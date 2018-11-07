Has Amazon Been Hurt By Tariffs?

Amazon (AMZN) could have been hurt by tariffs on items sold through its website and components for its data centers. Networking and data centers are to be affected by tariffs on “machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data, including switching and routing apparata.”

Furthermore, the Trump administration has imposed 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion Chinese goods which would affect thousands of imported products from furniture to network routers. Amazon is concerned such tariffs would hit shoppers during the crucial holiday shopping season. Since July, Amazon has discussed industry-wide advertising campaigns and more extensive government lobbying in order to exert as much influence as they can to dissuade him from tearing up trade agreements or introducing tariffs on a wide swath of imports.

The impact of negative tariffs may be clear to the company, yet most of the Street’s analysts have been slow to react. There have been little explicit adjustments on forward financials to include the increase in import cost or the decrease in future demand. On the other hand, "It's hard to think of many of our companies that don't have some risk and exposure as a result of the tariff," said Dean Garfield, chief executive of the Information Technology Industry Council, which includes Amazon, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and others as members.

In this post, I seek to measure quantitatively the impact of tariffs on Amazon’s stock prices. To this end, the following is my thinking process: Since the latest Street analysts' forward financials are still near their highs, this would imply that their target prices were most likely not adjusted by the tariffs impact. On the other hand, if a tariff-adjusted target price can be estimated using the actual market prices in the current tariffs environment, the difference between the two target prices would indicate the impact of the tariffs.

Financial Metrics and Stock Price

I start with the process to first identify the relevant financial metrics that Amazon shareholders have been looking at. Amazon’s shares have been historically related to, more or less, some of the standard financial metrics, such as revenue, earnings, gross margin, and free cash flow. Simply because stock prices are forward-looking, the forward financials are always more informative than the actual financials. For this reason, I collected the consensus estimates of various metrics since 2013. Their relationships between forward revenue, EPS, free cash flow, and gross margin estimates with actual Amazon stock prices are depicted in Figure 1-Figure 4.

As Amazon has grown significantly in the last few years, it is not surprising to see the strong correlation between the stock price and the forward financials. The first important observation is that, for better part of the last few years, Amazon's stock has been positively correlated with both the revenue and EPS estimates, but less with free cash flow and gross margin. In a way, the historical relationship confirms a long-term debate that Amazon's stock has been more related to revenue than to EPS due to its business model. Secondly, since the market price reflects the tariff risk, its relationship with company financials is said to be adjusted by the impact of the tariffs. It stands to reason that the target price estimated by such a relationship should have also reflected the tariffs impact. This “tariffs-adjusted target price” will come in handy to estimate the stock price impact of the tariffs. Since there has been a reasonably stable correlation between Amazon's stock price and forward revenue, EPS, gross margin and free cash flow, I was able to use this relationship to estimate the corresponding tariffs-adjusted stock price given the current forward financials.

The tariffs-adjusted target price is first compared with the Street’s median target price (Figure 2). It is clear that the Street’s target price has been consistently higher than the model prices. Presumably, analysts’ target prices should have factored in only the forward looking financials but not the tariffs impact, the 15%-20% difference between analysts' target price and the tariffs-adjust target price should approximate the negative impact of the tariffs. To put it differently, if the market only looks at the stock based on its forward financials and the exposure to tariffs, the Street’s target price and tariffs-adjusted target price should serve as the upper bound and lower bound for the actual stock price.

To show how relevant these two prices are, the actual stock price is also displayed in Figure 2. As Amazon’s stock should trade between these two target prices, any breakout on the upside or the downside may be a sign of mispricing and indicate a future reversal. Under this context, Amazon’s stock has just broken out below the risk-adjusted target price by 8%-10%. The violation of the lower bound suggests that either the market identified a new risk dimension or investors have overreacted to the existing tariffs risk, since all known forward financials have already been factored into the risk-adjusted target price at $1,820. If these price boundaries work out the same way as before, it is highly likely that Amazon’s current price at $1,666 should move to $1,820-$2,132.

Takeaways

When Street analysts have not adjusted their estimates of Amazon's forward financials and target prices to reflect the tariffs effect, I set to estimate the stock price impact if Amazon was affected negatively by the ongoing trade war. For the better part of 2018, approximately 15% to 20% discount on Amazon's share prices was attributed to the tariffs. Whether the discount is recoverable would depend on the resolution of the trade war between the U.S. and China. However, Amazon’s shares are still trading at 10% below the tariffs-adjusted fair value. Since there is no new risk catalyst in sight, the discount may be a sign of investors’ overreaction which should be reversible in the short run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.