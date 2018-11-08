Wall Street Breakfast: Penultimate Fed Meeting Of 2018

Stocks

Serving as an independent director at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) since 2014, Robyn Denholm will take over from Elon Musk as chair of the company's board. The move is part of Musk's settlement with the SEC following his infamous take-private tweets in August. Denholm will also leave her role as CFO at Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY), Australia's largest telecom company, once her six-month notice period is complete. She's set to receive 8,000 stock options each year at Tesla and a cash retainer of $300,000.

Harley-Davidson's first electric motorcycle, called the LiveWire, is production ready, although it won't be available until next year. It's part of a new portfolio of e-hogs that can be charged with a standard household outlet or Level 2 and 3 faster chargers. The bike won't have that trademark gas-powered sound, so Harley (NYSE:HOG) has given it a tone that will increase in pitch and volume with speed.

Ford is getting further into the fast-growing electric-scooter space by acquiring San Francisco-based startup Spin, Axios reports. The deal is worth close to $100M, according to two sources, though another put the price tag in the range of $40M, which is around where Spin was valued after its Series A funding last year. Within the next year and a half, Ford (NYSE:F) aims to expand the scooter operator to more than 100 U.S. cities.

Aerospace roundup: Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) is expected to announce the sale of its Q400 turboprop aircraft program this morning to Canada's Viking Air, shortly after the disposal of its loss-making CSeries jet program to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). Boeing (NYSE:BA) has also warned that October aircraft deliveries will come in lower than normal before rebounding in November and December, amid persistent delays from supplier CFM International (NYSE:GE).

After expanding delivery in China earlier this week, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is doubling down on Japan, partnering with UberEats (UBER) to deliver drinks and food in Tokyo starting Friday. The world’s largest coffee chain has been facing intense competition in the U.S. and China, its two largest markets, and has been exploring newer avenues to help drive sales growth.

Earlier and earlier... Walmart (NYSE:WMT) wants you in stores ahead of Thanksgiving dinner. The retailer will hold parties, with free coffee and cookies, on Nov. 22 - from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - before you carve up the evening turkey. Walmart is also rolling out Black Friday deals online at 10 p.m. ET on Nov. 21, earlier than it's ever done before.

A new funding round has boosted the valuation of Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) new online services unit to as much as $30B, Reuters reports. The fresh capital will give the division ammunition in its intensifying battle for dominance of China's booming online-to-offline market, where apps link smartphone users with bricks-and-mortar businesses to provide food delivery and other offerings.

Looking to regain investor confidence after several scandals and huge cost overruns, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) is liquidating its British nuclear power unit and selling its LNG business in the U.S. It will also slash 7,000 job cuts, or 5% of its workforce, over five years, and repurchase up to 40% of its own stock starting Friday. Shares closed up 12.7% in Tokyo on the news.

The U.S. Justice Department is almost done with its actions against financial institutions over their role in the sale and pooling of mortgage securities which helped cause the financial crisis. UBS said it expects to be sued on civil charges as early as today, but stated the claims were not supported by the facts or the law and declared it would contest any such complaint "vigorously."

India, not China, is at the center stage of Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) expansion plan in Asia. Over the next few years, the company hopes to leverage the South Asian nation's proven appetite for video streaming and add 100M subscribers in the country alone. To bulk out its regional audience, Netflix is planning to create 100 locally produced original projects.

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its much-anticipated foldable phone in San Francisco, urging Android developers to start writing apps for it. The device, which is 7.3 inches when opened, will be ready for mass production in the coming months. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) also showed off a second, smaller display on the outside, allowing users to check emails and perform other basic tasks when closed.

Google is gearing up for an expansion of its NYC real estate that could add space for more than 12,000 new workers, an amount nearly double the search giant's current staffing in the city, WSJ reports. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) plans on buying/leasing a 1.3M-square-foot office building at St. John’s Terminal and expanding its existing property at Chelsea Market by about 300K square feet. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is also considering the area for its second headquarters.