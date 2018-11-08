The Blueprint Behind STAG's Model Of Dividend Repeatability

We recognize there are risks in owning properties in secondary markets, but STAG has demonstrated that its “virtual industrial park” platform can generate strong risk-adjusted returns.

Today I plan to highlight one of our most popular monthly-paying REITs that has become a larger holding within our Durable Income Portfolio. We have maintained a "Buy" on STAG Industrial (STAG) for quite some time, and today we plan to provide you with the blueprint behind the company’s model of dividend repeatability.

What Is STAG?

STAG Industrial stands for “Single Tenant Acquisition Group,” and that’s why the company seeks to acquire individual, single-tenant industrial properties that are priced according to the binary nature of their cash flows. The acquisition of these properties and the addition of the binary risk cash flows they generate to a diversified portfolio mitigates the risk and enhances the stability of cash flow derived from the portfolio.

By precisely targeting single-tenant industrial properties, adhering to a relative value investment model and developing operational expertise in its target markets, STAG has consistently delivered a combination of both income and growth to its shareholders. Asset selectivity is very good and the prospectus for continued pipeline fulfillment looks promising.

By adhering to the above-referenced dividend safety strategy, STAG investors like me have been well-served. There has certainly been price volatility along the way, but the predictability of dividend performance provided me with the necessary confidence to grow my nest egg, recognizing that the short-term fluctuations would average out. Since going public, STAG has grown from 105 buildings to 381 buildings in 37 states, with approximately 75.4 million in rentable square feet.

STAG owns standalone (or free-standing) buildings, and the company's average building size is around 215,000 square feet. That's important because it ranks 2nd in terms of the largest industrial REITs based on average building size.

STAG sees the opportunity to identify and acquire mispriced assets in the Primary and Secondary markets is very large and that it’s in the company’s best interest to have the portfolio’s distribution trend toward the Primary/Secondary distribution of the overall industrial market.

With rents rising past pre-recession levels in secondary and tertiary industrial markets, those markets are behaving very well but relative to the overall market are still lacking a little bit.

CBRE maintains there is a lot of opportunity in those markets, because there is still available stock to some degree, because there are still rents under control, and e-commerce users bringing access to customers in those markets.

Secondary Market Risk?

STAG defines secondary markets as "net rentable square footage ranging between approximately 25 million and 200 million square feet, and located outside the 29 largest industrial metropolitan areas."

Because of its Class B (secondary markets) industrial investment rationale, the company enjoys low capital expenditures and lower tenant improvement costs (relative to other property types). Also, its Class B tenants tend to stay longer, since moving costs and business interruption costs are expensive relative to relocating a "critical function" facility.

As illustrated below, historical Primary and Secondary market occupancy levels are similar and Super Primary markets historically operate at occupancy levels above both Primary and Secondary markets. CBRE: Super Primary markets include Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Secondary market rent growth has performed in‐line with primary market rent growth over the past ten years. Super Primary market rent growth has displayed greater volatility over the past ten years compared to Primary and Secondary markets.

STAG recognizes that a pricing arbitrage opportunity exists in Non‐Super Primary U.S. industrial markets and employs a specialized investment approach with a focus on relative value in managing its portfolio.

The analysis below and supports STAG’s investment strategy by demonstrating that gateway industrial markets, or “Super Primary markets” have actually experienced inferior risk adjusted returns over the past 10 years as compared to the Non-Super Primary industrial markets (as defined by CBRE).

Non‐Super Primary markets generally outperformed in weaker parts of the cycle such as 2008-2009 and as the cycle began to turn positive in 2012-2014. Although the Super Primary markets have offered more compelling returns in recent years, cap rate compression and timing have been crucial components of this return. On a total return basis, the Super primary markets had the greatest outperformance during the cycle with the strongest capital appreciation (2015-2017).

STAG refers to its well-diversified model as a "virtual industrial park." It makes sense, since the REIT's portfolio of properties represents many of the different categories that you would see while driving through a large industrial park. As you can see below, STAG has a highly diversified platform, the geographic and industry diversification should provide a level of protection, should negative trade impacts start to be evidenced:

The Balance Sheet

Over the years, STAG has become a stronger REIT driven in part by the company’s disciplined balance sheet management practices. With debt to EBITDA below at 5.1x at quarter-end, the balance sheet continues to strengthen after an active few months in the capital markets. The company continues to operate the balance sheet with ample liquidity and fixed charge coverage at 4.6x.

During Q3-18, STAG raised $100 million in gross proceeds through the ATM program at an average share price of $27.94 and closed down several previously announced capital market transactions. On July 26, STAG refinanced and upsized a revolving credit facility and originated a new $175 million term loan. This quarter's capital markets activities have resulted in liquidity of $580 million with no debt maturing until September 2020.

Although STAG has not obtained an A-rating like Realty Income, the company enjoys an investment grade balance sheet (Fitch BBB/Stable Outlook) and maintains low cost of capital and that provides the company with a large and persisting opportunity to acquire mispriced industrial real estate assets.

