Invest Like A Pension Fund With Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Investment Thesis

Pension fund managers from around the world have been adding to their infrastructure holdings because they understand that this asset class is key to delivering on their clients' retirement cash flow goals. Infrastructure investments offer: long-term stable cash flow, predictability, inflation protection, diversification and capital appreciation. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) provides individual retail investors a unique opportunity to benefit from exposure to a globally diversified set of infrastructure assets in their own retirement portfolios. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners owns high quality infrastructure assets that offer both recurring revenue and organic growth. Brookfield has a tremendous track record of delivering outsized returns to unitholders.

Since 2008, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has achieved an average annual return of 15% while growing its distribution at a CAGR of 11%. With Brookfield's 19% CAGR in FFO (Funds from Operations) and the capital discipline it has demonstrated, it is well positioned to continue growing its distribution and funding the acquisition of valuable assets. Currently, BIP is trading near its 12-month low, making its current valuation a compelling buying opportunity. Owning infrastructure investments is a core component of any retirement portfolio, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is an accessible and efficient way to add this lucrative asset class to a retirement portfolio.

Source: Brookfield

About the Company

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is a world leader in owning, operating and developing global infrastructure. Under its parent company Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), which owns a 30% stake, this alternative asset manager invests in infrastructure assets around the globe. Focusing on high quality assets in sectors with high barriers to entry and vital demand inelasticity, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners focuses on five key sectors: Energy, Transport, Communications Infrastructure, Utilities and Sustainable Resources. Brookfield has 115 years of experience managing infrastructure assets on 5 continents and currently has $32B in assets under management.

Source: Brookfield

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners owns assets as diverse: as Indian pipelines, US and South American Data Centers, French Telecommunications infrastructure, Australian Container Terminals, Brazilian Toll Roads, UK Utilities and significant natural gas transmission networks. This diversity across geography and sector in high value assets creates significant free cash flow for Brookfield. With a focus on acquiring long term assets when they are out of favor, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is one of the few publicly traded pure play infrastructure investment companies in the world. This unique investment vehicle enables retail investors to own an interest in real assets through a world class portfolio of geographically diversified businesses. Like its parent company BAM, the hallmark of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' style is a contrarian tilt and a disciplined capital approach that favours selling assets opportunistically and redeploying the capital for high returns.

The Role of Infrastructure in a Retirement Portfolio

A growing number of workers in the United States don't have access to an employer pension plan or 401(k). Growth in the gig economy has led to employers favoring contract style work over traditional employment models that offer retirement benefits. Even for workers that do have access to a retirement savings plan, many will still need to save outside of their plan to fund retirement as many plans around the world are currently underfunded.

Source: CNBC

Infrastructure offers pension funds moderate return for moderate risk. These are long term, predictable, stable sources of cash where demand and utilization is almost certain. According to Forbes, the value of infrastructure over the long term is less correlated to acute economic trends or transient market conditions compared other investments, offering investors more stability. Given the large scale of capital required to fund infrastructure and the long life of these assets, returns on infrastructure projects factor in a premium for illiquidity. Infrastructure investments often come with some kind of government backing, either demand for usage through long-term contracts or support for the system in some way, in many cases, guaranteeing a virtual monopoly for that product in the market place.

Pension funds around the world have been adding infrastructure to their portfolios. In 2016, 185 large pension funds had infrastructure investments in their portfolios, up 36% from the year previous. In the wake of the global financial crisis, countries around the world found themselves short of cash and have struggled to invest in critical energy, water and transportation projects that are crucial for economic growth. According to the Financial Times, McKinsey & Co., the consultancy, estimates that $57tn is needed globally by 2030 to finance infrastructure projects. Both in the developing and developed world, governments have been unable to finance the required infrastructure investments on their own. The shortage in public funds has led to an opportunity for private firms to earn lucrative returns by providing capital for here infrastructure requirements.

According to 2017 paper published by JPMorgan, Infrastructure has a strong track record that highlights its potential to enhance returns and mitigate risk as part of a broader portfolio. JPMorgan explains that institutional investors seek infrastructure in their portfolios to offer diversification, inflation protection and yield. Globally, infrastructure as an asset class is still underweight in most portfolios, the growing demand for this asset class will continue to increase the value for its underlying assets. In addition to diversification and a hedge against inflation, infrastructure offers investors stable and growing cash flows. As evidence of its stability, during the financial crisis, the MSCI Global Quarterly Infrastructure Asset Index's year-over-year total return was negative for only a single quarter, and the asset class' cumulative decline never exceeded 2%.

