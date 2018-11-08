Wall Street Breakfast: Penultimate Fed Meeting Of 2018

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
The Fed is likely to leave rates unchanged this afternoon as it announces its decision following a two-day policy meeting. U.S. stock index futures are still giving back some of yesterday's gains as traders get nervous about upcoming tightening in December. Recent reports showing strong job and economic growth give the FOMC little reason to materially change its statement, while recent stock weakness doesn’t appear large enough to warrant extra attention from the central bank.
Economy
China reported strong trade data for October as shippers rushed goods to the U.S., its biggest trading partner, before higher tariffs kick in on Jan. 1. Dollar-denominated exports rose 15.6% from a year ago, while imports advanced 21.4%, resulting in a trade surplus of $34B (and $31.7B with the U.S). That may not be enough to please President Trump, but it's down from a record $34.1B in September.
"China is expected to become the world’s largest nuclear power nation," declared Yu Jianfeng, chairman of the government-run China National Nuclear Corporation. The country's total nuclear capacity is anticipated to reach 120-150 gigawatts in total by 2030, more than triple the current rate but still lower than previous forecasts after a slowdown in new approvals.
Italy will breach the EU's 3% deficit limit in 2020 and will come extremely close to doing so next year, according to the European Commission. Brussels has given Rome until Nov. 13 to resubmit its spending proposals after concluding that they amounted to a "particularly serious breach" of fiscal rules. Italy could face sanctions and fines if it refuses to comply.
The marijuana sector lit up yesterday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned following months of public criticism from President Trump. A longtime opponent of attempts to legalize weed, Sessions lifted an Obama-era policy (known as the Cole Memo) earlier this year that kept federal authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where the drug is legal. Cannabis stocks added to their gains as Michigan approved recreational marijuana.
Stocks
Serving as an independent director at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) since 2014, Robyn Denholm will take over from Elon Musk as chair of the company's board. The move is part of Musk's settlement with the SEC following his infamous take-private tweets in August. Denholm will also leave her role as CFO at Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY), Australia's largest telecom company, once her six-month notice period is complete. She's set to receive 8,000 stock options each year at Tesla and a cash retainer of $300,000.
Harley-Davidson's first electric motorcycle, called the LiveWire, is production ready, although it won't be available until next year. It's part of a new portfolio of e-hogs that can be charged with a standard household outlet or Level 2 and 3 faster chargers. The bike won't have that trademark gas-powered sound, so Harley (NYSE:HOG) has given it a tone that will increase in pitch and volume with speed.
Ford is getting further into the fast-growing electric-scooter space by acquiring San Francisco-based startup Spin, Axios reports. The deal is worth close to $100M, according to two sources, though another put the price tag in the range of $40M, which is around where Spin was valued after its Series A funding last year. Within the next year and a half, Ford (NYSE:F) aims to expand the scooter operator to more than 100 U.S. cities.
Aerospace roundup: Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) is expected to announce the sale of its Q400 turboprop aircraft program this morning to Canada's Viking Air, shortly after the disposal of its loss-making CSeries jet program to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). Boeing (NYSE:BA) has also warned that October aircraft deliveries will come in lower than normal before rebounding in November and December, amid persistent delays from supplier CFM International (NYSE:GE).
After expanding delivery in China earlier this week, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is doubling down on Japan, partnering with UberEats (UBER) to deliver drinks and food in Tokyo starting Friday. The world’s largest coffee chain has been facing intense competition in the U.S. and China, its two largest markets, and has been exploring newer avenues to help drive sales growth.
Earlier and earlier... Walmart (NYSE:WMT) wants you in stores ahead of Thanksgiving dinner. The retailer will hold parties, with free coffee and cookies, on Nov. 22 - from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - before you carve up the evening turkey. Walmart is also rolling out Black Friday deals online at 10 p.m. ET on Nov. 21, earlier than it's ever done before.
A new funding round has boosted the valuation of Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) new online services unit to as much as $30B, Reuters reports. The fresh capital will give the division ammunition in its intensifying battle for dominance of China's booming online-to-offline market, where apps link smartphone users with bricks-and-mortar businesses to provide food delivery and other offerings.
Looking to regain investor confidence after several scandals and huge cost overruns, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) is liquidating its British nuclear power unit and selling its LNG business in the U.S. It will also slash 7,000 job cuts, or 5% of its workforce, over five years, and repurchase up to 40% of its own stock starting Friday. Shares closed up 12.7% in Tokyo on the news.
The U.S. Justice Department is almost done with its actions against financial institutions over their role in the sale and pooling of mortgage securities which helped cause the financial crisis. UBS said it expects to be sued on civil charges as early as today, but stated the claims were not supported by the facts or the law and declared it would contest any such complaint "vigorously."
India, not China, is at the center stage of Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) expansion plan in Asia. Over the next few years, the company hopes to leverage the South Asian nation's proven appetite for video streaming and add 100M subscribers in the country alone. To bulk out its regional audience, Netflix is planning to create 100 locally produced original projects.
Samsung Electronics has unveiled its much-anticipated foldable phone in San Francisco, urging Android developers to start writing apps for it. The device, which is 7.3 inches when opened, will be ready for mass production in the coming months. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) also showed off a second, smaller display on the outside, allowing users to check emails and perform other basic tasks when closed.
Google is gearing up for an expansion of its NYC real estate that could add space for more than 12,000 new workers, an amount nearly double the search giant's current staffing in the city, WSJ reports. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) plans on buying/leasing a 1.3M-square-foot office building at St. John’s Terminal and expanding its existing property at Chelsea Market by about 300K square feet. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is also considering the area for its second headquarters.
Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) +0.3% on profit beat, subscriber miss.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) +1.8% AH with adjusted EBITDA record.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) -10.6% as global units tumbled Y/Y.
Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) -14.6% after a comp sales miss.
Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) +2.9% as earnings topped estimates.
Square (NYSE:SQ) -3.1% AH with disappointing Q4 guidance.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) -12.2% AH despite beat-and-raise in Q3.
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) -4.4% AH as Apple sales disappeared.
Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) +2.5% AH amid strong bookings, 'RDR2' rampage.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) +7.9% AH following hotel strength.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) -12.7% AH abandoning its lagoon project.
In Asia, Japan +1.8%. Hong Kong +0.3%. China -0.2%. India closed.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.3%. Paris -0.1%. Frankfurt -0.3%.
Futures at 6:20, Dow -0.3%. S&P -0.4%. Nasdaq -0.6%. Crude +0.2% to $61.80. Gold -0.4% to $1223.60. Bitcoin -0.5% to $6486.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +1 bps to 3.22%
8:30 Initial Jobless Claims
10:30 EIA Natural Gas Inventory
2:00 PM FOMC Announcement
4:30 PM Money Supply
4:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet