SHU Portfolio; Inseego Is Planting Flags

Margins are set to expand further, which together with a revenue ramp will enable the company to deleverage.

Lots of new products and customer wins in the quarter don't yet show up in the figures, as ramping is slow. But this is a matter of time.

Investment thesis:

The company is very well positioned for several big ($1B+) market opportunities, most notably aviation and LTE, and 5G fixed and mobile hotspots.

There are already significant customer wins which have yet to ramp, with good chances of these being followed by more wins.

Margins are likely to expand further.

Continuous growth in their high-margin SaaS business.

We think investors should buy any selloff, like the one we experienced in the immediate aftermath of the earnings publication.

Inseego (INSG) is the top performer in our SHU portfolio as we bought 5000 shares for $1.52 in October last year. However, we started writing this article when the shares are off 10%+ in after-hours trading. Apparently, there is some disappointment for investors, which turns out to be temporary headwinds.

There indeed were some disappointments:

Component shortages

Currency headwinds

Together, these headwinds affected revenue by roughly $6M, that is, over 10% so these are not insignificant.

Roughly $1.4M were from currency headwinds (mostly the South African rand) hobbling Ctrack, the rest was due to the shortage of components, which manifested themselves because of a jump in demand, which can't be a bad thing.

The company is moving to another contract manufacturer (outside China) to evade all possible tariffs and in the process engaged with a Tier 1 contract manufacturer to create a more robust supply chain and production capacity (Q3CC):

The result will both improve the supply-chain performance and allow us to more aggressively pursue cost reductions and margin improvement.

The after-hours correction in the share price didn't last very long and indeed, there are numerous reasons why the shares have a bright future:

Adjusted EBITDA keeps on rising

The company's financials have been greatly improved

Headline figures are temporarily experiencing headwinds

Despite the headwinds, revenues are growing again

The company is investing a lot in product development and sales

The company is winning multiple new customers

The ramp will be slow

Gross margins will improve further

When the company set out its restructuring, a main financial goal was to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA of $20M a year. Well, they are not closing in on that pretty rapidly, producing $4.7M in Q3 and this is set to increase to $5-6M in Q4, implying a yearly run rate of $20+ already.

And this is despite the headwinds, the slow ramp and the increased investments; things are likely to improve significantly from here.

With the improvement in adjusted EBITDA and a recent $20M financing, company financials have also greatly improved with $31.5M in cash and $134.5M in debt.

There is a $5.1M in interest expense for the quarter which is set to decline when the company deleverages. For the moment, they have other priorities, ramping up investments in product development and sales as they are faced with a number of very big opportunities:

DMS driving into the corporate market (rather than just the public sector) by Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS).

The Ctrack aviation market.

The 4G and 5G fixed and mobile hotspot market.

We have described these opportunities in earlier articles (for instance here) so we're not going to repeat ourselves here (management called the second and third $1B opportunities for the company in the Q2CC), but good progress is being made, from the Q3CC:

The number of design wins so far this year has been nothing sort of phenomenal with 5 new top-tier service providers, 8 new product design wins and 5 new aviation customers.

The company is really benefiting from the ban on Chinese suppliers selling these hotspots in the US. Where they used to have a good partner in Verizon (VZ), this is now rapidly broadening (Q3CC):

signing up new customers including a Tier 1 -- U.S. Tier 1 mobile service provider, Rogers Communications in Canada and U.S. cellular. These wins came from seizing opportunities from the ban of Chinese suppliers by the U.S. administration. I'm very excited to report that the number of wins has increased to 5 wireless operators. We've been awarded new 4G LTE business with another Tier 1 U.S. wireless service provider, separate from the latest announcement of the gigabit hotspot with Verizon last week. In addition, we are co-selling 4G LTE hotspots with T-Mobile. This is an incredible progress in diversifying our customer base, which is a stated goal when I took over as CEO last year.

And apparently it's not done (Q3CC):

We added to our success capturing new customers who stop buying from Chinese suppliers and chose Inseego as their trusted U.S. business partner. As a result, we have established business relationships with all top-tier wireless service providers in the U.S... We expect to plant more 5G flags with our fixed and mobile products very soon, so stay tuned.

