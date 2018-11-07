Daseke: Out-Of-Favor, Underfollowed, And Materially Undervalued

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) offers investors an opportunity to earn perhaps 2x the current price as its highly incentivized management team executes a viable growth strategy in a small but overlooked niche of the transportation and logistics market. The stock is down more than 50% from its highs reached in late 2017, despite exceptional financial performance and continued execution on its organic and inorganic growth initiatives. Based on conservative estimates and management guidance, I believe the shares are worth at least $12 today with additional upside as the company continues to scale and execute its value-creation plan.

Source: Yahoo Finance Historical Data

Background and Opportunity

Daseke, founded in 2008 by Don Daseke, is North America’s largest pure-play open deck carrier. The company operates through two segments: flatbed solutions and specialized solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment, and the Specialized Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass, and high-security cargo solutions. Daseke derives most of its revenues from its Specialized Solutions segment.

Daseke has an attractive end-market revenue mix that is well-diversified amongst a highly referenceable and blue-chip customer base. No customer represents more than 10% of sales and the ten largest customers have decades-long relationships with Daseke, resulting in minimal customer concentration and diversified revenue exposure.

Don Daseke has grown the company from $30M in revenue and $6M in EBITDA in 2009 to an estimated $1.5B in revenue and $170M in Adj. EBITDA in 2018, which translates to a 55% revenue CAGR and 45% EBITDA CAGR since inception. This has all been achieved with only 3% market share of the estimated TAM for the open-deck transportation and logistics industry. The company has realized this exceptional growth by methodically rolling up the industry, with 17 M&A deals since 2009. The volume of M&A deals has resulted in leverage of about 3.5x Adj. EBITDA, but I believe the company will be able to deleverage its balance sheet from the robust cash flows that its asset-light business generates.

In February 2017, Daseke went public via a SPAC with Hennessy Capital in an effort to accelerate the pace of the industry roll-up by obtaining access to the capital markets. The stock traded above $14/share before a botched equity offering sent the relatively illiquid stock down more than 40% to ~$8/share and change in February of 2018.

The stock has plummeted along with the broader market over the past month to around $6/share, creating an asymmetric risk/reward investment opportunity for value investors. The stock is materially undervalued with highly attractive growth prospects along with a management team that is strongly aligned to maximize shareholder value, as Don Daseke owns ~30% of the outstanding shares of Daseke which means a substantial portion of his personal net worth is tied to the future success of the business.

Management Team with Meaningful Equity Ownership

Owner-operators like Don Daseke focus on long-term value-creation rather than short term price fluctuations. If you are like me, you favor businesses that are led by their founder and executives that all have meaningful equity ownership in the company's stock. Daseke is a prime example of an an owner-operator business with the founder owning about 30% of the outstanding shares. Owner-operators such as Don Daseke focus on generating long-term returns on invested capital and are willing to embrace quarterly earnings volatility to do what is best for the future of the company. Don Daseke has delivered exceptional results each quarter with a consistent and coherent message to shareholders. I am willing to put my faith in the Daseke management team because I believe in the power of founder-led businesses that have meaningful equity ownership.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Dan Daseke had this to say on the 3Q 2018 Earnings Conference Call:

Finally, I would like to take a moment to address the current price of Daseke stock which in our opinion is dramatically undervalued. The value of our stock is of course of great importance to me and the entire Daseke management team. Remember that 100% of our senior management and board of directors are investors and I personally have many friends and family invested in Daseke. Beyond that, almost all of our CEOs of our operating companies have chosen to invest significantly in this company. All of those groups have invested in Daseke because we're all believers in the long term value of the company. That value is not reflected in today's price.We understand and appreciate how important this is. Scott, will speak more about this in his remarks, but I also wanted to highlight at this point and assure you that we are aligned and focused on improving the equity value of this company -Don Daseke, Chairman and CEO

Source: Bloomberg Terminal Earnings Transcripts

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Don Daseke has not sold a single share since the IPO and has a unique earn-out structure that is actually tied to reaching certain stock price thresholds and EBITDA targets in 2018 and 2019. In the merger agreement filed by Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, as a part of the merger consideration, Daseke Stockholders are entitled to receive up to 15M additional shares if:

(NYSE:I) the annualized Adjusted EBITDA (giving effect to acquisitions and as defined in the Merger Agreement) of Daseke and its subsidiaries for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019 is at least $140 million, $170 million and $200 million, respectively, and (II) the closing share price of Hennessy Capital common stock [DSKE] is at least $12.00, $14.00 and $16.00 for any 20 trading days within any consecutive 30-trading day period during the fiscal years ending December 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Source: Form DEFA14A, Hennessey Capital Acquisition Corp. II

The earn-out structure is unique in that it actually is based on the stock price reaching certain thresholds, and in my opinion, this was what the company executives and insiders saw as being a reasonable stock price target for the company. The EBITDA target will be reached if management guidance stands firm at 170M for 2018, and the stock traded for $14+ per share in the first weeks of January 2018 before falling off a cliff in February. If this is any indication of management's views on the value of the stock, I see the stock realistically reaching $16/share by the end of 2019, which is nearly 3x the current price.

Management has a unique incentive to maximize shareholder value as efficiently as possible as to salvage the merger consideration pursuant to the definitive agreement. Investors have a great opportunity to benefit from this attractive earn-out structure by purchasing the stock at a price that is a fraction of the price threshold for FY 2019.

