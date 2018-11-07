Tahoe Resources Inc. (TAHO) CEO Jim Voorhees on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alexandra Barrows - VP, IR

James Voorhees - President and CEO

Elizabeth McGregor - VP and CFO

Edie Hofmeister - EVP, Corporate Affairs & General Counsel

Thomas Fudge - VP, Operations

Brian Brodsky - VP, Exploration

Analysts

Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital

Carey MacRury - Canaccord Genuity

John Tumazos - Tumazos Very Independent Research

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC

Michael Sroba - Macquarie

Mike Parkin - National Bank Financial

As a reminder all participants are on listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference over to Alexandra Barrows, Vice President Investor Relations for Tahoe Resources. Please go ahead.

Alexandra Barrows

Thank you, Claudia and good morning everyone. Welcome to Tahoe Resources third quarter 2018 earnings call. Our results were released yesterday evening and a copy of the press release and slides for today's call are available on our website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation, and actual results may differ materially. We'd like to refer everyone to the cautionary language included in our press release and presentation materials and to the risk factors described in our MD&A and 2017 Annual Information Form.

Joining us on today’s call we have Jim Voorhees, President and CEO, Liz McGregor, EVP and CFO, Edie Hofmeister, EVP, External Affairs and General Counsel, Tom Fudge, Vice President, Operations, and Brian Brodsky, Vice President, Exploration. After our prepared remarks, we’ll open the call for questions.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to Jim.

James Voorhees

Thanks, Alex, and good morning, everyone. Let me start by addressing this quarter's results. We have low production, high operating costs and significant planned capital spend in the quarter.

The low production levels were driven predominantly by La Arena where production was negatively impacted by stacking at the highest levels of leach pad which delayed gold production in the quarter.

However, we’re anticipating much improvement in production of La Arena in the fourth quarter and in fact, in October solutions gold grades have increased by more than 30% and the mine achieved its second highest production month this year. So we're very confident of a solid rebound there.

We continue to focus our effort on cost reduction and accelerating gold production at all of our mines. We just started beating on our new path at Shahuindo and we're targeting completion of additional pads space at La Arena by mid-December. This positions us well for continued improved performance in the fourth quarter and into 2019.

During our second quarter earnings call back in August, I highlighted my three near-term priorities for the company. The first was progressive Escobal. The second was completion of our two expansion projects and the third was focusing on in progressing our internal pipeline of opportunities.

I'm pleased to share that the team made significant progress during the third quarter on the first two priorities, so the Court ruling on Escobal and our two expansion projects just a few weeks away from completion.

For the first time in a while, I've been very happy to be reporting some good news to everyone on the Escobal front. As you know, we received the final Constitutional Court ruling regarding the Escobal mining license on September 3rd and on October 8th, the Court issued clarifications allowing the four stage ILO 169 consultation process to begin.

I'm pleased to report that Stage 1 is now significantly advanced and so far seems to be progressing within the timeline required by the Constitutional Court. All the parties involved to this point have been very productive and have demonstrated a high degree of professionalism.

The two universities, the EIS consult and MSR have all been working together and have agreed on an area of influence that includes the same 10 communities in the area of influence outlined in our original EIS. The proposed area of influence has been submitted to MARN and is currently awaiting their review and approval. Once finalized, Stage 2 of the consultation can officially begin.

Turning to my second priority, our two expansion projects. I'm happy to report that we received the 36,000 tonne per day operating permit on October 16th for Shahuindo expansion and the mine is now ramping up to full capacity. Production was a bit lighted at Shahuindo during the third quarter only because we are limited to the 16,000 tonne per day or placement while we awaited that permit. The mine is truly performing very well.

In terms of the project itself, construction of the 24,000 tonne per day crushing and agglomeration plant is significantly advanced and the project is on schedule for completion in the fourth quarter as planned. Construction of both the ADR plant and pad 2B was completed during the quarter and the electrical substation and transmission line for the project is now substantially complete with the expectation that the line will be energized late in the fourth quarter.

The project remains on track within your original guidance of $170 to $180 million, approximately $142 million has been spent through September 30th of which about $21 million was spent during the third quarter. And it's still early days, but I wanted to highlight that we are also seeing some positive reconciliation results at Shahuindo. Heap Leach recoveries have met expectations in year-to-date contain ounces placed on the pad have exceed the resource model by approximately 30%.

At Bell Creek, I'm pleased to share that construction of the shaft is nearly complete. We expect to begin skipping there in the coming weeks. Our investment over the past two years will start to quickly pay dividends and we expect to see higher production and contribution from Bell Creek in the fourth quarter. I'm very excited about what this shaft is going to allow us to achieve with our operations in terms of efficiency at depth and potential upside as a result of that investment.



