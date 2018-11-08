Tech ETFs: Positive Flows Send A Negative Signal

(Image Sourced Here)

On Wednesday morning, it didn’t matter who you voted for, you were just thankful that something finally distracted investors long enough for stocks to find their footing. Tuesday’s election might have been just the fire brake the markets needed to catch their breath, but tech stocks were in desperate need of it with an equally-weighted tech fund like Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) down just as much as a market-cap weighted fund like the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) showing just how far the destruction had spread.

Whether you think of the recent pullback as a “techpocalypse” or a mere “deFAANGING,” the relative calm over the last few days has led to the inevitable spate of articles making a case for the why worst might be over for tech stocks. One recent piece in Bloomberg that caught our attention was “Tech Stocks Are Down, But Don’t Overlook the FANG Put” by Stephen Gandel, where he focused on cash flows among big tech funds. His view was that despite the hammering tech stocks have endured over the last month, a number of tech funds have kept their assets largely intact with only minor outflows despite the bloodletting. In fact, a handful of funds have seen net inflows, although we’re not sure focusing on a 3x levered fund useful only for short-term plays like TQQQ is the best example. Fund flows offer a quick and accessible way to analyze trends, but our view remains that while the bloodletting may be over in the short term, the long-term picture remains murky.

Taking apart fund flows looking for signals common, but focusing on just fund flows, or just flows for a handful of funds, might be a perfect example of ignoring the forest for the trees. We’ve written in other posts about the need to look not at individual funds but at clusters to help determine whether what’s happening with a certain fund is part of a larger trend. One tech fund gaining or losing assets isn’t that significant in itself, it could just be due to a large allocation to a single stock, but if everyone’s doing it, then you might have a story.

First, Mr. Gandel is correct in that the largest tech fund, XLK, did have “only” a $1.5 billion outflow in October versus an AUM of over $20 billion, although we’d point out that’s still over 7% leaving one of the largest dedicated sector funds in the space in just one month. At the same time, broader funds like the venerable (and tech-heavy) Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) saw a $1.5 billion outflow last week while one of 2018’s biggest asset gathers, the FAANG-oriented First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) has seen a stunning reversal with over $500 million leaving the fund in October. Again, that might not seem too excessive for a fund with more than $7 billion in assets. But given that it took in over $1.7 billion in new assets just this year (net of that outflow), the recent changes in flows could signal bigger challenges ahead.

Taking our trend following a step further, our ETFG Behavioral Reports are also signaling a major shift with a noticeable lack of tech funds among our top scorers, despite their recent surge in volatility. Our system combines multiple factors focusing on both price momentum and sentiment with funds needing to have high scores in both to make our top scorers list and as of the 11.6 close, only one pure play tech fund is in the top twenty-five while broader QQQ also makes the cut. That’s a remarkable change compared to earlier this year when the lists were dominated by smaller and new funds like FDN.

By way of comparison, the top spots are being held by an assortment of different themes, but biotech stands out as a big play with three funds in the top 25, where they’re joined by emerging market funds, dedicated China funds, or those who stand to gain the most from an easing of trade tensions like the VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO).

Even more telling might be that the only tech fund on our list is the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY), a dedicated cloud computing ETF and one of 2018’s biggest winners which was given a big boost by the recent news that IBM would be acquiring Red Hat (RHT) for $34 billion. That not only lifted Red Hat into the stratosphere, but most other cloud stocks saw a strong boost from the announcement with the smaller and less profitable concerns like Dropbox (DBX) benefiting the most. To top it off, SKYY uses a modified equally-weighted allocation which gives smaller stocks like Juniper (NYSE:JNPR), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Red Hat a larger allocation than other cloud players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). But even with that boost, the fund has seen nearly $100 million in outflows over the last month which begs the question, why is it on our lists?

SKYY’s short and intermediate term momentum scores are relatively anemic but what boosts the fund’s overall behavioral score is short interest, currently over 370,000 shares and close to historic highs with a huge surge in the first two weeks of October, which from a contrarian standpoint could be a positive signal. If SKYY continues to move higher based on merger speculation or even the fact that some larger cloud companies are reasonably priced compared to the broader tech sector, that large short interest might help magnify any upside potential, which the higher volatility of the fund makes possible.

That short interest might also be one reason why the net flows for SKYY are relatively small compared to other high flyers. Remember that for a large speculator looking to build a short position or a hedge fund manager looking to reduce risk, using the creation/redemption process to acquire a large number of new shares can be more efficient and cost-effective than choosing individual securities or building your own portfolio. One overlooked fact is that thanks to the creation/redemption process, short selling represents a far higher percentage of ETF trade volume compared to that for an individual stock. And even if you did create shares for the express purpose of then selling them short, you still have to deliver the required basket to the authorized participant, which would still appear as a positive flow for the fund given they created shares in exchange for the basket.

In short, a “positive flow” is not necessarily a positive sign, which is why it always pays to dig a little deeper before doubling down on high flying stocks.

