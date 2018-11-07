Tanger: Oh My Rents Are Still Increasing

Figure 1 Source

What news has people up in arms recently?

On November 5, Brad Kenagy put out another negative review of Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT). While he does admit that Tanger beat expectations, Brad declares himself unimpressed. He then goes on to reiterate what he sees as negative year-over-year trends. His stated purpose is that too many contributors on Seeking Alpha, which does include me, are bulls on Tanger and don't pay enough attention to the risks. Brad certainly does bring a lot of attention to the negatives he sees and feels are under-covered elsewhere. I think his concerns are overblown, as, for instance, I don't see that the small decline in occupancy, where the biggest decline leaves Tanger centers some 0.8% less occupied (the biggest decline in occupancy is from 96.9% to 96.1% on a year-over-year basis).

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted?

For the most part, in his article, Brad once again gives more weight to things than I think they warrant, or doesn't consider in the proper context, although he did mention a possibility of a new center that might open in 2020 which we both agree would be a positive.

However, he makes one claim, that, were it accurate, would be quite concerning. Here is the table on rents achieved on lease renewal that he presented in his article.

Figure 2 Brad's Article

He further claims,

In their supplemental presentations, Tanger has broken down leases by length only for the past three quarters and the data is clear, Tanger is getting less for long-term leases than they did a year ago.

While this is a true statement, it is very misleading. The reason that it is misleading is that Brad isn't comparing rents from the same properties, but rather from different properties. Let's look at the actual data Tanger presents.

Figure 3 Source

The green boxes, added by me, contain the important numbers. In each case, they show the rent for new leases on a group of properties (and on a method of calculating the value of rent). Notice that in all 6 boxes, the rent on the new leases is higher than the rent on the old, expiring lease. Clearly, rent is increasing not decreasing.

Some might wonder why there are two groups of rent calculations for each property grouping. That is because, for most leases, especially when they are for many years, the rent isn't fixed over the life of the lease but changes over time. Cash rent (initial rent is the cash rent value for the first lease period) is the actual payment that the tenant made (odd that it is name cash, don't know where folks came up with that). Straight-line rent is calculated by adding together all of the rent payments that will be collected under the lease, and then dividing it by the number of lease periods. This is done because it is thought to more accurately reflect the value of a lease with changing rent payments.

In the table above, you will note that the cash rent of the expiring leases is higher than the straight line rent for those same leases. This is because the first payment under those leases was lower than the straight-line rent (or essentially the average) which is lower than the final payment. For the new leases, the initial payment is lower than the straight-line payment which will be lower than the final payment.

What Brad did was compare rents from renewals in different years to each other. This is misleading because the properties involved are different. What Brad showed was not a decline in rents but rather a decline in the rate of increase in rents. In fact, for 2018 renewals, the yearly total cash rent would be ~$46 million versus ~$42 million for the comparable period in 2017. And since the expiring rents in 2017 were actually higher than those in 2018, the increase in total rent payments was larger on a dollar basis.

So, if rents were actually declining, one should see that in the numbers for rent collected (remember, the numbers for renewals are for the last 12 months, so some new rents have been paid at the new rates). Let's look at that table.

Figure 4 Source

In the table above, we can see what Tanger collected in rents for Q3 and for the first 9 months of the year for both 2018 and 2017. Given that the rent renewal figures are for leases signed in the 12 months prior to the reporting quarter, given the figures in Brad's table, he is claiming that starting in Q1 2017, Tanger has been signing leases with lower rents. If rents were actually declining, I think some indication could be found in the rent collected in the latest quarter compared to a year ago. But rents are up, and by more than a percentage point or so that one would expect for current leases having rent escalators. I think this strengthens the case that rents are not actually declining.

Brad has also been making an issue out of same center NOI declines. I think that looking only at same center NOI is too narrow, but let's look at what Tanger actually says about same center NOI.

Figure 5 Source

Same center NOI includes centers where Tanger is doing re-merchandizing projects. That construction, as well as the tenants who have not yet moved into the space, decreases the income from those centers. The footnote I have circled in green points out that excluding those centers from the same center NOI, centers have the calculated NOI increasing by 1.4% in 2017 and 1.7% YTD for 2018. While less than the growth in 2016, it is still growth and not decline in both years. Coupled with total portfolio NOI increases, I think the same center NOI trend is not very significant.

How safe is the dividend?

Looking at CFFO (Cash flow from operations), the YChart above shows the nice upward trend of a growing company with a safe source of cash to pay dividends.

The YChart above shows the difference between CFFO and total dividends paid. In 2016, we can see where SKT had dividend coverage decline. It looks pretty dramatic in the chart, but the difference stayed about $84 million. Since 2016, dividend coverage has significantly improved and recovered to previous levels.

I originally started with the CFFO from 2017, but because distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures declined during the first 9 months of 2018 from the prior year period, I reduced the CFFO I used by $3 million to account for that shortfall. I assume that there will be a dividend increase totaling a penny for the next 12 months (even though I don't make that assumption in calculating my buy price later). I further assume that over the next 5 years, the dividend will increase around 2.2%, which is approximately the amount of the last dividend increase. There are no preferred shares currently outstanding, so no allowance is made for paying dividends on them. I also assume that the share count will grow 2% a year, even though it has declined over the last year (I want to see if there is coverage for the dividend if the wheels come off, so let's have the wheels come off).

So, even if the decline in distributions from JVs continues for the rest of the year and beyond and even more declines happen in other items, I just don't see total CFFO declining by 10.5% on average over the next 5 years. The dividend and the increase I project look safe to me.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see:

Conservatively assuming no dividend increase over the next 12 months and only a 2.2% per year after that produces an NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream of $24.10 or anything below $24. With Tuesday's closing price of $23.03, SKT is a buy at the current price. With a yield just over 6% and the possibility of future growth, dividend investors should evaluate if SKT has a place in their portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, let me present an analogy to show what is actually going on with rents at Tanger centers. I have a portfolio here, which holds some 40 different positions. Each pays dividends which can be likened to rent. Say that one month I decide to sell some of my Kimberly-Clark (KMB) shares with a yield of 3.74% and use it to buy shares of Kimco (KIM) with a yield of 7.06%. The next month I sell some of my General Mills (GIS) stock with a 4.56% yield to buy some Southern Company (SO) stock with a yield of 5.30% yield. The argument Brad is making that the rents at Tanger are decreasing would say that I am buying stocks with lower yields and getting less dividend income. But the fact is that the portfolio yield and the total dividend income increased from those actions, not decreased.

The retail environment is undergoing significant changes, and some companies are dealing with it better than others. Tanger is doing fine. Rents are not declining, new rents are increasing, and increasing faster than inflation. Don't let incorrect comparisons chase you out of a perfectly good investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, GIS, KMB, KIM, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.