Sprint Q2 - Positive Financials But Questions Remain

Telecom is a difficult industry. Hence, it is pretty interesting to see that Sprint (S) has come out with consensus-beating financials in Sales and EBITDA. Its wireless service revenues showed a Y-o-Y growth for the first time in 5 years. But, there is more than meets the eye. The glossy financial results cover a disappointing set of key user metrics. Additionally, there is an element of uncertainty with the proposed merger with T-Mobile (TMUS), as regulators have now stepped in to examine the deal (source: New York Post article). Sprint is also in the middle of a major CapEx cycle thanks to its 5G rollout in 2019. We believe that these uncertainties and questions mean that Sprint is currently neither a buy, nor a sell, but rather a hold until things become clear.

2Q18 Key Metrics (RMB ‘bn) Actual Consensus Sales 8.43 7.96 EBITDA 3.26 2.99 Capex 2.97 2.71 EPS 0.05 -0.01

(Source: FactSet)

Financials good but metrics tell a different story

Sprint's quarterly earnings showed a consolidated revenue of $8.43 billion. Management emphasized a first-in-5-years wireless service revenue growth on a year-on-year basis. This growth was attributed to growth in retail customers and a stabilizing ARPU.

While it is true that a strong addition of 109k subscribers took place in the postpaid segment, the actual breakup of phone subs and data subs painted a somewhat different picture. Postpaid phone subscribers actually saw a substantial drop of 34k subscribers. It was a 143k addition in data subscribers that actually led to an overall increase in postpaid subs for 2Q 2018.

Prepaid does not look very bright either

Prepaid subscribers were down by 14k as well. This drop was much steeper than consensus estimates, which expected a net rise of 42k subscribers. There isn't a whole lot of information about prepaid in the earnings information and it seems as though prepaid is not really a priority for Sprint. ARPU for prepaid was also down from $36.27 to $35.40.

Sprint and T-Mobile have a combined 40% market share of prepaid customers in the US. Both T-Mobile and Sprint also happen to be the most aggressive pricing players in the prepaid segment. So, there are question marks about the future in this segment for Sprint, especially if the merger goes through, as there could be price increases and further churn in prepaid subs.

Sprint's Pricing Strategy must be spot on

Sprint has followed a premium pricing strategy. Postpaid ARPU during the quarter went up marginally from $43.55 to $43.99. The company is also making a conscious effort to improve postpaid ARPU by offering apps like Hulu and Tidal Music to Unlimited customers, thus incentivizing a shift to higher value plans. While higher ARPU can lead to increased revenues, upward pricing together with competitor promotions can lead to churn and loss in subscribers. Given the saturation of the smartphone market and a slowdown in the industry, this pricing strategy could backfire in the long run unless Sprint gets its positioning right. It can be a premium player if it manages to offer better technologies and services such as 5G, which leads us to our next point.

CapEx increases and will continue the trend due to 5G rollout

CapEx is a key metric in telecom. Sprint has believed that its CapEx investments have led to its competitive advantage of network quality and capacity. Network CapEx for the second quarter of 2018 was at $1.27 billion, somewhat below the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. But this figure is nearly double the previous year's 2Q figure and a $134 million increase sequentially. Sprint is working to roll out 5G services and deploy the 2.5Ghz spectrum in 2019. Hence, CapEx is expected to increase during the next 2 to 3 years before declining over 1 to 2 years post the peak.

5G expected to drive future growth

Given the lack of growth opportunities in this industry, we believe that a successful 5G rollout is critical to future phone and non-phone revenues. Tailwinds from IoT (which involves heavy use of 5G) can lead to business growth in the non-phone segment, a key driver of revenue in a saturated smartphone market. Hence, we believe that before making major calls on Sprint, it is important to observe the progression of this CapEx cycle and how 5G offerings perform.

Key drivers for the business

Capex - Continuous CapEx is needed in this industry in order to stay relevant and offer the latest network technologies to customers. Setting up infrastructure and purchasing spectrum involves heavy investment and such investment is a key driver in telecoms.

Quality of network - Sprint has a key advantage over its competitors because of its MIMO deployment. That not only improves the existing LTE network but also puts into place the building blocks for 5G. Sprint also has a deep 2.5 Ghz portfolio, and that will help with the 5G services when they begin sometime in 2019.

Ability to add revenues from non-phone services - With smartphone penetration now saturating, there is a slowdown in terms of adding new smartphone customers. Hence, Sprint's ability to generate revenue from non-phone channels, such as tablets and other wearable devices, will be something to monitor over the next few quarters.

Successful merger with T-Mobile - Sprint's management believes that it will be able to roll out 5G faster if the merger with T-Mobile goes through. T-mobile's low band spectrum will be complementary to Sprint's offering. So, if the deal does take place, it can reap rich rewards of synergy for Sprint in the future.

Key Risks for the business

Saturating smartphone market - Smartphone penetration in the US has slowed down considerably and is not going to be the source of growth which it was a few years ago. Sprint will have to find new channels of growth.

Industry downturn - The telecom industry has been in decline overall. Companies like Sprint and AT&T (NYSE:T) are selling at a P/E of 3 and 5 something. Growth has been fading. These facts are evident as companies in the industry are attempting to seek new growth areas by vertical integration into media, entertainment, content, etc., and working on business models with those themes. Industry downturn is a key risk for any telecom business, including Sprint.

Competition - As margins get thinner and heavy CapEx is needed, earning a high enough return on assets and return on investment becomes a challenge. Fierce competition with discount offerings put pressure on margins and revenue. The talk of a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile is a sign of consolidation in a mature industry.

Disruption through technology - Rapid innovations and changes in the technology space can render a product or service obsolete with frightening speed. The digital disruption that has picked up pace in the recent years is a key risk for established players in the telecom industry, as a new player who is more nimble and "born digital" can disrupt business.

Conclusion

While Sprint managed to beat revenue estimates thanks to its subscriber adds in the postpaid segment, it did see some challenges with prepaid subs and postpaid phone segment, both of which saw significant drops. Overall, the industry is quite mature and there are signs of consolidation with the proposed merger of Sprint with T-Mobile. CapEx requirements are heavy and given the large investments that Sprint is making for its 5G network, observing how the 5G rollout plays will give some clarity in an otherwise uncertain environment. Hence, we believe that it is a good time to hold and watch how the sector progresses at an important juncture.

