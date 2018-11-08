Weekly Review: CEFs That Follow The Broad Market - Another Way To Play The Recent Market Rise

During the past week, the US markets continued to be very volatile but managed to finish in a positive territory. As the talks on US-China trade deal continue to weight, we will probably see the same huge movements in at least the beginning of November. Moreover, the recent spike in yields will be closely monitored as the current jobs and employment numbers give the FED a good reason to continue with their path of increasing interest rates. We will examine if the market provides us with an arbitrage opportunity as any directional bets are very hard to follow. This article will provide us with an insight of the funds that hold equities and especially those who have exposure to the U.S. market.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the price of the benchmark the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) increased by 2.47%. The wild swings in markets in October can be expected to continue in November. This week we have the Congressional Elections on Tuesday as one of the most watched events. An interesting fact to know is that the previous 5 midterm elections lead to a rise in equities the following day, no matter the result.

Source: Barchart, S&P 500 SPDR (SPY)

The News

This week, Eaton Vance closed-end funds (the "Funds") announced distribution amounts and dates. There are no changes from prior distributions in our closely-watched CEFs that follow the broad market.

Source: Yahoo Finance

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "buy" opportunity. Conversely, if you are looking for a "sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

Source: CEFConnect.com

We can no longer find any overpriced candidates that will be a top pick for short. Over the past weeks, we managed to find some CEFs that were trading at a premium with positive Z-scores, but at present, there are no such.

2. Lowest Z-Score

We can see from the table below that there are some buy opportunities based on statistics. However, each one of them should be carefully considered. The current market environment provides us with an opportunity to get some funds at very attractive levels. This week, Royce Value Trust (RVT) took our attention as it is currently trading 12.76% discount and has a 1 year Z-score of -3.10. The other opportunities should also be considered for the short-term trader.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the funds that follow the broad market with the highest yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "long" candidates.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

We can see that our picks from the previous articles - Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) - are now trading at the highest premiums and have made some decent movements alongside our benchmark. We believe that there is a further upside potential for them.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

The recent sell-off in the market gave us an opportunity to buy plenty of funds on discount compared to their NAV. However, the potential funds with the biggest discounts give very low distribution rates as one should expect.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Once again, we can clearly see that the leaders here, CLM and CRF, are the ones with the highest distribution rate well above their peers. If anyone managed to buy these funds at/around their NAV, he is already in the money.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

Looking into that section, we can clearly see that there are some funds that use high leverage. In the environment of rising interest rates, this should not be underestimated and should be included in your research if you decide to buy/short any of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The recent sell-off in the markets provides us with many buy opportunities of various funds trading at discount and low z-scores. The one that drew our attention this week is Royce Value Trust (RVT). As we saw earlier, RVT has a 1 year Z-score of -3.10 and is currently trading at 12.76% discount. Let's first start with a brief overview of the investment policy of the fund:

The Fund seeks long term capital appreciation with current income through investment in common stocks, convertible preferred stock and convertible debentures. Source: CEFConnect.com, Royce Value Trust Source: CEFConnect.com, Royce Value Trust

We can clearly see that the fund has traded below these discount levels in the last 10 years. This gives us an insight that if the market continues to go lower, the current discount can even widen.

Source: CEFdata.com, Royce Value Trust

The last distribution of 0.3000 cents was declared in September, but we still expect the fund to declare it's current quarter distribution in December.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Royce Value Trust

The data above, shows us that even if the fund is a good buy from a statistical point of view, we might take into consideration that it has traded at greater discounts in the last 10 years and its distribution will be announced in around 1-month time.

Conclusion

We can conclude that most of the funds, trading at previously higher premiums are still selling and there are no longer attractive opportunities for short. Most of the CEFs are extending their move to the downside and trading at greater discounts. In this kind of environment, we should be extremely careful if we want to take a long position in any of the funds, at least until the market calms and volatility decreases.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 11/04/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