In terms of spend, the shaft project is still expected to come within 10% of the original $80 million guidance with the majority of the increase driven by hoist electrical installations.

I am very proud of what the team has accomplished in Canada and some of you heard me say before almost all the work was done with our in-house expertise using a few outside contractors. This has helped us keep costs of the project to a minimum and at this point, all capital has now been spent or committed.

And with that I'll turn the call over to Liz for a financial update of the quarter.

Elizabeth McGregor

Thanks Jim and good morning everyone. Tahoe reported a loss for the quarter of $190 million or $0.61 per share, reflecting $170 million non-cash impairment at Escobal and our ongoing care and maintenance costs.

Excluding the impairments, the company reported an adjusted loss of $19.4 million or $0.06 per share. As a result of the September 3rd Constitutional Court ruling that maintained the suspension of Escobal until an ILO 169 consultation is complete. An impairment test was triggered during the third quarter which resulted in the impairment charge.

This impairment was driven by three primary factors. A decrease in long-term silver prices to $18 per ounce an increase in the discount rate to 9% and the assumed 3 start date.

In our analysis, we considered a range of restart phase based on current progress of the consultation and our experience with the legal process. Taking into account, potential delays in the timeline, the company has estimated the restart date of December 31st 2019, for the purposes of the impairment test. Should the Escobal restart occur prior to December 31st 2019, the impairment would be re-evaluated for potential reversal assuming all other factors remain the same.

The impairment is non-cash in nature and has not tax affected over the current gross revenue tax regime in Guatemala. In addition, this impairment does not caused concerning any of our bank debt covenants. We remain compliant with all our financial covenants. We produced 91,000 ounces of gold and we sold just over 92,000 ounces at an average price of 1206 per ounce.

As Jim already mentioned, production during the quarter was impacted by low production at La Arena and permit limitations at Shahuindo, both of which have now been resolved. On a per ounce cost basis, we reported total cash costs of 807 all-in sustaining costs of 1263 per ounce for the quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30th, total cash costs were 767 and all-in sustaining were 1156 per ounce. Our costs were higher this quarter than previous quarters due predominantly lower production and the mix of ounces in our profile this quarter.

We had a higher proportion of higher cost Shahuindo ounces than we've had in the past. Once the expansion project is completed in the fourth quarter, we expect this cost profile to decrease in the New Year.

Despite low Q3 production and the resulting higher costs, we still expect to meet the low end of our production guidance of about 400,000 ounces of gold and be at the high end of our production cost and capital guidance for full-year 2018. Production costs were $69 million, depreciation was $35 million and corporate G&A was $12 million in the quarter.

We continued to incur costs related to the care and maintenance of Escobal at $6.6 million. However, following the September 3rd Court decision, we made further reductions and we now expect care and maintenance costs to come down to less than $5 million per quarter.

As we work through our 2019 budget process, we are actively looking at opportunities to reduce costs across the Board which includes corporate G&A it comprised of our corporate head office as well as our regional offices in each country of operation.

We expect to provide the market with more definition around those initiatives in the New Year.

Total capital expenditures in the quarter were significant at about $67 million over half of which was project capital as we near completion of our expansion projects. All of the capital at the Bell Creek shaft is now either center committed and the project capital spend at Shahuindo expansion is about 80% complete.

We drew an additional $25 million on the credit facility during the quarter for total debt of $100 million. We ended the quarter with consolidated cash and cash equivalents of just over $48 million. And we've also taken advantage of opportunities to accelerate some capital spend and are looking at additional opportunities in the fourth quarter and we now expect to draw an additional $25 million on the credit facility before the end of the year.

With that I'll now turn the call back to Jim.

James Voorhees

Thanks, Liz. Now I'd like to share a quick update on our exploration efforts during the quarter before opening up the call to questions. We spent about $4.5 million dollars on exploration in the third quarter.

In Peru, exploration activity during the quarter concentrated on drilling outlined targets north and east of Shahuindo mine. We're also focused on advancing some early stage exploration at select district targets surrounding both La Arena and Shahuindo.

As you know, we completed drilling of the deep oxide zone at La Arena below the existing life of mine pit and we are now working on the geologic and economic models to understand the potential improvements to the existing mine plan.

In Canada and Timmins West, we continue to focus our efforts on the Gold River trend. We've completed about 42,000 meters of infill and extensional drilling there this year and metallurgical and geotechnical samples have been collected and are at various stages of testing. Initial met tests of refractory samples has yielded favorable results that we are currently analyzing.

