SEMAFO's (SEMFF) CEO Benoit Desormeaux on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John Jentz – Vice-President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Benoit Desormeaux – President and Chief Executive Officer

Sylvain Duchesne – Vice-President-Engineering and Construction

Patrick Moryoussef – Vice-President-Mining Operations

Brock Salier – Sprott

Kerry Smith – Haywood Securities

Steve Parsons – Private Investor

Michael Gray – Macquarie

Don DeMarco – NBF

Andy GBOKA – Bellevue Asset Management

Thank you, operator. Good morning. Members of the SEMAFO management team joining me today for the call are Benoit Desormeaux, President and Chief Executive Officer; Martin Milette, Chief Financial Officer; Sylvain Duchesne, Vice-President, Engineering & Construction; Patrick Moryoussef, Vice-President, Mining Operations; and Richard Roy, Vice-President, Exploration.

With that said, I will now turn the call over to Benoit Desormeaux for the presentation portion of the call, followed by a Q&A session. Benoit?

Benoit Desormeaux

Thank you, John. And good morning everyone. Thank you for joining SEMAFO’s Q3 2018 operating and financial results conference call. This was a key quarter for us operationally and we entered the year and our results were solid. We had Boungou commercial production on September 1 on time and on budget. Mana delivered a stable operating performance. Combined this led to a total gold production in Q3 of 58,000 ounces and all in sustaining costs, of $1,000 thousand per ounce, which excludes 12,000 ounces in pre commercial production from Boungou.

In addition, development of the Siou underground access ramp began in line with our plan. We achieved commercial production at Boungou effective September 1. In the month, we produced 10,500 ounces processing 3,450 tonnes per day at an average grade of 3.96 g/t. The grade is in line with the reserve model. The ramp up is going to plan with production increasing over the fourth quarter as the plant is expected to process at the nominal design capacity or 4,000 tonnes per day. We will be mining in higher grade zones and plant recovery rates will increase.

Mana continuous to overrate the plan delivering production of 47,700 ounces in the quarter. As grade increased quarter-over-quarter to 2.5 grams per ton while a recovery average 92%. Year-to-date we have to do still 150,000 ounces, positioning us for meeting our 2018 production guidance as Boungou wrap up in the fourth quarter.

Revenue raised $60.8 million in the quarter and our average realized selling price was $1,205 per ounce. The all-in sustaining cost was $1,000 per ounce in the quarter. Given the full quarter contribution of Boungou, we expect the all-in sustaining cost to trend lower in the fourth quarter.

We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet. At the end of the quarter, we have $109 million cash. During the quarter, we generated $21 million in operating cash flow after completing construction of Boungou within the $231 million budget.

Sustaining capital expenditures reached $17 million in the quarter, mostly driven by stripping cost at Mana.

As previously mentioned development of Siou underground commenced in the quarter in line with our schedule. Key achievements during the period were the mobilization of our contractor on site and completion of the portal. On the permitting side, all was processing to plan, the ESIA study was filed in August, public hearings are completed and we anticipate receiving the mining permit by year end.

With Boungou now on stream and development of Siou underground proceeding to plan, we are well-positioned to generate strong cash flow and robust returns to our shareholders.

On the exploration front and RC drill program in the quarter followed up a recently identified zone called Osaanpalo, located in the Tawori area 4 kilometers from Boungou. A number of significant results were obtained including 1 meter at 17 grams per tonne and 5 meters at 1.88 grams per tonne. Follow-up drilling will be assessed once we have received file [indiscernible] by our full set of results.

Drilling has just resumed after the rain season on the second area at Boungou located on the Dangou permit 30 kilometers northeast of the mine. We will be focusing our follow-up efforts on better defining the Baali zone, where current information suggests the subvertical zone of gabbro and basalt.

At Mana regional, drilling resumed after the rain season at the zone called Doumakélé, located 25 kilometers from the mill. The drill program has the objective of better defining the zone where significant essay results were obtained earlier in the year.

In closing, I'd like to highlight the progress we have made towards achieving this year's goals. We said we were going to successfully complete construction, commissioning and commercial production at Boungou on time and on budget by the third quarter, and we did. We said we’d begin development of Siou underground in the third quarter, and we did. Achievement of those milestones lays the foundation for doubling consolidated production and operating cash flow while reducing costs.

Operator, I would like to now open up the line for Q&A session.

Good morning. Thanks for your time. Quick question on the ramp up at Boungou. You've got sort of the high 3 grams coming into the mill at the moment and we saw you trading some low grade material. Are your expectation is to hit reserve grade i.e., sort of 4 and 5 [indiscernible] upgrade ramp up aggressively over the next year?

Benoit Desormeaux

We lost a bit in your questions at the end, but just to answer the first part of it. 3.96 is really close to reserve grade. I think the reserve grade at the Boungou is 4.15, but, yes, we're expecting to increase it over the fourth quarter as we're going to reach some higher grade zones. Our plan was to of course, tweak everything as the planned before processing our grade, but our plan was to increase it when we announced the guidance at the beginning of the year. So what we're expecting is, yes, the grades to go higher than the reserve grade. But I’ve missed the last part of your question.

No, you've covered that well. And just on recovery as well, you mentioned that recovery will increase, you sold 90% there, again, from what you've seen so far. Are you still expecting recoveries in that sort of 93% range in your body?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes, that's not an issue. So the recovery rate will increase as well as the grade is increasing, but that's definitely not a concern for us.

Perfect. And just a quick one on exploration. You've got a variety of Greenfield and Brownfield program going. What should we expect in terms of next year's reserve? Is the exploration program looking for additional resources or should we expect some reserve replacement to come in the annual updates?

Benoit Desormeaux

In terms – the main – the purpose of the program was not really to increase reserve, I don't think we will have time and that wasn't the main purpose of the program this year. That was more to identify new resources where we could then define reserves next year. But the targets we had were fairly recent targets. So it's not – it’s a question. We don't have time and that was not the plan for this year.

Got you. And a final one, if I may, on Mana. Are you still expecting to halt production from the Siou to facilitate the Fofina, the underground mining or will Siou continue to provide some ore through the underground construction?

Benoit Desormeaux

No, it is planned that Siou will continue providing some ore while we are developing the underground. Today it's this situation with mine. We've stopped mining some ore, I think it's somewhere in July. We've processed some Siou still in August, but now we're only stripping, but we're still in activity in terms of pits while even if we're developing the underground. So next year we're expecting as well some ore to come from Siou while we're developing the underground.

Thanks operator. Hi, Ben.

Hi, Kerry.

Could you tell me how much CapEx or what the CapEx might be in Q4 between various assets and how much the total might be?

Benoit Desormeaux

I’ll ask Duchesne Kerry to answer that.

Sylvain Duchesne

Kerry, you see on the MD&A on note 8, we have in the cash flow, we added mine sustaining, stripping, and you can compare that to the budget. So just at Mana Mine what is sustaining weather budget up stand we are at 5.7 at the end of September. So the remaining four stripping at Mana we all had 32 and we added budget of 44, so another 12 in the fourth quarter. We have a three of sustaining capital at Boungou as a budget for Q4. And we have some stripping outside at we have approximately $10 million to o in Q4 like Boungou quarter stripping cost.

Kerry Smith

Okay, great. And what sort of grade are you kind of expecting in some of the block model at Boungou in Q4, may be you said it would be higher than reserve grade, but kindly can you give me some sort of magnitude?

Sylvain Duchesne

You have to understand Kerry that the grade we’re mining is not exactly the grade we are processing because we're mining ore at faster pace than what we can process. So we're processing the higher grade portion of what we mine. That was part of the mine plan for the first three years as we were building up a huge stockpile. But what we're expecting to have based on black model in the fourth quarter, and something that is allowing us to maintain guidance is that, we are looking to process higher than five grams in the fourth quarter, on average.

Sylvain Duchesne

Yes. So the mining will not be at that grade. The grade of the mining will be lower than that.

Right, okay. I got it. And just on the development for Siou, I know there’s a little bit over 5,000 meters of development that has to done as part of the plan. But how much of that development has to be done before you actually start first gold pour in early 2020? I'm just thinking about how many meters a day if they are going to need to complete the work?

Patrick Moryoussef

Hi, Kerry this is Patrick speaking. We have about 5,600 meters to complete. I'd say to – we're looking at full production by Q1 2020. We're averaging about 4.1 meters per day per shift, almost eight meters per day. So if you look in the course of the year, something like 300 meters per month. Almost 3,000 meters remaining.

