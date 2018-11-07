Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) Management on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release reporting Melinta earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

during the course of this call, management will make projections or other forward-looking remarks regarding future events or the future performance of the company. It's important to note that such statements and events are forward-looking statements and reflects our current perspective of the business trends and information as of today's date. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations and projections depending on a number of factors affecting the Melinta business. These factors are detailed in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

John Johnson, our interim President and CEO, will provide an overview of our business, including third quarter and recent highlights sue Cammarata, our Chief Medical Officer, will provide an overview of our recent Phase III study for Baxdela in CABP. Peter Milligan, our CFO, will then provide an overview of our financial results, then John will conclude with closing remarks. Also available during the Q&A will be Mike McGuire, our Head of Commercial; and Jen Sanfilippo, our newly promoted General Counsel.

John Johnson

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As this is my first earnings call since being appointed interim CEO, I wanted to start by sharing some details on my background and my initial observations about Melinta. I’ve spent over 35 years in the bio pharm business, including over 20 years in the anti-infective space. And since joining the board of Melinta following the merger with Cempra in August of 2017, I have gained a perspective on the steps needed to reposition the business and drive profitable growth.

With four approved products on the market coming on the heels of a positive cap result for Baxdela and the deal with Menarini to commercialize our portfolio outside the U.S., Melinta is well positioned for the future to continue on our vision of being the leading dedicated antibiotics company. And just returning from productive meetings in Washington, I’m pleased that multiple stakeholders, including the government, recognize the need to examine the reimbursement model in this space to reward both innovation and stewardship.

Having said that, we are clear-eyed about the challenges facing the business, the broader industry and are taking a disciplined approach, while acting with an appropriate sense of urgency to unlock the value inherent in this business. At the same time, we believe there are significant opportunity in the antibiotics market, and we are making incremental progress on a number of objectives. Sales year-to-date are below expectations and costs are higher. We are laser-focused on accelerating sales, realigning our cost base by optimizing the integration of the Infectious Disease Business, so The Medicines Company and Cempra, and strengthening our balance sheet to increase our flexibility.

Moving to Slide five. With regard to accelerating sales, Vabomere is continuing its steady progress, and we have initiatives underway to expand the outpatient reach for Baxdela. We are seeing signs of increased and strong demand related to Orbactiv and steady sales of Minocin. In terms of cost savings, we expect greater than $50 million in operating expense reductions for 2019 compared with 2018. These cost savings are driven primarily by lower R&D and SG&A costs.

As part of our cost-saving initiatives, we have initiated a process of scaling back our investment in discovery research and looking for strategic partners to take on these activities. We will look to source our innovation externally going forward and focus on excellence in development and commercialization. We are refocusing the company on product launches and lowering costs in order to optimize cash and drive shareholder value as the best way to meet our long-term objective of bringing our lifesaving antibiotic treatments to patients.

We’re also taking steps to lower development expenses following the successful completion of our Baxdela Phase III program for CABP and a reduction in development resources necessary to meet our future objectives. For SG&A, our priority is using sales and marketing dollars on the areas that we believe present Melinta with the highest return opportunity, including a focus on high-performing territories with the greatest potential. Our commercial operation is at a similar size following these actions, one that we believe can drive the top line and remains amongst the largest in the antibiotics industry as we head into the launch for Baxdela for CABP.

We have also taken a hard look at G&A expenses and have optimized the organization by maintaining key functions necessary to support the organization and product launches, while eliminating duplicate or no-longer-necessary functions. Peter will talk in more detail about our expense reduction plan shortly.

On Slide 6, in support of our efforts to strengthen our balance sheet, we have received a commitment from Vatera Healthcare Partners for up to $75 million in equity, drawable at the company’s option. We’re also focused on business development to leverage our infrastructure and are evaluating all current and future cash obligations to give us flexibility to prudently grow and expand. We are confident these deliberate and decisive steps are necessary to help Melinta achieve profitable growth and drive shareholder value creation.

