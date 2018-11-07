Stars Group, Inc. (TSG) CEO Rafael Ashkenazi on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stars Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Vaughan Lewis

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the Starts Group third quarter 2018 Conference Call. This morning, The Stars Group issued an earnings press release and filed its third quarter 2018 MD&A and consolidated financial statements on SEDAR and EDGAR. These documents and a webcast presentation will also be available on The Stars Group website at www.starsgroup.com.

Some of our comments today will contain forward-looking information and statements under applicable securities laws that reflect management's current views with respect to future events such as The Stars Group outlook for future performance. Any such information and statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information or statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially are set forth in the documents The Stars Group has filed or furnished with applicable securities and regulatory authorities or otherwise made publicly available, including without limitation, today's earnings press release, financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter of 2018. Except as required by law, The Stars Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements as a result of new information or future events.

During the call, we'll reference non-IFRS financial measures. Although The Stars Group believes these measures provide useful supplemental information about its financial performance, they are not recognized measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Reconciliations to the nearest IFRS measures are included in today's earnings press release, earnings presentation, and MD&A for the third quarter 2018, which will be available on our website. Except when noted, currency figures presented in this call are in U.S. dollars.

I'll now turn over the call to, Rafael Ashkenazi, The Stars Group's Chief Executive Officer.

Rafael Ashkenazi

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our Q3 earning call. With me is Brian Kyle, our CFO, who will provide details about the financial results, but first I will provide a few initial comments on the highlights of the quarter.

This has been a landmark quarter for the business, accelerating our strategy to become the leading online gaming business in the world. We completed the acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming, migrated William Hill Australia's player base to our platform, launched our new Australian betting brand BetEasy, and launched our first U.S. sports betting business in New Jersey.

Following the end of the quarter, we received CMA clearance for the SBG acquisition, allowing us to begin integration and start delivering synergies. Brian will cover the financial results in detail, but I'm pleased with our performance as we continue to generate strong growth and remain highly cash generative, and in October, we repaid $100 million outstanding on our revolving credit facility.

Turning to Slide 5, this outlines certain key moving parts in the financials for the quarter. Overall revenue increased 74% to $572 million and adjusted EBITDA increased by 27% to reach $198 million. This was another positive quarter for the core TSG International business with constant currency revenue growth of 11%, as we continue to see stable trends in poker and benefit from ongoing strong growth in casino and betting. There were some FX headwinds, which meant that the existing business delivered 7% revenue growth overall and with continued to scale benefits and operational excellence, this translates into 12% adjusted EBITDA growth for the existing business.

On top of this, we saw a full quarter contribution from our Australian business. This added $52 million to revenue with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5 million in the period, as we successfully migrated the William Hill Australia player base over to the CrownBet platform and re-branded the combined business as BetEasy.

With respect to the U.K. business, SBG added $168 million of revenue. This was almost a full quarter contribution from SBG, although the period before the acquisition closed contribution $29 million of revenue, which is not consolidated in our reported earnings.

Slide 6 is a quick reminder about how important this year has been. As we begin to deliver our vision to become the world's favorite iGaming destination. We are building a business with leading position in high growth potential markets supported by what we believe to be the best products, technology, and people in the online gaming and betting industry. The acquisition of SBG and the migration of the William Hill Australia player base to our newly branded BetEasy business during the quarter, accelerates our delivery of this strategy. These acquisitions have de-risked our company. We are now a truly diversified global group with leading positions in all key product verticals and all key regulated markets.

I'll now hand over to Brian, to provide an overview of the financial results for the quarter.

Brian Kyle

Thanks, Rafi and good morning. Total revenues increased 74% to $572 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to $198 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.45. As reported, net earnings was $10 million with a large part of the year-over-year reduction relating to one-time accounting items. Adjusting for these, adjusted net earnings was $120 million.

To provide additional clarity on underlying trends, the right hand side shows pro forma headline figures for the quarter, as if we had owned SBG and BetEasy from January 1, 2017. On this basis, revenue growth was 7% to $601 million and adjusted EBITDA was flat at $208 million. These results were in line with our expectations and over the next few slides, I'll run through the key moving parts in the quarter by segment.

Turning to Slide 9, we provide additional details about the performance of the International segment. Poker revenues were down 4% as reported in quarter three. This is in line with our expectations and was primarily driven by adverse FX movements. Constant currency revenues were flat, which was a decent result, as we were lapping of the rollout of the Stars Rewards and had the impact of market closures notably Australia, as well as some one-off impacts such as the World Cup. Our poker revenues are up 5% in the first nine months of the year, and 2% on a constant currency basis, consistent with our medium-term expectation of low-single-digit growth in poker on an annual basis. Moreover, this is an important product vertical for us, with high barriers to entry and it provides us with a large and low cost customer acquisition channel to cross-sell to our other product verticals. We continue to grow market share in the poker industry, while some of the smaller competitors trade market share amongst themselves.

Gaming delivered another record quarter with revenues of $108 million. New content launches, the ongoing success of our loyalty scheme, and continued successful promotions all contributed to continued growth in PokerStars Casino. Betting revenue which includes BetStars operations in the U.K. was up 80%, with stakes up 43% and a higher net win margin. We continue to benefit from ongoing product improvements and saw a boost from the World Cup, making it another record quarter of revenues for BetStars. During the period, we effectively stopped BetStars marketing in the U.K., given that we do not want to BetStars brand to compete with SkyBet. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was up over 2 percentage points at 52% with scale benefits in the business as we continue to grow revenues and invest in new product verticals in this segment.

