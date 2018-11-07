Arotech Corporation (ARTX) CEO Dean Krutty on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Dean Krutty - CEO

Kelli Kellar - CFO

Yaakov Har-Oz - General Counsel

Analysts

Mike Crawford - B. Riley

Operator

Yaakov Har-Oz

Thank you, Jerry. I would like to welcome everyone to Arotech’s third quarter 2018 earnings call. Hosting the call today are Dean Krutty, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kelli Kellar, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Dean and Kelli, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference all may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. These statements are only predictions and there can be no assurance that they will in fact occur. Arotech does not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing market trends, reduced demand, and the competitive nature of Arotech's industry, as well as other risks identified in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed during this call. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the company's current performance. Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the company's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Unless it is otherwise stated, it should be assumed that any financials discussed in this conference call will be provided on a non-GAAP basis. Full reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are included in the earnings release.

Dean Krutty

Thank you, Yaakov. Good morning, thank you for joining us. For the third quarter of 2018 we reported $23.8 million in revenue and $2.4 million in adjusted EBITDA, bringing our year-to-date adjusted EBITDA to $6 million, an increase of 36% over the first nine months of 2017.

Our Training and Simulation Division reported $14.7 million in third-quarter revenue while our Power Systems Division reported $9.1 million of revenue last quarter. Our third quarter 2018 results showed continued strength from our Simulation Division but our Power Systems Division performance reflects some unexpected market challenges.

In September the US Marine Corp canceled its Amphibious Assault Vehicle Survivability Upgrade effort with SAIC. The Marine Corp reported that it will focus investment on new vehicles instead of upgrading the legacy AAV. Our US power company in South Carolina, UEC, was performing an electrical upgrade as a subcontract to the SAIC in support of this effort. We are working through a settlement with SAIC and the US Marine Corp for our work to-date and are busy replacing our loss-featured revenues with new revenue streams.

To that end, UEC announced that at the end of August it’s placed as one of the five companies on an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract from the Space and Naval Warfare Center or SPAWAR. The contract is for cyber mission systems, kitting and supplies and carries a $950 million ceiling. SPAWAR expects to procure systems that provide wireless communications, detection, collection and exploitation of electrical and electronic equipment to support the [war fighter]. Related services such as sustainment, maintenance and disposal may also be procured under the scope of this contract. UEC secured its position on the contract vehicle based on our history of successfully performing similar work for SPAWAR over the last decade. The new vehicle is expected to serve SPAWAR for five to seven years.

UEC continues to support the US Marines with testing of the Hybrid Power Solution known as MEHPS which we delivered late last year. Our smaller systems MEHPS-Lite have completed testing and the Marines are now focusing on testing the larger MEHPS medium systems. In the third quarter, we sold a Hybrid Energy Solutions similar to MEHPS to the US Army. It is scheduled to be delivered in the spring and the Army will test the system for suitability for their mission with the stated need of 160 units.

Our Training and Simulation Division announced in the third quarter that they received Phase 2 funding for its Virtual Clearance Training Suite contract with the US Army in the amount of $10.2 million. This is the second of three phases intended by the Army and will be delivered over the next two years. The US Marine Corp also exercised nearly $1 million in options and our Combat Convoy Simulators contract announced earlier this year. The increased funding and VCTS and CTS is expected to grow this segment of our Training And Simulation Division in 2019. Also within this division, we announced this quarter two US Air Force purchases of our MILO use-of-force training solutions. Significant awards from the Air Force Global Strike Command and the Pacific Air Forces combined with other orders in individual airbases totaled over $4 million.

The Air Force will receive a variety of training solutions taking advantage of the breadth of offerings from our MILO Range brand to include the fully immersive MILO Range Theater 300. The training systems will be used to train US Air Force Security Forces around the globe and are scheduled for delivery through the first quarter 2019, with extended product support through 2024.

In our commercial driver training group we received an important order from Georgia Tech adding that university to list of research customers who’ve chosen our simulators as a key element of their automobile research. The third quarter also brought sales of our fire truck simulators and our related PumpOps trainer. We recently developed a new version of our PumpOps trainer to service fire teams whose pump equipment is mounted on top of the fire truck, and we are seeing sales of that system on on-base military fire fighting units as we had anticipated when we invested in the new design.