Now turning to Slide 7 to review our performance for the third quarter. While we continue to operate in a challenging environment, our sales showed positive momentum, with solid year-to-date sales and size of recent acceleration. We reported $34.1 million of net revenues in the third quarter and $11 million of net product sales as a result of solid Baxdela, Orbactiv, Minocin and Vabomere performance in the quarter.

This includes a $20 million upfront fee for the licensing rights to Vabomere, Orbactiv and Minocin pursuant to a commercial agreement that we entered into in the third quarter with the Menarini Group to expand the market for these three drugs in 68 countries outside the U.S. Looking ahead to the end of the year, we expect continued growth of all of our three heavily promoted products, along with Minocin sales remaining stable.

In the third quarter, operating expenses were relatively flat, and we expect them to begin declining in 2019 as our cost-reduction initiatives take hold. We also achieved a number of clinical and regulatory milestones in the third quarter, including the CHMP’s positive opinion for Vabomere recommending approval for five indications, including complicated UTI. We also published complete results from our important Phase III TANGO II study of Vabomere, showing Vabomere was associated with increased clinical cure and decreased mortality compared to the best available therapy in October.

We announced positive top line results for CABP with Baxdela ahead of schedule, and our Chief Medical Officer, Sue Cammarata, will provide additional detail later on in the call. And Baxdela had its first Latin America approval through our partner, Eurofarma, in Argentina. Now turning to Slide 9. I’d like to highlight our products, beginning with Vabomere, which has continued its steady growth since launch. Vabomere now has over 300 formulary approvals, a 50% increase from last quarter.

Vabomere has seen a 40% increase in ordering accounts from Q2 to Q3, with 64% of accounts reordering, and we also continue to see growth amongst our high-priority accounts. Vabomere also received Medicare NTAP status effective October 1, 2018. We have set the table nicely for its continued growth in 2019. Looking at Slide 10. In the third quarter, Baxdela saw increasing momentum, and now 200 million patients have access, and Baxdela is accessible on formulary at 138 hospitals. There are now 17 different specialties prescribing for ABSSSI.

Importantly, Baxdela saw continued growth in the retail market. Specifically, there was a 73% increase in retail prescribing in Baxdela from Q2 to Q3, and the cumulative number of prescriptions has more than doubled since the end of Q2. We plan to accelerate this trend through a reallocation of resources to this segment. Next is Orbactiv. Demand in the third quarter was up 5% on average over Q2 until the end of September, when we saw a spike in demand due to Dalvance being out of stock.

We have seen this trend continue into the current quarter and are working hard to continue to build upon this leading into next year. Turning to Slide 12. Minocin continues to see consistent, steady product sales, providing fuel for our commercial engine. Now I’d like to turn it over to Sue to review the results from our recent successful Phase III study of Baxdela in CABP.

Sue Cammarata

Thank you, John. As noted on Slide 14, Baxdela was compared to moxifloxacin in this randomized global non-inferiority trial. The study has planned for 860 patients hospitalized with radiographic evidence of pneumonia, and we enrolled 859. Patients were randomized to receive either IV Baxdela or IV moxifloxacin, and then they were switched to an oral formulation of the investigator’s discussion.

The primary efficacy endpoint was the early clinical response, and that’s defined as improvement at 96 hours after the first dose in at least two of the following symptoms: chest pain, frequency or severity of cough, the amount of productive sputum or difficulty of breathing. The FDA’s secondary endpoint was the investigator’s assessment of success at the test of cure, and that was measured five to 10 days after the patient’s last dose.

As you can see on the next slide, Baxdela met the key primary and secondary endpoints in the trial. In the intent-to-treat population, Baxdela met the FDA’s primary endpoint of statistical non-inferiority for the early clinical response at 96 hours, with 88.9% of the Baxdela patients showing an early clinical response compared to 89% for moxifloxacin. Not shown here are the EMA’s endpoints, which also were successfully met.