Turning to the SBG financials on Slide 10, which currently comprises our U.K. segment. Please note that these financials are presented here as if we own the business in both periods. Given this is a U.K. business that trades and operates in pound sterling, we are also showing the financials in pounds to increase the clarity of the underlying trends. There are more details on FX rates and pro forma results in U.S. dollars, in the appendix.

As you can see, staking growth was 17%, a little better than the low-double-digit growth that we outlined on our conference call on September 17. The net win margin was 7.3%, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than last year, meaning that betting net revenue was down 5%. Gaming revenue grew 16%, poker was down a 11%, and other revenues were up 27%, giving total revenues of £152 million, up 4% relative to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at £29 million, down £13 million relative to last year. The decline in adjusted EBITDA mainly reflects lower betting win margins year-over-year, as the cost base of the business is more closely aligned to staking volumes rather than net revenues. We estimate the impact of lower win margins was a negative impact of £18.3 million on revenue. And with a high conversion margin on variance due to win margins, this explains the majority of the EBITDA decline relative to the prior year period.

In addition, the SBG International markets generated an EBITDA loss of £5 million in the period, and marketing investment was somewhat elevated at the start of the European football season, but we are confident that this market investment will deliver strong returns over time. QAU growth was 23% and the business continues to grow its brand penetration in the U.K. market, growing its share of the customer base there.

Turning to Slide 11, we provide an overview of the financial results for the Australian segment. As with SBG, this is in local currency on the basis that we own the business in both periods to provide increased clarity about the operating trends. Staking growth was 104% to AUD1.1 billion, driven primarily by continued underlying growth in racing and sports and the impact of the migration of the William Hill Australia player base to BetEasy.

The historical figures relate to the CrownBet business on a standalone basis up until the acquisition of William Hill Australia in April 2018. The acquisition of William Hill Australia was an opportunity to build scale rapidly, at a time where scale is critical in the industry. The history of the William Hill Australia business includes multiple brands, a large proportion of credit betting and its own product set and technology platform. None of this exists today, and we have transformed the customer base from William Hill Australia to the BetEasy brand on our in-house platform. As such, practically, we see this more as a one-off acquisition of customers and a revenue stream, more so than an acquisition of an entire business, and the success of the acquisition will primarily be driven by our success at migrating customers and retaining their revenue.

We believe this migration was highly successful, with active customers and staking trends running ahead of our plan. From the relaunch on August 13th to the end of this quarter, over 70% of the William Hill Australia customer base had migrated over BetEasy and this continues to increase as the team works hard to reengage customers.

Overall, the migration has exceeded our expectations to date, and excluding the impact of some adverse sporting results in the period, financial results are in line with our expectations with revenue in the period of AUD71 million and adjusted EBITDA at a loss of AUD6.4 million.

At the end of the quarter, we had total long-term debt of $5.5 billion, cash of $419 million and net debt of $5.1 billion. During the quarter, we took steps to manage our currency exposure on our debt and put cross-currency interest rate swaps in place to match our currency of debt to our currency of EBITDA. This slide shows our effective debt position by currency. These swaps provide us with the balance sheet hedging. For example, if the U.K. pound were to weaken against the dollar, we would generate less dollar EBITDA from our U.K. assets, but we would also benefit from a lower debt obligation as part of our debt is effectively fixed in pounds.

We also entered into an interest rate swap, which combined with our other swaps, provides us with 72% fixed rate debt or 90% fixed rate debt, as long as the EURIBOR remains negative. The overall blended cash cost of the debt is approximately 5.4%, meaning the current run rate for interest costs for the full year is around $295 million to $305 million.

Turning to Slide 13, we are not making any changes to our full year guidance, which we reaffirmed on September 17th, and are currently on track to achieve, including our pro forma guidance for the combined businesses as if we owned SBG and the Australian acquisitions from January 1, 2018.

For Q4, we are pleased with current trading during the quarter, but it is important to remember, we are lapping a period of operator friendly sporting results in Q4 in our SBG business, which means that the strong operating momentum in this business will not be fully reflected in our operating and reported results. Although we do not currently intend to provide additional details with respect to guidance ranges in the future, given the significant change in the business over the course of the year, we do want to provide some additional color to assist with modeling going forward.

As such, and subject to the assumptions in this morning's press release, we currently expect the following for 2019. Depreciation and amortization of between $65 million and $75 million, interest expense of between $295 million to $305 million, and an effective tax rate of 8% to 10% of adjusted profit before tax, which simply reflects the adjusted EBITDA less interest depreciation and non-PPA related amortization.

Turning to Slide 14, I'm pleased to provide an update on the integration of SBG and progress that we've made with synergies. We received approval from the CMA on October 11, 2018, and as a result, we were able to begin integration. We currently expect at least $5 million of synergies in the remaining few weeks of this year. We also currently expect at least an additional $50 million of synergies to be delivered in 2019, giving a total of at least $55 million in 2019, and we expect to exit 2019 at a run rate of at least $70 million in 2020.

We are confident that there will be incremental cost synergies delivered on top of our target of at least $70 million and detailed work is underway now, to understand the magnitude of this. In addition, work is progressing to understand the size of the opportunities for revenue synergies.

Finally on Slide 15, I would like to provide a quick update on some key regulatory developments during the quarter. In the U.K., the government confirmed that the rate of remote gaming duty will increase from 15% to 21% from October 1, 2019. On a full year basis, this would be an impact of around $30 million before any mitigation. When assessing the acquisition, we had incorporated an expected increase of 5% to RGD into our assumptions. In Russia, payment blocking has commenced and we have seen some blocking efforts. As we've discussed previously, we have developed various strategies to mitigate the impact to our business. We continue to host a series of live tournament events in Russia in partnership with land-based in Sochi which qualifies tournament players through our online platform. We have seen some positive results from these strategies so far, and we feel the outlook for regulation of online activities is looking promising.