And that's just the US. They are now using a single design platform for their fixed and mobile hotspots which reduces costs, and they can take it abroad as well (Q3CC):

The strategy to expand IoT in the mobile business outside of North America is gaining traction, and the corresponding strategy to expand Ctrack business in North America is progressing very well. These 2 initiatives alone have dramatically boosted our addressable market.

Indeed, they had a win with Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY) in Australia (albeit not with mobile or fixed hotspots but with a LTE Cat M1 tracker project), which is both new territory and a new market for them.

While there is already a little bit of ramping of the gigabit 4G LTE business, almost all the ramping (especially 5G and aviation) is still in front of us while the ramping in cost (product development and sales) is happening right now.

The decline of their MiFi business has been stopped and reversed. Overall revenues were up 3.2% sequentially to $50.6M (and would have been $6M higher without the headwinds).

IoT and Mobile Solutions, which is mostly MiFi, was up 9% sequentially to $34.6M, clearly encouraging despite the headwinds. The aviation business, which is the most promising vertical for their Enterprise SaaS Solutions (DMS and Ctrack) is particularly slow in ramping.

Don't be fooled by that, the company has a first-mover advantage in that market and it has gained already 5 new aviation customers this year and a growing pipeline with proof of concept trials.

Ctrack and DMS are also still growing with multiple new customer wins. The number of subscribers passed the 1M mark and now stands at 1.1M and this growth is optically hobbled as they are still running the low margin consumer book in South Africa.

So while the ramp in various big market opportunities is in the very first inning, the associated costs aren't (Q3CC):

We currently have 11 new products, some of which have launched and others are in various stages of development, spanning a collection of technologies from 4G LTE to 5G and from industrial IoT to hotspots to EDGE gateways. Expect that our product development costs will continue to increase as we bring these new products to market and fund carrier-specific certifications for these devices.

Despite that, margins keep on improving:

INSG Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The graph doesn't yet include Q3 figures but gross margins contracted a little on an unfavorable mix with their SaaS business, which generates much higher margins (63.6% versus 23.4% for their IoT & Mobile business) contracting a bit on the currency headwinds.

However, it's still 630 basis points above a year ago, and there is more to come (Q3CC):

So as we see ourselves currently in the IoT & Mobile Solutions business, let's call it roughly 25%-ish gross margins, we see that progressing over time to 35% and beyond. It's going to take a mix of products as we blend out the older generation and blend in the new, but we see hitting that. And our goal, frankly, was the gross margin profile was to get in the mid-40s.

The new products they have developed (and are developing) like the 4G LTE gigabit hotspots and the 5G hotspots garner much higher margins so that would give these margins a boost.

Operating margins recovered a lot from the cost-cutting process, which we covered in previous articles and which has decreased the cost base by $20M+ on an annual basis.

Guidance

In Q4 there is still a little headwind from the component shortage but that should be gone by the end of the year. Revenues will come in between $51M-$57M with adjusted EBITDA between $5M and $6M.

Risk

There are always risks, there could be other headwinds, the ramp of its new and existing customer wins might develop slower, and the company still has a lot of debt ($134.5M).

But set these off against the aviation and carrier customers they have already won but have yet to ramp and the likelihood of new customer wins and we think the risk/reward ratio is rather favorable.

Valuation

INSG EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation is no more than indicative with a company that consists of two very different parts and comes out of losses after a restructuring.

The shares might appear fully valued at the moment but we think that will soon change as sales ramp, margins expand and the company can deleverage.

The four analysts following the shares expect a modest return to profitability next year with EPS coming in at $0.06.

Conclusion

The figures, while improving despite temporary headwinds, don't reflect the progress on the ground. The company's customer wins all but ensures it a sustained ramp in sales, with margins increasing as the company moves to newer products with higher margins, and the development cost tapers and sales ramp.

The largest two of these markets are the fixed and mobile LTE and 5G hotspots, and the aviation part of Ctrack. But there are other large opportunities with DMS clients now focusing on the commercial market, and Ctrack raking in new SaaS subscribers.

Company financials have improved substantially already and are set to keep on improving. All the attention is now on the coming ramp in the 4G LTE and 5G fixed and mobile hotspots, for which the company is very well positioned given the elimination of Chinese competitors. But longer term, the steady growth in recurring revenues from their SaaS businesses, especially the aviation vertical, should get investors equally excited, in our view.

Any weakness in the shares, like in the immediate aftermath of the Q3 figure publication, offers investors an opportunity to get on the train.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.