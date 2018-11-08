Exclusive Interview: Peter Boockvar

Last week, I visited with Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Advisory Group and Editor of The Boock Report. He previously was the Chief Market Analyst for The Lindsey Group, a macro economic and market research firm started by Larry Lindsey. Prior to this, Peter spent a brief time at Omega Advisors, a New York-based hedge fund, as a macro analyst and portfolio manager. Before this, he was an employee and partner at Miller Tabak + Co. for 18 years, where he was recently the equity strategist and a portfolio manager with Miller Tabak Advisors.

Peter and I cover a wide range of topics from the market, the coming recession, the impact and risks of higher rates, and the Federal Reserve.

Why QE Is Like Wearing Bear Goggles For Wall Street

What Happens When QE Ends

The Three Most Important Things Following The Election