We submitted a license application in Sweden during the period. We are already live in Sweden and this will secure our position. In Switzerland, the new framework is expected to come into place next year, and we are looking to offer our poker and casino products in partnership with a local casino within 2019.

We are monitoring progress in the Netherlands and Greece, which could see licensing frameworks come into place during 2019. In Australia, Queensland implemented its point of consumption tax with most states due to follow in January 2019. Rafael will comment more on the expected cost base in Australia in a few minutes, including the impact of all of the state taxes. These newly regulated markets provide revenue and growth opportunities for our company, and if we can deliver on all of them, would take our regulated and taxed revenue mix above 85%.

However, in the short term, there is an inevitable cost to the business as more jurisdictions implement regulatory and taxation regimes. Excluding Australia, and assuming the full implementation of the frameworks just outlined in our European markets, we currently estimate a cumulative gross cost headwind of approximately $60 million to $80 million from those currently expected changes in regulations and duty rates beginning in 2019 and potentially fully realized in 2020.

While this impacts our business in the short term, we believe it positions us well in regulated markets to deliver strong long-term growth. Overall, we continue to see steady progress globally with the trend towards licensed and regulated onshore online gaming. This includes rapid progress towards the regulation of multi-states in the US. We submitted a license application in Pennsylvania, and we are hopeful that Pennsylvania will be live with all verticals in 2019. We are among the most licensed operators in the world and are confident that this trend will support our long-term growth plans.

I'll now hand the call over to Rafael to provide more detail about our strategy during this quarter. Rafael?

Rafael Ashkenazi

Thanks, Brian. As I mentioned at the start, this has been a landmark quarter for our business, as we begin to deliver our strategic vision. Turning to Slide 17, this provides an outline for some of our key strengths and strategy, and how as a management team, we will monitor our progress and success.

We operate in a high growth potential market, supported by structural tailwinds as gambling spend migrates online. The Stars Group is one of the global leaders in this industry with unrivaled product and geographic scale and leading position in key markets in all product verticals. Our business has strong and sustainable competitive advantages, supported by our ongoing investment in our brands and technology. Our business has high barriers to entry with significant network effect in our poker and free-to-play games, and we have a large and loyal customer base that provide us with good visibility over our revenue.

This combination of assets positions us to expand into newly regulated markets, including the most exciting potential new market, the United States. Last but not least, we have a very strong financial model with a high cash generation and strong growth, leaving us well placed to deliver strong shareholder returns. Turning to Slide 18, this provides a snapshot of the market that we're currently operating in. The global market for gambling excluding lotteries is worth an estimated $311 billion. The online segment is $43 billion of that or just 14% of the total. The online segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the four years from 2017 to 2021.

This growth is supported by structural tailwind with more favorable regulations, rising penetration to smartphones, rising penetration of e-commerce and digital payments and continued and ongoing product innovation to broaden the base of potential customers. Delivering our vision to become the world's favorite iGaming destination means building leading position in the largest and most attractive markets.

This slide outlines the Top 6 regulated or locally taxed market in which we operate and these six countries amount to two-thirds of our revenue on a proforma basis. These markets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to 17% from 2017 to 2021 with a weighted average growth rate of 8%.

In most of these markets, we have Top 3 position, and we are well placed to take market share as we deliver revenue synergies from delivering best-of-breed poker, casino and betting product and offers across our key markets. One of our key markets is Australia and I would like to expand on the market dynamics here for a few minutes. The Australian online sports betting market was worth AUD2.6 billion in 2017. This has grown at a CAGR of 18% for the last three years, supported by ongoing migration of spend from betting shops to digital, as well as product and content innovation over that period and the expansion of mobile betting. Looking forward, Regulus Partners expect the online sports betting market in Australia to grow at a CAGR of 9% reaching, AUD3.7 billion in 2021.

It is a quite attractive market from competitive perspective, with the Top 4 operators making up nearly 90% share of the market. BetEasy is the Number 3 in the market. With ongoing investment in brand and technology, we aim to grow our market share here in 2019 and beyond. It was a transformative quarter for our Australian business. The William Hill player base was successfully migrated over to our technology platform and the business was completely rebranded with our new brand BetEasy. You can see a couple of the campaign pictures here and we are really pleased with how the brand is cutting through. The brand stands for quality customer service, ease of use and trust, and hopefully this comes across here. One of the other key points of differentiation is our agreement with Sky Racing with BetEasy being the exclusive corporate bookmaker partner to stream all live racing through its online and mobile apps.

As you can see on the right hand side, the migration of William Hill players has so far been a success with strong growth in monthly staking levels since migration started. Looking into 2019, we believe that we have the brand, technology and operating expertise in place to deliver market share gains in Australia. Our team is highly incentivized here with both a potential earn-out based on among other things the 2019 EBITDA performance, and also a 20% minority stake in the business.

For 2019, Slide 22 provides some indicative parameters to think about when modeling the business. Again, we don't intend to provide this information going forward, but we wanted to provide some increased clarity here, given all the moving parts in the business this year. With changing tax rates and the impact of acquisition of William Hill, Australia. Starting with the stakes, we expect a gross win margin of 10% to 12% and then there are 2 points, 3 points of deduction from free bets to GST. This means our reported revenue should amount to 7% to 10% of amounts wagered. In terms of cost, our main cost is direct cost which is principally made up of duties or taxes, variable costs such as fees payable to Sky Racing and product fees.

