Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) CEO Bob Fish on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Bob Fish - President and Chief Executive Officer

Alfred Lumsdaine - Chief Financial Officer

Marty Smith - Chief Operating Officer

Shaheed Koury - Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Zack Sopcak - Morgan Stanley

Jason Adler - UBS

Elie Radinsky - Cantor Fitzgerald

Rishi Parekh - Barclays

Results discussed today are the consolidated results from Quorum's 27 owned or leased hospitals and the results of Quorum Health Resources. Same facility information excludes the results of the 11 facilities that have been divested or closed since the spin-off through September 30, 2018.

Bob Fish

Thank you, Mike and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Quorum Health’s third quarter 2018 financial and operating results. Joining me on the call this morning are Alfred Lumsdaine, our Chief Financial Officer; Marty Smith, our Chief Operating Officer; and Dr. Shaheed Koury, our Chief Medical Officer. We will begin with some prepared remarks regarding our third quarter results and then open the call for your questions.

Overall, I am pleased with our financial and operating results for the quarter as well as the progress we are making on our strategic initiatives. We reported same facility net operating revenue of $463.8 million, a 5.8% year-over-year increase. This increase in our same facility net operating revenue was driven by higher rates in acuity, the impact of the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee program, or HQAF and the monetization of property tax credits in the State of Illinois. When normalized for HQAF and Illinois property tax credits, same facility net operating revenue increased 2.1% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for divestitures for the quarter came in at $42.8 million. As a percentage of same facility net operating revenue, adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestiture was 9.2% for the quarter compared to 8.7% for the third quarter of 2017. Our improved margins are primarily the result of our focus on providing higher acuity services, driving efficiencies across our hospital operations, reducing corporate overhead and the impact of the California HQAF program.

In terms of same facility volumes, admissions were down 4.5% year-over-year, while adjusted admissions were down 2.1% for the same period. Finally, our same facility all payer case mix index increased 4.4% year-over-year and the same-facility net patient revenue for adjusted admission grew 5.2% on a normalized basis, again primarily as a result of our focus on the right volume at the right cost.

Going down the numbers, we made progress on several of our strategic initiatives during the third quarter. First, we continued to reduce our leverage by divesting non-core assets. As we announced last month on September 30, we completed the divestiture of the McKenzie Regional Hospital. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we paid down $10 million of debt using proceeds from divestitures. Our target remains $165 million to $215 million in proceeds from divestitures before the end of 2019. As we have indicated our goal is to reduce our leverage to under 6x, doing this in order to execute a refinancing at significantly lower interest rates. From an asset divestiture standpoint, we are continuing to make progress despite some of the unique challenges we faced in divesting hospitals in our more rural markets. As of today, we have four LOIs covering five hospitals for a total potential proceed of approximately $105 million. Several of these current LOIs are likely to move to definitive agreement within the next 30 days. We would remind you that LOIs are non-binding agreements and should be viewed only as an indicator of interest not as the barometer of our progress towards reaching our divestiture goal.

Turning to another key goal of improving our operating margins, we continued to see the expected impact from the margin improvement initiatives we put in place earlier this year. We are on track to accomplish our previously stated objective that will yield $30 million to $35 million of incremental annual EBITDA. $20 million to $25 million of this will – improvement will be achieved in 2018. The best measure of our focus on expense management is demonstrated by the 200 basis point decrease in same-facility operating expense as a percentage of same-facility net revenue when compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Finally, I would like to touch on the third initiative that of existing our transition – exiting our transition services agreements. As you recall we announced last quarter that the panel in our arbitration with CHS ruled that unless both parties agree to an early termination, Quorum can remain in the shared service center and information technology TSAs according to their initial terms through 2021. In early October, the second round of arbitration regarding financial claims with CHS was completed. A decision is expected from the arbitrators by the middle of January 2019. There is nothing further to add on the financial aspect of the arbitration until we will receive a decision and we will continue to keep you up-to-date on any developments.

You will also recall that we previously agreed with CHS to exit the eligibility screening services TSA, the physician practice support TSA and the secondary receivable collection TSA. We exited the eligibility screening services TSA at the end of the second quarter and have since successfully taken all aspects of this agreement in-house and implemented our own set of policies and procedures appropriate for our portfolio of hospitals. The physician practice support and secondary receivable collection TSAs were exited on October 1. The exit of these TSAs has gone smoothly and we are operating under new contracts with new vendors. As stated previously, we expect exiting these three TSAs will yield an incremental $8 million to $12 million in annual EBITDA.