In addition, Baxdela met the FDA’s secondary endpoint with 90.5% of Baxdela patients deemed a success at test cure compared to 89.7% of moxifloxacin patients. These are the top line results, and we will be presenting data at meetings in 2019. Turning to Slide 16. Both IV and oral Baxdela were well tolerated in the study in terms of expense and overall adverse rates for similar between the treatment arm. The most common treatment-related adverse event on Baxdela was diarrhea and transaminase elevations.

These were generally mild to moderate in nature and did not routinely lead to treatment discontinuation. There’s no significant nausea or vomiting on Baxdela, and there are no food restrictions for Baxdela use. We also evaluated laboratory tests for the trial, and the rate of hepatic laboratory elevations were also comparable between the treatment arm, with 1.4% of Baxdela patients experiencing ALT elevations above five times the normal limit compared to 1.6% of moxifloxacin patients.

Importantly, Baxdela also showed no increase in the types of adverse events that have been associated with quinolones when compared to moxifloxacin. There were no events of hypoglycemia, myopathy, neuropathy, seizures, tendon disorders or QT prolongation in patients treated with Baxdela. Mortality in the trial at day 28 was three patients for Baxdela and six for moxifloxacin, demonstrating no material imbalance on mortality.

Overall, the trial reported highly encouraging results for both efficacy and safety that demonstrate the important role we believe Baxdela can play in treating adult patients with pneumonia. With that, I’d like to turn it over to Peter to discuss our financials.

Peter Milligan

Thank you, Sue. Beginning on Slide 17, I’d first like to take a moment to provide a brief introduction. As many of you know, I’ve been with Melinta for close to two months. During that time, I’ve been working to evaluate the business and help to reposition it for success. Part of that time has been spent optimizing the cost structure to realize the complete integration of the business combination of Melinta, Cempra and the Infectious Disease Business for The Medicines Company.

Turning to 3Q results. Revenues were $34.1 million, including $11 million in product sales from the combined portfolio of Vabomere, Baxdela, Orbactiv and Minocin compared to $9.2 million in product sales last quarter. During the quarter, we recorded an upfront payment of $20 million from Menarini as a result of the ex-U.S. license agreement we announced on October 1.

It’s important to note that while the agreement was signed in 3Q and recorded as revenue, the cash was not received until the fourth quarter, and is therefore not included in our 3Q cash balance. We also recorded $3 million in contract revenue related to our reimbursements of shared R&D expenses from our agreement with our licensing partner, Menarini, related to the Baxdela Phase III CABP trial. Our cost of goods sold for the quarter reported at $13.4 million, but was $3 million when adjusting for the non-cash impact of intangible amortization and inventory reserves.

The operating expenses for the quarter were $47.4 million or $45.5 million on a non-GAAP basis, adjusting for deal-related items and stock-based compensation expense. SG&A was $34.3 million compared to $34.9 million in the second quarter. Sales and marketing expenses increased slightly as the sales force was fully staffed compared to the second quarter, while G&A expenses declined modestly.

Please note that we now anticipate sales of Orbactiv and Minocin to be approximately $32 million for the year, a few million below our original expectations. Turning to Slide 18. We ended 3Q with $84 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $150 million at the end of the second quarter.

In addition to our operational burn, the quarter included an inventory payment of $18 million related primarily to Vabomere API. These payments were made as a result of the contractual obligation set as part of the acquisition of The Medicines Company Infectious Disease Business. As a reminder, our cash balance at the end of the third quarter does not include the $20 million upfront payment related to the Menarini deal, nor $17 million of a milestone payment due to Melinta from Menarini upon receipt of the EU marketing authorization for Vabomere anticipated by year-end.

As part of the evaluation of our cash obligations that John mentioned, we’re actively make examining all future contractual obligations and payments. As John mentioned earlier, we received an offer from Vatera for an option to provide Melinta up to $75 million in equity funding.