At the Bell Creek, we have three drills running with a focus on strike in depth extensions of the NA, NA2, NB, NB2 and hanging all six zones from underground drill stations.

We continue our geologic analysis on recent results and we have more drilling planned for the fourth quarter. We're encouraged by the results so far and expect that the shaft project will pay dividends at Bell Creek well into the future.

And with that operator, we've concluded the formal portion of our prepared remarks and we'll be happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ralph Profiti

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions.

James Voorhees

Morning, Ralph.

Ralph Profiti

Good morning. Hey Jim, I'd like to get a bit handle on what's going on at Shahuindo when you say 30% more gold ounces versus the reserve model. Are we thinking about previously classified waste material or is this more efficiencies that we're seeing in blasting and maybe more specific are these confined to certain areas of the pit?

James Voorhees

Yeah, it is in combination. In one area, the pit we are seeing more tonnes at similar grades to the model in an area -- other area we're seeing higher grades at similar tonnes. So it's I think it's about a 14%, 16% split right now. So we're seeing in both directions and that is relative to our primary reserve model. So we're not staking a claim that this is life of mine but we're certainly happy to see it at this point.

Ralph Profiti

Yeah. Okay, got it. Hey, Elizabeth. Looking at this $25 million dollar drawdown in Q4 and I'm just thinking sort of a little bit ahead first quarter of 2019 and when we think about working capital and debottlenecking, do you anticipate potential further drawdowns let's say in a flat gold price environment on that line?

Elizabeth McGregor

At current metal prices, we don't anticipate seeing anything additional. However, we are working through our planning process and where we have the opportunity to accelerate strategic capital from later in the mine plan. We may look at doing so. So it's probably a little too early to give you a definitive answer on that.

Ralph Profiti

Okay. That's great. That's it for me. Thanks very much.

Carey MacRury

Hi good morning. Just had a question on the Shahuindo expansion , obviously it's nearing completion here I'm just wondering what we can expect as the ramp up progress in the 2019?

James Voorhees

I'm sorry I didn't quite catch that.

Carey MacRury

In terms of the Shahuindo expansion, you've got the completion kind of late in the quarter I'm just wondering how does production kind of ramp up? How should we expect that ramp up to progress in the 2019?

James Voorhees

I'll let Tom answer that. He's right on top of the details there.

Thomas Fudge

Yeah, Carey. Really, there isn't going to be any ramp up. We're there now. We're at 36,000 tonnes a day right now. This is more a matter of finishing up the 24000 tonne per day circuit in the CNA plant. And getting the power line connected. So in the first quarter next year…

Carey MacRury

We should expect coal production as of now.

Thomas Fudge

Yeah.

Carey MacRury

Okay.

James Voorhees

Okay, Carey. Next question.

John Tumazos

Thank you very much. Based on your scenario of restarting potentially the beginning of 2020 at Escobal, how much do you expect CapEx would be roughly for 2019 and 2020? And how much might working capital or other onetime cost be to restart?

James Voorhees

I’m going to get…

John Tumazos

I know you don't handle budgets, but you probably have a rough idea.

James Voorhees

Yeah. I’ll let Liz answer that here. But you know basically we're maintaining the mind in good shape for restart to whenever we're able to. I don't anticipate big capital spend being required. But Liz you have some more detail on that.

Elizabeth McGregor

Yeah, I know.

John Tumazos

[indiscernible] big money.

Elizabeth McGregor

So yeah, during 2020 we don't really anticipate seeing anything much more than what we've guided on care and maintenance of about just under $5 million a quarter. Now as we get into the fourth quarter we would expect to see some you know costs there as we look at rehiring our employees and getting supplies on to the site.

With respect to working capital there will be a six to eight week build of receivables we do get about 85% of our cash on crossing the ship's rails at the port there. So there is a six to eight months old of about 15% that runs through our receivables. So there will be some working capital build at this point. We're still trying to model exactly what that looks like. In terms of major capital spend, you know our development plan would pick back up once we're in operations and historically we've seen our sustaining capital at Escobal anywhere from $30 to $45 million a year depending on our development plan.

John Tumazos

So should we assume your total capital for 2019 might be $50 to $100 million and for 2020 might be 100 to 150 plus the working capital infusion?

Elizabeth McGregor

Sorry, are you referring to corporate wide capital number?

John Tumazos

I’m trying to just get one number for CapEx plus one number for working capital.