Given our financial and operating results so far this year, we are reiterating our 2018 net operating revenue guidance range of $1.875 billion to $1.925 billion and our full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures guidance range of $145 million to $165 million. As I mentioned at the start of the call, I am very pleased with our results for the third quarter, the financial and operational improvements we have made as well as the momentum we have been able to achieve.

With that, I will turn the call over to Marty for a discussion of our operations during the quarter.

Marty Smith

Thanks a lot. Good morning everyone. As Bob mentioned we continue to make good progress on our operational initiatives. On the heels of the changes we made early in second quarter, our hospital leadership teams have continued their disciplined efforts to improve performance by focusing on a more balanced approach to volume growth and margin improvement. On these efforts we have seen the expected negative impact on volume. As Bob had mentioned and I will discuss more materially, but they have also resulted in a lower run rate of operating expenses relative to the first quarter of the year and an overall improvement in our operating margins. We continue to assess many aspects of our business, including physician productivity, individual service line profitability, improvements in payer mix and overall expense management. As Bob mentioned, we exited our physician practice support TSA at the beginning of October. Combined with the leadership changes we have made in our physician practice group we are seeing meaningful improvement in this area of our operations as well. As of the end of the third quarter, we have 149 mid-level providers and 296 physicians employed in our hospitals. In terms of our same facility operating results in the quarter, total admissions were down 4.5% year-over-year.

Overall, the decline in our admissions was primarily the result of our margin improvement initiatives, specifically discontinuation of certain service lines, terminations of physicians and cancellations of Medicaid MCO contracts in select markets. We also saw a decline in admissions, resulting from certain volume shifting from inpatient to outpatient due to a year-over-year increase in our outpatient observations. This dynamic is reflected in the lower 2.1% year-over-year decline in our adjusted admissions. We also saw a 1.1% decline in year-over-year same-facility ER visits.

Similar to the admissions, the same facility surgery volumes decreased by 5.2% year-over-year, again, primarily the actions of the margin improvement initiatives we put in place. We saw particular declines in OB/GYN, GI and general surgery, primarily the result of service line closures, physician terminations and/or Medicaid contract cancellations. On the other hand, we continued to see higher acuity surgery volumes in neurosurgery, growth in vascular surgery, pulmonary procedures and orthopedic cases. This growth in these service lines has had a notable impact in our performance and improvement in our net revenue.

As a result of our focus on high acuity volumes, our overall case mix grew again in the third quarter compared to prior year, our net revenue per adjusted admission increased 9.2% overall in the quarter, and 5.2% when normalizing the California HQAF and the Illinois provider tax credits. Our focus on the right type of volume also continues to show positive impact on our payer mix. When normalizing again for California HQAF and Illinois property tax credits, managed care and commercial revenues, as a percent of our total patient revenues increased to 43.2%. This represents a 20 basis point sequential increase from the last quarter and an over 400 basis point increase from the prior year. Meanwhile, Medicaid and self-pay as a percent of total net patient revenue declined to 19.3% and 8.8% respectively.

Before I go ahead and turn the call over to Alfred, I would like to give a quick update on our Springfield, Oregon project. As you know, this is a multi-year, multi-phase project that started in 2015 and has been a major growth investment for us. As it stands today, the project is approximately 95% complete, the in-patient tower, the cath lab and the surgery expansion are now operational. The remaining major phases of this project are the expanded day surgery unit, which is scheduled to open this month and the opening of a new ED which will double the current capacity. The new ED is expected to be substantially operational by the end of this year.

I will now turn the call over to Alfred for more detail on our financial results.

Alfred Lumsdaine

Thanks, Marty and good morning everyone. I would like to take just a few minutes to take a deeper dive into some of the financial results for the quarter. Our same facility net operating revenues of approximately $464 million were up almost 6% year-over-year from the approximately $439 million in Q3 of 2017. Revenues were positively impacted by approximately $9 million relating to the California HQAF program and $7 million relating to the monetization of Illinois property tax credits. These tax credits were recognized as a contra expense last year but as revenue in the current year from the adoption of ASC 606 in January of this year.