We are pleased to have a strong support of our largest shareholder as we focus on growing our business of becoming a strong stand-alone cash flow-positive company during this competitive time in the anti-infective space.

Turning to Slide 19. As John mentioned earlier, we have worked hard over the last few weeks looking at our objectives for 2019 and outlining a plan to align resources needed to achieve them. We are lowering R&D expenses significantly as we enter 2019. This is driven by the national reduction and development spend as we conclude our CABP trial for Baxdela. We also made a difficult decision to begin the process to scale back our discovery research operations.

We also reexamined all of our SG&A functions to lower expenses and have taken action to eliminate duplicate or low-performing territories, refocus where we see the best return for our products and align resources that directly support the growth of the business. As a result of all of these changes, we anticipate at least $50 million in operating expense savings when you look at the full year 2019 compared to 2018.

Our focus as a team is managing successfully through this period in order to focus on growing our products, remaining flexible to take advantage of opportunities in the space and becoming a strong cash flow-positive company.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back over to John for closing remarks.

John Johnson

Thanks, Peter. Turning to Slide 21. In summary, we are focused on refining our strategy for growth in value creation. We are executing on a clear path forward to accelerate sales, realign our cost base, strengthen our balance sheet and optimize the integration of the infectious disease businesses of The Medicines Company and Cempra.

As outlined on Slide 22, in line with that strategy, in the fourth quarter, looking ahead to 2019, we are committed to capitalizing on our positive accelerating sales momentum, lowering costs across the organization and engaging in accretive business development activities focused on licensing or acquiring external innovation to leverage our commercial and development infrastructure.

We recognize that we have more work ahead to reinvigorate the business. We are focused and aligned as an organization on what we need to do to drive profitable growth. We are committed to continuing to meet the evolving global threat of bacterial infections and antibiotic resistence through our anti-infective portfolio.

And with that, we’ll now open the call up for Q&A.

Kevin Kedra

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. First, I wanted to know – maybe give a little bit more color on the revenue breakdown. I know you guys don’t break out by product, but can you give a sense of what revenue in the quarter was for kind of the established products, Minocin or Orbactiv versus the growth products of Vabomere and Baxdela?

Peter Milligan

Yes, sure and good morning. It’s Peter. So I think one of the things Lisa and I have been talking about is when is the right time to provide that level of detail, I think, on an ongoing basis. But if you think about our change in sort of the guidance on Orbactiv and Minocin, we took that down by a couple of million. Certainly more than half of the revenue in the third quarter are related to Orbactiv and Minocin, probably like 80% or a little bit more than that. So I think that’s the way to think about it.

Kevin Kedra

Great. That helped. And then secondly, I wanted to ask about Deerfield loans, if there’s a revenue threshold in there for 2018of $45 million. Just wanted to get a sense of your comfort of being able to meet that threshold for this year, given some of the accelerating metrics you’ve talked about heading into Q4?

John Johnson

Yes, sure. So you’re right. It is $45 million in product sales. That implies that we’d have to do $13million in the last quarter, which would be our strongest quarter. But that’s what we expect. We had a strong October as we’re closing the books on that, and we feel confident that, that will be debt covenant.

Kevin Kedra

All right. Good. And then finally, the $18 million API payment, is that an annual contractual threshold that you have to meet for Vabomere API? Or is that more one-time in nature?

John Johnson

Yes, definitely one-time. If you look at the numbers for 2018, the inventory purchases were significant and largely behind us. We – if you think about – if you look at our financials with the inventory, plus prepaid assets, there’s a number – a majority of that prepaid asset number is inventory or will become inventory.

But I can tell you that – and that’s over $19 million now. So that’s all related to the requirements that we assumed in connection with The Medicines Company or the – part of The Medicines Company, that acquisition. Going forward, you can certainly expect that our inventory – cash out the door for inventory drops significantly a number of the products, we will not have to buy much more at all.

