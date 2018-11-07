Apple Lost The Perception Game

It has been almost a week since technology giant Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal fourth quarter results, and shares dropped on the news. While the company beat for the September quarter, guidance was light for the holiday period and the street was spooked by a major reporting change that was disclosed on the call. While Apple might be doing the right thing in the long term, it couldn't win the perception game in the short term.

If you read through the conference call where management made this ending unit sales reporting announcement out of the blue, you do understand why the change was made. At the moment, total revenues for a product category are more important than unit sales, as average selling prices are soaring due to more expensive models. As seen in the chart below, iPhone unit sales growth has struggled for quite a while now.

(Source: Apple 3.0 article, seen here)

Despite unit sales in Q4 barely nudging up over the prior year period, iPhone revenues soared as average selling prices skyrocketed nearly 30% to almost $800 a phone. It helped that the iPhone XS and Max versions were launched in September, with the cheaper XR coming in October, basically reverse what happened last year. That's one reason why management said guidance was a little softer than it could have been, because the more expensive models already sold a bit in fiscal Q4.

I was not surprised that analysts were very unhappy with the reporting change from Apple. There certainly are investors that don't like the news either, because more transparency always is better. A lot of people want to know how unit sales are doing, regardless of which device you are talking about. Unit sales also are important when trying to figure out things like Apple services, because more users mean more potential revenue opportunities.

Normally, I don't think this reporting change would have gotten the coverage it did. However, when you combine this piece of news with management giving guidance that was softer than expected, it does raise some questions. Is Apple concerned that unit sales, particularly for the iPhone, are topping out thanks to higher prices? Had guidance been in line or above expectations, there wouldn't have been that much concern here. But when you announce something like this along with weak guidance, people get spooked.

Part of the reason why unit sales of the iPhone have struggled in recent years is that replacement cycles are lengthening. With phones becoming better, consumers are now mostly holding on to their devices for three years as opposed to around two in the past. I also think Apple's battery replacement program has hurt a little this year, because why pay $750 to $1,000 or more for a new phone if your current device is mostly fine and you can just get a new battery for $29 through the end of this year?

There also seems to be a bit of a strategy issue for Apple at the low end. I use the iPhone SE, and a number of people that I talk to love the small screen device (and the price point it hit). Getting rid of this device takes a small chunk of the market away. Right now, Apple's cheapest phone goes for $449 and is a two-year-old device, hardly an impressive offering. The company also has a three plus year old iPad mini going for $399 when a 2018 larger screen device at the same storage level goes for just $30 more. Why buy a smaller tablet that has a two generation older chipset, no Apple Pencil compatibility, etc.? There's a big disconnect there. Remember, iPad unit sales in the latest period missed analyst estimates just like the iPhone did. MacRumors also had a great article about how the current Mac lineup doesn't make sense.

As you can see in the chart below, Apple shares have mostly stabilized in recent days but still remain down a bit since the Q4 report. Management's change in unit reporting may not be a bad thing in the long term, but it may have just been poorly timed with weaker than expected guidance. Investors and analysts got spooked because it seems like iPhone and other product unit sales may decline, but that's what happens when you raise prices a bit and have a rather questionable strategy at the low end for certain devices. Unfortunately, Apple lost the perception game here, so we'll have to see how the street responds in the long run.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.