Elizabeth McGregor

You're referring to corporate wide.

John Tumazos

You were changing and answering a different question and talking about major capital on this and that was and I just want a rough idea of what to put into our cash flow projections.

Elizabeth McGregor

Okay. So we'll be updating our full guidance earlier early in the new year. And we'll be putting out our consolidated CapEx at that time.

John Tumazos

Thank you.

Cosmos Chiu

Thanks, Jim and Liz and team. My first question is on the drawdown from the line of credit. You know as you mentioned you're now targeting $125 million drawdown in 2018. Previously, you had targeted below 100 million. But that's fine. You know you talk about the fact that you're taking opportunity in terms of accelerated spending on CapEx. I'm just wondering where that accelerated CapEx is?

And you know should we see a corresponding decrease in future CapEx in 2019? I don't seem to see it. You know if I look at Shahuindo you're still expecting $35 to $40 million in secondary projects in 2019. It looks like all that CapEx will be spent at Bell Creek in 2018. So I'm just trying to reconcile those two years.

James Voorhees

Yeah. Thank Cosmos for that.

Cosmos Chiu

Hi, Jim.

James Voorhees

Couple of areas where we're accelerating some of the standards certainly with our Leach pad construction. We took some opportunity there that making a change in the timing of the expansion in the stages. The other area too is in land. We're maintaining a good balance because we see some potential land opportunities here before the end of the year that we want to take advantages. Liz, I’ll turn to you or Tom if there's some other detail that you want to mention.

Elizabeth McGregor

Yeah, I think I would just comment that the acceleration of pad 2B that we did in 2018 was actually from sustaining capital to project capital so we have seen some moves in the bucket there and as we go through our budgeting process. While we kept our major project number the same. We are looking at what the moves looks like in the sustaining capital number. So I would just ask you stay tune on that one.

Cosmos Chiu

And Liz, that's a good lead into my next question here. You know you spent about $52 million on sustaining CapEx year to-date in 2018 I think your original budget was 90 to 115. But given the reclassification that you just talked about should we still be expecting $90 to about $115 million and in terms of sustaining CapEx in 2018?

Elizabeth McGregor

Yeah. Yeah I would put us at the high end of that because in addition we have looked at some other moves that other locations. So keep us in that range. But pushing probably a little bit to the higher end of that.

Cosmos Chiu

So Q4 is going to be pretty heavy in terms of sustaining CapEx.

Elizabeth McGregor

Q4 is expected to be somewhat heavy in sustaining CapEx flow on project CapEx.

Cosmos Chiu

Great. Maybe switching gears a little bit here on Guatemala. I'm kind of curious in terms of the selection of December 31st, 2019 as a date for the restart for the impairment analysis. You know as you say you shouldn't read too much into it in terms of the actual timing and whatnot. But you know December 31st, 2019 is at the further end of the 6 to 18 months.

I'm just wondering you know in terms of the thought process behind selecting that later date or is it just really just based on the conservatism principle in accounting and you know your discussions with the auditor is that really the reason why you just you know you picked December 31st, 2019.

Elizabeth McGregor

Like you said we did look at a range of dates and we looked at the impacts that resetting the discount rates and metal prices all had to be honest the magnitude of the impairment was driven primarily by the high metal price assumption and moving it you know six months on either side really only impacted by 30 to 35 million. So we did have obviously discussions with our auditors and we don't want to have to do another adjustment later in 2019 which is how we got to the December 31st 2019 date.

Cosmos Chiu

But again that's not an indication in terms of the actual timing and your understanding of you know the resolution of the court case, of the consultation.

James Voorhees

I’ll just mention Cosmos that’s a date and time that we had to pick something and with the sensitivities that made sense to go there. But while we’re talking about Escobal and our timing. I did want to mention something some good news out there is that the area of influence for the consultation has been established between ourselves, the universities and EIS contractor. And that’s been submitted to Martin and we understand that they intend to issue their final I guess document on that boundary here in the next week, so good news.

Cosmos Chiu

Yeah. That's great. Maybe a follow up question for Tom here at Shahuindo. As you mentioned you've got the permit now for the 36,000 tonnes per day. My understanding is that there's a 12000 tonnes per day in terms of crusher agglomerator 24,000 tonnes per day crusher agglomerator. Just trying to understand in terms of where you are right now in terms of how much is being crushed and agglomerated and when would you expect to get up to 36,000 tonnes per day totally in terms of crushed and agglomerator?

