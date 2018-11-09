The Hits Keep Coming: 13 Straight Quarters Of Record Earnings, 23 Hikes, Estimates Rising

Six to eight upward earnings estimates in the past month for full-year 2018, for the next two quarters, and for 2019.

Is your portfolio hungry for growth? Try feeding it some shares of MPLX LP (MPLX), a company with a very impressive string of record earnings:

Revenue has grown for 16 quarters, EBITDA for 13 straight quarters, DCF has grown for 13 straight quarters, and net income has risen for eight straight quarters.

Distributions:

Management has raised the quarterly distribution for 23 straight quarters. They raised the Q3 '18 distribution by $.01 again, from $0.6275 to $0.6375. They previously guided to 10% distribution growth in 2018, and are currently ahead of that rate, averaging over 12% growth in the past four quarters.

And, those payout hikes didn't come at the expense of distribution coverage either. Q3 '18 coverage was a robust 1.47x, the company's highest figure over the past 12 quarters. Historically, their coverage factor has generally been in the 1.20x-plus range.

MPLX pays in the usual Feb./May/Aug./Nov. cycle for LPs. Its unitholders get a K-1 at tax time.

Earnings:

Don't blink, these are real growth numbers from an energy company, not a biotech. Management has made several investments in organic and acquisition growth, which have been coming online and creating huge growth figures over the past several quarters.

The hits just keep on coming - record revenue for 16 quarters, record EBITDA for 13 straight quarters, record DCF for 13 straight quarters, and record net income for eight straight quarters.

No More IDRs: In Q1 '18, MPLX's GP, Marathon Petroleum (MPC), swapped its IDRs (Incentive Distribution Rights) and GP economic Interest payouts in MPLX for 275 million newly issued MPLX common (LP) units valued at $10.1B.

In spite of the huge growth in unit count and MPLX's 12.67% in distribution/unit growth, they've managed to increase distribution coverage by 6.83% over the past four quarters, thanks to a huge 69% increase in DCF:

Segments:

Q3 '18 gathered volumes increased 35% vs. Q3 '17, averaging 3.1 billion cubic feet/day, setting a record. The increase was primarily driven by Utica dry gas and Marcellus wet gas volumes.

Total pipeline throughput averaged 3.39 million barrels per day and approximately 7% increase over the third quarter, 2017. The increased throughput level was primarily driven by higher volumes on a recently expanded Ozark and Wood River-to-Patoka pipeline systems, which are now capable of transporting 360,000 barrels of crude oil per day. During the quarter, we also placed into service two 410,000 barrel crude tanks in Texas City, Texas."

More Growth Projects Due in 2018, 2019, and 2020:

The G&P segment has six growth projects which have already come online in 2018, but there are five more to come in Q4.

In addition, there are currently three more projects expected to come online in 2019, in the Marcellus and Delaware basins, with a fourth yet to be determined.

In the L&S segment, management has several organic growth projects, three of which are already in service, with more due in Q4 '18, 2019, and 2020:

In mid-October, MPLX announced the commencement of a binding open season for the Swordfish Pipeline, a proposed pipeline which would have the ability to transport up to 600,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

Management also had a lot of commentary about other growth projects on the Q3 '18 call:

We plan to jointly construct with Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Magellan Midstream (MMP), and Delek (DK), a crude oil pipeline running from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast which we are calling the Permian to Gulf Coast or PGC Pipeline. The 600-mile PGC Pipeline is expected to have notable Texas margins including Wink, Crane and Midland. Pipeline will have the strategic capability to transport crude to both Energy Transfer's Nederland terminal and Magellan's East Houston terminal for ultimate delivery through their respective distribution systems. Pipeline is expected to be operational in mid-2020."

MPLX also acquired a well-placed terminal in Mt. Airy, Louisiana, which is already permitted for expansion:

The Mt. Airy terminal is strategically located on the Mississippi River in close proximity to several refineries, including MPC's Garyville refinery. Facility currently has 120,000 barrel per day dock and 4 million barrels of fully leased third party storage. Permits have already been secured to construct a second 120,000 barrel per day dock and the facility has the ability to expand to 10 million barrels of storage." We also plan to participate in developing the Whistler Pipeline, a 2 billion cubic feet per day natural gas pipeline. Whistler is expected to provide an outlook for increased natural gas production from the Permian Basin to growing markets along the Texas Gulf Coast."

You've probably heard about bottlenecks in the Permian Basin, where production has outstripped takeaway capacity. This bodes well for MPLX's 2020 PGC Pipeline and its proposed Whistler Pipeline.

Risks:

Dilution - Since they pay out the lion's share of their cash flow, LP's must go to the equity and capital markets to fund growth. However, management has previously stated that they don't anticipate a need to issue public equity to fund 2018 organic growth capital.

