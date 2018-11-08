Weekly Edge: Markets Smile As Midterms Conclude

By Troy Tanzy

It is no secret that investors don't like uncertainty. When uncertainty looms over the outcome of major events, investors become wary and stocks fall accordingly. When the events are over and the uncertainty is removed, markets and investors tend to respond favorably.

On Tuesday night (11/6), the U.S. midterm elections concluded. Record numbers of voters turned out, and political engagement across America was higher than it's ever been. As expected, the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, while the Republicans strengthened their hold on the Senate. The mere confirmation of the results was enough for markets to respond favorably: The Nasdaq gained more than 1.8%, and the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were both up more than 1% on Wednesday morning (11/7).

But as candidates celebrate their wins and prepare to take office, investors expect to see the government's focus shift to issues that affect domestic and global markets and economies: Iran, unemployment (which is more of the Fed's concern, but we'll include it in our list), debt and budgets, and treaties and trade agreements (or disagreements). Investors hope the new House and Senate will work together to accomplish things, but, as the Wall Street Journal points out, a split House and Senate is more likely to cut the budget deficit, which would put an end to President Trump's economic stimulus.

The strength of the economy and low unemployment rate support the notion that we are in a fragile state. As shown by market performance in late January-early February and in October, any misstep from the Fed or change in economic and political rhetoric could cause serious damage. The mere idea of a slowing economy could be more powerful than it actually happening. But the good news is that markets tend to perform well in the final two months of midterm years, and we will be looking for some of the volatility in the markets to calm down now that the midterm uncertainty is gone.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs rose last week, ending a full month of downward momentum. The average moved from -28.91 to -11.82, up more than 17 points. Consumer Staples remained in the top spot, followed by Utilities. This signaled the continuation of less cyclical stocks outperforming in recent weeks, but other sectors have also gained some ground. Utilities was the only sector to fall. Notable gainers included Industrials, Financials, Materials, and Consumer Discretionary.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from -32.17 to -11.92, aided by the strong market performance at the end of last week. The highest-scoring factor remains Yield. Dividend Growth gained 18 points to take the second spot. Though the low-ranking factors kept their spots at the bottom, each rose by double-digit values. Value is almost in the green, after being -28 last week. Such strong momentum for the factor indicates a return to value outperformance may be on the horizon.

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum rose this week from -37.64 to -15.55, a whopping 22-point swing from the prior week. Latin America and the United States remained in the top spots, but the rankings below changed substantially. Emerging Markets rose 33 points to take the number three spot from World Equity. China jumped by 42 points and is no longer at the bottom for the first time in months.