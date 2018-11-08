Green Dot Corp (GDOT) CEO Steven Streit on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Steven Streit

Thank you, Dara, and welcome, everyone, to the Green Dot Corporation Q3 2018 Earnings Call. Today, we'll start with a review of yet another outstanding quarter of performance, where our business momentum and financial results exceeded our already high expectations. I'll then provide update on how we've been executing on our 2018 Six-Step Plan, which we followed by Mark's overview of our quarterly results, including yet another upward revision to our outlook on how we expect the rest of the year to play out.

As evidenced by our ongoing operating and financial results, we believe Green Dot's products and platform strategy is in the right place at the right time. Q3 total consolidated operating revenue grew by 14% to $231 million, and we note that this growth is 100% organic and quite robust, especially given the tougher year-over-year comp as Q3 last year was very strong.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $45 million on a consolidated basis, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The inherent leverage in our operating model was notable, with very strong margin expansion of 280 basis points on a year-over-year basis, with this impressive profitably achieved despite the material increase in spending in the quarter associated with new programs, new technologies and infrastructure and more robust spending across the organization, especially in the areas of bank management, risk management, compliance, audit, and other control and governance parts of the company. Consolidated non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $0.59, representing year-over-year growth rate of 74%, marking the ninth consecutive quarter in which we have posted double-digit or better year-over-year growth in non-GAAP EPS.

As Founder and CEO, I'm so proud to announce these results, and that even more proud, humbled in fact, to know that these results had driven from the coordinated efforts of so many Green Dot people across the United States, the Philippines and at our Shanghai Technology Development Center, all coming together to deliver this outperformance.

Given the size of our partnerships, the fast-moving evolution of payments and financial technology and the highly regulated nature of our business, Green Dot can be a complex organization to run. But our team sure makes it looks easy. And since our big annual Thanksgiving luncheon is tomorrow, at our Pasadena headquarter, I'm looking forward to breaking bread with you altogether and sharing my appreciation to give you my thanks to you all in person.

Now let me take a second to step back and share how management thinks of our company and its future prospects.

Green Dot has a long-term strategic plan to be a leader in two distinct go-to-market verticals that bodes to our very large total addressable markets. First, we want to be the leading bank of tomorrow, a zero branch yet solid-state always available consumer technology centric bank with awesome products that [indiscernible] customers and get the job done.

The core of this market segment is 18 to 44 years of age. Generation is generally known as millennials, [indiscernible] and it makes up a good 100 million plus Americans who aren't afraid to try new apps and often use more than one bank account.

To appeal to this segment, our bank account products need to increasingly look and act like an app that, by the way, comes with a debit card and less like a debit card, it all by the way, comes with an app. This means that we need to be a serious bank with serious technology chops and app designers who live the lifestyle and can build apps to compete with the best of the best.

Second, we want us to be the most unit, most feature-rich, most industrial-strength and most versatile bank tech plan available, such as it handstand default go-to-solution for the many large enterprises that themselves want to provide modern financial solutions for their customer segments.

When a large enterprise decide that they want to create a highly customized and seamlessly integrated bank life product for their customer base, we want to automatically think Green Dot BaaS, who else would you choose. We believe Green Dot BaaS platform has established itself as the platform choice for anyone serious. And our business development pipeline of new Banking-as-a-Service platform partnerships is extremely robust and well ahead of our expectations.

Based on the size and scale of these potential partnerships, we believe our BaaS platform alone has the potential to drive consolidated double-digit revenue growth for Green Dot several years into the future.

We believe the TAM for our Bank-as-a-Service product line is as big as the customer basis of all our current and future BaaS partners and aggregate. So perhaps it's fair to say that anyone over 18 that uses technology could, at some point, come in contact with the banking product that's provided by Green Dot.

The most recent Federal Reserve study takes a number of Americans who hold a bank account at 92% of the U.S. adult population. Of course, the total addressable market for our own branded banking products that I mentioned earlier, is a subset of the BaaS total addressable market, but in any event, we believe that the weather is our own products that we market directly to potential customers or products created by the partners of our BaaS platform, that they did a marketed their customer, it's fair to say that Green Dot's products and services are financial staples of the types most everyone needs and uses every day. Our goal is to increase our penetration there in and grow accordingly.

In our Account Services segment, total revenue increased by 14% to $194 million, with the seventh consecutive quarter of active card growth of 3%, now to 5.4 million active accounts. While the number of active accounts receiving direct deposit grew by 13% year-over-year.

To put this into perspective, looking back to Q3 2016, in the last two years, Green Dot has added 1.3 million new active accounts and added 1.1 million direct deposit active accounts, a 2-year growth rate of 33% in actives and 114% in direct deposit actives over the previous 2Q, 3 period, a core that was typically our seasonally softest quarter.

While active account growth, and more specifically the direct deposit mix, have been important drivers of our results, the account usage and engagement metrics illustrate how integral Green Dot products are in our customer's lives.