We currently expect this will collectively amount to approximately 46% to 49% of revenue in 2019, with all states either having point of consumption tax in place or implementing this for -- or implementing this from January 1, 2019. Marketing is one of our key cost, driving both acquisition of new customers and retention of existing customers. We currently expect marketing to amount to approximately 16% to 20% of revenue over the course of the year with some variation on quarterly basis around the sporting calendar. Other costs are more fixed in nature being technology, contact centers and central functions. We currently expect these to amount to approximately 18% to 21% of revenue in 2019. Looking forward, we see some economies of scale in this large fixed cost and do not currently expect these other operating costs to grow as fast as revenue.

Overall, this implies an underlying adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of approximately 10% to 20% for the business in 2019. This indicative range includes the benefit of cost synergies from the acquisition of William Hill Australia and I'm pleased that this is progressing well and we are currently exceeding our initial plans. Returning to our strategic goals, we are striving to build a business with sustainable competitive advantage that position us to grow market share in attractive markets. We have a growing active customer base overall when including our recent acquisitions, supported by a platform that has delivered and is poised to deliver consistent innovation and product excellence. This growing customer base provide us with more data to continue improving the personalization of our products, using customer data to provide the most attractive and entertaining experiences.

We have strong customer retention, supported by network effects in poker and our free to play games, and together with our product excellence and marketing investments, this supports ongoing improvements in our brand awareness and perception. This in turn drives increased customer acquisition, which creates a positive feedback loop giving us more customers, more data, and more resources to invest in our brands, technology, and people that are the core foundation of our business. These competitive advantages, provide us with a platform for expansion into new markets. As Brian commented, we are seeing wave of new jurisdictions that are in process of regulating online gaming. We are ideally placed to build leading position in these new markets, leveraging our technology, brands and operating expertise. We also believe that our scale and integration synergies, also leaves us well placed to migrate the impact of other markets closures or impairments where that may occur. As well as new market opportunities, we see significant potential opportunities in our existing markets, leveraging our existing growth platforms, and over time, delivering revenue synergies as we share best practices and export our leading products and content across the market.

The most exciting new opportunity is the United States. We launched BetStars in New Jersey in September and we believe that the business is initially performing well, both operationally and technically. It is a soft launch, while we continue to assess potential brand partnerships. External forecast suggests the U.S. online gaming and betting market could be worth between $2 billion and $10 billion by 2025. Our assumptions are towards the middle of that range over this time period, but in the longer term, we see this becoming the biggest market opportunity globally. As I said before, we believe we currently have the technology, brands, and operating skills to build leading position in this market. The PokerStars brand retains decent brand awareness in the United States at 24%. In addition to the organic BetStars route, we also evaluating potential partnerships that could accelerate and de-risk our entry into the -- into new United States. With the SkyBet business, we have proven model of integrating betting into mainstream sports media and believe we can replicate this to add value to both us as a business and a media partner. I've outlined that we operate in attractive markets with high potential growth rates.

We have strong position in this market and believe we have significant competitive advantages that support potential ongoing market share gains. Our business is highly scalable and we believe we are well placed to replicate our success in new markets as they open up. Our business model is high conversion from gross profits to EBITDA. While there are some gross margin headwinds in the short term, as we expand into regulated markets and pay duties, we believe this de-risks the business. Part of our strategy is to reinvest this natural operating leverage into extending the duration of growth of the business and we can invest into new growth opportunities. The United States is a good example of this, being a significant long-term opportunity with high potential returns, but in the short term, this will be -- this will be dilutive to our adjusted EBITDA margins as we invest to build a leading market position here.

Finally, the business is highly efficient at converting EBITDA to free cash flow. We have limited capital intensity in what we believe to be highly efficient tax structure. This means that we generate significant free cash flow. We are currently committed to using this free cash flow to reduce leverage in the short term. To conclude, I'm pleased with the progress we made during Q3 and with current trading overall so far in Q4, despite some early adverse sporting results. We are on track as we finish out the rest of the year and look forward to 2019 with confidence and excitement. We believe we made significant progress against our strategic vision to become the world's favorite iGaming destination during the quarter. We now have leading positions in all key -- in all key product verticals and have leading position in our Top 6 markets that make up about two-third of our revenue. We have de-risked our business and diversified into new products and support a stronger long-term growth profile. Looking into 2019, we are excited about the opportunities for the Group.

These currently include: continued strong top line growth as we strive to grow market share in our key markets; integration of the SBG delivering at least $55 million of cost synergies in 2019, and we are working to potentially deliver incremental synergies above our $70 million target; the implementation of our global sportsbook platform in Italy providing a template for further international market roll-outs; launching in newly regulated markets including Pennsylvania, Switzerland and Sweden; securing our position in Russia and recommencing marketing there with our local partner; and continuing our commitment to deleverage the business. It has been busy year, and we believe we now have all the pieces in place to deliver our strategic vision. We are working towards that Investor Day in the first half of 2019 when we -- when we will provide more details about the growth opportunities ahead of us. I'm pleased that we also have Marlon Goldstein here with us for the Q&A.

And with that, I would like to hand the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Chad Bennett of Macquarie

Chad Beynon

I wanted to start with the guidance. Brian, you mentioned the reiteration of guidance and I believe for the fourth quarter, what you guys have reported on a pro forma basis, fourth quarter this reiteration would imply roughly $216 million to $271 million of 4Q 1'8 guidance, which comps against roughly a 205 million-ish when you adjust for the favorable sporting results. So that implies a 3% to 30% EBITDA growth rate for 4Q. One, can you just confirm that this math is correct on your reiteration. And then secondly, what would kind of bring this to the midpoint or above. I know there's a lot of moving parts, but just a little bit more color on this would be helpful. Thank you.