James Voorhees

Okay. So right now we do have the first circuit operational. We can handle a little bit in excess of 12,000 tonnes a day crushed and we’re on scheduled to have the second circuit operational by the end of the year. We'll have some punch those items we're going to have to go through and your usual commissioning things, but we’ll be ramping that up. So I fully expect that sometime in the first quarter we'll see ourselves capable of handling 36,000 tonnes a day of agglomerated material as required by the depending on where we are on the ore body.

Cosmos Chiu

Of course. Maybe one. Yes, Jim.

James Voorhees

Sorry, Cosmos, I jump in I might add that you know we've continued to see good cornice of run of mine material in the meantime which has been of course a great result for us so far in the pit. So we're able to take advantage right now that 36000 tonnes per day with run of mine material even before we're done with the crush and agglomeration system.

Cosmos Chiu

But Jim if I remember correctly once it’s crushed and agglomerated that should have a positive impact on recovery as well. Right?

James Voorhees

Yeah, definitely. And again the folks on site are very different material types and they are managing things to produce the most cash. Obviously, crushing and agglomeration cost a little bit but you get the higher recovery. So they're continually monitoring that to give us the best outcome.

Cosmos Chiu

Of course. And maybe one last question for Canada here. It will certainly good to see that it's running at over 4000 tonnes per day in terms of throughput but I see that the head grade still sitting at around 3 gram per tonne. Jim, now you've had some time to spend at Timmins. Do you anticipate you know the mine getting back to say over 4 gram per tonne in terms of head grade, maybe it would take Bell Creek's coming in. Bell Creeks coming in – Bell Creek reserve grade is at 4.1. I'm just trying to figure it out in terms of if there's any potential upside here in terms of the head grade at Timmins complex.

James Voorhees

I think going forward you'll see that the grades will run around 3.4 to 3.6 on the combined basis from the two mines. I did want to mention that we're seeing some great throughput in the mill right now. We're seeing 5000 tonnes per day rates in the mill consistently which is pretty, pretty awesome. And of course, as time goes on we'll be shifting more and more production from Bell Creek now that the shaft is getting completed.

Cosmos Chiu

Great. Thank you. That’s all I have.

Michael Sroba

Good morning, Jim and Tim. The majority of my questions being answered. Just one quick one on Shahuindo. Can you give us an idea of the expected unit costs once the 36000 tonnes per day expansion fully kicks in including the crushed and agglomeration expectations?

James Voorhees

Yeah, we're working through that exact information right now on our budgeting process.

Elizabeth McGregor

We will be releasing some expected guidance in our – in the new year on that.

Michael Sroba

Okay, fantastic. Thank you.

Mike Parkin

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a few things with Shahuindo. Are you stocking on fresh plastic or you are you putting on top of existing less?

James Voorhees

Yeah, actually. Great question. We had mentioned the fact that we complete a new area for leaching and we are just right now stacking directly on fresh plastic which again is another reason we're very bullish about how the fourth quarter is going to look.

Mike Parkin

Okay. Yes, that's where I was getting. And then also with regards to the fleet, is there any additional fleet requirements on the back of the expansion of the crusher agglomeration circuit or are you pretty good on that basis?

James Voorhees

I'll pass that on to Tom to give us some more detail.

Thomas Fudge

Yeah, Mike, obviously as we ramped up the mine production we had to bring in some additional units for haulage and for loading they are on site and it's gone pretty seamlessly.

Mike Parkin

Okay. And are those units were you -- did you lease those or just making the rate payment?

James Voorhees

We’re actually renting them, part of a contract.

Mike Parkin

Okay.

James Voorhees

We have contract mining at the site. Well that's not correct. Actually we have a contract unit. It’s our operator that's running them.

Mike Parkin

Okay. And then just one thing to kind of make sure numbers are kind of a line for fourth quarter. Is there any major outages planned at any of the operations in the fourth quarter, mill maintenance or whatever?

Thomas Fudge

Yeah, Mike I'll take that one and actually we had a really great thing happened in October. We were normally scheduled to take care of some mill liner changes at Bell Creek and the guys get in there and they're able to do all four segments in the time that normally takes about two. So we have no major scheduled downtime in November, December so that's another reason why we're pretty bullish on what we're going to be able to produce in the fourth quarter.

Mike Parkin

Okay. All right, good stuff. Thanks guys.

James Voorhees

Thanks, Mike.

James Voorhees

Thank you, operator and thanks everyone for your questions. Before we go, I just want to reemphasize that with the majority of our capital spend behind us and the two expansion projects nearly complete we have an exciting fourth quarter ahead of us laying the foundation for execution of our 2019 growth plan.

Thank you all very much for your time this morning.