For example, total GDV in the quarter was up 18% to nearly $9.1 billion, marking the seventh quarter in a row with double-digit de GDV growth, with more than 70% of that coming in through direct deposits. Our Processing and Settlement Services segment continues to build [indiscernible] growth momentum, achieving another record-setting results in the quarter. Revenue in the segment grew 13% to $44 million, driven by increasing transaction counts and cash transfers and SimplyPaid corporate disbursements. I'd like to share now some recent business updates, and then I'll share the status of our Six-Step Plan.

Let's start with the new business updates of note in our Banking-as-a-Service business line, or BaaS. First, you may have seen the headlines a few weeks ago about a new partnership with PayPal and Walmart, whereby PayPal customers can opt to receive a bar code to their mobile phone and then redeem that code at any Walmart store to receive cash off your PayPal account. I'm proud to let you know that this is a Green Dot BaaS powered program, that bode Walmart using our platform to facilitate the transaction on the store side and PayPal using our platform to generate the barcode to the PayPal customer cell phone on the web mobile side.

Green Dot's balance sheet platform facilitates the connection between the retail point-of-sale and mobile barcode technology, handles customer service and processes and settle the crediting and debiting of funds for all the parties involved in the transaction. There are many parts to a complex a program like this, but we think it's a great example of the seemingly endless variety of products and services that great companies like Walmart and PayPal can create with our unique and highly versatile BaaS platform.

Next, during the Money 2020 Conference, a few weeks back in Las Vegas, TaxSlayer announced their TaxSlayer Prepaid Visa Card, built upon and managed by Green Dot the necessary respect for. This new product is integrated into the next online tax proportion service and will be available to customers in this coming tax season. We thank TaxSlayer for their trust and partnership and believe the program will be highly successful for them. Also at Money 2020, [indiscernible] the BaaS powered super modern debit account that's integrated into the Stash money invest app, made its first prelaunch debut at a special press function that Stash hosted at the conference.

It's quite a product, and the app designers of Stash seemingly used just about every ounce of our platform and is growing library of restful APIs to create a debit account product that integrate seamlessly into the Stash experience. I was able to demo the app over dinner with the Stash management team, and I got to say, the user platform to create an amazing customer experience.

As Stash announced the press event in Las Vegas, they've already signed up 80,000 fully funded customers. At that point, we'll be first in line to get the new Stash debit account when it's released to the public later this month. Meanwhile, other previously announced BaaS programs continued to grow nicely, and add new features and functionality from new product variations in some programs to rewards and new types of enrollment incentives on others.

The point is that the platform affected BaaS with new partners launching new programs and existing partners expanding existing programs is expected to help drive compounding growth in our business over time. While still early days, with much infrastructural work still to be done to ensure our platform can stay ahead of all that potential growth, as a highly regulated financial institution and as a key technology provider of many of America's largest companies, we believe Green Dot's BaaS platform has already become the go-to-solution for serious high-scaled partners, and we believe is already on its way to becoming the FinTech engine that powers how digital natives will increasingly consume core banking services with a click or tap or the download of an app. In addition to all the positive and business developments on our BaaS platform, Green Dot continues to have robust business development in our other revenue divisions across the company as well.

Highlights include the ongoing expansion of our industry-leading Green Dot RapidPay PayCard product, where you won a PayCard contract with another 177 corporate clients in just Q3 alone, and over 500 new contracts year-to-date. RapidPay is known as the high touch a partner driven company that provides PayCard services to the employees of great corporate partners like Nordstrom's, Crate & Barrel, IKEA and more than 3,000 other companies across America that rely on Green Dot RapidPay for PayCard and other worker disbursement solutions.

I'm also pleased to let you know that Green Dot [indiscernible] retail distribution channel continues to go after all these years, both [indiscernible] retail stores selling our products and new products being sold in those retail stores. First, we're proud to welcome Giant Eagle, Price Chopper and Quick Check to our list of major name retail stores that sell Green Dot products and services. In all, this represents expansion of around 500 new retail locations for us, bringing our total retail channel distribution count to approximately 100,000 retail locations from coast-to-coast plus Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. Next, I'm happy to announce that our highly regarded and award-winning mobile app centric checking account, GoBank, went on sale in Q3 at more than 12,000 retail stores, including CBS and 7-Eleven.

The total of 48,000 Green Dot retailers contracted to begin selling GoBank by the end of the year. This is the first expansion of GoBank in the retail channel since the product was first launched in Walmart four years ago. Lastly, we added significant incremental placement for our products at [indiscernible] eight stores nationwide, where we also extended our agreement for another two years, and Fred's, where we earned significantly more shelf space for the Green Dot brand across their chain of stores. Now let me review how we're performing against our 2018 Six-Step Plan.

Step 1 is to continue to grow the number of active accounts year-over-year and to improve the unit economics on those accounts. Total active accounts have grown 12% year-to-date compared to the same period last year and more interesting perhaps on the total number of active accounts is the number of active accounts that received direct deposits, which grew by 13% in the quarter, with 230,000 more accounts receiving direct deposit this Q3 than in the prior year period, with a very strong growth in GDV spend and revenue per active account compared to 2017. So we are on track with step 1 and feel like our future prospects for further growth in both actives and the quality of those actives are very strong.

