TPG Specialty Lending: 7.5%-Covered Yield, Special Dividends, And Upside

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) is a high-quality income vehicle for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income and want to maintain a shot at capital growth. The business development company covered its dividend with net investment income in each of the last seven quarters, and TPG Specialty Lending pays shareholders special dividends regularly, boosting their effective dividend yield. Shares sell for a premium to NAV, which can be justified, in my opinion. An investment in TSLX at today's price point yields 7.5 percent (not including special dividends).

TPG Specialty Lending - Portfolio Overview

TPG Specialty Lending has a defensively positioned debt investment portfolio. The majority of the BDC's investments (97 percent) are relatively secure first and second liens that produce interest income for the company. The remainder is made up of mezzanine and equity investments.

Here's a portfolio overview.

TPG Specialty Lending is highly diversified in terms of borrowers and moderately diversified in terms of industries. The ten largest borrowers together consolidate just over a third (35.4 percent) of all investments. Business and financial services are the two largest industries in TSLX's portfolio, accounting for 35.1 percent of investments.

TPG Specialty Lending's debt yields have remained reasonably stable over the last five quarters. The BDC's weighted-average total yield on debt and income-producing securities sat at 11.3 percent in the quarter ending September.

NII-Upside

TPG Specialty Lending has upside potential tied to its floating-rate debt investment portfolio. The Fed hiked short-term interest rates three times in 2018, and is on track to lift rates once more in December. The higher interest rates climb, the better for investment companies with floating-rate assets in their investment portfolios. 100 percent of TSLX's investments are linked to variable interest rates, setting the company up for potentially considerable NII-upside as the Fed moves along the interest rate curve.

Balance Sheet And Rising Net Asset Value

Standard & Poor's and Fitch, both two major, reputable credit agencies, rate TPG Specialty Lending BBB- while Moody's rates the company Baa3. The company is in stable financial condition and its investments were valued at $2.0 billion at the end of the September quarter (on a fair value basis).

TPG Specialty Lending has slowly, but steadily increased its net asset value per-share over time, indicating a healthily growing investment business.

Here's is TSLX's NAV per-share growth since Q1-16. Source: Achilles Research

The Quarterly Base Dividend Has A High Margin Of Dividend Safety

TPG Specialty Lending's dividend has a high degree of dividend safety. The business development company covered its dividend payout in every single quarter over the last seven quarters (average quarterly NII of $0.51/share compares against an average quarterly distribution, including supplemental dividends, of $0.44/share). The implied average NII-payout ratio is 86.8 percent. The BDC, therefore, has room to hike its quarterly dividend payout.

TPG Specialty Lending declared a stable $0.39/share base dividend for the fourth quarter and a $0.05/share special dividend for the third quarter. The base dividend's record date is December 14, 2018, and it will be paid on January 15, 2019. The special dividend's record date is November 30, 2018, and is payable on December 31, 2018.

Valuation

TPG Specialty Lending is a higher-quality BDC thanks to its defensively-positioned investment portfolio and above-average dividend coverage stats, which in turn has created a premium valuation.

Income investors seeking access to TSLX's dividend stream pay ~10.4x Q3-2018 run-rate NII and ~1.27x NAV.

Here's how TSLX compares against other higher-quality BDCs in the sector in terms of P/NAV-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

TPG Specialty Lending is vulnerable to an economic downturn, like most investment companies are. A U.S. recession would most likely trigger an increase in bankruptcies and loan defaults, which could negatively affect TPG Specialty Lending's distribution coverage stats. In such an event, management could also decide to scrap its supplemental dividends. Hence, investors are required to monitor the BDC's distribution stats on an ongoing basis.

Your Takeaway

TPG Specialty Lending is a high-quality BDC income play with a diversified, defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio providing the basis for high, recurring dividend income going forward. TPG Specialty Lending has above-average dividend coverage stats, and I judge the quarterly base distribution to have a high margin of dividend safety. The company also regularly pays variable supplemental dividends which improves the appeal of TSLX as an income vehicle. Shares are priced at a premium, which can be justified given the BDC's strong dividend coverage and shareholder-friendly distribution policy. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