Normalized for these items, net operating revenues were up just over 2% from last year. Now turning to our expenses, same-facility salaries, wages and benefits at our hospitals were up 4% year-over-year. This was primarily as a consequence of the reversal or certain performance-based incentives for the first nine months of the year in the 2017 period. If we excluded this impact, our salaries, wages, and benefits are up just 1% year-over-year, primarily from added service lines, as well as more employed physician.

Same-facility supply expense at our hospitals decreased 2% as a result of both fewer surgical procedures and the divestiture of an oncology clinic in Q2 of this year. Same-facility other hospital operating expenses increased approximately 14% year-over-year, primarily from the recognition of the Illinois property tax credits and the contract expense in the third quarter of 2017. When we normalize for this impact, same-facility other hospital operating expenses increased approximately 6% year-over-year, primarily from increased provider taxes in Illinois, Texas, and California.

In summary, when normalized for the Illinois property tax credits, as well as the reversal of the performance-based incentives in the third quarter of 2017, our same-facility hospital expenses grew less than 3% year-over-year during the quarter. This is a marked improvement from the year-over-year increases that we experienced in Q2 and Q1 of this year. If we turn now to cash flow for the quarter, cash flow from operations improved to approximately $28 million, an increase of approximately $18 million compared to the third quarter of last year. This increase in our cash flow from operations was driven by improved financial results, continued focus on receivables collection and the timing of routine working capital items.

Capital expenditures for the quarter were approximately $10 million, a decline of approximately $5 million relative to the third quarter of last year. The majority of this decline relates to a reduction in the level of capital spending associated with the Springfield Oregon Tower project that Marty just mentioned. As it relates to cash flows for the full-year. We continue to target to be around breakeven in terms of free cash flow with capital expenditures expected to be in the $60 million range for the full-year. This includes approximately $8 million remaining CapEx for the Springfield Oregon project.

Next, I’d like to make a few brief comments about our balance sheet. As Bob mentioned, our net debt at September 30 was $1.22 billion. This includes approximately $801 million outstanding on the term loan, which was reduced by $10 million subsequent to quarter-end. We had no amounts drawn on our ABL revolver at September 30. Our EBITDA accretion [ph] for compliance purposes at September 30 was $33 million. Our compliance ratio at the end of the quarter as calculated under our credit agreement was 4.15 times.

Finally, I’d like to make a few quick comments regarding our expectations for the fourth quarter. We don’t give quarterly guidance of course, but we would expect to see the same dynamics in the fourth quarter that we’ve seen year-to-date. This includes softer volumes more than offset by improved acuity and rate relative to last year. I’d also remind you that last year in the fourth quarter we recorded an entire year’s worth of revenue associated with the HQAF program.

This resulted in $22.4 million in revenues and $16.5 million of EBITDA associated with the first three quarters of 2017 being recognized in the fourth quarter. This will notably distort the year-over-year comparisons for EBITDA, revenue and revenue-derived metrics.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back to Bob.

Bob Fish

Thanks, Alfred. Before we open up the call for questions, I want to thank our physicians, our hospital leadership teams, our nurses, and our teams at Quorum Health Resources in the corporate office for their dedication and hard work. We also thank you our shareholders for your support. We’ve made some great progress so far and will remain acutely focused on our strategic goals in the months to come.

With that, I’ll open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Zack Sopcak from Morgan Stanley.

Zack Sopcak

Hi, good morning and congrats on the quarter. A couple of questions first on the quarter, when I look at the admissions that you actually explained the trend pretty well, I think about the rightsizing I guess of your volume, should we think about – we are about two quarters into it, so it should be about two more quarters before kind of normalized to what you would expect your normal admissions growth to be?

Bob Fish

Great. I think that’s a fair assumption, I think would be consistent with our expectations.

Zack Sopcak

Okay, great. And when I look at your case mix, so managed care and commercial was up over 400 basis points versus Q3 ‘17 and another 300 basis points sequentially, I think you touched on it a little bit, but can you give anymore color, is this kind of where you think you want to be and is this a function of the move that you have made to improve your mix or is there something else going on a more transient we should think about?