Step 2 is the launch of new and compelling use case from the new MoneyPak, and to continue to increase the number of retail stores selling MoneyPak. Both unit sales and the number of stores selling MoneyPak continues to grow, the total number of retailers now selling MoneyPak nearly 80,000 stores. We continue to refine the use case, although this will be most likely a 2019 launch, as we've decided to redesign the product to position it for a larger and broader based TAM. Step 3 is about continuing to invest prudently for future growth. I think we've done a disciplined job here, with significant incremental allocations of capital being deployed to invest in the potential opportunities of tomorrow, including the continuing build out of solid risk management and operational people, processes and technologies, to ensure we can comprehend those opportunities.

As a revenue growth and margin performance shows, we believe we have invested in the right things thus far, and intend to continue investing in the right parts of the business, with the goal of generating controlled growth and acceptable return expectations in 2019 and beyond. So I believe it's fair to say, we are on track with step 3. Step 4 is about continuing to drive increasing efficiencies across our consolidated operating platform, so that absent more compelling investments, we can continue to drive margin expansion as part of our standard operating rhythm. We're proud of our track record here, and we intend to do more.

The goal is and so much it to save money that drops to the bottom line, although that certainly is a good thing, and much of our savings has, in fact, done that. But the bigger goal is to reallocate spending away from lower value areas of the company, so that we can have the option to spend much more on higher value areas of the company. We think we have the opportunity to save millions of more over time in areas like customer care, loss management, processing, and other traditional areas of big spend and could be reimagined to be more robust and get more cost-efficient than they are today.

Of course, innovations require targeted investments to successfully bring them to market, but we believe these investments to be more than offset over time by the results in cost savings and improved customer satisfaction. We feel good about how things are developing here, and so we'll check the box on this Step 4. Step 5 and 6 are about the smart and accretive allocation of capital to enhance shareholder value over time. We continue to review acquisition opportunities, share buybacks and other uses of cash that management and the board feel are accretive, strategic, and of course, subject to regulatory approval.

While we have nothing new to disclose on today's call, we feel good about our growing cash position and the optionality it creates to roll out large Baas programs, return to buying our stock or consider acquisitions. So in summary, very pleased this quarter's report and feel very good not just about the strong double-digit organic growth in 2018 thus far, but also about the opportunities before us that we believe put us in a great position to deliver another year of organic top and bottom line growth in 2019 as well. We greatly appreciate your partnership and confidence in Green Dot.

And with that, I'll now hand the call over to Mark Shifke for his CFO report. Mark?

Mark Shifke

Thanks, Steve. The continuing strong momentum in both the account services and processing and settlement segments combined once again to deliver truly outstanding results for the quarter. GAAP total operating revenue was $231 million, representing 14% year-over-year consolidated growth all-of-it organic, despite lapping record-breaking third quarter revenue in 2017. This was the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year organic revenue growth, a trend we expect to continue into the fourth quarter.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $45 million and represents a year-over-year consolidated growth rate of 33%, with the adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter coming in at 19.6%. As Steve noted earlier, the strong year-over-year margin expansion of 280 basis points was achieved despite ongoing investments into BaaS growth initiatives and corporate infrastructure. This performance is a result of improving margin flow-through at some of our new BaaS programs and the continuing trend of dramatically improving margins on our established product lines, a top of an increasingly efficient, high scale operating platform. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.59 per share, up 74% year-over-year. This is the ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit or better non-GAAP EPS growth. We believe this extreme level of growth is even more notable because we have been in a period of heightened investments to support the buildout of our BaaS platform, and many associated technology and governance projects, along with the associated incremental non-capitalized expenses that go along with that kind of build out. The outperformance on non-GAAP EPS was primarily driven by better-than-expected adjusted EBITDA, combined with strong interest income from the investment of cash deposits, held at Green Dot Bank and a lower year-over-year effective tax rate. Green Dot once again generated excellent cash flow from operations, with $214 million of cash from operations through the first nine months of 2018 or a 31% year-over-year increase.

We ended Q3 with $162 million of unencumbered cash on our balance sheet or approximately $106 million more than Q3 of last year. I would like to point out an accounting item in our GAAP earnings presentation this quarter, that could benefit from some additional commentary. You will notice that GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS are down 66% and 69% in the period, respectively, while adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS are up 33% and 74%, respectively. The two principal reasons for the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP measures are first, we agreed to pay $13.5 million to the sellers of TPG, as a final and only earnout payment under the 2014 acquisition agreement. Consistent we GAAP, this earnout payment is reflected as a component of other G&A on our Q3 consolidated income statement.

Second, we accelerated $4.2 million of stock-based compensation associated with the retirement eligible employees, pursuant to our recently adopted retirement policy, which is also accounted for under GAAP as an operating expense. Speaking of accounting, as we discussed previously, starting in 2019, we will begin using a new presentation for non-GAAP revenue, which we believe better reflects the economics of Green Dot's business and more closely conforms to how banking institutions treat interest income on customer deposits.

