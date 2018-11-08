Archer Daniels Midland: While You Might Want To Cut Back On Fuel, They Don't

While it is not the end of an era, future operations need to be planned.

Archer Daniel Midlands (ADM) might not be known by everyone since it is quite a “middleman”. A company transforming grains and processing foods isn’t the first subject to come up in a trading discussion. But this 42-year dividend increaser is a living proof that those industries are not ready to go out just yet. ADM did start to diversify its operations lately with its acquisition of Wild Flavor for a pretty $3B. Thriving today on a worldwide uptrend in consumption and fuel demand, the company still shows strong potential for its defensive behavior.

Understanding the Business

According to its website, Archer Daniel Midlands is one of the world’s largest processors of oilseeds, wheat and other common commodities used in the food, agricultural and oil industries. Founded in 1902, the company built an impressive name with many of its transformed products. Today, the company actively distributes sweeteners, flour, biodiesel, ethanol as well as protein meal.

Source: ADM’s 2018 Q3 earnings presentation

In 2017, ADM owned 636 plants and leased 140, all around the globe. The same year, it also reported a healthy $60.83B, from which 43% comes from its agricultural products segment and 37% from oilseeds processing.

As you may have noticed, ADM has greatly bet on non-organic growth in the last few years. Its operations have indeed benefited from a bit of diversification. Its products are now all over the world, pleasing each and every of its customers.

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

A major growth vector for ADM’s operation is located in the global population growth. Emerging markets are started to account for a big slice of its revenue, boosted by an increasing demand. Compound annual growth rates (CAGR) are between 2.2% (pork) and 5.2% (poultry).

Another vector comes from general consumption. Although newer generations are shifting to healthier alternatives, lots of the daily consumed products are derived from ADM’s products. Ethanol is one of them, and it is not quite ready to disappear. In 2017, a total of 1,378 millions of gallons were exported throughout the world. Sugar, glucose and starch-based products also benefit from high single digit growth. Even if the global consumption rate is rather concerning, it also benefits some industries, like ADM’s.

Latest quarter in a flash

On July 31, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $1.02, beating estimates by $0.25.

Reported revenue of $17.07 (a 14.3% increase), beating estimates by $1.62B.

Dividend of $0.335 was last declared on August 2nd.

Those numbers are interesting for investors. Uncertainties and volatility have hovered over the commodities in the last few quarters, leaving them in a status quo state.

Dividend Growth Perspective

ADM possesses an impressive dividend payout record. By having 42 years of dividend increases, ADM is part of the famous Dividend Aristocrat and the Dividend King title isn’t that far either! For investors, while recent dividend increases weren’t tremendous, they were still quite satisfying.

Source: Ycharts

ADM’s stock is considered as a defensive one. The company have long proved its ability to sustain its operations and to develop them in an effective way. A yield just under the 3% mark is in the normal range of its peers. As an investor, I wouldn’t expect a lot of movement in that metric for the upcoming quarters.

Source: Ycharts

As you've probably noticed, there is a big dip in the mid-2016. But as we remember what happened in the oil market at the time, this makes much more sense. ADM is pretty much stable with its payout level. A payout around 30-40% is easily sustainable for the company. Recent surge mainly comes from the oil price gaining ground, mixed with some successful acquisitions.

Potential Downsides

The years of 2015-2016 showed us that the company is exposed to commodities price fluctuations such as the oil barrel. The company does benefit from the cross-hedging between its operations and many commodities on a large range of continents. However, this is never enough when trying to cope with the rest of the market, especially with such a large customer base around the world.

Valuation

ADM’s stock currently trades at around 3.5x its PE ratio. While it might not seem very high, I wouldn’t expect this metric to skyrocket either. It is a defensive stock with a safer and lower value.

Source: Ycharts

To find out if there are any opportunities in buying ADM, I am using a DDM. The model factors in an annualized $1.34 dividend and a 10% discount rate, which represents the slightly higher risk the business takes by adopting an acquirer behavior. I also used growth rates of 7% for the short run and of 6.5% for the longer run.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.34 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.50% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $71.46 $50.96 $39.58 10% Premium $65.51 $46.72 $36.28 Intrinsic Value $59.55 $42.47 $32.98 10% Discount $53.60 $38.22 $29.68 20% Discount $47.64 $33.98 $26.39

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

With an intrinsic value of $42.47, I think the market is correctly evaluating this stock. A fair valuation brings up the question on whether you should invest or not. On that question, it really depends on the diversification you are looking for and the payout level required.

Final Thought

Archer Daniel Midlands has been around for quite some time now. I think it’s safe to say that the management knows what they’re doing through this increasingly shaky business. But take those words a bit lightly. Yes, shifts are slowly starting to affect the sector, but the whole world still needs ADM’s transformed products and for many years to come.

That being said, investors looking for a steady cash flow stream should consider adding this stock to their portfolio. Of course, that depends greatly on the price you are willing to pay since the stock is already fairly priced. For those not convinced, I’d monitor it with great attention and buy at any dip that could occur.

Disclosure: We do hold ADM in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM.

Business relationship disclosure: This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.