Brian Kyle

Good morning, Chad. I think -- I think the way we should look at guidance going forward is the third quarter, we think was a very solid quarter, and again as you reiterated, we are on track to achieve the full quarter guidance numbers that we provided. We were pleased with poker being flat on a constant currency basis. Stake growth overall was very encouraging. On a pro forma basis, it grew 36%, but again on a short-term basis, the sports margins have been a drag and that's really been the negative impact that we've experienced in our business. If we look at the other vertical on our casino operations, the casino gaming continues to do very well as we bring new products, enhancements and achieve cross selling. So again on track full year guidance, but again weaker sporting results and FX has meant that we've had some challenges and we expect to be towards the lower end for revenue and middle-to-low end for EBITDA. I think, if we -- if we look at the balance going up -- the balance of Q4, sports results improving could move the needle on where we would be within our range.

Rafael Ashkenazi

I just want to touch on this point, very quickly. We are today as a company, generating approximately $2.5 billion of betting stakes every quarter. This is $10 billion of betting stakes a year. Every percentage shift on -- or variance on the win margin, on the win margin on a quarterly basis, has an impact of 25% -- $25 million, sorry, on revenues in a quarter. So there is obviously a higher degree of volatility in the business which is generated from sports, but I am very encouraged to be in a position that we generate $2.5 billion of stakes every quarter, around $10 billion of stakes every year on sports. This is a very different position for the company that we've ever been. Now, with better sports margins both in the U.K. and in Australia, would have been in a much stronger position when it comes to our guidance. And as you know, sports margins do tend to normalize over the long-term period. So we're very confident around our sports betting business and the future for the company.

Brian Kyle

And Chad, just to provide final color to your question around the adjusted EBITDA number. So taking our guidance where we are through quarter three, you'd be looking at an implied Q4 2018 guidance range on adjusted EBITDA of somewhere between $213 million and $268 million based on the range.

Chad Beynon

Okay. Thank you very much for all the color, really. Really helpful. My follow-up is with respect to SkyBet betting segment. The stake growth in the quarter was, I think, better than anyone was really expecting, particularly in the face of some -- say for, gambling initiatives. One of your competitors talked about that yesterday and talked about maybe some negative headwinds because of what's happening with the VIP customers, with the new know-your-customer role. Understanding that you guys are primarily, I don't know, what percentage, but primarily mass focused, was there any impact in the quarter? And when you talk about the regulation impact going forward, should we assume that some of these new KYC policies are meaningful as a headwind to your business? Thanks.

Rafael Ashkenazi

So yeah, there are definitely impact or there is definitely an impact which we, as well as the rest of the industry, will experience on a more strict KYC and responsible gaming measures that is taken by the U.K. government. And generally with -- regardless to the U.K. regulator, we are taking those measures ourselves as a company. We do believe that the brand is very important and we have -- we have built the brand in the U.K., which is very or highly trusted brand, and that's why this is very important for us that we would continue with our own responsible gaming measures and, of course, in compliant with the U.K. regulator. We do expect further impact on potentially the business and I would estimate it to low-single-digit impact annually.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tim Casey of BMO.

Tim Casey

Looking at the win margins in the quarter and compare it to trends over recent years, do you think there -- is there anything structural or competitive that has weighed on those margins or is it just the way they are so. Could you talk a little bit about that please.

Rafael Ashkenazi

Sure. I'll refer to the two businesses separately, the one in Australia and the one in the U.K. So I'll start with the one in Australia. Obviously, during Q3, Q3 was a very important quarter for us strategically in Australia. Essentially, we moved from CrownBet into BetEasy, and we also migrated William Hill Australia into the BetEasy brand and obviously, during this process, there would be an incremental effort when it comes to rewards that is also impacting the net win margin. So that's the key driver for the Australian business. Apart from the fact that, obviously, we also suffered from lower margin in Australia, but there is nothing structural there, nothing has changed in terms of our pricing strategy, nothing has changed in terms of the overall strategy for the company in Australia. When it comes to the U.K., the U.K. is a little bit different. Basically, we have a different customer base in the U.K. Our customer base is far more recreational compared to the rest of the industry.

And our customers are more skewed towards football and are more skewed towards accumulators. And when the results are more favorable for the customers, then the impact on our company would be slightly higher compared to the rest of the industry. But on the other end, if the results would be more in favor of the operator of us, then our margins again would be on the other end, higher than the rest of the industry. So there is a little bit of more fluctuation within the U.K. business, but it's a very healthy fluctuation, because our strategy has been and will continue to be to really focus on those recreational customers and we believe again that over time margins do tend to normalize. So it's yeah, you will have an impact on 1 quarter or the other, but overall, the strategy is very solid. And we believe in the way that we are running the business there. So nothing structural apart from what I just mentioned.

Operator

Our next question comes from Daria Fomina of Goldman Sachs.

Daria Fomina

Hello, yes, thank you so much. Two quick questions. So first on your international part, you mentioned that you're still marketing in the U.K. Can we talk a little bit about the outlook on profitability on that -- on that part of the business? Is it a new level or it's a quarter where you're just redirecting marketing spend and the margins will normalize going forward to the previous quarters that we saw previous year? And my second question would be on Australia. There was a bit of a news flow -- I mean, I think you've proven a good success in terms of migrating customers to BetEasy brand, but there was also a news flow that others suffered a bit of a technical issue about few -- past event, past weekend that could have helped you. Can you talk a little bit about the outlook on further marketing spend there and how much you think you can do in terms of capturing the remaining 30% of the customers that you didn't migrate and how much that would cost you? Thank you.

