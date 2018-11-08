Wynn: Unfortunately, A Highly Leveraged Stock

Nevertheless, it’s undeniable that the stock still has positive catalysts ahead of itself. Still, those might not be enough to grant significant upside to investors.

After reviewing the pros and cons of the stock, Wynn still appears to have enough valid reasons for further downside. Unfortunately, it seems the market will no longer be lenient on leveraged companies.

Rising rates affect the company in a couple of ways. First, they decelerate the economy and the gaming sector. But also, they cause the market to punish leveraged stocks like Wynn.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is an interesting company because of its assets and brand recognition in the gaming sector. However, once you look at the company's debt, the whole picture changes. Wynn's leverage is crushing the company's valuation any way you slice it. Simply put, if it didn't have as much debt, then it would be easier to justify a higher stock price. However, the problem with Wynn is that once you discount its future cash flows and add back its cash minus the debt, the company inevitably looks expensive (unless you resort to metrics like EBITDA).

Wynn’s issues

Wynn has a couple of issues that investors need to consider. In my view, the critical items are trade disputes, the Boston license (which is still not resolved), a potential economic slowdown, Macau and the company's balance sheet.

(Image: Wynn Macau)

For example, China recently opened the world’s longest sea-crossing bridge. This mega-infrastructure project should spur Macau's economy and tourism. The positive effects from the bridge should trickle down to Wynn’s casino in Macau. However, the bridge has restrictions that will only allow drivers with special permits. Also, once you factor in all the costs related to taking the trip (from China to Macau) via the bridge, then the potential advantages diminish significantly. Taking a ferry might be a better and cheaper option than going through all the hoops and checkpoints to use the bridge. Thus, it's unclear how much it will benefit Wynn.

The next issue is the Boston license. The latest we know on this is that we’re going to have pre-hearing motions in the middle of November. However, the actual hearing is expected to occur during the first two weeks of December. I expect that the outcome will be favorable for Wynn. Nevertheless, it'll continue to hang over the stock until the "all clear" sounds. If you’re interested in reading my take on it, I wrote another Seeking Alpha article where I touched on the issue. The takeaway is that once the license is approved (hopefully before year-end or early next year), it could provide an excellent catalyst to the upside for the stock. As a footnote, there’s also the potential for Japanese licenses for casinos. This could prove an exciting business opportunity for Wynn, but we'll have to wait and see because this is currently in its early stages (nothing concrete so far). Nevertheless, it's worth keeping in mind that the potential is there.

(Image: Former WYNN CEO, Steve Wynn, during a news conference)

Could Wynn become collateral damage from the trade war?

Moving onto another issue, the trade war with China still is raging on. President Xi still is beating his chest saying that "China is like an ocean" and "won't be overwhelmed by storms and torrents." On the other hand, President Trump reached out to Xi Jinping to talk on trade issues. As soon as the possibility of a trade deal was mentioned, the market rallied. However, it's unclear whether any tangible solution is in place already. Some think President Trump only reached out to China to boost the market before the midterm elections. Naturally, this is still an issue that could affect Wynn stock. After all, Macau is Wynn’s main revenue contributor. Unfortunately, as long as there’s no concrete trade deal in place, the company’s operations in Macau could potentially become a casualty in the trade war.

Monetary tightening effects

Another factor which isn’t being talked about regarding Wynn is rising rates. This will undoubtedly affect the company because of its sizable debt and its exposure to Las Vegas. Many casinos built on Las Vegas are financed with debt, and if rates rise enough, the costs and interest on these projects will increase. This should cause the sector to slow down as a result.

Furthermore, gaming revenues tend to stagnate when the US economy slows down (which is another effect of rising rates). Thus, not only is Wynn a highly leveraged stock, but also its valuation depends on leveraged results. This is because the Las Vegas economy booms with easy credit and stagnates with tightening monetary policy. When the good times come, all casinos do well, which attracts investors and causes stock prices to rise. However, when the market anticipates a slowdown, the reverse occurs.

(Source: The FOMC, as reported by CNBC)

In other words, if Wynn didn't have as much debt, then naturally its stock price should be much higher. This would likely reduce the stock's volatility because less leverage should translate into less volatility, which would attract investors to the stock. Moreover, it would also benefit the company's valuation, because Wynn’s debt severely reduces the value of the company’s discounted future cash flows. For instance, if you merely discount Wynn’s future earnings and then add back its cash minus its debt, then the result would imply a much lower stock price. However, the reality is that the market hasn’t priced Wynn like that in a long time. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that it can’t price it like that ever again.

I think this is why VICI Properties, Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is an excellent play in the casino sector. It has some superb exposure to gaming itself, without the same volatility of casino stocks. In fact, in the recent market correction, VICI performed remarkably well. The company doesn't have direct exposure to gaming, but rather through rents on casinos. It is very much like a landlord. I wrote an article on VICI, if you want a more in-depth analysis of the stock. Nevertheless, my point is that I believe VICI managed to escape unscathed from the recent market selloff because its debt relative to its discounted cash flows wasn’t as high as that of other gaming stocks (like WYNN).

Thoughts on WYNN’s valuation

Historically speaking, Wynn produces about $750 million per year. It’s reasonable to say that 2015 and 2016 were exceptions, because every other year it earned roughly those figures. As I previously mentioned, the problem with Wynn is that those returns are leveraged. After all, when you invest in a stock, you're buying a portion of the equity, including its obligations (debt). In Wynn's case, you’re assuming a leverage factor of 5.5 to 4.5, depending on the ratio you use (debt or liabilities to cash or equity). Hence, it is fair to say that the stock is leveraged 5.5-to-1.

