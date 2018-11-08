Lanny's Stock Purchases October 8th Through October 31st

The dividend stock purchases machine keeps rolling! Yes, this is yet another round of dividend stock purchases, covering the last three weeks of activity in October. I am going to start doing this now, from an article standpoint, as my dividend stock purchases are becoming more frequent due to certain life events and brokerage changes. The stock market has continued its roller-coaster ride, creating value on dividend stocks I own currently or have wanted to own. Therefore, I made a few stock purchases over this time period. Let's dive in and find out what I bought!

The stock purchases

After I released my new $7,200 in forward taxable dividend income goal article, you should have a great sense why I have so many stock purchases. I am currently/almost four months into my six-month entry period at my new employer, before I am allowed to contribute to their 401(k) plan. Therefore, I have more cash on hand to deploy in the market, and it made sense to start juicing back my taxable account. The stock purchases you will read below aren't as significant as I usually do, as another event (switching investment brokerage firms) allows me to have free trading for 90 days (through mid-October, so fees after that). Therefore, this allows smaller stock purchases to be made along the way! Now let's see what stock purchases occurred over the last 3 weeks!

Stock Purchase - WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)

This was a company I bought in my first round of consistently making routine/frequent purchases. I purchased them again on 10/3 and 10/4, with the lowest price being $51.20. The stock price from WestRock Co. was $45.20 on 10/9, the date of purchase, representing a $6 drop, or 11.7%. Further, for those that may not know the company, it is a multi-national provider of paper and packaging products. In addition, it boosted that dividend on October 26th, by 5.8%! Here are the quick stats through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener:

Price-to-Earnings - At a $45.20 share price with a forward earning projection of $4.04, this equated out to a P/E ratio of 11.18. The ratio is easily in the range that I like to see and shows sign of undervaluation, as the S&P 500 is in the low 20s. Dividend Growth - The company has now been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The average has been around 7-8%, dating back to its first dividend. I expect mid- to upper-mid single digits, such as 5-8%, going forward. Dividend Yield - With the $45.20 price point, at a dividend of $1.72 (prior to increase), the company's yield was at 3.80%, well above the S&P 500 (on average) and just above my dividend yield, overall, on my portfolio. Payout Ratio - Based on forward earnings of $4.04 and a dividend of $1.72 per year, this equates to a payout ratio of 42%. This is definitely within the dividend payout ratio range I like to see.

Here is proof of my purchase:

In summary, I purchased 18 additional shares at $45.20, on 10/9, of WestRock Co. with a $0 trading fee for a total cost of $813.60. The 18 shares added $30.96 to my forward dividend income projection. My position is now at 49 shares, and I'm fairly satisfied with where the position is at, but will monitor on any sharp corrections of 5% or more. In total, WRK produces over $89 (after increase) in forward dividend income.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain remains a consistent name, as I purchased the stock twice within my Roth IRA recently. Please refer back to my original purchase article to learn more about IRM! I purchased 5 more shares, as the price point dropped from $34.09 (at my last purchase) to $31.87, or over 6.5%. It is a REIT, as well, which carries high yield with it. Now, using our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener metrics, these were the quick stats:

Adjusted Funds From Operations Ratio - Typically, we use this ratio for REITs, given how their operations work. The AFFO is similar to the P/E ratio, though. Based on the recent quarter's results, AFFO is expected to be $3.15 per share for the year. My purchase price was $31.87. Therefore, the ratio was 10.11, which shows signs of undervaluation. Dividend Growth - The company has increased its dividend for 5 years straight now and just juiced the dividend again by 4.00%. The dividend growth rate is approximately 6% over the past 4 increases. I would be just fine with mid-single digit increases, going forward, on this rate, as you'll see the yield below. Dividend Yield - With the $31.87 price point, at a dividend of $2.35 (prior to increase, purchase was before announcement), its yield was at 7.37%, well above the S&P 500 (on average) and well above the dividend yield, overall, on my portfolio. Payout Ratio - Based on AFFO of $3.15 and a dividend of $2.35 per year, this equates to a payout ratio of 75%. This is on the higher side, but isn't abnormal from a REIT. In fact, I would expect this to be a little higher. It definitely has room for growth, if the company wishes!

Here is proof of my investment:

In summary, I purchased 5 more shares, on 10/11/2018, of Iron Mountain at $31.87 with a $0 trading fee for a total cost of $159.34. The 5 shares add $11.75 to my forward dividend income projection. My IRM position is now at 35 shares, producing over $85 in dividends (after dividend increase). I wouldn't mind rounding out my position to 50 shares.

Stock Purchase - Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

It's been a while since I purchased this "jet setter"! I was happy to do so, as the company also recently increased its dividend approximately 15%. Let's run it through the metrics:

Price-to-Earnings - At $51.70 price, with a forward earning projection of $5.53 (from 18 analysts), this equated out to a P/E ratio of approximately 9.35, which is well below the overall market, on average. Dividend Growth - The company is also young in its dividend streak, as it is on 5 years now, consecutively. The recent increase was approximately 15%, and the double digit was extremely appreciated! Dividend Yield - With the $51.70 price point, at a dividend of $1.40, its yield was at ~2.70%, well above the S&P 500 (on average). Payout Ratio - Based on forward earnings of $5.53 and a dividend of $1.40 per year, this equates to a payout ratio of 25% - a super-low payout ratio. The company can grow dividends by double digits, no problem, in the near and long terms.