As a reminder, the new non-GAAP revenue presentation format will include net interest income generated at Green Dot Bank from the investment of customer deposits, and will be reduced by commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with certain BaaS partnered programs, where the partner at Green Dot controls customer acquisition. So that you can be better prepared for how to think about our non-GAAP revenue under that new presentation. Our Q3 non-GAAP revenue result would have been $227 million, including $5.7 million of interest income this quarter, offset by $9.2 million of processing costs and commissions. Now diving into the segment. Account services segment delivered GAAP revenue of approximately $194 million, representing organic year-over-year growth of 14%.

We are seeing strong organic momentum across practically all of our areas of revenue divisions and product lines, with GDV growth of 18% and purchase volume growth of 13%, coming equally from both new and established product lines. Our Processing and Settlement Services segment generated approximately $44 million in GAAP revenue, equating to more than a 13% year-over-year increase. The strong results were driven by organic growth in all the segment's various product lines, including cash transfers and SimplyPaid worker disbursements.

Now turning to our updated guidance for the full year 2018. We are very pleased with both our results and the underlying strategies and initiatives driving those results. And as such, this strong performance enables us to once again raise both top and bottom line full year guidance for the remainder of the year. First, let's talk about full year revenue guidance. We overperformed our revenue expectations in Q3 by approximately $8.5 million. Based on the strong business trends we experienced in Q3, continuing into October, we are raising our current full year guidance by $13 million at the midpoint, which incorporates the $8.5 million of Q3 outperformance as well as an additional $4.5 million of upside, we now expect for Q4 when compared to the guidance we provided in August. As such, we now expect 2018 GAAP revenue to be between $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion, which at the midpoint, reflects a $13 million increase from our prior guidance range of $1.22 billion to $1.32 billion.

We are now projecting consolidated year-over-year organic revenue growth of 17% at the midpoint. Now let's talk about our adjusted EBITDA guidance. We overperformed our adjusted EBITDA expectations in Q3 by about $7 million. On top of that, we would expect another approximately $1.5 million of adjusted EBITDA to flow-through from the incremental $4.5 million of higher revenue we are now forecasting for Q4. So together, this means we would be adding another $1.5 million to our previous implied Q4 expectation to around $46 million in adjusted EBITDA, and the full year forecast would be $8.5 million higher than our previous full year guidance range of $244 million to $248 million.

However, considering the robust pipeline of new opportunities across the company, including the development of new BaaS programs and enhancements to existing programs, plus the new hires and new systems investments we are making to grow and improve vitally important control areas of the company, like risk management, compliance, AML and BSA programs, Infotech, and other areas that enable our growth to take place on a platform that intends to expand to become more robust in advance of that new business growth, we are not going to add the full $8.5 million of expected incremental adjusted EBITDA to our full year guidance range. Instead, we are planning to reinvest approximately $5.5 million of the $8.5 million of adjusted EBITDA upside, which means we will be raising our annual EBITDA expectation by $3 million at the midpoint. As such, our revised full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range is now $247 million to $251 million, equating to a year-over-year projected growth rate of between 20% and 22%.

At the midpoint of $249 million, this revised guidance implies adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to expand on a year-over-year basis by approximately 83 basis points for the full year. We now expect our non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $3.18 to $3.22 per share, equating to a year-over-year growth of 48% at the midpoint, and about a $0.35 per share increase to the midpoint of our original annual guidance range of $2.81 to $2.88. Our non-GAAP EPS forecast assumes a tax rate of approximately 23.5%, a fully diluted share count of 54.6 million shares, net interest income of $90 million, and depreciation and amortization of $40 million.

And with that, I would like to ask the operator to open the phone for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Bob Napoli of William Blair.

Robert Napoli

I would like to understand, the business is changing so rapidly. I mean it does the revenue was up, I think, 14% organic revenue growth, but the cards were up 3%, so the revenue per card is up pretty materially. I was just trying to understand, what we should expect as we think forward to 2019, '20? And I think Steve you suggested that the pipeline of BaaS suggest double-digit organic growth for years to come. If I heard that correct?

Steven Streit

I think it - what we said is has the potential to it. Of course, it depends on how the pipeline materializes. But that [indiscernible] pretty robust in the platform opportunity to do that. But let me comment on the active card number, because it is goofy. And we knew it stand out that really stood out with us. So we guide mid to single digits, as you know, which most people take us five. And if you think about the three months that make up the quarter, we are that or better. We were about 7% or 8% in July, 7% or 8% in August. And then September fell out of bed, and was like 2% or something. And that's why the average is where it is. So we actually went back and look to narrow some year-over-year comp issues in September discreetly as related to the national disasters that happened last year that happened in the cars we sold related to does that theme of transit cards for the pressures. It was just a wacky comp, if you will. But not indicative of anything related to the business. And in fact, for Q4, we think would be a 5% or above based on how we're tracking in October.