Alfred Lumsdaine

Yes. I think you are on the right track. I think clearly we haven’t focused as Bob mentioned on the right volumes in achieving the right mix and that has been driven certainly partially or significantly by the actions we have taken in terms of contracts that we have terminated or renegotiated, service lines that we have discontinued and that resulted of course in higher acuity volumes at – with us skewing towards pair mix that is more certainly more commercial. So I can’t sit here and say definitively that we are where we wanted to be long-term. Every quarter is different, every situation is different, we clearly want to be doing services that we can make a reasonable margin on it. But I think what you are saying in terms of pair mix is certainly reflected in those actions and Marty I don’t know if you have any additional color to add.

Marty Smith

I think two things I will add. One, most of our case mix group is being driven by surgery acuity and so when you look at the two broke down between medical and surgical you see an increase of our medical case mix, but you will see the biggest jump in increase on the surgery, so surgery is the primary factor. Also important, we put in quite a bit of recourses in and around coding, documentation, case management to ensure we are getting accurate information from our providers that procedures are performing and being able to bill and handle those things more appropriately. So I do want to point out we have got some nice resources here trying the clinical coding and documentation that I think will have a positive impact on giving the right information for billing purposes.

Zack Sopcak

Okay, great. Thank you. And a question I know it’s a little early to ask about 2019, but I know you have talked about getting your debt below 6x, your debt to EBITDA ratio below 6x in 2019 and you have discussed the algorithm between pay down and EBITDA growth, any changes to how you are thinking about that given your second quarter of solid performance in a row or should we think about a similar algorithm going forward?

Marty Smith

I think obviously we will be back to you as we provide guidance to 2019, but I think for the last 3 months we are continuing to think about it in the same way focused on both sides of the equation in terms of the numerator and denominator we can improve as we improve adjusted EBITDA. It’s certainly one side of the lever, but we are equally intensively focused on the divestiture program and reducing our debt load to effect to get to that 6x where we think we can affect the most favorable refinancing.

Zack Sopcak

Okay, great. Thanks. And last one and I will control, a lot of questions on a couple of investors about your plan for refinancing and re-pricing looking forward as you continue to improve operations if you could share at all?

Bob Fish

And I am sorry, Zack you broke up a little and I didn’t pickup the question.

Zack Sopcak

I am sorry. If you could say at all what’s your plans are for refinancing or re-pricing going forward?

Bob Fish

Yes. I think kind of going to piggybacking off of the last answer, I think we continued to believe that we can most effectively get to a refinance thing if we achieve that leverage ratio sustainably at 6x or less that opens up we think the right investment opportunities. And we have continued to believe that there is an opportunity for more than 300 basis points improvement in our interest profile, which would be extremely meaningful in terms of creating roughly $35 million of additional free cash flow.

Zack Sopcak

Okay, great. Thanks, and congrats again for the quarter.

Alfred Lumsdaine

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Jason Adler from UBS.

Jason Adler

Hi. Thank you for taking the questions. Just a couple on the potential asset sales. Are the five hospitals that are under LOI right now, are they profitable or unprofitable, and can you give us any sense of the magnitude one way or the other?

Bob Fish

I would say overall just – we have some negative margin or low single-digit margin facilities in that five.

Jason Adler

Okay. And then are there other hospitals after these five that you would look to divest if you're successful at hitting your target, you’re going to achieve those proceeds call it. So are there more to come after that or are you happy with the network after those five or so?

Alfred Lumsdaine

So there would be – there will be more to come after that, of course, we’re obviously making an assumption as that all five closed. And as Bob mentioned LOIs, they do tend to come and go. We do expect some of these to move to definitive agreement in relatively short order. If all five of those closed at the current expectation, we would be – that would make a significant headway towards our goal of $165 million to $215 million, but we would still be short.

So you can expect that we are continuing to have conversations on additional hospitals to get to that $165 million to $215 million.

Jason Adler

Okay. Got it. And then the losses at McKenzie Regional during the quarter were considerable. Are those losses consistent with the previous quarters? How should we think about the losses coming out of the business now that, that sale is complete?

Alfred Lumsdaine

Yes. The losses always accelerate significantly because that was a closure and sale – sale of the assets. So what you saw in the quarter is not indicative of the loss profile historically.