In October 2018, there was a market-wide correction. It all began on October 3rd, when the market started selling off. By the end of the month, on October 29th, the market reached its nadir after an 11.38% maximum drawdown (on the S&P 500). That same day, Wynn reached its bottom (at least for now). Since then, the market bounced back 5%. Likewise, we've seen a similar bounce in Wynn. However, it is worth mentioning that the stock was declining steadily well before the market pulled back. Nevertheless, it appears that Wynn reached its bottom as well on the very same day the S&P 500 found its base. This shouldn't be very comforting for investors, because it signals that the recent bounce wasn't due to the stock itself but rather to a market-wide relief rally.

Nevertheless, at some point, Wynn’s value will matter again. After all, the company has terrific top line figures at roughly $7 billion in revenues per year. Naturally, those revenues are leveraged, but still, the asset itself is a cash cow. The problem is its balance sheet. Unfortunately for investors, it doesn't look like the market will care about lenient metrics like EBITDA or EBIT anytime soon. I agree that based on those metrics, Wynn does appear cheap right now. However, as I’ve already shown, based on its earnings, the company’s valuation is much less optimistic. I’m afraid that the market is on “risk-off” mode now, which will continue to affect stocks that are leveraged and exposed to the real estate market (like Wynn).

Furthermore, I'm not too fond of the idea of blindly valuing a company based on its EBITDA. After all, I think interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization have to be paid (or written off). It's worth mentioning that Warren Buffett has the same opinion about EBITDA as well. However, analysts use it because it’s a metric that makes different companies comparable despite different capital structures. On the other hand, it'd also be a mistake only to consider Wynn's earnings for its valuation, as it ignores its debt. Hence, the company leaves us in an awkward place as investors. If you value Wynn based on its EBITDA, the stock can easily justify a $150+ valuation per share. However, if you only consider its actual earnings, its suggested fair value wouldn’t be higher than $70 per share.

Wynn's debt situation

It's important to keep in mind that most of Wynn's debt has fixed rates. This will shield the company from any sudden spikes in rates, but only to some extent. It will still have to refinance at least some of its debt at higher rates, or pay down its obligations instead of investing on additional casino projects (like a potential Japan Wynn venture).

(Source: Wynn, 2017 annual report)

As you can see, as of December 31, 2017, the company had only $343 million in debt subject to variable interest payments. Nevertheless, the problem is that the next three years (starting from January 2018), it will have to face maturing debt obligations of $3.46 billion (until 2020). If you include all the debt maturing within the next five years, the figure rises to $8.44 billion (until 2022). Below, you can see my FCF forecast compared to the expected debt redemptions.

It seems that Wynn is definitely going to need to refinance at least some of its debt. Unfortunately, it's likely that the new debt will require higher interest payments than the old debt. This dynamic will probably continue (refinancing at higher rates) for the next few years because the Fed still thinks there's ample room for further hikes. Thus, investors should expect higher and higher interest rate expenses in the following years. Please note that the US 10-year bonds currently yield a low 3.23%. This figure can potentially double within the next 3-5 years, which would materially increase Wynn's interest expenses.

(Source: CNBC)

What the market is telling us

At this point, it would seem that the market is no longer willing to price Wynn based on its EBITDA. Thus, the market is going to punish the company's valuation because of its debt. The truth is that we shouldn't ignore those expenses (the “ITDA” part of EBITDA) because the market was ignoring those expenses as well. I know it's difficult to be conservative and feel like we are missing out on the good times, but when the tide comes in, we won't be swimming naked (i.e., being invested in a leveraged company at a high P/E multiple).

Not everything is bad news

Nevertheless, Wynn still has many positive catalysts upcoming. For example, potential approval of the Boston license by itself should provide a nice boost for the stock. Until then, the company will continue to face headwinds. However, once we are past those negatives, Wynn will likely have a brand new casino that will print money for investors. It is fair to say that by then Wynn's earnings per year will be roughly $750 million (at least) and generate FCF of $1.2 billion per year. Based on these figures, we could be able to multiply them by 7.5 to 10 (which are conservative multiples) and arrive at a valuation ranging from $5.6 billion to $12 billion. Again, we’d have to ignore Wynn’s debt to justify that valuation, but it’s much easier now than when the stock traded at $200. On average, the price for the company should be $8.5 billion (see table below). Currently, Wynn is priced at roughly $11.87 billion (market capitalization). Thus, these multiples would imply that the company's current price is a little bit on the high range of the valuation spectrum but still within it.

These issues don't necessarily mean that Wynn is undoubtedly overvalued. However, we run into the same problem because we have to ignore Wynn's debt to justify that valuation. Thus, once we factor in its debt, the company's valuation would be severely punished. In other words, the market still has valid reasons to demand a steeper discount in Wynn shares. This is a position that I don’t like on a market that’s beginning to become more conservative with valuations.

Conclusion

For these reasons, I would consider merely staying on the sidelines for now. I have to clarify that I like the stock and I think the asset itself is outstanding. However, it's tough to justify the valuation in light of its debt. In my view, it’s difficult to imagine that the market is going to be forgiving on leveraged stocks as rates continue to rise. Unfortunately, this leaves investors exposed to significant downside if the market becomes overly conservative. Furthermore, technically speaking, Wynn's chart looks broken and on a steady decline. Thus, if you want to jump in at these prices, it’s prudent to wait until we see a decisive bounce before committing any capital.

Wynn has been a humbling stock for me. I'd have imagined that the bottom was in at the $150-140 price range. Nevertheless, it's been a good reminder that balance sheets and fundamentals matter. On a personal note, my takeaway is to be extremely careful with justifying valuations with metrics like EBIT or EBITDA. However, from now on, I think I'll stick with good old earnings-/FCF-based valuations that take into account the company’s capital structure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.