Source: JPMorgan

As interest rates have fallen over the last decade so have the values of infrastructure projects. This has left the valuations of many infrastructure assets looking attractive. As interest rates rise, so too will the value of these assets suggesting that at this time near the bottom for interest rates is an optimal time to invest in this asset class for the long term. Institutional investors and pension funds are poised to benefit from a growing weighting of infrastructure in their portfolios. Individual investors, planning their own retirement can take advantage of all the upside that these institutional investors see. Enter Brookfield infrastructure Partners L.P.

A Formula for Cash Flow Growth

Organic growth is funded by operating cash flow and new investment activities are funded by mature asset sales and capital market issues. In this way, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners can generate significant free cash flow while growing the net asset base. For every dollar of FFO, Brookfield uses 20% for capex, 15% for recurring growth and earmarks ~65% to return to unitholders through distribution. Historical capex maintenance has been 18%, while recurring capex invested in accretive growth projects has been approximately 15% of FFO. BIP is currently funding over $2B in growth projects, 50% of this will be debt funded over the next 24-36 months. Of this $800M will be recurring, $1.2B will be large scale expansions, including fiber to the home roll-outs, smart meter expansions and a buildout of the Brazilian electrical transmission infrastructure. Employing this model has enabled FFO from operations to grow at an impressive CAGR of 19% between 2009 and 2018.

Source: Brookfield

A combination of equity issues and recycling capital has funded mergers and acquisitions as well as large scale expansions. Capital recycling and capital discipline are important tenants for all members of the Brookfield group of companies. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners does an excellent job of acquiring out of favor assets, enabling operations to make improvements, developing their cash flow potential and then selling them off when they reach maturity. Many firms are good at developing and improving assets, Brookfield is excellent at identifying underperforming or undervalued assets and acquiring them, sometimes with a contrarian perspective. What really sets Brookfield apart though is knowing when to divest mature assets. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will not hesitate to sell their crown jewels if they believe the capital can be better deployed to an acquisition that offers more accretive potential. BIP will look to exchange assets in an effort to maximize internal rate of return to realize value for the capital invested.

Source: Brookfield

A recent example of this principle in action was the divestiture of Transelec, a Chilean transmission asset. This mature business offering ~2-3% growth and 7% FFO yield was sold with the proceeds deployed for acquisitions in Enbridge's (ENB) Western Canadian midstream business offering 5-7% growth and 11% FFO yield. In order to ensure that BIP has the flexibility to pounce when opportunities come up, the firm maintains a substantial amount of liquidity. Brookfield allocates approximately $2.5B in corporate liquidity to ensure that deals can proceed quickly and smoothly. This kind of capital discipline has enabled Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to divest mature assets when returns are maximized, not when cash is needed.

BIP's tendency to sell low growth assets to fuel acquisitions instead of issuing new equity has benefited the firm and its unit holders significantly over BIP's history. Using a combination of these two cash raising options has prevented the dilution of EPS that can occur in equity issues and has kept Brookfield focused on cash flow growth. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners estimates that for new investments the company can achieve 8%-unit growth through capital recycling versus 5% on equity issues. According to Brookfield CEO, Sam Pollock:

"We generate essentially 5%-unit growth per unit growth if we invest $1.5 billion of capital that we fund by raising equity in the markets at about today's share price. If, however, we can raise $1.5 billion from selling assets at an 8% IRR, we can improve our per unit growth by about 3% up to 8%. And if you think about that over a long period of time and how that compounds, this is another big driver of value."

Since 2008, BIP has demonstrated the success of this model by selling 10 different businesses. The average holding period for each of these was 8 years and resulted in a ~25% IRR and $3.3B in cash proceeds. Over the next 5 years, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners expects to generate approximately $5B from capital recycling. The results from this approach of capital discipline and capital recycling have been extremely positive, suggesting that management has been effective at adding significant value.