STAG continues to market a portfolio of assets for sale and the company said that “interest and investor activity has been robust.” Here’s a snapshot of recent dispositions:

The Mousetrap

On the Q3-18 earnings call STAG’s CEO explains:

“The overall health of the industrial sector and the underlying strength of the STAG portfolio combined with a continuation of the impressive country-wide execution translated to another quarter of solid core FFO growth.”

Through Q3, STAG has enjoyed a successful year for acquisitions with volume approaching $500 million acquired year-to-date with two months of the company’s “historically busy fourth quarter” to go. STAG said it is “very confident it will meet current guidance of $600 million to $700 million for the year with a weighted average cap rate near the midpoint of guidance, approximately 7%”.

The company said that “the pipeline of assets potentially worth acquiring currently stands at $2.2 billion, and contains assets similar to what we've acquired to date in 2018.”

In 2017, STAG acquired $613 million (24% growth) of properties at a weighted average cap rate of 7.4%. On the third quarter earnings call STAG’s CEO said,

“We've recently completed our second annual comprehensive tenant survey. We conducted survey to enhance our understanding of how tenants view our buildings, their business, and the world in general. We asked questions related to the opportunities and challenges of their business, how they evaluate the locational drivers of their operations, and questions focusing on broad trends in e-commerce and labor availability. We also strive to understand how their real estate needs are being met and how good they can be improved. By conducting the survey annually, we can benchmark responses and examine trends in our tenant basis use of the buildings they occupy and logistical patterns in general.”

STAG said that the survey “indicates increased business activity and confidence. Hiring has increased. More shifts are being run, and additional lines are being added. Labor availability remains a widespread concern across both geographies and industries. E-commerce continues to be an important incremental demand driver.”

Keep in mind that 36% of STAG’s portfolios buildings are currently handling e-commerce activity, and 47% of those respondents indicate that e-commerce activity has increased in their facility over the past year. “Not to be forgotten, the traditional demand drivers for industrial real estate such as GDP growth and improved business confidence continue to provide baseline support to industrial fundamentals.”

The strength indicated in STAG’s survey is reflected in the strong quarter and year-to-date operating metrics including high retention and leasing spreads. These operating metrics are driving a continued improvement in same-store NOI growth.

Most importantly: Tenant confidence also reflected in the retention level greater than STAG’s initial expectations. This leads STAG to revise its annual retention expectation to 80%.

As I have alluded in previous articles, retention is a bigger risk for STAG because the company has shorter-term leases (than O). However, the company has now built impressive scale that enables the company to maintain more predictable tenant retention.

Healthy underlying fundamentals coupled with high tenant confidence resulted in a strong operational quarter for STAG. Retention was 77% in Q3-18 on the 1.3 million square feet expiring in the period, and it's 83% year-to-date.

Also on the Q3-18 earnings call, the company said that its exposure to Sears (SHLD) consists of one 40,000 square foot suite which accounts for 5 bps of annualized base rent.

Other bankruptcies in the news include Mattress Firm, American Tire Distributors (or ATD) and Bon-Ton. Mattress Firm and ATD leased 584,000 across five buildings and account for approximately 1% of STAG’s annualized base rent. They continue to operate at their space and are current on rent.

STAG’s four ATD buildings were built in the past seven years and the leases on average are 13% below market and to the extent, leases are rejected, STAG “expects downtime well within its historical experience of 12 months”. Also, “Bon-Ton moved out of the building in July.”

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-18, STAG’s Core FFO was $0.45, an increase of 4.7% as compared to the same period in 2017. Same-store cash NOI for the quarter was up 1.4%, which compares positively to the 0.5% in Q2-18 and negative 0.8% in Q1-18.

The increase this quarter is due primarily to the strong retention and leasing spreads: year-to-date same-store NOI is up 50 bps as compared to the prior year, which is in line with the company’s current annual same-store guidance for the year of 25 to 75 bps of growth.

STAG’s diverse tenant base is healthy and that’s reflected in the impressive operating metrics. As viewed below, STAG has maintained a very healthy dividend growth history and we believe the dividend is safer today, as evidenced by a declining payout ratio and improved tenant retention levels.

How Does STAG Stack Up?

Hopefully, now you understand STAG’s successful blueprint of dividend repeatability. But it’s not just the consistency of the dividend that excites me, but the yield itself:

As you can see, STAG’s dividend yield is 5.4% (and paid monthly). Here’s how the payout ratio compares:

As you can see, STAG’s payout ratio is higher than the peers, but it’s going the right direction… STAG has reduced the payout ratio from 91.2% (in 2015) to 79.3% (2018). This suggests that the dividend is much safer and that the management team is working hard to maintain strict discipline.

Now let’s examine the company’s forecasted FFO per share growth:

As you can see below, STAG is trading -5% below the company’s 4-year trailing P/FFO. We believe this represents opportunity for investors to capitalize on STAG’s modestly discounted valuation:

In closing: We are maintaining a Buy on STAG shares. We consider this monthly-paying REIT to be well-positioned to generate impressive growth in 2019. The company has proven it can operate a nationwide platform and because of enhanced scale and improved cost of capital, STAG should be able to continue generating steady and reliable earnings and dividend growth. We recognize there are risks in owning properties in secondary markets, but STAG has demonstrated that its “virtual industrial park” platform can generate strong risk-adjusted returns.