MPC/ANDX Outcome: MPLX's parent, MPC, closed its purchase of Andeavor in October. Since then, they've been evaluating the operations of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX), which they now own, with an eye to aligning ANDX more closely to MPLX's self-funding model. Management said on the MPC Q3 call:

MPC plans to engage advisers and begin the process of assessing all options for the two MLPs, which could include MPLX acquiring ANDX or ANDX acquiring MPLX. Our comments will be limited on this as we work through our evaluation and process, and we will provide an update to investors at the appropriate time."

MPC and MPLX share management, which raises the potential for conflicts of interest. Its corporate governance rules provide for a majority of independent directors on its board. Thus far, we haven't encountered any adverse deals for MPLX in its dealings with MPC.

UBTI - If you're strictly an IRA holder, ask your accountant about UBTI before investing in MPLX. MPLX has tax deferral advantages which you'll get more benefit from in a taxable account.

Performance:

With all of this great news, you'd expect MLPX to be hitting 52-week highs, but Mr. Market has given it the cold shoulder over the past quarter, sending it down by -9.51%

Analysts' Price Targets and Estimates:

Maybe we shouldn't complain too loudly - the price dip could be a long-term gift. MPLX is 11% below analysts' lowest price target of $38.00 and 20% below the average $42.25 target.

We can't blame the analysts for MPLX's price decline - they've awarded it a whole slew of earnings estimate upgrades over the past month, for Q4 '18 & Q1 '19, and also full years 2018 and 2019:

Even with the upgrades, MPLX's management pointed out on the Q3 '18 earnings call that consensus estimates are still too low:

Our strong third quarter performance puts us on a pace to reach approximately $3.5 billion of adjusted EBITDA for the year, which I want to highlight is over $100 million higher than the current street consensus estimate. We think maybe the street is missing some of the strength in the market on the Gathering and Processing side as well as the fact that we are growing many of the segments within the Logistics and Storage of the business."

Valuations:

MPLX's solid earnings growth and stronger coverage have earned it higher valuations than other midstream companies we cover in the high-yield midstream space.

Financials:

Management has made big improvements in ROA, ROE, and operating margin over the past four quarters. Debt leverage ratios have increased, though, due to the financing they took on for acquisitions. However, Total debt/equity is a bit lower than the averages, and trailing net debt/EBITDA of 4.10X is roughly in line.

Debt and Liquidity:

MPLX has ample liquidity - with $2.3 billion of liquidity, comprised of ~$1.25B available on its bank revolver and $1B available on its inter-company credit facility with MPC, as of 9/30/18.

MPLX's debt load increased by 85%, vs. 12/31/17, which would normally be cause for alarm. However, the EBITDA growth has kept its net debt/EBITDA leverage in a range of 3.8X to 4.1X, (annualized vs. trailing EBITDA). Management commented on the Q3 '18 call:

We're committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and ending the year with leverage ratio of 3.6x comfortably below appropriate levels for an investment grade credit profile."

MPLX's earliest maturity isn't until 2022:

Options:

If you want to hedge your bet on MPLX, here's a March 2019 trade which we added to our Covered Calls Table, where you can see details for more than 25 other trades, which are updated throughout each trading day.

The March $35.00 Call strike pays $1.25, just under 2x MPLX's quarterly payout, which should go ex-dividend in early February.

These are the three main profitable scenarios for this trade:

Since the $35.00 call strike is $1.24 above MPLX's price/unit, there's also potential for price gain built into this trade. In a static, non-assigned scenario, your profit would be $1.89, the combo of the $1.25 call income and the $.6375 quarterly payout, for a 5.59% yield over four months, or 15.8% annualized.

The assigned pre- ex-dividend date profit higher, at $2.49, for a 7.38% yield. The third scenario is one in which the MPLX units get assigned after the ex-dividend date, which would result in a still higher profit, of $3.13, for a 9.26% yield, or 26.21% annualized.

Conversely, if you're leery of this up and down market, and you want to try to achieve a lower entry point for MPLX, maybe you should consider selling cash secured puts below MPLX's price/unit.

This January put trade pays $.90, and has the potential to set you up for being assigned MPLX units in time for the ~2/1/18, at a breakeven of $32.10, ~1.5% above MPLX's 52-week low. If MPLX doesn't go to $33.00 or below by the expiration date, you'd end up with a $.90/unit profit, at 13.83% annualized.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for this trade and over 30 other trades, which we also update throughout each trading day.

Summary:

We rate MPLX a buy, based on its attractive, very well-covered yield, its ongoing very strong growth, both organic and via acquisitions, and management's direction toward self-funding future growth, as they mentioned on the Q3 '18 call:

Throughout this year, we have focused on high grading our opportunity set and being selective toward the best return projects, so that we can continue to execute a self-funding model and finance our approximately $2 billion of organic growth capital without issuing any equity, while maintaining an investment grade credit profile and strong distribution coverage."

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.