quite substantially because now there is no major legal expenses on those guaranteed launch access dates, but Young Kwon, our Chief Business Officer is actually here in the room and I'm going to let him give a quick comment as he is leading that effort.

Young Kwon

Hi, there. Yes, we have a few different options to pursue. I think that in the - one approach is to find a single partner that would chase the geographies worldwide, principally the U.S. and Europe. Although we also have rest of world settle in as part of the agreement with AbbVie. I think the U.S. is obviously largest market opportunity for HUMIRA. And so, that's really a place where we are focusing our efforts to try and find that commercial partner.

Derek Archila

Got it, okay. And then just one last one on the clinical trials that you guys are looking to initiate, have you talked about the cost of those programs and what to expect over the next couple of years? I mean, obviously you're not going to provide guidance, but any sort of - kind of rough guidance as far as the estimate for those types of trials would be helpful? Thanks.

Craig Wheeler

Yes. We'd rather not give specific guidance at this point. We'll be coming out with full year guidance at J.P. Morgan. So, we'll have all of those numbers for you there.

Derek Archila

Great. Thanks, guys.

Craig Wheeler

Thank you.

Craig Wheeler

Sure, thank you. Thank you everybody for joining us this morning and we look forward to keeping you updated on what's the pretty exciting pipeline coming out of the research labs here. So, thanks very much and we'll talk to you soon.