Jason Adler

Okay. And then the last one for me. Just thinking about the steps to achieve that 6 times leverage goal in others, obviously, the asset sales you took out costs during the quarter and then you’ve got this $30 million to $35 million of cost savings. If you achieve all of those, do you envision being at that 6 times level or is there additional volume growth or revenue growth needed to get to that level in your mind?

Alfred Lumsdaine

Yes. Good question, and obviously we’re not to the point of providing any 2019 guidance nor is that really embedded in your question. But yes, I think, yes, candidly it’s just kind of math if you will. As we look at – we have much more control in the near-term over our cost profile. So as you saw we’ve got the cost reduction program. We’ve talked about some of the other things we’re doing such as the tailwind the $8 million to $12 million benefit that we get essentially 2019 over 2018 from coming off of this three TSAs. So I would just say, obviously, we’re forecasting where we’ll be in 2019 and we’re not presuming dramatic volume growth of any kind to get to that 6 times leverage. It’s more of a run.

Jason Adler

Okay. Thank you for taking the questions.

Alfred Lumsdaine

Yes.

Jason Adler

Thanks.

Bob Fish

Thank you.

The next question comes from Elie Radinsky from Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Elie Radinsky

Yes. Hi. Just the admission drop appears to be rather severe. What are you doing from a physician recruitment standpoint in order to bolster your admissions and then clearly fix – large fixed costs as that leveraging admissions can go a long way to help your EBITDA here?

Bob Fish

Well, again, the point here with the reduction in volume was primarily in and around negative margin volume. So it was intentional on our part. If you look at across the board, the volume increases, we’ll say 70% to 75% of those were [indiscernible]. As it relates to again, an intentional decision on our part to reduce our costs and improve our operating margin. We’re still continuing to recruit physicians as we talked about in the last call. We’ll recruit somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 providers this year, which was basically our target. We’ll actually exceed our target this year. We’re just making sure we’re putting the right doctors in the right places at the right cost, so that it’s – so that the overall profit is accretive to the community hospital and keeping that hospital moving in the right operating margin direction so to speak.

Elie Radinsky

Okay. And lastly, once you do this – these five hospitals, let’s say, they move to definitive agreement and you get $105 million for them. How much more is there to achieve your targets, in other words, how many hospitals were already sold to get you to that $195 million to $215 million number?

Alfred Lumsdaine

Right. Well, $165 million to $215 million is the target that we provided earlier this year. We have sold or – sold and closed the one hospital, McKenzie, since we provided that target, which had very small press release, but of course, a larger loss profile. So today we’d not make too much progress towards the $165 million to $215 million, of course, if we’ll close a – all are a significant number of these five, well, $105 million would make a significant debt. And so – but we would still be gapped, call it roughly $60 million to $100 million of additional proceeds that we will need in order to get to that under six times leverage profile. And of course, if that’s the range necessarily because we don’t know exactly which hospitals will end up being disposed during the – with – or in the loss profit profile of those, and that’s what creates the ranks. But as we sit here today, we – I would say very little has changed from when we last spoke or even as we set that target in terms of what we’ll need to do to reach that divestiture goal. I can’t give you the number of hospitals because it really will just depend on which hospitals ultimately are divested.

Elie Radinsky

Thank you very much.

Alfred Lumsdaine

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Rishi Parekh from Barclays.

Rishi Parekh

Good morning. Just one quick question on the expectations on – with your rates decline of 300 basis points. I know you have a number of asset sales coming in $100 million plus maybe another $60 million as you just mentioned. But how should we think about what needs to happen to get to that 300 basis points of cost of capital improvement? Just given the rates that we see in the market today, is it going to require either further equity, a cash infusion, equitization of bonds or – what’s it, it going to require to get to that 300 basis points of improvement?

Alfred Lumsdaine

Yes. Thanks for the question. Rishi, I think fundamentally it’s going to require that we get the rating agencies an upgrade, which will open up a different investment pools, which will put us into – will allow us to achieve that type of reduction. That’s the best projection we have currently from – in talking with our commercial bankers. Clearly it will require that we reduce our leverage profile obtained as rating upgrades, which will make us much more marketable.

And that was our last question at this time. I will turn the call back over to Mr. Bob Fish for closing comments.

Bob Fish

Well, that’s all we have for you today. Thanks very much for being on the call. We look forward to chatting with you between now and the next time we’re together on our earnings call for next quarter. Thanks very much.