Source: Brookfield

Distribution Growth

Since 2008, Brookfield has grown its distribution at a compound annual rate of 11%. The company has paid out an average of 65% of FFO between 2013 and 2017, with the distribution policy targeting a payout ratio of 60-70% of FFO. The current ratio is on the high side at 82% of FFO, or 72% when the impact of foreign exchange is removed. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a stated target of 5-9% distribution growth annually with the most recent increase at 8%. This cash flow growth is underpinned by rising volumes on midstream assets and transportation networks as well as by inflation indexing across the core businesses. New acquisitions will help fuel future cash flow growth as well. Two examples of recent investments include: Enercare, a North American residential infrastructure business as well as NorthRiver a natural gas mid-stream asset. FFO yield on these two assets is expected to exceed 10% offering an indication that cash flow from acquisitions will more than exceed future distribution growth.

Source: Brookfield

Results & Valuation

On Brookfield Infrastructure's recent Investor Day in September 2018, the company noted strong organic growth from its businesses with 'same-store' FFO up 9.1%. On November 2nd, 2018, Brookfield announced more positive Q3 results. The firm has continued to close on a number of acquisitions and focused heavily on building out its natural gas transmission assets. For the third quarter, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners announced FFO of $278M or $0.71/unit. This result although still positive, was hampered by currency impact. When considered on a currency constant basis, this result was an 8% year over year increase in FFO. For the 9 months ending September 2018, FFO was $905M up 5.6% from $857M in 2017. YTD net income for 2018 is $339M up from $32M in 2017. In the same period, Brookfield Infrastructure was able to reduce its net debt by almost $1.2B, a reduction of 12.3%. One of the highlights from the third quarter results worth noting is that Brookfield's energy transportation business showed impressive growth for the period with EBITDA and FFO coming in at $73M and $59M, respectively, versus $62M and $49M in 2017. This is notable as this business is also the area that has received the largest share of Brookfield's most recent investments.

Source: Reuters

Analysts maintain a high conviction buy/outperform rating, with 2 buy ratings, 9 outperforms and one hold. Of the 12 analysts with one-year price targets, the consensus of $46, suggests an upside of almost 17%, for a total return of 21.4%. With units of BIP down from their 12-month highs of $46.88, the current price looks like an attractive entry point.

Risk Analysis

One of the drawbacks of BIPs significant and diverse geographical footprint is its exposure to currency risk. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners noted that in Q3 2018, weakness in the Brazilian Real as well as lower rates on the Australian dollar and Great Britain pound hedge contracts have contributed to a revenue reduction of approximately $40M. The relative strength of the US dollar may continue to add uncertainty and risk to earnings. Equally, country specific risks in Brazil and Chile could lead to currency fluctuations with an impact on earnings. With the Brazilian elections now passed and a new hedging strategy in place for some of Brookfield's South American operations, this concern should be effectively mitigated. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a goal of earning 80-85% of FFO in $US or $US hedged currency. Despite the overall market volatility of Q3, BIP's cash flow remained unaffected as most assets are of the highest and offer regulated or contracted cash flow. Not only are Brookfield's cash flows diversified by business, they are also well diversified by region, with no more than 30% of FFO derived from any one continent. Joint Ventures contribute up to 30% of FFO which helps pool operating risks with partners.

Investor Takeaways

Every investor should consider adding infrastructure investments to a retirement portfolio for: long term stable cash flow, inflation protection, diversification and capital appreciation. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers retail investors an accessible and efficient way to own a diversified portfolio of high quality real assets that offer organic growth and recurring revenue. Brookfield's management adds significant value to the company by employing a best in class capital allocation model that has achieved 19% CAGR in FFO and an average annual return of 15% since 2008 through an emphasis on capital discipline and strategic asset sales.

With a current yield of 4.76% and a commitment to grow the distribution 5-9% annually, investors can have confidence that Brookfield's underlying real assets will produce growing cash flow for retirement portfolios. BIP is trading near its 12-month low, making its current valuation a compelling buying opportunity. This company combines premier assets, great management and an impressive track record of delivering strong returns. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners should be a core holding in any retirement portfolio. With a fair value estimate of $46, it is attractive at these levels and offers an upside of almost 17%, for a total return of 21.4%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP, BAM, ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.