Rafael Ashkenazi

Okay. I'll try to answer it one by one. So when it comes to the U.K. business, essentially, the strategy is to continue promoting SkyBet as the primary brand. We are not planning to continue supporting BetStars in the U.K. market and all the efforts will be shifted towards the SkyBet brand [indiscernible] basically, there is already quite a lot of efforts obviously with SkyBet. This is a brand which is a very strong and trusted brand in the U.K., probably the strongest brand in the U.K. And we will gradually remove and maybe we will move to what we can refer as the maintenance budget for the BetStars brand in the U.K. until we integrate the companies a bit better, and then just continue running only with the SkyBet brand in the U.K.

So that's the plan for the U.K. When it comes to Australia, you are right. There were technical issues that most of the operators in the Australian market have suffered. We have not suffered from any technical issues and it was very successful day yesterday and the day before yesterday, very successful day, 85% of our William Hill Australia customer that migrated are very -- are active on the BetEasy platform. We continued to acquire customers on a very rapid pace yesterday. So I'm very happy with it, before mentioning Australia, I am very happy with the migration is exceeding our expectations and the team there is doing a great job and it's also showing that having your own proprietary software does have an advantage, especially when it comes to days where there is a lot of activity and most of the operators in the market, including the bigger ones are failing to sustain their system and we are continuing as usual and obviously enjoying the incremental traffic, which is coming our way. So we are very positive for Australia.

Operator

Our next question comes from Simon Davies of Canaccord Genuity.

Simon Davies

First off, you commented on Russia and some impact from blocking. Can you flesh out those comments a bit? What kind of financial impact have you seen in Q3 and expect in Q4 and you talked about sort of ongoing discussions normalize your position in that market.

Rafael Ashkenazi

Sure. So, as you know, we have mentioned it in several of the calls. We reorganized live events in Russia in Sochi, and we are continuing to promote and organize those live events with our partner in the Sochi casino. The way that we promote those activities is really by promoting generally and have direct finds of people who are just coming into the live events in the casino. But the primary effort that we're doing in Russia is really through the online qualifiers. As I mentioned in previous calls, this whole online qualifier is something that we have managed to get to an understanding with the local regulator and the local authorities, and we are continuing to do so. It is true that in the past few weeks, there was a step up of blocking in Russia that may have a short-term impact, but we do believe that in terms of the -- I mean, in the medium term, those impacts, we're not going to see it anymore. We've been continuing to run in Russia. Q3 impact -- we did have a Q3 impact, it wasn't meaningful. We will have a Q4 impact which will not be also meaningful, but hopefully within the next few weeks, things are going to go back on track and we will recommence our marketing efforts in the market. So altogether, marginal impact in Q3, marginal impact in Q4, but expecting to go back on track very soon, potentially within the next few weeks.

Simon Davies

And just as a follow-up, you talked about potential partnerships in the US. What kind of partnerships are you looking at? Are you looking at deals that will give you market access to a broader spread of potential states or you're looking at partnerships which will provide you with a strong existing U.S. brand?

Brian Kyle

So the partnership in the US, basically, have to go, first of all, through a market access. You can't operate in the U.S. without having a market access. So market access is very important and we are making -- or taking a lot of efforts in order to secure our market access in the U.S. for the long term. That's definitely, and always will be, part of the efforts in the market. Nonetheless, we have managed to build a very strong business in the U.K. on the back of a relationship between a betting company and a media company. And we believe that this success could be replicated in the U.S. So our Plan A would always be, one, securing the market access to really secure a media deal that will allow us to have the brand in the U.S., that will allow us obviously to continue marketing, have a brand awareness, have a brand consideration and essentially replicating the success that we've experienced in the U.K. We believe that this is the best strategy going forward in the U.K. and that's what we're going to pursue.

Simon Davie

And how confident are you of securing [indiscernible] number of other operators have talked about going down the same route?

Marlon Goldstein

Hey, Simon. It's Marlon. Look, it's a really good question. I guess, we would say, first, the success we've had in the U.K. is unique. The skills, the operational know-how we think is unique. So our ability to export that to the US, we think is a competitive advantage and is something that we are uniquely qualified to do compared to our competitive set.

Rafael Ashkenazi

So this unique position that we have, we believe will help us to secure the market access and of course we're doing efforts. It's not something that I can disclose at this stage, but hopefully we will be in a position to disclose the market access in the near future.

Operator

Our next question comes from David McFadgen of Cormark Securities.

David McFadgen

Oh great, thank you. Just on Australia, do you expect that the Australian business would go back to EBITDA positive in the fourth quarter of 2018?

Rafael Ashkenazi

Yes, I am expecting the Australian business to be a positive EBITDA in Q4.

David McFadgen

Okay, and then just following up on that. When you announced these Australian acquisitions, there was a -- quite a large potential earn-out, obviously, contingent upon profits or EBITDA. What's your sort of expectation on actually paying out that earn-out?

Rafael Ashkenazi

I would be very happy to pay out the earn-out to be honest. If the business performs well and hit the targets -- EBITDA targets that they have for the year, for 2019, it would mean that we're taking market share and we're growing the business in a meaningful way. And I would be very happy to pay the earn-out.

David McFadgen

Okay and then just one last one, any update on Kentucky? We haven't heard anything on that.

Marlon Goldstein

Sure, as you know, we continue to wait for the panel to issue its opinion. We did anticipate or hope for an opinion at some point in late summer. But as we said before, David, there is no statutory deadline and requirement for the judges to issue their opinion by a date certain. So we continue to wait, and hopefully, we will receive it in the near term. I will mention that our view on the merits of the appeal and the subset of the case has not changed.