There’s one more payment that we have to make in early next year, I think second quarter of next year, but then we’re essentially done with those contractual commitments. And then we do see sort of paradoxically a company that will be growing sales, but decreasing inventory because of all the prepayments.

Kevin Kedra

Great. Can you just give a – do you have a number on that Q2 payment?

John Johnson

Of next year, I think it’s in the low teens.

Kevin Kedra

Great thanks.

And our next question comes from David Hoang with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

David Hoang

I think just two from me. First, on Baxdela, can you guys comment on what the – what IV and oral scrips mix you’re currently seeing? I think previously, as mentioned, there was maybe like 20% IV, 8% oral. And then in terms of the reallocation of resources, you mentioned to basically drive Baxdela of taking the outpatient setting. Maybe a little bit more color around that. What does that look like from your guide then?

John Johnson

Sure. And so thanks for the question. Over 90% of the prescriptions we’re seeing are for the oral. And we really have seen physicians gravitate to the ability to get patients out of the hospital quicker with Baxdela and to keep the patients out of the hospital. And if you look at the types of patients that they discuss with us, these are patients that might otherwise get hospitalized, and we see – have seen some – just incredible pictures from physicians of wounds that they’ve treated with Baxdela and prevented hospitalization.

And the response from them has been very positive. And based upon that and the growth that we saw on that segment, we reallocated here in October 45 of our sales representatives to focus more on the outpatient segment.

They’ll tend to go more at specialists in that segment and really go with the message of treat this patient as an outpatient, give them an oral, not an IV, and try to keep them out of the hospital and provide value to the system that way. It’s too early to give you any sense. We’ve only been out there a month with that. But we feel very good about the ability for Baxdela to grow. This is a big segment for the quinolones, this outpatient skin segment, and we intend to grow that segment disproportionately going forward.

David Hoang

Great. And I think one more on Vabomere. Given you have the Medicare NTAP now, a broad EU label, and the TANGO II results have been published, are you guys getting sense from docs that they may be more willing to write for Vabomere earlier upfront rather than hold it to later lines?

John Johnson

I’ll ask Mike to address that question.

Mike McGuire

So two parts to that. Obviously, TANGO II, we’re excited for that data to be out there, and a number of physicians have been looking forward to seeing that publication and the ability to use Vabomere in lot of these high-risk patients.

So positive feedback with regards to that study. NTAP, I can tell you it’s still a little early for us as we’re working that through the systems. Hospitals have to load that electronically. But in some cases, we have heard it is positive. But I will say to you, it’s just too early for us to determine that.

John Johnson

And I think I would just add a couple of comments from my perspective, having spent so much time in this space. I mean, we really have seen this space evolve to become much more difficult in the early phases of the launch. In the old days, you would go and talk to an IV physician. If they wanted it, they’d just order it. And it came from the wholesalery if it wasn’t on formulary. And today, the formulary’s more restrictive. You got stewardship committees.

You got micro testing hurdles you got to clear. And after you clear all of those, you still have to get on the CPOE, the computerized program order entry systems. And so getting all that administrative work done and through those committees takes time. And it’s not fast. And I’m sure you guys have seen that on some of your other launches that you cover. And so for us, this really has been a year with Vabomere of setting the stage.

We were very pleased to see the NTAP payment come in. It’s one more piece that we share that shows that even the government recognizes how important products like Vabomere are going forward. So we think we set the stage. We still have work to do to get more hospitals on and get through more of these hurdles. But we really have established ourselves to go into 2019 with some positive momentum. But it was a lot of hard work this year, it and certainly took longer than we expected.

David Hoang

Great, thanks the caller is very helpful.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Louise Chen with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Jennifer Kim

Hi, thank you. This is Jennifer Kim on for Louise. I have two questions. First, I was wondering if you could dive a bit deeper into that $50 million of OpEx reduction? What is your level of conviction that you can achieve those efficiencies without threatening your commercial or R&D activities? And also do you expect any top line impact from that?