Finally, our Air Warfare Systems Group was awarded the contract to include a version of our Zone Acquisition Process and a demonstration program to alert aircrew to the capability of service to air missiles. This is a different application of our technology which has historically provided aircrew information about their own weapons capability and represents a new area for future expansion.

In addition we are part of a three company's joint venture that’s secured a place on the TSC IV contract vehicle out of the Naval Air Warfare Center Training System Division. [Lock TSD] serves as a principal source of a broad range of training solutions for the US Navy and acquisition of this vehicle will allow us to repeat for new naval training systems and for performing upgrades to existing training systems for the next five to nine years.

Based on our visibility after three quarters, we've increased our 2018 full year EBITDA guidance to the range of $7.3 million to $7.6 million, while decreasing our revenue guidance to the range of $95 million to $100 million.

With that, I would like to now turn the call over to Kelli.

Kelli Kellar

Thank you, Dean. Good morning and thank you for joining our call today. I'll now discuss our third quarter results.

Revenues for the third quarter were $23.8 million compared to $25.9 million for the comparable period in 2017. The year-over-year decrease in revenue was primarily due to a decline in the power system division related to the decline in battery orders from the Israeli Ministry of Defense contract that was completed in early 2018 and to a lesser extent the SAIC work order issued by the Marines related to the AAV program. The SAIC work order eventually led to the termination of the AAV contract as Dean has previously described.

Our gross profit for the third quarter was $7.3 million or 30.7% of revenue compared to $7.3 million, or 28% of revenue for the prior year period. The year-over-year increase in gross profit percentage was primarily due to program losses that incurred in 2017 in the power systems division and to a lesser extent product mix in the training and stimulation division for the current period.

Operating expenses were $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $6 million for the prior year. We had operating income of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $1.3 million in corresponding period 2017. The decrease in operating income for the quarter was primarily associated with higher general and administrative costs in our Training and Simulation Division and corporate primarily related to personnel cost. Our net income for the third quarter was $741,000 or $0.03 earnings per share per basic and diluted compared to net income of $788,000 or $0.03 earnings per share for the same period last year.

Our adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EPS for the quarter of 2018 and 2017 was $0.06 per share. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was approximately $2.4 million compared to $2.3 million for the corresponding period of 2017. We believe that information concerning adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share enhances overall understanding of our current financial performance. We compute adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share which are non-GAAP financial measures as reflected in the table of yesterday’s press release.

Now, I'll discuss our cash flows from operations. We had net cash provided by operations of $3.4 million for the nine months ended 2018 compared to $843,000 for the same period in 2017. The increase in cash from operations was primarily attributable to net income in 2018 versus a net loss for the same period in 2017, as well as a significant decrease in severance payment in the current year as compared to 2017.

Now, turning to our balance sheet discussion. As of September 30, 2018 we had $5.2 million in cash and cash equivalent compared to $5.5 million of cash and cash equivalent at the end of the year. As of September 30, 2018 we had total debt outstanding of $13.9 million, consisting of $4.8 million in short-term bank debt under our credit facility and $9.1 million in long-term debt. This is compared to total debt outstanding of $15.9 million which consisted of $5.1 million in short-term bank debt under our credit facility and $10.8 million in long-term debt at the end of the year.

We had $7.8 million in available unused bank lines of credit with our primary bank as of September 30, 2018 under our $15 million revolving credit facility and a $10 million term loan and $3 million mortgages that has secured by assets of our company. Our current ratio which is current assets divided by current liabilities is 2.1 million compared with the current ratio of 2.0 million as of December 31, 2017.

As of December 31, 2017 we had net operating loss carry forwards for US federal income tax purposes of $40.7 million which is available to offset future taxable income if any expiring in 2021 through 2032. Utilization of US net operating losses is subject to annual limitations due to provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and similar state provisions. We accrued non-cash tax expense of $145,000 in the third quarter of 2018 reflecting the uncertainty of the deductibility of intangible expenses for federal income tax purposes.