Here is proof of my investment:

In summary, I purchased 10 more shares, on 10/9 of 2018, at $51.70 with a $0 trading fee for a total cost of $517.00. The 10 additional shares add $14.00 to my forward dividend income projection. My position is now at 40 shares, pumping a total $56 per year. I will not hesitate to add more shares here if the price reaches the same range.

Stock Purchase - Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Ah... yes, another small purchase into the Dividend Aristocrat of Illinois Tool Works. I wanted to continue to average down my price from the initial purchase date, and I had yet another opportunity to do so. Here are the quick and skinny stats:

Price-to-Earnings - At $127.20, with a forward earning projection of $7.60, this equated out to a P/E ratio of 16.74, which is below the overall market, on average. Dividend Growth - It is a Dividend Aristocrat, pumping dividends for well over 25+ years. The company's 5-year and 3-year dividend growth rates are 15.52% and 17.19%, respectively. Cannot hate on an Aristocrat with a current yield (below) and that type of growth rate! Dividend Yield - With the $127.20 price point, at a dividend of $4.00, its yield was at 3.14%, well above the S&P 500 (on average) and just below my portfolio yield, on average. Payout Ratio - Based on forward earnings of $7.60 and a dividend of $4.00 per year, this equates to a payout ratio of 52.6%. A perfect payout ratio - above the 40% and below the 60%, allowing room for future growth.

Here is proof of my investment:

In summary, I purchased 7 shares, on 10/19 of 2018, at $127.20 with a $3.95 trading fee for a total cost of $894.35. The 7 additional shares add $28.00 to my forward dividend income projection, and in total my position of ITW is now at 24 shares, pumping a total $96 per year.

Stock Purchase - Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Bert was the first one to pick up shares of this Dividend Aristocrat, Leggett & Platt, here. Bert wrote more about what the company does and what it is, there. This Dividend Aristocrat has gone from $47.86 at the first of the year all the way to $35.25, my purchase price. Here are the stats:

Price-to-Earnings - At $35.25, with a forward earning projection of $2.44, this equated out to a P/E ratio of 14.44, which is below the overall market, on average. Dividend Growth - It is a Dividend Aristocrat, pumping dividends for well over 25+ years. The company's 5-year and 3-year dividend growth rates are 4.82% and 5.79%, respectively. Dividend Yield - With the $35.25 price point, at a dividend of $1.52, its yield was at 4.31%, well above the S&P 500 (on average) and just below my portfolio yield, on average. Payout Ratio - Based on forward earnings of $2.44 and a dividend of $1.52 per year, this equates to a payout ratio of 62.30%. Right at the top of the payout ratio - 60%.

Here is proof of my investment:

In summary, I purchased 22 shares, on 10/26 of 2018, at $35.25 with a $3.95 trading fee for a total cost of $779.45. The 22 additional shares add $33.44 to my forward dividend income projection. This is a brand new position, and I'd be interested to close this at 50 shares, if possible.

Stock Purchase - International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

IBM, Big Blue! The company was on my November dividend stock watch list, as the price had nose-dove right into the gutter, that's for sure. I haven't purchased the stock in years, but after its Red Hat acquisition announcement and the stock price decline, I am back on board. Further, it has 19 years of dividend increases. Let's crunch the numbers:

Price-to-Earnings - At $115.00, with a forward earning projection of $13.80, this equated out to a P/E ratio of 8.33, which is below the overall market, on average. Dividend Growth - It is almost a Dividend Aristocrat, at 19+ years. The company's 5-year and 3-year dividend growth rates are 11.35% and 8.59%, respectively. Dividend Yield - With the $115.00 price point, at a dividend of $6.28, its yield was at 5.46%, well above the S&P 500 (on average), and I personally have never seen that at this glorified yield point! Payout Ratio - Based on forward earnings of $13.80 and a dividend of $6.28 per year, this equates to a payout ratio of 45.51%. Right smack in the middle of 40% and 60%.

Here is proof of my investment:

In summary, I purchased 6 shares, on 10/31/18, at $115 with a $3.95 trading fee for a total cost of $693.95. The 6 additional shares add $37.68 to my forward dividend income projection. In total, I own over 30 shares of IBM, which produce $190 in dividend income per year.

Stock Purchases Summary and Conclusion

I had 6 moderate stock purchases, but I am always here to put every dollar to work! I deployed a total of $3,857.70 in capital and added $155.83 in forward dividend income. This equates to an average yield of 4.04%. Let's go and get it, everyone!

I know this article was long, so thanks for sticking with me. I am lucky to have this capital and to have limited cost in trading fees. The most interesting purchase, out of the bunch, is IBM, as I haven't purchased the stock in years, but the value, business activity, etc. was too difficult to pass up. Further, I have surpassed $7,000 in forward dividend income on my taxable account and am closing in on $12,000 in forward dividend income overall. My dividend portfolio has been updated, and I am locked in and ready for further opportunities.

What are you seeing out there? What stocks are you buying? Anything you would recommend? Thanks again, everyone, and as always, good luck and happy investing!