Operator

Our next question comes from Suthan Sukumar of Eight Capital.

Suthan Sukumar

First question from me is how should we think about seasonality with respect to QAUs, staking activity, and net win margins heading into Q4 or do you expect kind of a continuation of similar trends?

Rafael Ashkenazi

Yeah, I would say that we would probably expect to see similar trend in the future, yes. What I can say about QAUs in general, maybe just to complement that, when it comes to -- I mean the poker seasonality is something which is well known and we've been running the Poker business for a long time now. So you are -- you guys are quite aware of the seasonality that we have within the poker business. We are approximately flat if we remove the countries that we obviously had to close last year, we are approximately flat, but there will be plans for next year to start building up QAUs for poker, but the trend itself would be similar trends. When it comes to sportsbook seasonality, sportsbook will remain the same as before. So I don't see any changes to that trend.

Brian Kyle

And then the only other point that I would add for the two businesses, the Australian operations and the U.K., you should expect to see continued growth in uniques in those areas. So -- Raf, he was referring primarily to the International segment, but on the other two segments, we are expecting to continue to show strong growth.

Rafael Ashkenazi

Yeah in Q3, as we disclosed, we had 23% quarterly active uniques growth in the U.K. business, which is quite meaningful.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay, great, thanks and that's helpful. And just a last one from me. So on the call you talked about winding down marketing of BetStars in the U.K. Just kind of curious, longer term, how do you see SkyBet's poker and casino offerings quote this is with PokerStars offerings, both in the U.K. and in other markets globally?

Rafael Ashkenazi

So yes, of course. The aim is to obviously migrate the Sky Poker business into the PokerStars. So something along the lines of Sky Poker powered by PokerStars is something that we are definitely looking at for the U.K. business, and we're also looking to integrate our casino into the SkyBet platform. These don't -- both of them -- both those initiatives will drive an incremental revenue synergies that could be quite meaningful. When it comes to poker, I mean, PokerStars is by far the best poker platform in the world and the best poker offering in the world, again, by far. So we would expect to see higher degree of cross-sales from sports into poker and obviously we're going to see meaningful growth in ARPU. So that's definitely something that we have on the roadmap. It's not something that we're going to deal with in the short term, but it's definitely something that we're going to deal in the medium term.

When it comes to casino, we've build what I believe 1 of the best casino platforms in the industry. We have our own integration platform. We have quite a few unique functionalities within this platform that allows us to have to -- first of all, to continue the quarter, the very successful quarter to continue growing ARPU as you can see from the quarterly net yield, but also to deliver a lot of content. We've delivered more than 300 games so far in the year. This is not something that you will find with many companies, it's really quite unique. So we would definitely like to bring these capabilities onto the Sky -- Sky Casino and Sky Vegas in the U.K., and generate there revenue synergies. This definitely is part of the plan. Again, not something that we will see in the short term, but something that you should expect to see in the medium term.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gianluca Tucci of Echelon Wealth Partners.

Gianluca Tucci

Hi guys, good morning. Can you talk a bit about the technological integration that you plan on doing with SkyBet and all of the other platforms globally? I mean, SkyBet has a pretty high margin robust platform. So, just some color there. Thank you.

Rafael Ashkenazi

So there is a roadmap which is currently being built between the various technical teams. I'm not sure to what -- to what extent I should drill down into the details, but basically as, I think, I mentioned in the previous call, what we're going to do in the first instance is to migrate the SkyBet business in Italy. We're going to start with Italy as the first market into TSG ecosystem. So, to a large extent, we're going to discontinue the SkyBet platform in Italy and just migrate that into the TSG ecosystem and rebrand BetStars as SkyBet in the market. So BetStars will be discontinued, the brand BetStars will be discontinued in the Italian market. This is something that will happen very soon, very likely in the beginning of Q1 of 2019. In parallel to that, what we are also doing -- we've initiated the new, what we are referring internally as the tribe, this is the international or the global sports and trading platform.

This tribe is led by Andy Burton who used to be the CTO of SBG with the aim to build a new global sports and trading platform through a combination of elements that were developed within SkyBet internally, elements that were developed within TFG internally, elements that we've acquired from third party, plus obviously new components that we're going to get on top of that. We have a very, I mean, we have a very clear, sort of a plan, an architecture plan of how these things will be rolled out during 2019. The aim that we have is to launch the first global sports and trading platform by the end of 2019. It's something that we still need to validate, but this is essentially the direction that we are going towards. Again, in parallel and in between, what we are doing in Italy, we are hoping to also replicate to other markets were SkyBet brand would be available and has obviously brand equity. And, basically that's essentially the plan. When it comes to the U.K., I think as we mentioned when we acquired the company, on the conference call when we acquired the company, we don't plan to do much in the U.K. for the next likely 18 months to 24 months. The U.K. business is a very strong business. It has a good technology platform that supports the continuing growth of the business there. We don't want to disrupt this growth, and we don't want to disrupt the business. The business is really doing well. So this is something that we're going to look as a second or maybe third phase. So that will be part of our long-term plan, but it's not something that we're going to do in the short or medium term.

Gianluca Tucci

Thanks Rafi, that's great color. And I think that's the right way to move forward here. And then just lastly, can you talk a bit about how the mobile penetration differs across your geographies and platforms and how the trends have scaled over the past year or so? That's all from me. Thanks guys.

