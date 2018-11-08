Long Cast Advisers Q3 2018 Letter

Long Cast Advisers, LLC, is an independent registered investment adviser investing on behalf of individuals, family offices and endowments. It is concentrated on long term investing, focused on small-cap companies.

Includes detailed analysis of Long Cast Advisers' positions in IVTY, QRHC, CTEK, EVI, SIFY, PSSR, TBTC, DAIO.

Cumulative returns on accounts managed by Long Cast Advisers increased 9% in 3Q18, net of applicable fees. This was mixed against the baseline market indices. Returns for separate accounts managed by LCA ranged from 4% to 16% for the quarter.