Q3 Update: Dominating The Transactions Space

The stellar performance is backed by the continued growth in the global payment volumes particularly across the U.S. and Europe.

Mastercard (MA) delivers strong Q3 earnings and analysts expect an even better performance over the coming quarter. The stellar performance is backed by the continued growth in the global payment volumes particularly across the US and Europe. Management cited headwind especially within Asia courtesy of trade wars despite consumer sentiment remaining positive.

Mastercard's financial performance results go only to prove the firm's success in its specific industry. Despite some ramifications expected due to the China - Asia trade wars, the firm continues to grow their revenue base, market share and secular growth to ensure it continues to beat analysts' projected growth thus their target price.

The result has been that the firm has experienced a 17% year over year growth in revenue - foreign exchange neutral revenue. While this was the case, the purchase volumes, however, decelerated as the gross dollar volume growth, purchase volume growth and FX cross-border volumes which experienced a 13.3%, 14.9% and 16.6% year over year growth decelerated in growth from their previous quarter values. Mastercard purchased an additional $1.2 billion in shares during Q3 2018 - purchasing some $385 million through October 25 - to see their EPS rise to $1.78 per share thus beating consensus analyst estimates.

Macroeconomic Growth: Strong in Some, Shaky Elsewhere

The transactions business is driven primarily by growth in macroeconomic conditions. Stable or growing economies, especially those with robust banking systems, provide the platform on which companies such as Mastercard can grow their brand. Currently, the United States and Europe have been the platform on which Mastercard has risen to the top.

Source: Yahoo Finance

This, however, comes in the backdrop of rising tensions between China and the United States. During the investor briefing, the company's management announced that there was expected to be serious windfall especially in their operations within Asia courtesy of the trade wars which have rocked the two financial giants. On the overall, however, consumers remain positive despite this, a factor which has assured management of positive tidings going forward.

The continued uncertainty within the United Kingdom coupled with the political and economic upheavals within the Latin American region - Brazil, Mexico and Argentina - have also been a key factor especially when transactions come to play. The exchange rate volatility is Argentina has especially hampered growth in the transaction volumes of the firm, negatively affecting their bottom lines.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Despite this, the firm has continued to beat analysts' consensus earnings per share estimates. For the third quarter especially, the firm's projected revenues continued to provide a high-teen growth and this, coupled with the better margins performance, led to them producing stellar results. The result was thus a better EPS performance than was expected by analysts. However, the current tax rate of 19% - below the consensus rate of 20.3% - also played a critical role in ensuring that the above EPS was produced.

Domestic assessments were noted to be the only segment which beat analysts' consensus. Catering to about 27.7% of the entire revenue, their growth rate was critical towards ensuring that the firm's top line was maintained. Following closely on this path was the cross-border volume fees - accounting for 23.7% of total revenue - which missed analysts' expectations of 15.7% narrowly to close at 15.6%. Transaction processing fees, however, missed their target growth by a higher margin as they grew by 15% as compared to the estimates of 17%.

The operating margins also rose 2.3% to close the quarter at 59.4%. Furthermore, their yield to date which has increased by 24%, higher than the 16% offered by Visa, has also ensured that they trade at a higher valuation that their counterparts. With estimates showing an average growth within the US of 11%, 9% and 13% in payment volumes, credit and debit activity, higher than that of Visa as well as a 22% volume growth in Europe, the firm is pegging their growth on that of these countries.

Company Specific Details

The firm believes that the continued growth in the transaction volumes of stable economies, especially the United States and Europe, will provide the impetus for their growth. Their Asia market operations are also expected to be affected especially by the expected meeting between the presidents of the United States and China as they work to resolve the current economic crisis caused by tariffs from both countries which have had an impact on both regional blocks as a whole.

All in all, backed by the continued growth in the earnings from stable markets, it is expected that the growth in MA's performance and share price is imminent over the coming quarters.

View on the Stock

The stellar performance seen by MA over Q3 2018 is a precursor to their expected future performance. With the firm's top line being better than those of their competitors - 2% higher revenues than those of Visa - and earnings being better than the consensus analysts' earnings, it presents investors with an opportunity to benefit further from higher gains and dividend yields. As such, in line with the recommendation from most analysts, MA remains a buy.