At the end of the third quarter 2018, 2017 and Q4 2017 we had a backlog of $70.7 million, $69.5 million and $61.1 million respectively. The company's backlog increased by 1.7% over the same quarter last year and 15.7% over the prior year end. Our Simulation Division had a backlog of $51.3 million at the end of third quarter 2018, $41.5 million for the same time last year and $38.8 million at the end of the prior year. Our Simulation Division backlog increased by 23.6% over the same quarter last year and 32.2% over the prior year end. This is primarily attributable to our VCTS and CCS military vehicle programs. Our Power System Division had a backlog of $19.4 million at the end of the third quarter 2018, $28 million for the same time last year and $22.3 million at the prior year end. Our Power System Division backlog decreased by 30.7% over the same quarter last year and 13% over the prior year. This is primarily attributable to the completion of IMOD contract in early 2018 and the termination of the AAV program.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Before we open the call up for Q&A, I would like to remind all participants that Dean and I are regularly available to the investment community and throughout the year, we look to participate in relevant conferences and investor events.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Mr. Mike Crawford, B. Riley. Please go ahead, sir.

Mike Crawford

Could you help frame the opportunities you are seeing for mobile electric power systems with MEHPS, MEHPS-Lite and related systems for the Marines and the Army and when these could materialize in meaningful revenue?

Dean Krutty

Thanks, Mike. As you know we have been working on MEHPS for a couple of years with the Marine Corps. This program dates back to actually five or six years with the smaller system we did call it GREENS that actually became a program of record in 2014. The Marine Corps is still advertising the schedule for late 2019 RFP for a production contract that according to their estimation of need would be over $80 million of MEHPS systems to begin getting in field in 2020. The Army with the system that they just purchased is trying to fill a short-term need which expects to go on contract next summer for about a 160 units.

Mike Crawford

Okay. And what is the asks you have with SAIC and the Marines for the DPCMS system? And then I guess related what other kind of electrical system upgrade or at least maintenance do you think you might get on that AAV platform before a CVs are fielded in great number?

Dean Krutty

So far as an ask, are you asking about the amount of…?

Mike Crawford

Settlement for.

Dean Krutty

So we are actually looking to get the cost covered for the work that we have done on that program over the last year. If you look at our balance sheet and notice that our unbilled is up because we didn’t get to deliver those systems, we have a bill to move that to receivable as of yet, but we certainly expect to get made whole by SAIC for the work that we have done to-date. As far as future efforts, we have done some significant work on that platform with DPCMS which still may have lags. We have actually an opportunity in December to meet with the Marine Corps and show off all the different work we did from an electrical standpoint on the AAV. And it’s uncertain at this time whether the Marine Corps will be able to fund upgrade to the AAVs that are now not getting the survivability upgrade from SAIC. So that’s something we are watching closely. At the same time, we are selling DPCMS into other vehicle systems specifically with the US Army in an effort to continue that technology as a naval part of our company work.

Mike Crawford

Okay, thanks. And then switching gears to the Simulation business. Is there any update you can share on when we would see a common driver training RFP or potential award?

Dean Krutty

Mike that’s very hard right now as the RFP has hit the street, proposals are due in a just couple of days, we have been working very hard this quarter on our response to that request for proposals. And we expect that the award will be late spring probably according to Army’s current timeline.

Mike Crawford

Late June?

Dean Krutty

Spring goes on.

Mike Crawford

Late spring.

Dean Krutty

Yes. May or June probably, probably May would be my spot to bet right now. Obviously we do not control that but that’s what they are advertising.

Mike Crawford

Okay, thanks. And then final question on your judgmental use-of-force business, are you seeing any changes in margin on those systems delivered given competition?

Dean Krutty

Not this year, no. We have had some pressure. There are five good competitors in that space but we have been able to maintain our pricing pretty steady all year.

We have a question from a Private Investor, [Mr. Jordan Timmetts]. [Mr. Timmetts].

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I was just curious on what contracts you have available this year coming up?

Dean Krutty

I'm not sure I understand your question Jordan. Are you saying …?

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have any future contracts this year that are coming into play?

Dean Krutty

Well, I think our press release has shown recently we’ve had a very significant win on a further called Combat Convoy Simulators that is going to ramp into its biggest piece in 2019 which is going to help us in 2019. We also had an announcement recently on our funding for our VCTS program which we are working on now on our first phase but the second phase which is bigger will also cause to grow in '19 and '20 on that contract.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. On the second phase, do you have a timeline on that when that’s supposed to be completed?

Dean Krutty

It will be executed in both '19 and '20 and in 2020 we also expect a third phase of that contract to kick in which will cause us to grow further on that contract in 2021.