And then my second question is, I know you just talked about how Vabomere is taking a bit more time than you originally anticipated. And the way that we thought about it is that Baxdela and Vabomere would also reinvigorate uptick of Orbactiv and Minocin. And since you lowered the guidance by couple of mil to $32 million for 2018, I’m wondering if you have an updated expectation on the trajectories for those two products. And maybe what is the reasonable time line to peak sales? Thanks.

Peter Milligan

Sure. I can start, this is Peter, on a couple of those things, and maybe hand off partly to John. So from an OpEx perspective, so $150 million or a little less is what we’ve spent through the third quarter. Probably we’re likely to see something in that range another $50 million or so in the fourth quarter, really effective a number of weeks ago. Every expense is appropriately under the microscope.

So we will be looking at trying to rationalize all of it, of course, by trying to do within the absolute minimum, in fact, to the sales organization. We believe it’s a strategic asset, and we certainly want to be really careful about how we rationalize that. There were some one-time launch costs in 2018 that don’t repeat into 2019. So we would expect there to be some moderation in that total sales expense line, but the majority of the reductions are going to come from R&D and the G&A side.

On the R&D side, we did reference that we’re scaling back on discovery. That’s sort of a $1 million dollar a month or so burn rate that will be going down significantly as we move into 2019. And then the other thing, of course, with the CABP trial, which this year was probably in the low 20s, 20 couple – $22 million or so that we’ve spent on that, that clearly doesn’t repeat next year. There’s work to be done to finish, but it’s a fraction of that. So that’s essentially what’s happening on the R&D side.

And then on the G&A side, a lot of costs incurred in 2018 to integrate – essentially integrate three businesses within the same year. Those costs don’t repeat. And of course, we have to make sure that we generate the full benefit – the full synergy benefits from integrating three companies. And we’re poised to do that. So do we have conviction to get to that $50 million reduction next year? Absolutely.

John Johnson

Yes. And I would just say that now we have conviction around that we’re committed to it. And it’s important for this business. And frankly, I think it’s important for the space that we can show that when you get multiple products in the company, that you can get a business that is generating positive cash flow once you get through the challenging launch phases. As it relates to the question on Orbactiv and Minocin, the majority of the $2 million that we took out on the guidance side was, frankly, just related to the supply chain and an inventory situation that we just did earlier in the year.

Other than that, that business has been pretty steady on what we have thought. We’re not going to be giving guidance at this point on the other products. I appreciate that. We’ll continue to reevaluate that going forward. But like I said, I think with Vabomere, we’ve set the stage for 2019, and I have been very encouraged by the accelerating momentum in Baxdela.

Jennifer Kim

Thank you.

Thank you. And this does conclude today’s question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Melinta management for any further remarks.

John Johnson

Well, I want to thank everyone for joining us today. As I’ve come back to this space and have the chance to step in and lead Melinta, I can’t remember a time ever in the antibiotic history where all the stakeholders, physicians, patients, the media and the government all agree that there’s a need for this important class of therapy. And I think the meetings that I participated in Washington really amplified that. And so for me, I remain bullish on this space in the long term. Clearly, it’s more difficult than it used to be. And there’s a slower uptake in the beginning.

But we are committed to this space, and it’s clear that the government and others are as well. And this mission is at the core of who we are as a company. And I want to thank our employees for all the dedication. As you can imagine, this has been a challenging week for them. I also want to thank Vatera for their continued support as we work through these launch phases.

And I also want to thank both the patients and investigators that participated in the Baxdela CABP trial. Without the investigators and the patients, who take those chances, these products would not be able to get on the market. So I’d like to thank them as well. And I look forward to leading this company as we continue in our mission, and I look forward to connecting with all of you in the not-too-distant future. Thank you very much.