So it is strange number, and we knew it would stand out and sell the just a question because he allowed me just explain it. But not it anything we should focus on. Absence September, would have been that same 5%, 6%, 7% average growth. So that's number one. But you may have a good point that it is changing. We sell fewer one-and-done, for lack of a better word, nonreloadable [indiscernible] customer first, we may use it several times, but none reloadable versus reloadable. The percentage of people who are acquire our accounts now are former likely to reload and when they reload, therefore more likely to do with through electronic means, meaning direct deposit. And that does mean more revenue per card. That is real, and is a trend we see continuing. It has been there for a very, very long time, at least 1.5 or 2 years. And we see that opportunity continue. So we don't see anything slowing down with that, but we do think that, over time, in the absence of new products which we certainly have a slate of new products will roll out, which we think will be compelling and attract customers and new BaaS programs that we think will continue to attract customers and new programs that will attract new customers. We think the opportunity for active card growth that will continue there as it has been. But don't be distracted. And I'm really glad [indiscernible] to other investors listening, the 3% number is a little goofy, and I wouldn't put much into it, except for that September comp.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andrew Jeffrey of SunTrust.

Andrew Jeffrey

Nice to see the momentum in your business. Mark, I think you made the comment, and we have been used - correct me if I'm wrong, but about the BaaS business alone being able to support 10% organic revenue growth. And I know better than to ask you to quantify BaaS, as you're not going to. I wonder if you could frame that up. Is that an aspirational goal? Is that something that we should think about from '19 in the context of your goal to support 10% revenue growth? What are you trying to communicate, I guess?

Mark Shifke

Well, when you look at BaaS and you think - first of all, as a company, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, Scripture that we certainly have our goal as we have for a long time to have 10% or better growth year-over-year on top and bottom line. We've done that heavily the last few years and we wanted to do it again in 2019, and so we're certainly setting ourselves to do that. We're not getting the year. I do want to say that, but clearly, it's no secret our goal is to continue to do that. And my comment on BaaS is when you look at the pipeline of opportunities, doesn't mean were it doesn't mean when you close to him the best part will be successful and hitting it at the park every - as you know, every partner does their own marketing and they're responsible for selling it to their constituents, right? But when I see the quality of the pipeline and the numbers of customers in aggregate that pipeline represents, you can see this platform effect happening, where you have two.

One is the existing group of BaaS partners, all the ones as you know, whether it's Apple or into it and over and the rest, all developing plans in tuition more products to their customer bases and sparks mature, more people get them and generate more revenue from those products. Portfolios better than those that are year. And then we see new programs coming on with de novo program that would generate growth by themselves. A good example of that is Stash, as I mentioned few weeks ago at the money 2020 conference already about out 80,000 customers signed up and funded before the products even available. And there's others like that. So I think the answer is if you were to look at the pipeline and as we close percentage of that pipeline and then the size of the customer bases on each of those companies believes that they could penetrate with the products, it could generate enough revenue to grow 10%. So that's what the comment mean. But I want to be clear no way are we saying that we closed them all and we're going to close them all, but it is a comment and the reason we put it in there, it is a comment to the size of BaaS and the opportunity that we're seeing with this platform effect of existing programs growing and new program starting growth from scratch. And then unrelated to BaaS, of course, you have your own legacy products and established business lines, which are you [indiscernible] I mean those are doing very well and continue to grow. And we feel pretty good the about the future prospects and that's what I was trying to relay. Does that make sense?

Andrew Jeffrey

I appreciate the clarification maybe a good dig in a little more as a follow-up. You the market turns about continued growth in the installed base of BaaS customers. Into it has a seasonal aspect to it, but maybe Uber, as an example, reference customer. Can you just characterize the rate of growth in the installed base? Has it remained relatively constant? Has it accelerated? Has it decelerated. Just trying to parse a little bit more about the growth drivers.

Steven Streit

The answer is, let me think about how to help you with us and others listening. So absent the seasonal aspects of those programs that are highly seasonal, not those are the tax program, more next year with TaxSlayer that we announced. So absent the seasonal run, the answer is the BaaS platform grows, because the nonseasonal components Uber, the retained a portion of customers who use the card for beyond just the disbursement Walmart MoneyCard and trying to think about us is under. The Apple program of the Apple is not at including active cards. Those are all growing in and of themself as well. The growth is somewhat hard to isolate because you do have this massive influx of accounts in Q1 and Q2 related to tax business.

So that does can make it a little bit harder for an analyst to maybe pull it out. About the answer is absent those seasonality seasonally heavy programs, yes, it's growing. And the legacy side is growing. So we feel really good about all of it and that we have a site of new product next year and our own side the in other words, I'll tell you what I think interesting story, but I love meeting with our partners in our clients, and when I saw the job that Stash did with our own platform, I said to our product designer, this is a case of the kids have no shoes. It's our platform and our APIs in our technology and our people and there's - product is so much more beautiful than anything we have had at Green Dot under our brand name to be honest with you. And though you were product is amazing as well. And it's interesting because it's all Green Dot, but it shows you how we all learn from each other and this all kind of a trust and vision on the quality higher. But we have our own products that we're using that also consume our own BaaS platform. In other words, we alone use our same stuff. And we have our own new products that will roll out, and we think will generate more consumer interest, just like we have two years ago we brought all the rewards products. There's a lot of activity happening there and we feel really good about all of that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andrew Schmidt of Citi.

