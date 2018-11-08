Stellar Performance From Mid-Con Energy Partners

Some risks still exist, but for Mid-Con itself, the situation looks better than it has in a while and shares are remarkably cheap.

This year has been a wild ride for shareholders of Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP). A mix of hope stemming from soaring oil and gas prices earlier in the year, then offset by a drop back down and concerns that management might not be able to effectively lift oil production despite all the rhetoric to the contrary, has sent investor sentiment regarding the E&P (exploration and production) firm all over the map. Now, with some recent developments offered by management, the picture appears to be clearing considerably, so much so that I feel confident saying that even after the huge drop in oil prices over the past month, shares appear tremendously undervalued.

Concerns have been crushed

One legitimate concern that market participants have pointed out regarding Mid-Con is the fact that a string of asset sales and limited investment in capex created an apparent disconnect between what management said the firm would produce for the year and what the E&P firm appeared to be on track to actually produce. In the second quarter of this year, for instance, Mid-Con had produced just 2,934 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day of oil and gas (about 93% oil). This stacked up against 2,560 boe per day compared to the second quarter of the firm’s 2017 fiscal year. To put this in perspective, management said that, at the mid-point, Mid-Con should produce around 3,300 boe per day worth of oil and natural gas.

So long as management’s own figures are correct, concerns that the company may not fare well in terms of output are now behind us. In the third quarter of this year, Mid-Con reported production of 3,609 boe per day. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the second quarter of this year. What’s more is the fact that, excluding capital allocated toward acquisition-related activities, the firm’s capex for this year is now forecasted to total just $8.7 million, down from prior guidance of $12 million.

The big contributor to this growth in output has been, undoubtedly, management’s buying spree. Over the past few months, the firm has purchased three different sets of properties, bringing total acquisition-related spending for the third quarter to $14.3 million. Given what information we have today, it’s difficult to tell just how much oil and gas Mid-Con will produce in the next quarter or next year or any future period, but just by applying simple math, we can figure that if management wants to hit, precisely, the mid-point of its production guidance for 2018, then the fourth quarter must see output of 3,843 boe per day. This would represent an increase of only 6.5% over what was produced in the third quarter, which makes me think there might be a decent chance of Mid-Con coming out on the high side of guidance for 2018.

Due to strong growth in terms of production during the third quarter, the E&P firm fared quite well financially. Operating cash flow during the third quarter came out to $6.157 million, up from $4.577 million over the same period last year. This has brought year-to-date operating cash flow up to $16.133 million compared to the $13.903 million the firm generated in the same three quarters of 2017. Modest capex during the third quarter, it should be said, was responsible for free cash flow coming out to $3.857 million for that time frame.

All of these figures are quite nice to behold considering Mid-Con is currently my second-largest holding. You see, not only did management succeed in growing production materially, but it did so in a way that while debt did rise from $87 million to $96 million, actually brought leverage down. In the second quarter of this year, the firm’s net debt/EBITDA leverage ratio was 3.14. That is now down to 2.86 as of this quarter, which places Mid-Con at the bad end of the healthy range. Overall, considering where the company has been in recent years, that’s a victory in and of itself.

The future’s looking bright

Nobody knows what the future holds for Mid-Con, but if management can grow production to where it has been implied for the fourth quarter and hold it there in perpetuity using $12 million per year in capex, then things are looking undeniably bright. Assuming that’s the case, the firm’s cash flow picture for next year is great. Before we get into that, though, let’s look at my prior guidance.

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see my previous estimates for what free cash flow, operating cash flow, and EBITDA would be for Mid-Con for 2018 and 2019 under a scenario where oil would average $62.89 per barrel and where natural gas would average $3.543 per Mcf. Under that prior guidance, with oil production remaining flat in perpetuity at 1.12 million barrels per day, 2019 should have resulted in operating cash flow of $24 million, free cash flow of $12 million, and EBITDA of $30 million.

Now, in the next table below, you can see a revised scenario where management can achieve fourth quarter production and keep it there in perpetuity (keep all other figures the same). Next year, operating cash flow should be higher at $30 million, free cash flow should be $18 million, and EBITDA should be $35 million. Though these differences may seem small, they are anything but that.

*Created by Author

In the final table, illustrated below, you can see various financial metrics for 2019 for Mid-Con based on prior forecasts compared to current ones. Already, shares of the firm, despite falling energy prices, were quite attractive, but they are even more so. Even on an EV (enterprise value)/free cash flow basis, a measure by which I don’t think I have seen any company in oil and gas looking cheap, Mid-Con is trading now for a multiple of only 9. This assumes that its two classes of preferred units ultimately convert into common units. If they are, instead, redeemed for in cash, these valuations will be high in comparison to Mid-Con’s overall picture.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Truth be told, I really like Mid-Con and I believe that there are few investment opportunities on the market today that offer the same kind of upside potential as shares here do. Leverage has finally dropped to a pretty attractive level and management has proven that production can surge higher thanks to its acquisitions. Of course, only time will tell if this trend can or will continue, but evidence so far indicates that even with oil prices plummeting, investors have a really attractive prospect right here.