Daseke is a leader in the large and growing open-deck transportation and logistics industry. According to the company, the open-deck industry is supported by favorable tailwinds and they see this trend continuing for the foreseeable future. Specifically, revenue rates per mile have been increasing and are expected to continue increasing for both the flatbed and specialized solutions segments, which is a significant driver for revenue and EBITDA Growth in 2019. For the flatbed segment, rates were up 10% per mile for the flatbed segment and 31% year-over year for the specialized segment for 3Q 2018. The specialized segment caters to a niche segment of the broader industry, and customers are less sensitive to price increases due to the highly specialized nature of the service, and Daseke is able to generate higher margins for the specialized segment. Specialized solutions have been increasing as a percentage of total sales as management has been focused on making strategic acquisitions of specialized transportation providers and has made this a priority in their M&A strategy. These investments in specialized M&A should prove to be accretive as the company integrates these businesses and captures a larger portion of the overall market.

Source: Daseke 3Q 2018 Earnings Presentation

Excluding acquisitions, the company grew at 18% solely on an organic basis, which is indicative of the operational efficiency and scalability of the business and management's ability to successfully execute a high-growth strategy while creating shareholder value at the same time.

Source: Factset Fundamentals

Source: Factset Fundamentals

Relative to the industry averages for Transportation and Logistics providers, Daseke trades below every industry vertical all while growing at a substantially higher clip than the majority of players in the industry. I do not think that the market is placing an appropriate valuation on the robust growth Daseke has experienced and I simply see an out-of-favor and underfollowed company that is executing on all fronts to grow and create shareholder value. The short-term upside alone is attractive and when considered with the long-term prospects for the business and its roll-up strategy, the stock has the potential to compound per-share-value at a superior clip and I believe that eventually the stock price will reflect the underlying fundamentals of the business.

The open deck transportation and logistics market is highly fragmented, and most companies have less than 100 trucks according to management. Most of Daseke's competitors are mom-and-pops that are facing increasingly different regulatory conditions and Daseke has utilized its scale and capital sources to acquire many targets for discounted transaction prices. The company practices a very disciplined M&A strategy and does not participate in broad sell-side auctions, so many transactions are conducted as private negotiations, which effectively creates a public/private market arbitrage scenario since many similar acquisitions are executed at much higher transaction multiples than the ones Daseke has pursued and executed successfully. Daseke has a management team that prioritizes shrewd capital allocation which I believe will be beneficial to shareholder value as these disciplined investments produce superior returns that will drive share price appreciation in the near-term in addition to the long-term as they scale their margins and strengthen their competitive advantage through strategic M&A and organic growth in the existing business.

Valuation and Price Target

For simplicity, all calculations and analyses are consistent with a stock price of $6/share, and net debt of $650M, preferred stock of $65M, and 65M in-the-money shares outstanding, as of the quarter ended 9/30/2018.

On a relative basis, Daseke has posted above-average growth and profitability than a peer group comprised of logistics providers, primarily those with asset-light business models. A sum of parts valuation for the flatbed and specialized solutions segments is not entirely valid given that Daseke is the only pure-play open deck carrier and offers a differentiated level of service for both of its operating segments. Its mix of asset-light and asset-heavy businesses provides enhanced flexibility and capacity to serve the constantly changing needs of its blue-chip client base.

Source: CapIQ historical data

I assume a blended run-rate EBITDA margin of 11% which realistically could expand based on cost-cutting synergies and enhanced pricing power as it rolls up the industry and becomes the indisputable leader in the open-deck market. With a blended revenue CAGR of a modest 13% for the five-year projection period with flat margins, EBITDA would grow at a CAGR of 22% between 2018 and 2023, which is realistic considering that Daseke is the consolidator of choice in an extremely fragmented industry.

Based on a discount rate of 12% and current balance sheet data, I project a conservative price target of ~$12/share in the next 6-12 months, ~$16/share in 12-24 months, and long term price target of ~$18-20/share. On an absolute and relative basis, Daseke has extremely attractive upside potential and relatively low risk of permanent losses for the near-term and long-term.

The comparable group of companies I identified to have similar long-term economics were both logistics providers and trucking service providers, although there are not any true pure-play comparable companies given the unique and differentiated nature of Daseke's business. The median EV/EBITDA multiples were used to calculate a range of implied equity values on a per-share basis given current net debt and preferred stock balances, which are shown in the following sensitivity data tables.

Source: Factset Fundamentals

On a relative basis, I applied the range of EV/EBITDA multiples derived from the peer group, and using management guidance for 2018E EBITDA, and my own estimates made in conjunction with management commentary for 2019 EBITDA, I performed a sensitivity analysis on a range of EBITDA figures starting at $170M at the low end of the range and $210M at the high end of the range which I opine to be relatively achievable given the recent execution and performance of the company. The prospects for the share price, in my opinion, are promising and I feel confident in Don Daseke's ability to create long-term shareholder value and generate superior returns on capital investments on a long-term basis.

Source: Original

As illustrated in the preceding data tables, the stock is currently trading at a substantial discount to any appropriate valuation on an absolute and relative basis, and I am fairly confident in the upside prospects for the stock and believe the market price will soon reflect the fundamentals of the underlying business.

Conclusion

Daseke is in the very early stages of a powerful and sustainable consolidation opportunity, operating in an industry with healthy fundamentals and an experienced management team strongly aligned with shareholders. February’s dislocation has provided a great opportunity for shareholder to buy this business at an attractive valuation, with significant compounding potential over the next few years as Daseke continues executing on its strategic initiatives to accelerate growth and become the clear industry leader and open-deck carrier of choice. I believe the shares have attractive risk/reward prospects with the potential to return multiples of purchase price at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.