Andrew Schmidt

So I hate to beat a dead horse, but in the context of double-digit organic revenue growth in 2019, that commentary, I guess if you could just drill down a little bit more and talk about how the drivers in 2019 might be different from 2018, especially since you're coming off of a pretty strong growth in '18? And I guess just the definitional question, when you talk about double-digit growth, that would assume the new operating revenue definition, which includes a benefit from interest income?

Steven Streit

That's a fair point. And that because at the statement is general, I don't think I've gone through the generally of netting out what programs would be double-digit absent the accounting treatment and so forth. But if you think about our midpoint, which is 1.042 is that the new midpoint of revenue?

Mark Shifke

1.040.

Steven Streit

Mark, by the way, I hope you all notice reading a script we tried to throw ice water on them. But he said 1.420, but I think you all know he met 1.040, not 1.40. Anyhow I think [indiscernible] . Anyhow, so but when you think about that midpoint, and you think of 10% on top of that, right, so 10% on top of 1 0 4 0, we think we can achieve that based on the natural momentum of our portfolio. And I think as you can see the momentum goes as portfolios age, people more money on them, you get more GDV which was spent most spent with those programs that have a monthly subscription fee paid those subscription fees and as they retain a put money on we weighed more revenue which is how we've been growing for some time.

So you're going to have no cost, which actually establish accounts as they age and use them more happily. Natural momentum of those accounts, and then our other businesses that are not about active accounts, things like our money transfer business, which has been very healthy. And new programs like which is about with Walmart and PayPal or SimplyPaid platform. Our paycard business, which I decided to highlight this quarter, I don't normally. And shame on me for not because it's a wonderful business, and Chris Ruppel and his team at RapidPay do a fabulous job of growing that business. And all these things come together. Beyond just our established card business, if you will. And so when you look at the natural trajectory of those, plus new deals that we expect to sign, plus deals that we've already signed that are rolling out, like let's say a Stash or the PayPal Walmart deal, all these comes together to generate that extra 100 million plus, that we think we need to get to a 10% top line growth and something similar or better on the bottom line as a percentage. So that's a simple math of how we do it. And when you see just the actives and the programs next year, that's how it comes together, so it's fairly straightforward.

Andrew Schmidt

Got it. That's good context. And then if we think about the Bank-as-a-Service platform, you have your existing set of products, but there's also a component in terms of growth that involves adding new use cases and things like that I'm sure you have our robot for capability support I guess when you think about just a vast roadmap, what sort of things or use cases do you envision that's incremental relative to today?

Steven Streit

Well, gosh, let's think how I'll answer this without saying things I shouldn't. So for those of you who are technology centric, the way a platform works is you have let's call a library of APIs or restful capital are EST, if you well in small letters, APIs. That allow a developer to come in and take a software development manual for lack of a better word or instruction manual like when you're building a phase of our key furniture but hopefully ours is easier always parts left over. But that get used their APIs. And I want to add this free ATM, I'll enable that API. I want to do rewards, okay I'll utilize that API. And invariably, when you have a big program partner with us, they will have request for things that we don't do. It's just all those hills in terms of how these businesses work, and they'll say, gosh, we love the 14 APIs you have, but we want to do a thing where a guy goes up to a Burger King and does this and then happens and something else happens. And he went up building a customed API for that program, that then becomes a permanent part of that API library.

So with each partner you expand your capabilities and as those capabilities expand, we can use them further takes other partners can do it for the things that. is not at all uncommon that an existing BaaS partner will hear through an earnings call or through a press release or they'll try another product made by another Green Dot and I don't know you could do that. Would we do that in hours to? And then the account rep we like to add remarks. Do want to add this or that or do want to use at the Walgreens ATM network whatever might be. So this is how it sort of plays out. And then what we do as product designers at Green Dot, and I'm frankly still part of that after all these years, I enjoy it, and it's something that [indiscernible] doing with our team. So look what are the needs in the market? What can we build under the Green Dot or GoBank or Walmart brand names that we can use to expand that customer base, make it more compelling for existing customers? And then draw new customers in? And so it's a constant, it's like painting the Golden Gate Bridge, you're never done, you just have a certain part of the bridge and then you go back and started all over again. And that's the way it is with consumer product development, you can never look stale or be complacent with the features and functionality.