Okay, okay. And do have to do – sorry Patrick do you have to do all of that especially while you’ve done some of that 5,600 meters already. But I think there was 5,250 last. Do you have to do all that before first gold pour? Or is some of that push task for gold pour?

Patrick Moryoussef

Already in 2019 we had projected some ore to the stem from the development. I believe in our February press release, we had about 65,000 tonnes coming from underground into 2019. So that is still in the plan, but we're looking at probably increasing the development rate to bring it up almost 12 meters per day and to see, if could access the ore a bit quicker in our plan.

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes, so far Kerry, the development goes very well. So we're trying to speed it up if we can bring more ore like Patrick said, that we had in our on original plan, of course, we will do it because it makes a huge difference. The average grade of Siou, of course, is above 5 grams so that would be welcomed in the plant as much as we can next year.

Right, okay. I was just a bit nervous over 5,000 meters that would be sort of over nine meters a day of development you need if you had to get it all done before first quarter, that was all I was wondering about.

Benoit Desormeaux

Like Patrick said, we're receiving 12 meters a day on daily basis.

Right. Well I thought you said 8 meters a day. Did I misunderstand Patrick then?

Benoit Desormeaux

No he said we're looking at eight but these days we were achieving 12.

I see, okay. Sorry, I missed that. Okay, great. And then just on the guidance for all in sustaining costs, you’re at $900 million to $940 million, the nine months have been over $1,000 million, obviously, Q4 will be better, but are you still confident that you'll hit even the high-end of that guidance scenario?

Benoit Desormeaux

This is what we're targeting, of course, with first three quarters with that. We're still aiming for guidance. As you’ve said, we're looking more for the upper-end. But based on what we see and what we have, especially as you can imagine, Boungou will have a huge contribution in fourth quarter. So we're still aiming for that.

Okay. Okay, great. And just a last question on the ESIA that you need for Siou. You're expecting that sometime in Q4. If that gets delayed, as I remember, with your exploration permit you're allowed to do all of your development, but the only thing you can't do is actually run the mill. Is that right?

Benoit Desormeaux

That's right. But the ESIA has all been filed already. It's been accepted. We have to go through the permission at [indiscernible], which is the last step before receiving the verdict. This is planned for somewhere in November, so we don't see any issues and we don't see any reason why would not get it. If it's not, again, at the end of the year, it will be early in the next year. But as you’ve said, it's not preventing us out anything apart from processing some ores. So that's not an issue.

Right. Okay. Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Thank you, Kerry.

Yes. My question is, is management receiving accurate intelligence as for the future stability and security of the political situation regarding the operating theater of the company? And if so, do you foresee any risks related to this going forward? Thank you. Mercy.

Benoit Desormeaux

Steve Parsons

Yes, a political situation in relationship with the various governments there.

Benoit Desormeaux

Okay. So far the information we have, there's nothing that is creating ores for us. We don't see why there would be any surprise on that end. Whether there would be changes? I don't think it would create any negative impact on what we do in country. So I don't think there is an issue on that side. The information we have is, there is some pressure on the government on different aspects, but nothing to create us any issues. But other than that we've been through different governments, different situation in country, but that never affected the mine or stability agreement, and that kind of stopped. If I answered all your of question?

Okay. Thank you.

Yes. Good Morning, Benoit and team. On back to Siou underground, that was great color you provided to Kerry’s question. Just wondering what your cost per meter right now is on your ramp up?

Patrick Moryoussef

Hi, Michael, this is Patrick. In the DFS we were close to 3,200 cost per meter and that was all inclusive cost. And I'd say, today we're pretty much close to that since the contract we've established with AUMS, our contract that was in line with the DFS. So I would take about 3,200 per meter for the development cost.

Okay. Thanks very much, Patrick. And then onto Boungou. I take it that the Vertimill is performing well, given you’re ramping up towards 4,000 tonnes per day in the relatively short-term. Just wanted to confirm that you're getting the grinding sizes down towards 63 microns that you had in the DFS.