Rafael Ashkenazi

So our mobile penetration continues to grow across all markets. Mobile today, for SkyBet is obviously the primary -- almost the only platform that is relevant. More than 90% of the bets are taking place on mobile, more than 80% on gaming. This is a very meaningful platform and continues to grow in the U.K. We see the same sort of a trend happening also with TSG or with the International business. As more and more customers are coming through mobile, we are planning to launch a new mobile offering, very, very soon, very likely within, say, the next few months, soft and then a hard launch. When it comes to the mobile, most of the acquisition to date across the group in any market that we operate, most of the acquisition is coming from the mobile platform. As I mentioned in the U.K., most of the betting is also coming from the U.K. market -- from -- sorry, most of the betting is also coming from the mobile platform. And when you look at the TFG International business, most of the deposits are coming from the mobile platform. So the trend of the mobile and the mobile importance will continue to grow. There is very interesting new ones by the way, when you look at the U.S. -- at the U.S. market. They are actually not calling the regulation in the U.S. online regulation. They're calling it mobile regulation, which is very interesting. They're not even -- not even considering the other platform or other channels --

Gianluca Tucci

Right, it's only mobile.

Rafael Ashkenazi

It's all about mobile, yes, it's what about the mobile gaming in the US. So it's very interesting nuance. Mobile is not the future, mobile is the presence and will continue to be the most important partner for the company.

Operator

We have time for one more question. Our final question comes from Alastair Ross of Investec.

Alistair Ross

Morning, guys. I've got a couple of questions, sorry. So in terms of your U.S. market estimates, I think you mentioned $2 billion to $10 billion and William Hill yesterday mentioned ranges of $4.9 billion to $18.7 billion. Can you just tell us where you got your estimates from?

Rafael Ashkenazi

Our estimates are online only, Alistair. So I'm not sure we are actually comparing [indiscernible].

Alistair Ross

No, no, absolutely clear. Sorry about that. That's great. Thank you. In term of market share, do you have any sort of targets in mind, in the US.

Rafael Ashkenazi

I think it's very, very soon to determine what the market share expectations are. I think the key element of our strategy is really to find a media partner, a strategic media partner for the market. Once we will have hopefully this media partner in the market, then we can start building a plan for the U.S. across the board with market share expectations. I think it's too soon for now to determine what is the market there.

Brian Kyle

Sure, yeah, go ahead.

Alistair Ross

Rafael, on the back of that, your peers seem to think that you guys are heavily in demand for media, I guess, a media partnership, whereas they say that you're basically the company that all the media companies are after. Is that something that is true or--

Rafael Ashkenazi

I can tell you that we are in discussions with many media companies and some of the media companies have visited our operations in lead. And I think everyone is finding our operation in lead very impressive. And if I need to estimate, we will likely be the company that the media partners will want to partner with, the media companies, sorry, would want to partner with, but again, there is -- these discussions will continue to go on. There is no certainty whether we are going to sign a media deal or not going to sign a media deal. This is what we have as a strategy. It obviously has to align with the media company's strategy and hopefully we'll find a way to move forward, jointly in the market, because this is basically what we believe would be the winning strategy for the market.

Alistair Ross

I am sure. And then the last question just in terms of Slide 15, can you just talk me through the $60 million to $80 million that you mentioned on Slide 15, I am if I missed it.

Rafael Ashkenazi

Okay. I think we've already disclosed that -- the impact that is coming from the U.K. It's approximately [indiscernible] in the U.K. Then, on top of that, we need to add Sweden, which will be, likely, you know what, I can't really get into this detail because that would give you the revenues per market. But if you combine--

Alistair Ross

That's what I am trying to get.

Rafael Ashkenazi

If you combine by the U.K. plus Sweden plus the impacts on Switzerland, which will be twofold, obviously, gaming taxes in Switzerland, plus the fee that we are going to pay to the partner, because we have to license, we have to go through a land-based partner, plus the impact in the Netherlands, Netherlands is looking to have a regime of 29% of GGR, then this combination ends up around $60 million to $80 million of impact, but this is again, this is before any type of mitigation and this is not taking into account any sort of revenue -- incremental revenue that we would expect from the market there. Again, I'm always taking the Netherlands as an example because the Netherlands is a great market for the company. It's a market where we have no marketing activities whatsoever, none, zero. We pulled out from the largest payment method in the market, not too long ago. We don't have our app on the -- on the app store. We don't have the Dutch language available on our client, and it's still a very meaningful market. So what's going to happen once the Netherlands is going to regulate, I think, this market is going to boom from the -- for the company.

So there are elements there, which we haven't put in the script, or we haven't mentioned, being maybe a bit more conservative, but we do expect revenue -- incremental revenues, maybe not in the immediate or short term, but obviously over time we do expect to see incremental revenues from these markets. By the way, Switzerland is also a great market for us. Has been growing very, very meaningful in the past couple of years and we're hoping to continue to grow it because there is such a positive momentum in the business with Switzerland. The downside of Switzerland is that sports betting is not going to be allowed. It's going to be only a gaming market or poker and casino. We have very meaningful market share in Switzerland. I can't remember the exact number, I think, you know what, maybe I have it here somewhere, yeah, it's 72%, so very meaningful market share in Switzerland. So there would be very positive impact, which is driven by revenues and obviously a short-term impact when it comes to EBITDA. Usually what will happen with market, over time, we get to a place where we will recover all the EBITDA over time.

Brian Kyle

And now the only other thing I would add is just when you're looking at that $60 million to $80 million on the basis that they all come to fruition, think of it as equally between the next two years, 2019 and 2020. It's kind of the best estimate right now.

Operator

This concludes time allocated for questions on today's call. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Ashkenazi for any closing remarks.

Rafael Ashkenazi

Okay, so thank you everyone for participating on today's call and the ongoing interest in the company. Thank you and goodbye.