But the platform of having so many talented product design it from so many fabulous our companies, small and large who are innovative drives us to do better things, and we think we're going to continue to have some of the clues products that are out there and I want to say this because as important as to how we are and they have safe and consistent with the fact that Green Dot at the end of day is a bank holding company that had tremendous obligations and we take very seriously and very risk management and the BSA and AML protective measures and all the various compliance tools that we follow as a regulated bank and we try to do really group to building ahead of your growth to make sure that you don't outgrow or outstrip your foundation.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brad Berning of Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

Bradley Berning

To follow-up on the partnership opportunities. One thing I think would be interesting to hear is the maturity of that pipeline. You've, obviously, working on a number of things. In different times you guys have announced partnerships in various, I think, stages of implementation. I think it wasn't announced until you're ready to execute. I guess, give us a kind of a view on where that pipeline is? Do you have deals that you've already signed and you're working on implementation? Do you actually help to announce deals once you signed them just help us understand the maturity of the pipeline and where you're at the end of progress, because I know you guys are working on a lot of different potential partners and opportunities out there? Give us some context, if you don't mind.

Steven Streit

Yes, so the answer is yes, we're currently working on deals that we have not announced. Most of our big partners, maybe all of them, frankly, have various rules and cultures that do not allow a product to be announced until literally it rolls out or right before it rolls out. And that's actually very common, especially with technology companies. That's the norm. So to answer the question directly, there are a couple of programs right now that we are working on that we haven't announced. That's number one. Number two, how are we doing with the majority of the pipeline? I think the pipeline is so new that I'll give you a sense, I wish Brett was here in spirit going to be deceived by think we as our chief revenue officer and we have among some investor meetings and conferences and he'll be with us. To pace of business developments is just become so rapid. I think as people are finally getting to understand that where the second somebody - this? You could actually call somebody and they can do this? And that's what generates the activity. We were at Money 20/20, and this is just anecdotal, it gives you an honest sense of why we feel like we're onto something. I had a sweet, obviously, we have meetings.

And I must have gone from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 at night, 8:30, with meeting after meeting after meeting with my wonderful admin who's been with me 15 years, bringing food in. So we can eat and between because the pace is a hectic week ended on top of that, there are other people are existing clients or real opportunity, were happy and honored to do that as well. But if you just sort of gauge conference like that were rereading not only your existing partners but of the people who just said hey, Steve, we never met, but Iran such and so and is it true that you guys can do this? Or I was talking to somebody at some company and they said that you actually can make this happen because we're trying to do this but we couldn't because of a BNC. Yes, we can do that if you want to meet and then we read about it. You look I've been in sales a long time, and only a fool would count doing that. And I want to be clear about that.

At the same time, you know when you have a hit record just based on in the old days how they demonstrate and has to be to. If you have an offering of the market that generates that kind of excitement and demand for conversations at the generate and follow-up demands and then phone calls on top of that, it's a pretty certain that you're onto something. I think for me the biggest additional color I can share is that traditionally, even I was thinking for our partners will go to Raleigh to consumers in other words, people whose account is a personal bank account.

But I'm going to say at this address we have is was actually from small business providers who are looking to provide small business account solutions. We do that today for you. As you know, the work on is a small business accounting. But at the activity on that side of our world was actually hotter than even the consumer side, which is a vertical differently. I don't think we would have thought about, two weeks prior to the conference. So it just shows you when you have an exciting product or platform thought to you know when you think you're doing but then other partners and customers have other ideas and listening some things we just can't do because we think it's not something we can do or should you or maybe we think it's too risky or just not something that fits our culture. But then, there are the things that are right down the alley and read in our wheelhouse and you think what I would platform that makes a lot of sense. So I think it's more of a commentary on how we feel about the potential pipeline and the vitality of what we've created here.

But to be clear, we're not forecasting the future or anything else, but if you thought about the extra $100 million or so in revenue with that we need to hit to do 10% next year, the comment that BaaS between its current products and partnerships, new ones coming on announced and unannounced, and others that we may close to get aggressive deliver that $100 million. I think that's what I'm trying to communicate, and I hope we can. But we'll get a or when we got the year would cut in front of us, but I think what you should be taking away for it to what I took away from it is I think we are onto something here that has the potential to be market changing and disruptive and I'm really glad we're doing it and we're going to continue to do our best.

Andrew Schmidt

One follow-up. The account growth is one thing, but I think there's - some programs that will go into card numbers because of various definition of things. If you were to look at the real just kind of user where there is a there are recurring, whether there various programs. The number of people that you're touching on a year-over-year basis, what's the real kind of underlying trend?

Steven Streit

Well, the trend is certainly bigger. I can't give you a percentage to quantify that would probably I'm not sure I know it. But if you think of just numbers of customers that are outside of what we call active card users, it's that we're pretty company. I mean PPG alone and tax it does, 11 million, 12 million, 13 million something like that, tax refunds annually. And then you have the tax cards. You have our MoneyPak consumers were not counted gift card customers were not counted all of Apple, which has I always wanted to be respectful that Apple announces apples news, but he used to earnings calls several million or millions and I think that's certainly true. Is so if you added altogether, that's probably another 15 to 20 million customers who regularly use Green Dot and have nothing whatsoever to do with our active card business. And if we were to start the company again today, I've never used the word active cards. It wouldn't be relevant to our business? But remember when we were public in 2010, we were online, one product company, which was a prepaid card, of which 70% of the revenue or something like that came from Walmart. So it's very differently today and the active card number is somewhat passé, but we are also free to get rid of it, because we told people you and other items that think trying to get him a check they become accustomed to so we think we keep it but the truth is in and of itself, is not as relevant as it was 5, 6, 8 years ago.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joseph Vafi of Loop Capital.