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. So, Michael, this is so far an easy target. So we are achieving these days something like 88% at 63 microns. So we're even better than what we were looking for. So, of course, we're not today at the design throughput, but like you said, the Vertimill is working properly. That's the least of our concern. There was lots of skeptical people in Vertimill at the beginning. We've been very conservative putting some vibrating screen at the entry of the Vertimill. And maybe we've been too conservative on that side, so we have to – we add over the last month to increase the size of the vibrating screen, because the material that was going through Vertimill was too small.

So we have a lot of flexibility today on the Vertimill. We're a bit short on the SAG mill, so this is what our teams are working is to remove the bottleneck that is on the SAG mill to transfer some charge to use the energy that is available at the Vertimill level. So that’s not a concern. That’s a reason why – the recovery so far is not a concern, right size is not a concern, we're just trying to change some charges from SAG mill to the Vertimill. Small adjustments we are looking at different things, but it's not a big concern.

Are you suggesting you might be able to push the Vertimill beyond the 4,000 tonnes per day?

Benoit Desormeaux

Nothing up to date, but I won't say that before we achieve the 4,000 tonnes, and that we have removed the bottleneck from the SAG. But that is definitely something that we will be working on. So today, the average, like I said, in SAG the average was close to 3,500. Sometimes, we're achieving 4,000. It's a question of do you think that level continuously. And to do that, this is why we have to take some charge from the SAG mill to the Vertimill, because we still have some flexibility.

At the end, we'll see what we can achieve, but so far so good.

Okay, thanks very much.

Thank you.

Thank you operator. Gentlemen, with regard to Boungou and the strip ratio, I see you're couple months into mining Boungou now. And is the ore body opening up as you expected? I see the operating strip ratio in Q3 was seven and can we expect the similar operating strip ratio in Q4?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes it will be the same. It is fairly a fixed operational strip. Everything above seven to one is accounted for as caps or lite stripping. So you can expect to have similar figure in the fourth quarter. We are though increasing the mining place, the mining contractor AMS received a new equipment, one excavator, six new trucks on site in October. So we are now increasing the mining pace. So if you look in September, what we moved, I think, we’ve moved something like 1.5 million tonnes. So we are increasing in the fourth quarter to a level of 2.2 million tonnes, 2.3 million tonnes a month.

Okay great. Thanks. That’s all from me.

Thank you.

Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you very much for the call. I have a couple of questions. The first one, with ore grade improving in the coming quarters at Mana, do you think that the mine can get back to production level comfortably above the 55,000 tonnes over the coming quarters? So that's the first question.

Second question on the financial expenses with the DNF capitalized interest related to the investments of the Boungou mine, what will be the total financial expenses that you would expect for Q4 and maybe FY 2019 if you can disclose it?

And the last question is on the CapEx. Can you please provide us with some guidance regarding the CapEx in 2019 and 2020? Maybe split between maintenance and development CapEx. Thank you very much.

Benoit Desormeaux

Okay. To answer the first part of your question, in terms of the grade at Mana, the grade at Mana is not planned to improve in the fourth quarter as that we no longer have Siou. The main seat will be Wona so that was part of our plan. The grade will increase at the mill in the coming years, of course, as we will be in the Siou underground.

Okay.

Benoit Desormeaux

If you look at 43-101 report, we issued in February, we're looking at getting back to above 40,000 ounces a year starting in 2020.

Okay, okay.

Benoit Desormeaux

In terms of financial expenses, we are looking at $1.4 million that's for the fourth quarter. And the capital expenditures, you are asking for 2019 and 2020, we cannot much comment on this because we are in the budget process for 2019. So we don't know exactly what will be capitalized stripping and all that. But, again, if you go in our 43-101 report we’ve issued in February of 2018, there is some estimation that we had at the beginning of 2018, and Siou as well as the CapEx from the underground were supposed to be slipped [ph]. We are pretty much on it so it was $14.5 million this year, $37 million. But if you want to have a better idea of sustaining and stripping even today we're in budget process. I don't have more accurate figure, but if you go into 43-101, you have that kind of information.

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thank you.

I'd like to take this opportunity to remind listeners that our Q3 2018 MD&A and financial statements are available on our website or SEDAR. The audio webcast of this conference call will also be available for a replay on our webcast for a period of 30 days. I would like to mention that our 2018 annual financial operating results are currently scheduled for publication on are about March 5, 2019. Thank you, and have a good day.

