Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Gilead's Push, AcelRx's Approval, Trevena's Rejection

Gilead Sciences Makes Another Push Towards Immuno-Oncology

News: Recently, Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced that it had formed a collaboration with a biotech by the name of Tango Therapeutics. Tango will deal with the discovery and preclinical work of new drugs, and from there Gilead will have the opportunity to take the option to obtain worldwide rights on up to 5 target indications. At least 2 out of 5 targets will be co-develop and co-commercialized in the United States by Tango if it chooses that option. The collaboration does not include any of Tango's lead programs. Under the terms of the agreement, Tango will receive an upfront payment of $50 million. Tango also has the ability to receive up to $1.7 billion in total additional payments across all programs over time. This includes pre-clinical fees, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments. In addition, it will receive low double-digit tiered royalties on net sales.

Analysis: This was a very good deal for Gilead Sciences, it needed to add additional immuno-oncology products to its pipeline. The market reaction to this was not as positive as it should have been. In my opinion, I think it has to do with the fact that these programs are in the very early stages of development. It's possible that investors were looking for Gilead to acquire something further along in development. I think it's important to view this as a good start. Meaning, that additional deals could be made in the coming months like this to set up growth again for the long-term. Gilead Sciences needs to acquire new technology and clinical products. It did see early success in a Hepatitis C treatment, but things have not been going well since then. Sales for Hepatitis C have been falling every quarter since the peak. That's why it is important for Gilead to either partner or acquire other pharmaceutical companies.

AcelRx Receives FDA Approval For Opioid Drug

News: Recently, AcelRx (ACRX) announced that the FDA had approved its opioid drug known as DSUVIA. DSUVIA was approved to treat adult patients who have severe enough pain to require an opioid analgesic in certified medically supervised healthcare settings. Such healthcare settings are those patients who are in surgery centers, hospitals, and emergency departments. The FDA approved the drug based on the fact that it achieved a statistically superior summed pain intensity difference from baseline over the first 12 hours of the study compared to placebo. In addition, the pain intensity difference from baseline was superior to that of the placebo group within 15 minutes of treatment with a single dose. Even median meaningful pain relief occurred for those who took a single dose of DSUVIA.

Analysis: This was a good FDA approval for AcelRx. I will say that this approval may be slightly controversial because of the opioid epidemic that is seen in the United States. However, when you look at the context on why this drug was approved it makes sense. First off, the main point to consider here is that this sublingual tablet of DSUVIA is only given in a healthcare setting. That means this is not a drug that will be given to patients to take at home. Therefore, this is more of an opioid drug that will only be given in controlled settings. This goes to the second advantage of DSUVIA being approved. That is current opioid therapy in healthcare settings, especially from anesthesiologists, are given as IV administration or injections. The problem with these methods are that there are medication level errors that can occur, or difficulty in finding access to a patient's vein. In other words, this sublingual tablet route makes things a lot easier on everyone involved.

Trevena Receives CRL For Pain Med Oliceridine

News: Recently, Trevena (TRVN) announced that it had received a CRL for its pain drug oliceridine. The FDA noted in its CRL that it was looking for a larger safety database for the proposed dosing shown in the application. On top of that, it was looking for safety information on QT prolongation, which is an important hearty issue. The FDA rejection is not surprising especially with the adcom panel vote that took place about a month ago. That is when the FDA's Anesthetic and Analgesic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 8-7 against the recommendation for approval of oliceridine.

Analysis: In my opinion, this was a more than favorable CRL. A CRL is never a good thing but the issues that were noted can be fixed in due time. On the needed safety information for QT prolongation, I believe the FDA is just playing it safe. That's because irregular heart rhythm can cause death, so it is important to see valid data that greatly disputes such a possible outcome for patients that take oliceridine. There is a misconception that this drug was not approved because of the opioid epidemic and because of politics. From what I am seeing in the CRL, the FDA mentions nothing about such issues. The main issue is the QT prolongation and other nonclinical data information that needs to be spruced up for the next application. That's why I believe that these issues can be resolved at least within a year. One last thing to note is with what I mentioned above about AcelRx receiving FDA approval for its opioid drug. However, it also had its drug DSUVIA rejected about a year ago. After fixing the issues in the CRL, it resubmitted its NDA and has since received FDA approval. The point here being that the CRL received for DSUVIA last year was also because of additional safety data that was requested by the FDA. I believe that once Trevena adds additional safety data and other information to satisfy the FDA's requests, it should receive FDA approval by the end of next year. According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Trevena has cash and cash equivalents of $63.5 million as of June 30, 2018. It estimates that it will run out of cash by September of 2019. Most biotechs don't wait until near the end to raise cash. They tend to raise cash at least 6 months prior to running out. That means it is highly likely that Trevena may be forced to raise cash at least by the 1st half of 2019. The cash issue remains a potential risk in early 2019.