Joseph Vafi

Circle back to the Walmart people deal. Those companies are technologies cautious in their own writing and maybe helpful to get an idea of why you were involved in putting that helping them putting that product to get it instead of them doing it by themselves.

Steven Streit

Well, listen, company first of all, to your point, cup people is an amazing company and can certainly build and deploy anything they want in any way, shape, for our concept innovative partners. And the people don't automatically think of Walmart as a technology company, but to your point, they are. If you're personally it's amazing company in every respect any company. They had this quarter's new David Glass technology center, which is as massive. I don't know how big it is it looked to me the size of two football fields for real. That has technology is never seen anything like it in all my years. And they David Glass was their first technology officer and then closes partner back when they had big tapes of machines old days. And they know in the building I think he still alive and its aquaculture. So you're right. Between either of those companies that they can build whatever they want to build and I want to make sure that is absolutely clear. I think the reason why companies that can do it to whatever they want like Apple or anyone else, it's can you do or what is it to do. And in the case of Walmart, we already have so many cash products that we support there, and so many products we sell there that were integrated in two.

Remember that we already had the Green Dot network, and they call it, I'm losing my mind, that rapid - rapid reload, right? Rapid Reload, I would've known by heart, sorry. It's not - it's been a long day. but they have the rapid reload system, which is Green Dot's network and then they offset other networks that compete with Green Dot to make that a very robust service. So already integrated into their point of sale and integrated meaning both as a settlement partner and as a regulated entity and all the things we do with the Walmart on a daily basis begin was how the technology that allows catchers to put money in and out on an auditable Safeway. So we have that advantage of their. And we already operate some of those businesses for them. On the people side, I think you may know that for some years we've already done - have been doing PayPal CASH on, so the way you get cash onto a people account is the ego on PayPal.com, they'll tell you how to do with. To request a barcode that get sent to your smartphone and that's a Green Dot service, and we've done that for a long time. We've already had a barcode technology built, we already had the cash insight built, we already have the ability to save and audited way issued the barcodes, which you can't fake or forward secured barcode.

So we already have that built. So it just makes sense to lose a lot, can we use a partner that knows how to do that and can they be less quickly and as part of the services, we already do it would make sense Green Dot is nanotechnologies large, but we saw a ton of partners to do things like the back and the build it on my own when you use FI as or somebody else. And so I think technology and payments in particular is a large sandbox business where people play to get along and do what they do best. And I think they can simply made a wise decision.

Joseph Vafi

And then just one follow-up on EBITDA margins relative to BaaS. I'm trying to get a sense for - we saw good expansion in EBITDA margin, but you also indicated that you're still investing in the business. Is it fair to say that BaaS is EBITDA accretive at this point to the business, despite ongoing investment and potentially some of these new clients that haven't been announced yet? Just trying to get a feel for that EBITDA capability or contribution?

Steven Streit

Yes, you bet. It's a good question. So again, BaaS is one part of the business. The reason why we hope you invest in Green Dot you, meaning investors in the analysts who will help to make the decisions more wisely. Is that we are highly diversified. So it's not just BaaS and it's not just our collection of go back in legacy products and wash part in other brands we have but it's an RapidPay. It's become a large collection of products and a lot of the visions doing their thing. And so BaaS is one part of that piece of get margin from different products and different segments and different times of the end different components. So it's on the simplest - and nonrational gas. But your point, Mark said earlier in the year that we expected data BaaS programs to contribute at a lower margin than our established programs. I think that's true they have.

And then he said that for masticated that as we get into the second amphitheater would have margin expansion that seemed pretty large because as of accounts [indiscernible] and throughout margin because you're not paying the onetime cost of acquisition as you did in Q1 and Q2. And at the time, if you remember some investors appropriately were nervous at that's a lot of margin expansion in the second half, can you really pull that off and I thought eloquently described kind of way how we could make margin on each of those components increasing over time., and I think it's played out as exactly as he called it ends of the margin expansion maybe more than we expected is there because were getting margin from most of our business lines. Maybe some new products are not so I can be overly specific that because I'm heading, but to your point, as a group of collection of products, we are doing very well on a net revenue dropping to the bottom line despite investing in a light of compliance and safety and soundness and issues and that platform and investing in new programs. So we've been very blessed that we've had an opportunity to make a lot of money and spend a lot of money. And we don't take that particular. It really get a run the business that doesn't happen on its own, and the annual budgeting process is a big part of it. But so far, so good.

Steven Streit

I think, operator, that's all she wrote on the questions list. And if I'm not missing anything, I'll tell you all thank you, and have a wonderful day. Thanks for listening the call. We'll see at the Citibank Conference for those of you in attendance in New York, next week. Bye, bye.

