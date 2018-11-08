Video: Top 5 Charts Of The Week - Oil, Equities, Emerging Markets

Emerging markets see good value, a tentative improvement in the PMI, and a policy uncertainty spike which may be a contrarian signal.

Global investors pulled in their horns through October.

Facing a number of headwinds, Crude oil is breaking down.

In this video we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week we look at the following charts and themes:

1. Crude oil breakdown - the technical picture looks bleak as headwinds mount

2. Global institutional investor confidence - institutions drop equity allocations to a 5 year low

3. EM vs DM manufacturing PMIs - EM PMI rebounds to a 5 month high in October

4. Economic Policy Uncertainty - a contrarian signal for emerging markets?

5. Equity Risk Premium across global equities - judging value across the world.

